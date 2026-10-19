Expert NFL betting picks for Monday 10/19/26. Player props, same game parlays, and game picks for Monday Night Football game between the Commanders and 49ers.
Hello everybody, and welcome to the Week 6 edition of Monday Night Football bets and props! The NFL season is already entering the third weekend in October, and we at RotoBaller couldn't be more thrilled to bring you some of the best content on the market. We are excited to bring betting content to all those interested in every slate in any given week.
This weekly article will focus on the Monday night slate, and I will provide several different betting angles for the games scheduled. I will typically provide at least one play on the game's total or spread, as well as at least three player or game props, and a fun single-game parlay.
This week's Monday night slate features a matchup between the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. This matchup should provide plenty of goodies for us to try to take advantage of. Without further delay, let's get into tonight's picks for Week 6 of Monday Night Football!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Monday Night Football Odds and Spread
Washington Commanders (+7.5) at San Francisco 49ers (-470 ML)
Over/Under (52.5)
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Monday Night Football Game Picks
All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
We have a fun matchup on Monday Night Football when the 1-3-1 Washington Commanders travel to take on the 5-0 San Francisco 49ers. The Commanders are coming off an unfortunate tie against division rival New York, while the 49ers are coming off a huge win at division rival Seattle.
This game is expected to provide some legitimate firepower, given that the current total is sitting at 52.5, which is one of the higher totals on the board this week. Washington is currently a 7.5-point underdog, which is likely a direct result of their poor defense thus far in 2026.
Washington has been especially bad against the pass this season, allowing nearly 270 passing yards per game, which ranks 29th in the league. They have also allowed nearly 30 points per game, which sits at 30th in the league. Meanwhile, their offense has been somewhat respectable.
Washington is scoring an average of 23 points per game, which ranks in the middle of the pack, and they have done this mostly with the ground game, as they average nearly 140 rushing yards per game. The question becomes whether or not their offense can put up numbers against a tough 49ers defense.
San Francisco ranks ninth-best in the league by allowing just 98 rushing yards per game. They have also held teams to under 19 points per game, which ranks third-best in the league. On the other side of the ball, San Francisco has put up nearly 31 points per game and averages 365 total yards of offense per game, both of which rank inside the top 10 in the league.
This feels like a game where San Francisco should be able to have their way with the Commanders, and while I hate laying more than a touchdown, I think it may be warranted in this spot. I would lean over as well, but I can't trust that the Commanders will be able to put up enough points to help.
The Pick: 49ers -7.5 (-110), 51% (NOVIG)
Monday Night Football Player Props
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George Kittle OVER 64.5 receiving yards (-111), 52% (NOVIG)
Kittle has been a big part of this offense for the 49ers in 2026 and has eclipsed this total in three of his previous four games. Over that span, he has hauled in 19 receptions on 23 targets for 256 receiving yards. It is hard to envision a scenario where he does not get plenty of looks against this Commanders defense.
In 2026, Washington has struggled quite a bit against the tight end position. They allow over six receptions and nearly 75 receiving yards per game, the latter ranking fifth-worst in the league. They have also allowed three tight ends to go over this total in 2026, including Isaiah Likely last week, who hauled in 11 of 13 targets for 94 receiving yards and two scores.
GEORGE. KITTLE.
DENvsSF on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/fynYAzwRMn
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Rachaad White OVER 2.5 receptions (+110), 49% (NOVIG)
Earlier in the week, we were getting better odds on this prop at around +140, but folks have caught on, so here we are at +110. That being said, there is still a ton to like about White in this game. The first is that Jacory Croskey-Merritt is going to miss this contest, which should open up more opportunities for White.
White has been involved in this Commanders' passing attack this season, but results have been mixed. He has hauled in exactly one reception in each of the previous two weeks; however, he caught six balls on six targets back in Week 3 against a Seattle defense that struggles against pass-catching backs. The same is true this week against San Francisco.
Overall, the 49ers allow more than seven receptions per game to running backs, which ranks dead last in the league. They have also allowed six running backs to eclipse this total this season. Add in the fact that Washington is a 7.5-point underdog in this game, and you have a solid recipe for success with White.
Rachaad White gets 6️⃣ on the board for the Commanders!
@SEAvsWAS on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/S3wsMvhedS
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
Christian McCaffrey OVER 4.5 receptions (-121), 53% (NOVIG)
This is more of a situational play than it is a play against the Commanders' defense. San Francisco will be without Deebo Samuel Sr., and Mike Evans is currently listed as questionable, so I think McCaffrey may be the beneficiary in the passing game along with Kittle.
McCaffrey has caught five or more passes in just one game this season, although he has seen five or more targets in three of five games. The Commanders have also done a pretty solid job at bottling up the run, as they have allowed just under 74 rushing yards per game to running backs, which ranks sixth-best in the league.
The Commanders have not been horrible against pass-catching backs, but they are allowing nearly four receptions per game, which should help McCaffrey here. I could also see playing his receiving yards prop over 39.5 here as well.
Monday Night Football Same Game Parlay
This is a new section of the article compared to seasons past, where we will build a fun same-game parlay for you all to consider. As these are parlays, it is always recommended to scale down and make these bets a little more conservatively, as we will need multiple legs to go right in order to hit. The legs I like tonight include:
- San Francisco -2.5
- Game total UNDER 58.5
- George Kittle ANYTIME touchdown scorer
- Total odds: +274
We are going to roll with a modified teaser here, taking the 49ers under the key number of three and teasing the total up six points and taking the under. Both of these teams are rather banged up on the offensive side of the ball, so I think the total sitting at 52.5 has gotten a bit out of hand.
The Commanders and 49ers both have strong run defenses, which can help lead to an under. While I still think San Francisco handles this game as far as the spread is concerned, they may sputter a bit on offense without Deebo and with a banged-up Evans.
I also think Kittle can find the end zone here, as he has already scored four times this season and has seen at least one red zone target in all but one game thus far. Additionally, the Commanders have allowed a whopping seven touchdowns to tight ends this season.
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