Andy's potential Week 7 busts, fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for players who may disappoint. You should consider benching these players in Week 7.
Hey RotoBallers! As we turn the page to Week 7, it's almost time to set our next round of fantasy lineups.
With four teams on a bye and many star-player injuries, managers may need to make tough lineup decisions to secure a win. In this piece, we will look at four players who could disappoint this weekend and may be best kept on your bench.
Who should fantasy managers bench in Week 7? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Potential Fantasy Football Lineup Busts
QB: Kirk Cousins (LAR) vs. LV
Kirk Cousins was a top streaming option in Week 6 but should be benched in Week 7. He faced a weak Bills defense and threw for 313 yards with two scores, marking his fourth game total over 20.0 fantasy points this season.
Kirk Cousins ➡️ Tre Tucker for the TD!
BUFvsLV on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Gl1Uln47Gx
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
However, Cousins faces a much tougher task this weekend. On Sunday, the Raiders will face the Los Angeles Rams, who are coming off a disappointing loss to the Cardinals. While the Rams offense struggled to move the ball in this contest, they contained Jacoby Brissett, as they have nearly every opposing QB this season.
Entering Week 7, the Rams have allowed the second-fewest passing yards per game, trailing only the Seattle Seahawks. In this loss, they held Brissett to just 217 yards but struggled to stop the run, allowing 120 yards on the ground. Managers should expect a heavy dose of Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. for the Vegas offense.
RB: Zach Charbonnet (SEA) vs. KC
Zach Charbonnet is training towards making an impact this weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, even if the Seahawks turn to Emanuel Wilson to land the ball again, both would be major lineup landmines. The Chiefs have been among the top defensive units, especially against the run.
The Chiefs have allowed just 88.8 rushing yards per game this season, ranking sixth. With Charbonnet working his way back from a torn ACL, there is no guarantee he'll get a high workload right away, especially early in his return.
If Charbonnet gets only 10-15 carries, he may not find much success against this tough defensive unit. While he did punch in 12 rushing scores last season, he averaged a career-low 4.0 YPC. Even if Wilson gets the starting nod again, he is coming off a modest week, averaging just 3.7 YPC against the Broncos and would carry just as much risk as Charbonnet.
Zach Charbonnet practicing, and starting what coach Mike Macdonald says will be his 1st full week of work in practice since reconstructive knee surgery 8 months ago.
If the week goes well, #Seahawks expect him to make his season debut Sunday night vs the Chiefs @933KJR https://t.co/KzAyGXJVzx
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 20, 2026
WR: Michael Wilson (ARI) vs. DEN
While the Marvin Harrison Jr. trade was expected to open up even more targets for Michael Wilson, the de facto WR1 has hit a bit of a slump. Over his last two games, Wilson has averaged just 31 yards and 7.3 PPR points per game. Before this slump, Wilson was productive, drawing double-digit targets in two games and averaging 14.2 PPR points per game.
While the target share may increase, managers should not expect a major bounce-back effort. This weekend, Wilson and the Cardinals face the Broncos, who have allowed the eighth-fewest half-PPR points to opposing WRs this season. He profiles more as a borderline FLEX option than the WR2 value he carried earlier in the campaign.
TE: Kyle Pitts Sr. (ATL) vs. SF
Kyle Pitts enjoyed a much-needed bounce-back effort this past weekend but, unfortunately, carries high risks heading into Week 7. During their thrilling loss to the Bears, Pitts caught five of seven targets for 60 yards and two touchdowns. Before this contest, the former fourth-round pick averaged 5.4 PPR points per game (Weeks 1 through 5).
Kyle Pitts what a play!
CHIvsATL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/1K7vEntXHI
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
While his season-high of seven targets is promising, managers should still view Pitts as a risky fringe TE1. This weekend, the Falcons face the 49ers, who have shut down opposing tight ends and limited them to the fewest fantasy points. While they have not faced a gauntlet of top tight ends, given the matchup and Pitts's inconsistent production, managers should look elsewhere on Sunday.
Read more player news and updates for Week 7
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 7 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Zach Charbonnet, Kyle Pitts Sr., Kirk Cousins, Michael Wilson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 7. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Zach Charbonnet, Kyle Pitts Sr., Kirk Cousins, Michael Wilson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 7 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Zach Charbonnet, Kyle Pitts Sr., Kirk Cousins, Michael Wilson compared to others:
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