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Week 7 Lineup Busts? Fantasy Football Players to Consider Sitting

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Michael Wilson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News - icon rotoballer

Andy's potential Week 7 busts, fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for players who may disappoint. You should consider benching these players in Week 7.

In This Article hide
Potential Fantasy Football Lineup Busts
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! As we turn the page to Week 7, it's almost time to set our next round of fantasy lineups.

With four teams on a bye and many star-player injuries, managers may need to make tough lineup decisions to secure a win. In this piece, we will look at four players who could disappoint this weekend and may be best kept on your bench.

Who should fantasy managers bench in Week 7? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Potential Fantasy Football Lineup Busts

QB: Kirk Cousins (LAR) vs. LV

Kirk Cousins was a top streaming option in Week 6 but should be benched in Week 7. He faced a weak Bills defense and threw for 313 yards with two scores, marking his fourth game total over 20.0 fantasy points this season.

However, Cousins faces a much tougher task this weekend. On Sunday, the Raiders will face the Los Angeles Rams, who are coming off a disappointing loss to the Cardinals. While the Rams offense struggled to move the ball in this contest, they contained Jacoby Brissett, as they have nearly every opposing QB this season.

Entering Week 7, the Rams have allowed the second-fewest passing yards per game, trailing only the Seattle Seahawks. In this loss, they held Brissett to just 217 yards but struggled to stop the run, allowing 120 yards on the ground. Managers should expect a heavy dose of Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. for the Vegas offense.

 

RB: Zach Charbonnet (SEA) vs. KC

Zach Charbonnet is training towards making an impact this weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, even if the Seahawks turn to Emanuel Wilson to land the ball again, both would be major lineup landmines. The Chiefs have been among the top defensive units, especially against the run.

The Chiefs have allowed just 88.8 rushing yards per game this season, ranking sixth. With Charbonnet working his way back from a torn ACL, there is no guarantee he'll get a high workload right away, especially early in his return.

If Charbonnet gets only 10-15 carries, he may not find much success against this tough defensive unit. While he did punch in 12 rushing scores last season, he averaged a career-low 4.0 YPC. Even if Wilson gets the starting nod again, he is coming off a modest week, averaging just 3.7 YPC against the Broncos and would carry just as much risk as Charbonnet.

 

WR: Michael Wilson (ARI) vs. DEN

While the Marvin Harrison Jr. trade was expected to open up even more targets for Michael Wilson, the de facto WR1 has hit a bit of a slump. Over his last two games, Wilson has averaged just 31 yards and 7.3 PPR points per game. Before this slump, Wilson was productive, drawing double-digit targets in two games and averaging 14.2 PPR points per game.

While the target share may increase, managers should not expect a major bounce-back effort. This weekend, Wilson and the Cardinals face the Broncos, who have allowed the eighth-fewest half-PPR points to opposing WRs this season. He profiles more as a borderline FLEX option than the WR2 value he carried earlier in the campaign.

 

TE: Kyle Pitts Sr. (ATL) vs. SF

Kyle Pitts enjoyed a much-needed bounce-back effort this past weekend but, unfortunately, carries high risks heading into Week 7. During their thrilling loss to the Bears, Pitts caught five of seven targets for 60 yards and two touchdowns. Before this contest, the former fourth-round pick averaged 5.4 PPR points per game (Weeks 1 through 5).

While his season-high of seven targets is promising, managers should still view Pitts as a risky fringe TE1. This weekend, the Falcons face the 49ers, who have shut down opposing tight ends and limited them to the fewest fantasy points. While they have not faced a gauntlet of top tight ends, given the matchup and Pitts's inconsistent production, managers should look elsewhere on Sunday.

Read more player news and updates for Week 7

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 7 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Zach Charbonnet, Kyle Pitts Sr., Kirk Cousins, Michael Wilson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 7. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Zach Charbonnet, Kyle Pitts Sr., Kirk Cousins, Michael Wilson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 7 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Zach Charbonnet, Kyle Pitts Sr., Kirk Cousins, Michael Wilson compared to others:

Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Roschon Johnson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Malik Washington
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Blake Corum
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Kirk Cousins
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyler Shough
Kirk Cousins
vs
Dak Prescott
Kirk Cousins
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kirk Cousins
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kirk Cousins
vs
Kyler Murray
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bryce Young
Kirk Cousins
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kirk Cousins
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bo Nix
Kirk Cousins
vs
Caleb Williams
Kirk Cousins
vs
Geno Smith
Kirk Cousins
vs
Joe Burrow
Kirk Cousins
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jared Goff
Kirk Cousins
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Kirk Cousins
vs
Drake Maye
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tanner McKee
Kirk Cousins
vs
Brock Purdy
Kirk Cousins
vs
Malik Willis
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jordan Love
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kirk Cousins
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Sam Darnold
Kirk Cousins
vs
Mark Redman
Kirk Cousins
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Kirk Cousins
vs
E.J. Jenkins
Kirk Cousins
vs
Cam Ward
Kirk Cousins
vs
Will Kacmarek
Kirk Cousins
vs
Daniel Jones
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jalon Daniels
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyler Huntley
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jameis Winston
Michael Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Michael Wilson
vs
Woody Marks
Michael Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Michael Wilson
vs
A.J. Brown
Michael Wilson
vs
Tee Higgins
Michael Wilson
vs
Sam Laporta
Michael Wilson
vs
Devonta Smith
Michael Wilson
vs
Chase Brown
Michael Wilson
vs
Jalen Coker
Michael Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Michael Wilson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Michael Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Michael Wilson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Michael Wilson
vs
Tyler Warren
Michael Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Michael Wilson
vs
Rashee Rice
Michael Wilson
vs
George Kittle
Michael Wilson
vs
Carnell Tate
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Michael Wilson
vs
Jameson Williams
Michael Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Michael Wilson
vs
Dameon Pierce
Michael Wilson
vs
Trey McBride
Michael Wilson
vs
Denzel Boston
Michael Wilson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Michael Wilson
vs
Tony Pollard
Michael Wilson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Michael Wilson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Michael Wilson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Michael Wilson
vs
Puka Nacua
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Michael Wilson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Michael Wilson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Michael Wilson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Michael Wilson
vs
Zay Flowers
Michael Wilson
vs
Christian Watson
Michael Wilson
vs
Nico Collins
Michael Wilson
vs
Chris Olave
Michael Wilson
vs
Drake London
Michael Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Michael Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

J.J. McCarthy

Rumors of J.J. McCarthy Starting in Week 7
Brian Thomas Jr.

Commanders, Rams Emerge as Top Landing Spots for Brian Thomas Jr.
Najee Harris

Giants Reportedly Releasing Najee Harris Amid Backfield Shakeup
Mats Zuccarello

Could Return Tuesday
Adem Bona

Iffy for Tuesday's Opener
Anfernee Simons

Questionable for Sixers Debut
Anthony Mantha

Questionable Tuesday
Roope Hintz

Likely to Play Tuesday
Dominick Barlow

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Pavel Zacha

a Game-Time Decision Tuesday
Memphis Grizzlies

Walter Clayton Jr. Waived by Grizzlies
Rasmus Dahlin

on Track to Return Wednesday
Mike Evans

Hopeful to Play in Week 7
Calum Ritchie

to Miss 4-6 Weeks
Brandon Miller

Secures Five-Year, $209 Million Extension with Hornets
Matias Maccelli

Out for 2-4 Weeks
Nic Claxton

Out Another Two Weeks
Terry McLaurin

Commanders Fear Terry McLaurin Suffered a Significant Knee Injury
Kyle Monangai

Estimated as DNP on Monday
Bam Adebayo

Practices Again Monday
Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Porter Jr. Waived by Milwaukee on Monday
Chet Holmgren

Set to Suit Up Tuesday
Jaden McDaniels

Agrees to One-Year $40 Million Extension With Minnesota
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Waive Dalton Knecht on Monday
Davante Adams

Expected to Have Hamstring Surgery
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Do Some Running on Tuesday
Romeo Doubs

Not Facing Long-Term Absence
Terry McLaurin

Carted Off on Monday Night with Knee Injury
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Zach Charbonnet

Good Chance That Zach Charbonnet Returns on Sunday Night
Stefon Diggs

Active Against 49ers on Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Officially Active on Monday Night
Jake Sanderson

Expected to Return Wednesday
Thomas Chabot

Ruled Out for 1-2 Weeks
Josh Jacobs

Officially Activated From Exempt List
William Nylander

Questionable for Monday Due to Illness
Mikael Granlund

Available Monday
Samuel Girard

a Game-Time Decision Against Mammoth
Egor Chinakhov

a Game-Time Call Monday
Owen Tippett

Heads to Injured Reserve
Myles Garrett

Will Not Practice This Week
Davante Adams

Suffers Ruptured Hamstring, Out 6-10 Weeks
Jordan Mason

"Lots of Optimism" That Jordan Mason Will Play in Week 7
Josh Jacobs

Set to Practice this Week, Week 7 Status Still Uncertain
Micah Parsons

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Romeo Doubs

Being Placed on Injured Reserve
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Headed to Injured Reserve with Groin Issue
Sebastian Aho

Delivers Another Assist Sunday
Morgan Frost

Collects Multiple Points Against Reigning Champions
Kirill Kaprizov

Nets 10th Goal of the Season
Santi Aldama

Remains Without Return Timetable
Ross Johnston

Added to Injured Reserve
Anthony Black

Back at Practice Ahead of Opener
Steven Adams

Opens Season Without Minutes Limit
Fred VanVleet

Cleared of Minutes Restriction for Season Opener
Mark Jankowski

Leaves Road Trip Due to Injury
Oso Ighodaro

Agrees to Three-Year, $29 Million Extension with Suns
Filip Gustavsson

Not Close to Returning
Cason Wallace

Agrees to Five-Year, $139 Million Extension with Thunder
Kon Knueppel

's Status for Opener Remains Uncertain
Coby White

Still Without Return Timeline
AJ Dybantsa

Considered Day-to-Day with Ankle Sprain
Franz Wagner

Takes Part in Light Work Sunday
Cam York

Flyers Place Cam York on Injured Reserve
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
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