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When Is Rico Dowdle Coming Back - Week 4 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Rico Dowdle - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers

When is Rico Dowdle coming back? Will Rico Dowdle play again this season? Read about Rico Dowdle's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Rico Dowdle Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Rico Dowdle Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) was on top of the world in Week 5 and Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season. He had one of the best two-game stretches of any running back in recent history during those games, when he scored over 30 PPR fantasy points in each.

Dowdle rushed for 203 and 186 yards and scored two total touchdowns in the insane stretch he had. But life comes at you fast in the NFL, and Dowdle was sent to Pittsburgh for the next season, where he currently backs up RB Jaylen Warren.

It was reasonable to think that he would be a lead back somewhere else, but that wasn't the case. And now he's dealing with an injury that could jeopardize his availability this season for his new team. So, what's the latest on his ailment, and what's his outlook for fantasy football in 2026?

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Rico Dowdle Injury Update for Fantasy Football

He's dealing with a toe injury at the moment. He picked it up in Week 2 and didn't play at all in Week 3, and he's now been declared OUT for Week 4. It's unclear yet when he'll return, though not being on injured reserve is definitely a good thing.

These types of injuries aren't season-ending and may not even be long-term for Dowdle here. He's likely to return within the next two weeks (after Week 4, of course), according to my analysis.

 

Rico Dowdle Fantasy Football Outlook

The backup running back who doesn't get much pass-catching work on an unproductive offense is typically not a viable fantasy football option. Unfortunately, Dowdle is averaging under 2.5 yards per carry this season and averages under 10 touches per game, since he's only caught four passes so far.

He also hasn't reached the end zone yet, though it's good that he hasn't fumbled the ball at least. But the upside Dowdle had in early 2025 has essentially evaporated. The Linsanity-esque run he had was the result of a massive role in the offense against two of the worst defenses in the NFL that season.

But the biggest culprit of the offense in general being sluggish is the offensive line. It has performed like one of the worst units in the NFL, and help is unfortunately not on the way. Without a lot of pass-catching upside to account for poor OL play and efficiency, Dowdle's fantasy value is probably dead in the water.

In Dowdle's absence, RB Jaylen Warren scored 20.6 PPR fantasy points in Week 3 by rushing 17 times for 127 yards and catching three of his four targets for 49 yards. He's the clear lead back and has been much more efficient than Dowdle this year. He's the Steelers RB to have in fantasy football, while Dowdle isn't worth rostering in redraft leagues.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jaylen Warren, Michael Pittman Jr., DK Metcalf. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for Jaylen Warren, Michael Pittman Jr., DK Metcalf:

Jaylen Warren
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Drake London
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Warren
vs
Zay Flowers
Jaylen Warren
vs
James Cook III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kyren Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Brock Bowers
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jaylen Warren
vs
Derrick Henry
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chris Olave
Jaylen Warren
vs
Nico Collins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaylen Warren
vs
Trey McBride
Jaylen Warren
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jaylen Warren
vs
Parker Washington
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chase Brown
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jaylen Warren
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaylen Warren
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Puka Nacua
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jaylen Warren
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaylen Warren
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tee Higgins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Javonte Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaylen Warren
vs
Davante Adams
Jaylen Warren
vs
David Montgomery
Jaylen Warren
vs
Devonta Smith
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rashee Rice
Jaylen Warren
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jaylen Warren
vs
George Pickens
Jaylen Warren
vs
Matthew Golden
Jaylen Warren
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Josh Downs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jalen Coker
Jaylen Warren
vs
DJ Moore
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Warren
vs
Malik Nabers
Jaylen Warren
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jaylen Warren
vs
Braelon Allen
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jaylen Warren
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Michael Wilson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
George Kittle
Jaylen Warren
vs
Travis Kelce
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyler Warren
Jaylen Warren
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jordan Addison
Jaylen Warren
vs
Luther Burden III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jaylen Warren
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jaylen Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Jaylen Warren
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Mike Evans
Jaylen Warren
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Keenan Allen
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jaylen Warren
vs
RJ Harvey
Jaylen Warren
vs
Woody Marks
Jaylen Warren
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jadarian Price
Jaylen Warren
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tony Pollard
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rachaad White
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jaylen Warren
vs
Blake Corum
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kendre Miller
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jaylen Warren
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jaylen Warren
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Najee Harris
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jaylen Warren
vs
Justice Hill
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kaelon Black
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jaylen Wright
Jaylen Warren
vs
Isaiah Davis
Jaylen Warren
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jaylen Warren
vs
Samaje Perine
Jaylen Warren
vs
George Holani
Jaylen Warren
vs
Raheim Sanders
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Pat Bryant
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Kendre Miller
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tre Harris
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Chris Bell
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Rashod Bateman
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Mack Hollins
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jauan Jennings
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Kalif Raymond
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Cooper Kupp
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Keon Coleman
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Darren Waller
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Roman Wilson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Ted Hurst
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Evan Engram
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Drake London
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Davante Adams
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
DK Metcalf
vs
J.K. Dobbins
DK Metcalf
vs
Rome Odunze
DK Metcalf
vs
Jadarian Price
DK Metcalf
vs
Denzel Boston
DK Metcalf
vs
Quinshon Judkins
DK Metcalf
vs
Mark Andrews
DK Metcalf
vs
Jakobi Meyers
DK Metcalf
vs
Darren Waller
DK Metcalf
vs
Devaughn Vele
DK Metcalf
vs
Dalton Schultz
DK Metcalf
vs
Colston Loveland
DK Metcalf
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
DK Metcalf
vs
Woody Marks
DK Metcalf
vs
Romeo Doubs
DK Metcalf
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
DK Metcalf
vs
Courtland Sutton
DK Metcalf
vs
RJ Harvey
DK Metcalf
vs
Adonai Mitchell
DK Metcalf
vs
Tucker Kraft
DK Metcalf
vs
Tony Pollard
DK Metcalf
vs
Keenan Allen
DK Metcalf
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DK Metcalf
vs
Juwan Johnson
DK Metcalf
vs
Malik Washington
DK Metcalf
vs
Mike Evans
DK Metcalf
vs
Tre Tucker
DK Metcalf
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Carnell Tate
DK Metcalf
vs
Sam Laporta
DK Metcalf
vs
Rachaad White
DK Metcalf
vs
Alvin Kamara
DK Metcalf
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Ladd McConkey
DK Metcalf
vs
Kalif Raymond
DK Metcalf
vs
Luther Burden III
DK Metcalf
vs
Kyle Monangai
DK Metcalf
vs
Jordan Addison
DK Metcalf
vs
Isaiah Likely
DK Metcalf
vs
Stefon Diggs
DK Metcalf
vs
KC Concepcion
DK Metcalf
vs
Tyler Warren
DK Metcalf
vs
Tyler Higbee
DK Metcalf
vs
Travis Kelce
DK Metcalf
vs
Brenton Strange
DK Metcalf
vs
George Kittle
DK Metcalf
vs
Blake Corum
DK Metcalf
vs
Jameson Williams
DK Metcalf
vs
Ollie Gordon II
DK Metcalf
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DK Metcalf
vs
Hunter Henry
DK Metcalf
vs
Omarion Hampton
DK Metcalf
vs
Mack Hollins
DK Metcalf
vs
Michael Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Rashod Bateman
DK Metcalf
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
DK Metcalf
vs
Khalil Shakir
DK Metcalf
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
DK Metcalf
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
DK Metcalf
vs
Braelon Allen
DK Metcalf
vs
Chris Bell
DK Metcalf
vs
Terry Mclaurin
DK Metcalf
vs
Pat Freiermuth
DK Metcalf
vs
Malik Nabers
DK Metcalf
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaylen Waddle
DK Metcalf
vs
Kendre Miller
DK Metcalf
vs
DJ Moore
DK Metcalf
vs
Jake Ferguson
DK Metcalf
vs
Jalen Coker
DK Metcalf
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DK Metcalf
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DK Metcalf
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
Chris Olave
DK Metcalf
vs
Garrett Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Drake London
DK Metcalf
vs
Zay Flowers
DK Metcalf
vs
Nico Collins
DK Metcalf
vs
Parker Washington
DK Metcalf
vs
Christian Watson
DK Metcalf
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DK Metcalf
vs
Puka Nacua
DK Metcalf
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DK Metcalf
vs
Tee Higgins
DK Metcalf
vs
Davante Adams
DK Metcalf
vs
Devonta Smith
DK Metcalf
vs
Rashee Rice
DK Metcalf
vs
George Pickens
DK Metcalf
vs
Matthew Golden
DK Metcalf
vs
Justin Jefferson
DK Metcalf
vs
Josh Downs
DK Metcalf
vs
Pat Bryant
DK Metcalf
vs
Tre Harris
DK Metcalf
vs
Xavier Worthy
DK Metcalf
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Caleb Douglas
DK Metcalf
vs
Jauan Jennings
DK Metcalf
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Kayshon Boutte
DK Metcalf
vs
Quentin Johnston

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Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
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