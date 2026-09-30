When Is Jonah Coleman Coming Back - Week 4 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Jonah Coleman coming back? Will Jonah Coleman play again this season? Read about Jonah Coleman's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) enjoyed a solid period of not even a full game in the limelight as the Broncos' lead running back until an injury forced him out of the game and back onto the sidelines. In that game (Week 2), the Broncos RB room suffered multiple injuries among the players.
Coleman didn't have it great, either -- while RB RJ Harvey returned to play in Week 3 and RB J.K. Dobbins played in all three games this season, Coleman wasn't able to return at all last week.
And it looks like he may miss even more time. The rookie looked promising in the one game in which he got significant playing time, running 10 times for 39 yards and a touchdown and catching all three of his targets for 19 yards. But when will he return to play? And could he continue scoring a path to fantasy relevance?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Jonah Coleman Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Coleman unfortunately suffered a serious ankle injury that's now landed him on injured reserve. He has a designation to return, so he's likely not out for the season unless he somehow reaggravates the issue or picks up something else. But he won't be allowed to play again until Week 7 at the earliest.
Coleman suffered a high-ankle sprain, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. This injury is quite common in the NFL, and often happens when the toe side of a player's foot is trapped under their body or the body of another player and subsequently twisted outward at an extreme angle.
Source: With a high-ankle sprain, Broncos RB Jonah Coleman now will miss the next few games and be placed on short-term injured reserve today.
Coleman is expected back for the Broncos’ game against the Cardinals in late October. pic.twitter.com/sZqFPX8TDo
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2026
His ankle sprain may not be quite as severe as the worst high-ankle sprains since he's expected back in four weeks. This injury can take upward of six weeks to recover from.
Jonah Coleman Fantasy Football Outlook
Maybe Coleman wasn't expected to do much this season, having been drafted to an RB room that already had Dobbins and Harvey. Dobbins is the primary early down back and rushing RB, while Harvey plays much more on obvious passing downs and handles more pass-catching duties.
There wasn't much left over in the distribution of backfield touches for Coleman. In fact, he didn't garner a single touch in Week 1 while playing only 6 percent of his team's offensive snaps. Coleman was likely drafted as a depth piece and/or the eventual replacement for Dobbins.
Jonah Coleman is heading to IR with an ankle injury.
Looking back at the game from Sunday. Looks like Coleman got his foot stuck in the turf late in the 1st quarter, creating a significant twisting mechanism at the ankle.
He was able to return and finish the game. Thay type of… pic.twitter.com/v6GWadF4SL
— Maddox McCloud, PT, DPT (@MaddoxMcCloudPT) September 26, 2026
Adrenaline is a hell of a drug, as Coleman was able to play after apparently suffering the injury in the first quarter. This isn't fully confirmed, but it would speak to his toughness. Still, this season, Coleman is just a bench stash in case of injury (to another RB once he's healthy) and a dynasty stash.
He showed solid potential in college, but he's too far down on his team's depth chart to be startable unless something changes once he returns. And things are going in the opposite direction of that right now, sadly.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey:
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