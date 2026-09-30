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When Is Jonah Coleman Coming Back - Week 4 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Jonah Coleman - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Rankings

When is Jonah Coleman coming back? Will Jonah Coleman play again this season? Read about Jonah Coleman's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Jonah Coleman Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Jonah Coleman Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) enjoyed a solid period of not even a full game in the limelight as the Broncos' lead running back until an injury forced him out of the game and back onto the sidelines. In that game (Week 2), the Broncos RB room suffered multiple injuries among the players.

Coleman didn't have it great, either -- while RB RJ Harvey returned to play in Week 3 and RB J.K. Dobbins played in all three games this season, Coleman wasn't able to return at all last week.

And it looks like he may miss even more time. The rookie looked promising in the one game in which he got significant playing time, running 10 times for 39 yards and a touchdown and catching all three of his targets for 19 yards. But when will he return to play? And could he continue scoring a path to fantasy relevance?

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Jonah Coleman Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Coleman unfortunately suffered a serious ankle injury that's now landed him on injured reserve. He has a designation to return, so he's likely not out for the season unless he somehow reaggravates the issue or picks up something else. But he won't be allowed to play again until Week 7 at the earliest.

Coleman suffered a high-ankle sprain, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. This injury is quite common in the NFL, and often happens when the toe side of a player's foot is trapped under their body or the body of another player and subsequently twisted outward at an extreme angle.

His ankle sprain may not be quite as severe as the worst high-ankle sprains since he's expected back in four weeks. This injury can take upward of six weeks to recover from.

 

Jonah Coleman Fantasy Football Outlook

Maybe Coleman wasn't expected to do much this season, having been drafted to an RB room that already had Dobbins and Harvey. Dobbins is the primary early down back and rushing RB, while Harvey plays much more on obvious passing downs and handles more pass-catching duties.

There wasn't much left over in the distribution of backfield touches for Coleman. In fact, he didn't garner a single touch in Week 1 while playing only 6 percent of his team's offensive snaps. Coleman was likely drafted as a depth piece and/or the eventual replacement for Dobbins.

Adrenaline is a hell of a drug, as Coleman was able to play after apparently suffering the injury in the first quarter. This isn't fully confirmed, but it would speak to his toughness. Still, this season, Coleman is just a bench stash in case of injury (to another RB once he's healthy) and a dynasty stash.

He showed solid potential in college, but he's too far down on his team's depth chart to be startable unless something changes once he returns. And things are going in the opposite direction of that right now, sadly.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 4?

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Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey:

J.K. Dobbins
vs
DK Metcalf
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rome Odunze
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jadarian Price
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quinshon Judkins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dalton Schultz
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Denzel Boston
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Colston Loveland
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mark Andrews
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Woody Marks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Courtland Sutton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Omarion Hampton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Adonai Mitchell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tucker Kraft
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Devaughn Vele
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tony Pollard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
RJ Harvey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Malik Washington
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Juwan Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Romeo Doubs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Puka Nacua
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keenan Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Isaiah Likely
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Sam Laporta
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tre Tucker
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Evans
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Justin Jefferson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rachaad White
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ladd McConkey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Darren Waller
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Monangai
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Travis Kelce
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Carnell Tate
J.K. Dobbins
vs
George Kittle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kalif Raymond
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Luther Burden III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Higbee
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Addison
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brenton Strange
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Stefon Diggs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
KC Concepcion
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Blake Corum
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Alvin Kamara
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ollie Gordon II
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jameson Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Hunter Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Caleb Douglas
J.K. Dobbins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mack Hollins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Braelon Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Khalil Shakir
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Michael Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Pat Freiermuth
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DJ Moore
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kendre Miller
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dalton Kincaid
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Pat Bryant
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Matthew Golden
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jauan Jennings
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jalen Coker
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emanuel Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Downs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tre Harris
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Malik Nabers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Xavier Worthy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
George Pickens
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bucky Irving
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jake Ferguson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rashee Rice
J.K. Dobbins
vs
T.J. Hockenson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Devonta Smith
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cam Skattebo
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyjae Spears
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Javonte Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
David Montgomery
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tee Higgins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Gesicki
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emmett Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
D'Andre Swift
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Justice Hill
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cade Otton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chig Okonkwo
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Saquon Barkley
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bijan Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Derrick Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
James Cook III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chase Brown
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyren Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Najee Harris
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Isaiah Davis
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kaelon Black
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Wright
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kaleb Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Samaje Perine
J.K. Dobbins
vs
George Holani
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Raheim Sanders
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DeeJay Dallas
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Brooks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tank Bigsby
J.K. Dobbins
vs
A.J. Dillon
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ty Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Demond Claiborne
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ray Davis
J.K. Dobbins
vs
CJ Donaldson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ameer Abdullah
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Goodson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Badie
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Seth McGowan
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Will Shipley
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Hunter Luepke
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Alec Ingold
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Lew Nichols
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kaytron Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kimani Vidal
RJ Harvey
vs
Juwan Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Devaughn Vele
RJ Harvey
vs
Puka Nacua
RJ Harvey
vs
Tucker Kraft
RJ Harvey
vs
Keenan Allen
RJ Harvey
vs
Omarion Hampton
RJ Harvey
vs
Sam Laporta
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
RJ Harvey
vs
Mike Evans
RJ Harvey
vs
Woody Marks
RJ Harvey
vs
Justin Jefferson
RJ Harvey
vs
Colston Loveland
RJ Harvey
vs
Ladd McConkey
RJ Harvey
vs
Jakobi Meyers
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Warren
RJ Harvey
vs
Quinshon Judkins
RJ Harvey
vs
Travis Kelce
RJ Harvey
vs
Jadarian Price
RJ Harvey
vs
George Kittle
RJ Harvey
vs
DK Metcalf
RJ Harvey
vs
Luther Burden III
RJ Harvey
vs
J.K. Dobbins
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan Addison
RJ Harvey
vs
Rome Odunze
RJ Harvey
vs
Stefon Diggs
RJ Harvey
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RJ Harvey
vs
Dalton Schultz
RJ Harvey
vs
Alvin Kamara
RJ Harvey
vs
Denzel Boston
RJ Harvey
vs
Jameson Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Mark Andrews
RJ Harvey
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
RJ Harvey
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
RJ Harvey
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
RJ Harvey
vs
Courtland Sutton
RJ Harvey
vs
Braelon Allen
RJ Harvey
vs
Adonai Mitchell
RJ Harvey
vs
Michael Wilson
RJ Harvey
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Waddle
RJ Harvey
vs
Tony Pollard
RJ Harvey
vs
DJ Moore
RJ Harvey
vs
Malik Washington
RJ Harvey
vs
Dalton Kincaid
RJ Harvey
vs
Romeo Doubs
RJ Harvey
vs
Terry Mclaurin
RJ Harvey
vs
Emeka Egbuka
RJ Harvey
vs
Matthew Golden
RJ Harvey
vs
Isaiah Likely
RJ Harvey
vs
Jalen Coker
RJ Harvey
vs
Tre Tucker
RJ Harvey
vs
Josh Downs
RJ Harvey
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Malik Nabers
RJ Harvey
vs
Rachaad White
RJ Harvey
vs
George Pickens
RJ Harvey
vs
Darren Waller
RJ Harvey
vs
Bucky Irving
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyle Monangai
RJ Harvey
vs
Rashee Rice
RJ Harvey
vs
Carnell Tate
RJ Harvey
vs
Devonta Smith
RJ Harvey
vs
Kalif Raymond
RJ Harvey
vs
Cam Skattebo
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Higbee
RJ Harvey
vs
Javonte Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Brenton Strange
RJ Harvey
vs
David Montgomery
RJ Harvey
vs
KC Concepcion
RJ Harvey
vs
Tee Higgins
RJ Harvey
vs
Blake Corum
RJ Harvey
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
RJ Harvey
vs
Ollie Gordon II
RJ Harvey
vs
D'Andre Swift
RJ Harvey
vs
Hunter Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
RJ Harvey
vs
Caleb Douglas
RJ Harvey
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Mack Hollins
RJ Harvey
vs
CeeDee Lamb
RJ Harvey
vs
Khalil Shakir
RJ Harvey
vs
Saquon Barkley
RJ Harvey
vs
Pat Freiermuth
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyren Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Zay Flowers
RJ Harvey
vs
Kendre Miller
RJ Harvey
vs
Christian Watson
RJ Harvey
vs
Pat Bryant
RJ Harvey
vs
Nico Collins
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Trey McBride
RJ Harvey
vs
Jauan Jennings
RJ Harvey
vs
Chuba Hubbard
RJ Harvey
vs
Emanuel Wilson
RJ Harvey
vs
Davante Adams
RJ Harvey
vs
Tre Harris
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Warren
RJ Harvey
vs
Xavier Worthy
RJ Harvey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
RJ Harvey
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Parker Washington
RJ Harvey
vs
Jake Ferguson
RJ Harvey
vs
Drake London
RJ Harvey
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
RJ Harvey
vs
Bijan Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Walker III
RJ Harvey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
RJ Harvey
vs
Christian McCaffrey
RJ Harvey
vs
Derrick Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
James Cook III
RJ Harvey
vs
Jeremiyah Love
RJ Harvey
vs
Chase Brown
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyjae Spears
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Allgeier
RJ Harvey
vs
Emmett Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Justice Hill
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
RJ Harvey
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Najee Harris
RJ Harvey
vs
Isaiah Davis
RJ Harvey
vs
Kaelon Black
RJ Harvey
vs
Keaton Mitchell
RJ Harvey
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Wright
RJ Harvey
vs
Kaleb Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Samaje Perine
RJ Harvey
vs
George Holani
RJ Harvey
vs
Raheim Sanders
RJ Harvey
vs
DeeJay Dallas
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Brooks
RJ Harvey
vs
Tank Bigsby
RJ Harvey
vs
A.J. Dillon
RJ Harvey
vs
Ty Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Demond Claiborne
RJ Harvey
vs
Ray Davis
RJ Harvey
vs
CJ Donaldson
RJ Harvey
vs
Ameer Abdullah
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Goodson
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Badie
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
RJ Harvey
vs
Seth McGowan
RJ Harvey
vs
Will Shipley
RJ Harvey
vs
Hunter Luepke
RJ Harvey
vs
Alec Ingold
RJ Harvey
vs
Lew Nichols
RJ Harvey
vs
Kaytron Allen

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Struggles in Road Loss
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

to Miss Opening Night
Bradley Beal

to Miss Start of Clippers Camp
Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Karl-Anthony Towns

to Remain Hub of Knicks Offense
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Khaman Maluach

Draws Strong Praise Ahead of Camp
Brandon Ingram

to Miss Start of Season with Partially Torn Achilles
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Tyrese Haliburton

Says He Has No Restrictions
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Collin Murray-Boyles

to Play Both Frontcourt Spots
Jalen McMillan

Out 6-8 Weeks With Sprained Knee
Zay Flowers

to Have More of a Full Workload in Week 4
Justin Jefferson

Could Play in Week 4
Puka Nacua

Rams Hopeful That Puka Nacua Can Play This Week
Nick Bosa

Already Ruled Out for Week 4
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Jayden Daniels

Will Practice This Week
Breece Hall

Considered Week-to-Week With Quad Injury
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
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