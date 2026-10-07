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When Is DeVonta Smith Coming Back - Week 5 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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DeVonta Smith - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

When is DeVonta Smith coming back? Will DeVonta Smith play again this season? Read about DeVonta Smith's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
DeVonta Smith Injury Update for Fantasy Football
DeVonta Smith Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith was in a great spot to take over as his team's top wide receiver after the departure of A.J. Brown this offseason, but the season hasn't started how his fantasy managers would have hoped.

Smith did show his upside with a big Week 2, but he was disappointing in Week 3 and missed Week 4 with an injury.

When is Smith coming back? Will he miss most of the season? Let's dive in!

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

DeVonta Smith Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Over the first three weeks, Smith accounted for 33% of the team's targets, 34% of receptions, 38% of receiving yards, and 20% of receiving touchdowns. He especially stepped up in Week 2, catching 10 of 13 targets for 117 yards and a touchdown against the Titans.

In Week 3, even with the Eagles offense struggling on the road in Chicago, he caught six of his eight targets for 65 yards. He did most of his work in the first half of that game, but only had one catch in the second half.

He first dealt with a hamstring injury back in August before the season began, and he was limited in practice leading up to that Week 3 contest with the Bears. After the game, the issue was worse, and he missed practice all week leading up to Week 4's matchup with the Rams.

Reports came out that his hamstring issue could even be a multi-week issue, which means his absence could extend into Week 5 against the Jaguars.

The game against Jacksonville is in London, so the travel could make it tricky to know Smith's status if the Eagles take it right up to game time. If he doesn't travel with the team, it will be obvious that he's out another week.

The good news is that it doesn't look like the Eagles expect this to be an injury that will cost Smith a big chunk of the season. He hasn't been placed on IR, which would seem to indicate that he'll return within four weeks. The team's bye week isn't until Week 10, so that won't impact the decision unless he suffers a further setback.

Pay close attention to Smith's practice report this week to see if he'll be able to return in Week 5.

 

DeVonta Smith Fantasy Football Outlook

When he's been healthy, Smith has been very productive. He has stepped in as the top option at receiver and gotten plenty of targets and catches, including work in the red zone with chances in the end zone.

He will certainly be a WR2 with WR1 upside in all formats when he returns, but there are more questions around who the Eagles will look to while he is out. Smith's absence opened the door for Darius Cooper to have a big two-touchdown week against the Rams, although he only had three catches. Cooper led the team in targets and receptions without Smith, while Dontayvion Wicks and Makai Lemon each had three catches as well.

Cooper could be an interesting option if he continues to get more time while Smith is out, and Wicks and Lemon also bring boom-or-bust upside if work is available.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, Darius Cooper, Makai Lemon. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, Darius Cooper, Makai Lemon:

Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Braelon Allen
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Denzel Boston
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Colston Loveland
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jordan Addison
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malik Washington
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Alvin Kamara
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Woody Marks
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tony Pollard
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rome Odunze
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rico Dowdle
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mark Andrews
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Omarion Hampton
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyler Warren
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Keon Coleman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
RJ Harvey
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Stefon Diggs
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Carnell Tate
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
DJ Moore
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Hunter Henry
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tee Higgins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Josh Downs
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Luther Burden III
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tre Tucker
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jameson Williams
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
KC Concepcion
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Courtland Sutton
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
George Kittle
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
DK Metcalf
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kyle Monangai
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Makai Lemon
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Brenton Strange
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mike Evans
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Samaje Perine
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Bucky Irving
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Sam Laporta
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
AJ Barner
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Matthew Golden
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ladd McConkey
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Cam Skattebo
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kalif Raymond
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Puka Nacua
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Zay Flowers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Nico Collins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Drake London
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Michael Wilson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Olave
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Davante Adams
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malik Nabers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Parker Washington
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Christian Watson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Garrett Wilson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
George Pickens
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Justin Jefferson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Keenan Allen
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tre Harris
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Quentin Johnston
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malachi Fields
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashod Bateman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Troy Franklin
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Roman Wilson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Caleb Douglas
Darius Cooper
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Darius Cooper
vs
Najee Harris
Darius Cooper
vs
Kimani Vidal
Darius Cooper
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Darius Cooper
vs
Mack Hollins
Darius Cooper
vs
Chris Bell
Darius Cooper
vs
Jaylin Noel
Darius Cooper
vs
Antonio Williams
Darius Cooper
vs
Cody White
Darius Cooper
vs
Austin Ekeler
Darius Cooper
vs
Justice Hill
Darius Cooper
vs
Kendre Miller
Darius Cooper
vs
Michael Mayer
Darius Cooper
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Darius Cooper
vs
Caleb Douglas
Darius Cooper
vs
Jauan Jennings
Darius Cooper
vs
Roman Wilson
Darius Cooper
vs
Cooper Kupp
Darius Cooper
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Darius Cooper
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Darius Cooper
vs
Troy Franklin
Darius Cooper
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Darius Cooper
vs
Rashod Bateman
Darius Cooper
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Darius Cooper
vs
Malachi Fields
Darius Cooper
vs
Jaylen Wright
Darius Cooper
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Darius Cooper
vs
Ted Hurst
Darius Cooper
vs
Tyjae Spears
Darius Cooper
vs
Greg Dulcich
Darius Cooper
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Darius Cooper
vs
Kaelon Black
Darius Cooper
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Darius Cooper
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Darius Cooper
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Darius Cooper
vs
Demario Douglas
Darius Cooper
vs
Quentin Johnston
Darius Cooper
vs
Evan Engram
Darius Cooper
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Darius Cooper
vs
Darnell Washington
Darius Cooper
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Darius Cooper
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Darius Cooper
vs
Cade Otton
Darius Cooper
vs
Raheim Sanders
Darius Cooper
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Darius Cooper
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Darius Cooper
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Darius Cooper
vs
Gunnar Helm
Darius Cooper
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Darius Cooper
vs
Joshua Palmer
Darius Cooper
vs
Dalton Schultz
Darius Cooper
vs
Colby Parkinson
Darius Cooper
vs
Tre Harris
Darius Cooper
vs
Sione Vaki
Darius Cooper
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Darius Cooper
vs
Darnell Mooney
Darius Cooper
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Darius Cooper
vs
Ty Johnson
Darius Cooper
vs
Will Shipley
Darius Cooper
vs
Dameon Pierce
Darius Cooper
vs
Keenan Allen
Darius Cooper
vs
Dawson Knox
Darius Cooper
vs
Blake Corum
Darius Cooper
vs
Cole Kmet
Darius Cooper
vs
Kalif Raymond
Darius Cooper
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Darius Cooper
vs
Ladd McConkey
Darius Cooper
vs
Theo Johnson
Darius Cooper
vs
AJ Barner
Darius Cooper
vs
Treylon Burks
Darius Cooper
vs
Puka Nacua
Darius Cooper
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Darius Cooper
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Darius Cooper
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Darius Cooper
vs
Zay Flowers
Darius Cooper
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Darius Cooper
vs
Nico Collins
Darius Cooper
vs
Drake London
Darius Cooper
vs
Michael Wilson
Darius Cooper
vs
Chris Olave
Darius Cooper
vs
Davante Adams
Darius Cooper
vs
Malik Nabers
Darius Cooper
vs
Parker Washington
Darius Cooper
vs
Christian Watson
Darius Cooper
vs
Garrett Wilson
Darius Cooper
vs
George Pickens
Darius Cooper
vs
Justin Jefferson
Darius Cooper
vs
Matthew Golden
Darius Cooper
vs
Mike Evans
Darius Cooper
vs
DK Metcalf
Darius Cooper
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Darius Cooper
vs
Jameson Williams
Darius Cooper
vs
Luther Burden III
Darius Cooper
vs
Josh Downs
Darius Cooper
vs
Tee Higgins
Darius Cooper
vs
Carnell Tate
Darius Cooper
vs
Stefon Diggs
Darius Cooper
vs
Romeo Doubs
Darius Cooper
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Darius Cooper
vs
Jordan Addison
Makai Lemon
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Makai Lemon
vs
Brenton Strange
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Samaje Perine
Makai Lemon
vs
Courtland Sutton
Makai Lemon
vs
Jake Ferguson
Makai Lemon
vs
Mike Gesicki
Makai Lemon
vs
AJ Barner
Makai Lemon
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Makai Lemon
vs
Ladd McConkey
Makai Lemon
vs
KC Concepcion
Makai Lemon
vs
Kalif Raymond
Makai Lemon
vs
Tre Tucker
Makai Lemon
vs
Blake Corum
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyler Higbee
Makai Lemon
vs
Keenan Allen
Makai Lemon
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Makai Lemon
vs
Will Shipley
Makai Lemon
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Makai Lemon
vs
Hunter Henry
Makai Lemon
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Makai Lemon
vs
DJ Moore
Makai Lemon
vs
Tre Harris
Makai Lemon
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Makai Lemon
vs
Dalton Schultz
Makai Lemon
vs
Khalil Shakir
Makai Lemon
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Keon Coleman
Makai Lemon
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Makai Lemon
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Makai Lemon
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Cade Otton
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Makai Lemon
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Makai Lemon
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Makai Lemon
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Makai Lemon
vs
Mark Andrews
Makai Lemon
vs
Quentin Johnston
Makai Lemon
vs
Rome Odunze
Makai Lemon
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Makai Lemon
vs
Devaughn Vele
Makai Lemon
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Makai Lemon
vs
Woody Marks
Makai Lemon
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Makai Lemon
vs
Malik Washington
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyjae Spears
Makai Lemon
vs
Juwan Johnson
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Colston Loveland
Makai Lemon
vs
Malachi Fields
Makai Lemon
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Makai Lemon
vs
Rashod Bateman
Makai Lemon
vs
Tucker Kraft
Makai Lemon
vs
Troy Franklin
Makai Lemon
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Makai Lemon
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Makai Lemon
vs
Roman Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
Braelon Allen
Makai Lemon
vs
Caleb Douglas
Makai Lemon
vs
Denzel Boston
Makai Lemon
vs
Michael Mayer
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordan Addison
Makai Lemon
vs
Justice Hill
Makai Lemon
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Makai Lemon
vs
Cody White
Makai Lemon
vs
Alvin Kamara
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaylin Noel
Makai Lemon
vs
Puka Nacua
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Makai Lemon
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Makai Lemon
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Makai Lemon
vs
Zay Flowers
Makai Lemon
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Makai Lemon
vs
Nico Collins
Makai Lemon
vs
Drake London
Makai Lemon
vs
Michael Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Olave
Makai Lemon
vs
Davante Adams
Makai Lemon
vs
Malik Nabers
Makai Lemon
vs
Parker Washington
Makai Lemon
vs
Christian Watson
Makai Lemon
vs
Garrett Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
George Pickens
Makai Lemon
vs
Justin Jefferson
Makai Lemon
vs
Matthew Golden
Makai Lemon
vs
Mike Evans
Makai Lemon
vs
DK Metcalf
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Makai Lemon
vs
Jameson Williams
Makai Lemon
vs
Luther Burden III
Makai Lemon
vs
Josh Downs
Makai Lemon
vs
Tee Higgins
Makai Lemon
vs
Carnell Tate
Makai Lemon
vs
Stefon Diggs
Makai Lemon
vs
Romeo Doubs
Makai Lemon
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Mack Hollins

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