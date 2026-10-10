Updated weekend fantasy football cut list rankings for Week 5 of 2026. The top fantasy football players to drop and cut from rosters include Jadarian Price, Brian Thomas Jr., and more.
Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Weekend Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. The next full slate of NFL action kicks off in just under 24 hours. While most managers are working on their lineups, it's crucial to check the waiver wire for potential late-week stashes and lottery tickets.
However, for every pickup there has to be a drop. Below, we will look at some of them, dropped players, and use Yahoo's league data to help managers decide whether to cut them based on current trends.
So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 5 of the NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 5?
The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|Ros%
|Baller Move
|1
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|38
|Drop in All Leagues
|2
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|30
|Drop in All Leagues
|3
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|5
|Drop in All Leagues
|4
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DEF
|22
|Drop in Most Leagues
|5
|Harrison Butker
|K
|20
|Drop in Most Leagues
|6
|Buffalo Bills
|DEF
|23
|Drop in Most Leagues
|7
|Green Bay Packers
|DEF
|23
|Drop in Most Leagues
|8
|Baltimore Ravens
|DEF
|63
|Drop in Most Leagues
|9
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|18
|Drop in Most Leagues
|10
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|15
|Drop in Most Leagues
|11
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|43
|Drop in Most Leagues
|12
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|72
|Drop in Most Leagues
|13
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|57
|Drop in Most Leagues
|14
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|59
|Drop in Most Leagues
|15
|Darren Waller
|TE
|17
|Drop in Most Leagues
|16
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|77
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|17
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|16
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|18
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|22
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|19
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|49
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|20
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|48
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|21
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|46
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|22
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|72
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|23
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|33
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|24
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|34
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|25
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|25
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|26
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|55
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|27
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|77
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|28
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|72
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|29
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|87
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|30
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|46
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|31
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|71
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|32
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|56
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|33
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|60
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|34
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|72
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|35
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|75
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|36
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|67
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|37
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|70
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|38
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|67
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|39
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|71
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|40
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|83
|Hold
|41
|Blake Corum
|RB
|77
|Hold
Fantasy Football Drop Candidates
Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:
Joe Mixon, RB, Houston Texans (Cut List Ranking No. 3)
Reports circulated on Monday that the Seattle Seahawks were on the verge of signing veteran free-agent running back Joe Mixon (foot) to their roster in the wake of placing rookie first-round RB Jadarian Price (chest) on Injured Reserve over the weekend. However, the Seahawks elected not to sign Mixon to their practice squad in the end thanks to a troublesome foot issue that caused him to miss the entire 2025 season while with the Houston Texans, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
Mixon is specifically dealing with a degenerative foot issue that could wind up putting a premature end to his NFL career. There are other RB-needy teams around the NFL, specifically the Philadelphia Eagles, but it is "up for debate" whether Mixon will actually sign with another team or play another down in an NFL game.
Until Zach Charbonnet (knee) can make his 2026 season debut, the Seahawks will move forward with Emanuel Wilson and George Holani sharing touches in the backfield. Mixon, a former second-rounder by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017, is a two-time Pro Bowler and reached the 1,000-yard rushing mark in five of his eight NFL seasons.
Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks (Cut List Ranking No. 27)
Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price (chest) missed his first of at least four games after being placed on injured reserve with a chest injury, and in his absence, veteran Emanuel Wilson racked up 120 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Chargers.
While still not expected to play in Week 5, Zach Charbonnet (knee) has had his practice window opened after beginning the year on the physically unable to perform list, and the Seahawks were briefly tied to two-time Pro Bowler Joe Mixon before the results of his physical caused them to alter course.
All told, Seattle's backfield has the potential to become a mess for fantasy purposes, and with Price unable to take hold of the primary role in his three games of action, he becomes all the more difficult to trust upon his eventual return.
Kyle Pitts Sr., TE, Atlanta Falcons (Cut List Ranking No. 39)
Four games into the 2026 season, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. has been one of the biggest disappointments in fantasy football. The 26-year-old is coming off a 2025 campaign where he finally had the breakout that many had been looking for, recording 88 catches for 928 yards and five touchdowns on 118 targets across 17 games. However, Pitts Sr. has only hauled in five catches for 67 yards on nine targets across the first four weeks of 2026.
Two of those games came without Falcons QB1 Michael Penix Jr. under center, which provides some excuse for Pitts Sr.'s underwhelming production. Still, Pitts Sr. has logged just four catches for 52 yards on five targets in the two games where he has shared the field with Penix Jr. Atlanta's run-heavy offense filters through running back Bijan Robinson, and wide receiver Drake London is the clear number one option when the Falcons do turn to the air.
Particularly in shallower leagues, fantasy managers are justified in dropping Pitts Sr. and looking elsewhere on the waiver wire.
Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars (Cut List Ranking No. 38)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and racked up 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie, but he has fallen into a smaller role in coach Liam Coen's offense for the last two seasons and has become a drop candidate in standard-sized fantasy leagues.
Thomas has only totaled nine catches for 105 yards and a touchdown through the first four games of the season, playing well behind WRs Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers and ranking fourth on the team in targets behind TE Brenton Strange as well. Thomas only had three targets in the last two weeks combined, and his reduced role makes him hard to trust unless there is an injury or he is traded to a new team with more targets available.
He still has the skills to give him upside and is on the field, but he's not getting enough targets right now to be an option you have to hold on to in standard-sized leagues.
Blake Corum, RB, Los Angeles Rams (Cut List Ranking No. 41)
Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum has struggled to produce in back-to-back weeks, and his limited usage significantly limits his fantasy value. After an efficient start in Weeks 1 and 2, when Corum had 23 touches for 146 yards, he's totaled just 36 scrimmage yards on 14 touches over the past two weeks.
Starting running back Kyren Williams has been fantastic as both a runner and a receiver in Weeks 3 and 4 and appears to have a firm grasp of the Rams' backfield. In that span, Williams has played 75% of snaps, while Corum has played just 23%. While the Rams will continue to use the third-year back, Williams' role in the passing game and the red zone will limit Corum's fantasy value moving forward.
Week 5 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 5 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 5 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 5 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 5 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 5 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 5 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 5 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 5 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 5 kicker streamers and pickups
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Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to compliment our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!
In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers and more throughout the week.
More Waiver Wire Analysis
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