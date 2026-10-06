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Week 5 Lineup Busts? Fantasy Football Players to Consider Sitting

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Harold Fannin Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Andy's potential Week 5 busts, fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for players who may disappoint. You should consider benching these players in Week 5.

In This Article hide
Potential Fantasy Football Lineup Busts
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! Week 5 of the NFL season kicks off in just 48 hours, so it's time to start setting the next round of our lineups. With many injuries and the first set of bye weeks beginning, managers need to be even more careful when constructing their lineups.

Below, we will look at one player from each position (QB, RB, WR, TE) who could disappoint in their Week 5 matchup.

Who should fantasy managers bench in Week 5? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Potential Fantasy Football Lineup Busts

QB Jordan Love (GB) vs. CHI

The Green Bay Packers have had to lean on Jordan Love given the lack of production on the ground. Over his last two games, Love has attempted at least 30 passes and hit the 53-pass mark back in their Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Through four total games, Love has averaged a solid 20.9 PPR points per game while tossing eight scores and averaging 260.3 passing yards per game.

However, managers viewing him as a viable streamer should look elsewhere. This weekend, Love and the Packers will face the Chicago Bears, who have quietly been one of the most dominant defenses, since serving up 37 points in Week 1. Over their last three games, the Bears have allowed less than 175 passing yards in each game (to Jalen Hurts, Geno Smith, and Carson Wentz) and allowed double-digit points only once over this stretch.

 

RB Will Shipley (PHI) @ JAX

While Will Shipley will likely be one of the most added layers across formats over the next 24 hours, managers considering putting him in their RB2 slot should think twice. While his volume should keep him high on the FLEX radar this weekend, those expecting double-digit points and a top-20 finish should pump the brakes.

The Eagles will travel to London to face the Jaguars, who boast one of the sport's top rushing defenses. Through the opening month, the Jaguars have allowed just 74.3 rushing yards per game, the second-lowest in the sport. Last Sunday, they limited Chase Brown to only 10 yards on nine carries and kept both TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson under 50 total yards combined.

Shipley's projected workload keeps him on the FLEX radar, but he will need receiving and touchdown work to push for RB2 production in PPR leagues.

WR Deebo Samuel Sr. (SF) @ SEA

The 49ers face one of the toughest matchups on the slate in the Seattle Seahawks. Since his return to his former club, Deebo Samuel has been quite productive, scoring three touchdowns and averaging 15.0 PPR points in all but one contest. His quiet effort came in Week 2, when he caught only three passes for 31 yards.

Despite his production, he falls into FLEX territory facing a tough Seahawks secondary. Entering Week 5, the Seahawks have allowed the second-fewest PPR points to opposing WRs and allowed the fewest total passing yards per game, which will greatly limit Samuel's upside. While his TD upside makes him a viable target in 12+ team leagues, those in shallower formats should pivot to a WR with a far better matchup.

TE Harold Fannin Jr. (CLE) @ NYJ

The final player we will spotlight this week is tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Fannin has begun to turn the corner as the Cleveland offense under Deshaun Watson has shown steady progress. However, managers should consider Fannin a riskier TE2 than a typical low-end TE1. Since scoring just 4.1 PPR points in Week 1, Fanning has averaged a much-improved 15.4 PPR points over his last three games.

However, this weekend he will face New York Jets defenses that have been productive units and especially effective against opposing tight ends. Last weekend, they allowed just 57 yards to Colston Teale and contained Sam LaPorta and Tucker Kraft to under 50 yards the weeks before. Neither option also found the back of the end zone.

Given this matchup, the second-year option out of Bowling Green has high-end TE2 upside with risk. Managers should instead pivot to T.J. Hockenson, who could operate as the "de facto" WR1 if Justin Jefferson misses more time.

Read more player news and updates for Week 5

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 5 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jordan Love, Will Shipley, Harold Fannin Jr., Deebo Samuel Sr. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 5. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Jordan Love, Will Shipley, Harold Fannin Jr., Deebo Samuel Sr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 5 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Jordan Love, Will Shipley, Harold Fannin Jr., Deebo Samuel Sr compared to others:

Jordan Love
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jordan Love
vs
Jameis Winston
Jordan Love
vs
Brock Purdy
Jordan Love
vs
Bo Nix
Jordan Love
vs
Drake Maye
Jordan Love
vs
Sam Darnold
Jordan Love
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jordan Love
vs
Kyler Murray
Jordan Love
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jordan Love
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jordan Love
vs
Joe Burrow
Jordan Love
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jordan Love
vs
Dak Prescott
Jordan Love
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jordan Love
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jordan Love
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jordan Love
vs
Jared Goff
Jordan Love
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jordan Love
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jordan Love
vs
Tyler Shough
Jordan Love
vs
Josh Allen
Jordan Love
vs
Jalon Daniels
Jordan Love
vs
Craig Reynolds
Jordan Love
vs
Justin Herbert
Jordan Love
vs
Bam Knight
Jordan Love
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jordan Love
vs
Colson Yankoff
Jordan Love
vs
Tyson Bagent
Jordan Love
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Jordan Love
vs
Geno Smith
Jordan Love
vs
Patrick Ricard
Jordan Love
vs
Daniel Jones
Jordan Love
vs
Max Klare
Jordan Love
vs
Malik Willis
Jordan Love
vs
Kevin Austin Jr.
Jordan Love
vs
Cam Ward
Jordan Love
vs
Hunter Long
Jordan Love
vs
Tyler Huntley
Jordan Love
vs
Malik McClain
Jordan Love
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Jordan Love
vs
Charlie Jones
Jordan Love
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Jordan Love
vs
Jelani Woods
Will Shipley
vs
Keenan Allen
Will Shipley
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Will Shipley
vs
Blake Corum
Will Shipley
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Will Shipley
vs
Kalif Raymond
Will Shipley
vs
Tre Harris
Will Shipley
vs
Ladd McConkey
Will Shipley
vs
Dalton Schultz
Will Shipley
vs
AJ Barner
Will Shipley
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Will Shipley
vs
Jake Ferguson
Will Shipley
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Will Shipley
vs
Samaje Perine
Will Shipley
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Will Shipley
vs
Brenton Strange
Will Shipley
vs
Cade Otton
Will Shipley
vs
Makai Lemon
Will Shipley
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Will Shipley
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Will Shipley
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Will Shipley
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Will Shipley
vs
Quentin Johnston
Will Shipley
vs
Courtland Sutton
Will Shipley
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Will Shipley
vs
Mike Gesicki
Will Shipley
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Will Shipley
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Will Shipley
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Will Shipley
vs
KC Concepcion
Will Shipley
vs
Tyjae Spears
Will Shipley
vs
Tre Tucker
Will Shipley
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Will Shipley
vs
Tyler Higbee
Will Shipley
vs
Malachi Fields
Will Shipley
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Will Shipley
vs
Rashod Bateman
Will Shipley
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Will Shipley
vs
Troy Franklin
Will Shipley
vs
Hunter Henry
Will Shipley
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Will Shipley
vs
DJ Moore
Will Shipley
vs
Roman Wilson
Will Shipley
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Will Shipley
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Will Shipley
vs
Bijan Robinson
Will Shipley
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Will Shipley
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Will Shipley
vs
Chase Brown
Will Shipley
vs
Kyren Williams
Will Shipley
vs
Derrick Henry
Will Shipley
vs
James Cook III
Will Shipley
vs
Jaylen Warren
Will Shipley
vs
Javonte Williams
Will Shipley
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Will Shipley
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Will Shipley
vs
D'Andre Swift
Will Shipley
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Will Shipley
vs
David Montgomery
Will Shipley
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Will Shipley
vs
Cam Skattebo
Will Shipley
vs
Bucky Irving
Will Shipley
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Keon Coleman
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Evan Engram
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Josh Downs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malik Washington
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Woody Marks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Nico Collins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Drake London
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Olave
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Davante Adams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Parker Washington
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Christian Watson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
George Pickens
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mike Evans

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