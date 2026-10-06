Andy's potential Week 5 busts, fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for players who may disappoint. You should consider benching these players in Week 5.
Hey RotoBallers! Week 5 of the NFL season kicks off in just 48 hours, so it's time to start setting the next round of our lineups. With many injuries and the first set of bye weeks beginning, managers need to be even more careful when constructing their lineups.
Below, we will look at one player from each position (QB, RB, WR, TE) who could disappoint in their Week 5 matchup.
Who should fantasy managers bench in Week 5? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Potential Fantasy Football Lineup Busts
QB Jordan Love (GB) vs. CHI
The Green Bay Packers have had to lean on Jordan Love given the lack of production on the ground. Over his last two games, Love has attempted at least 30 passes and hit the 53-pass mark back in their Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Through four total games, Love has averaged a solid 20.9 PPR points per game while tossing eight scores and averaging 260.3 passing yards per game.
However, managers viewing him as a viable streamer should look elsewhere. This weekend, Love and the Packers will face the Chicago Bears, who have quietly been one of the most dominant defenses, since serving up 37 points in Week 1. Over their last three games, the Bears have allowed less than 175 passing yards in each game (to Jalen Hurts, Geno Smith, and Carson Wentz) and allowed double-digit points only once over this stretch.
DAYOOOOOOOO
📺: ESPN https://t.co/4fDWSjCZoQ
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 29, 2026
RB Will Shipley (PHI) @ JAX
While Will Shipley will likely be one of the most added layers across formats over the next 24 hours, managers considering putting him in their RB2 slot should think twice. While his volume should keep him high on the FLEX radar this weekend, those expecting double-digit points and a top-20 finish should pump the brakes.
The Eagles will travel to London to face the Jaguars, who boast one of the sport's top rushing defenses. Through the opening month, the Jaguars have allowed just 74.3 rushing yards per game, the second-lowest in the sport. Last Sunday, they limited Chase Brown to only 10 yards on nine carries and kept both TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson under 50 total yards combined.
Shipley's projected workload keeps him on the FLEX radar, but he will need receiving and touchdown work to push for RB2 production in PPR leagues.
WR Deebo Samuel Sr. (SF) @ SEA
The 49ers face one of the toughest matchups on the slate in the Seattle Seahawks. Since his return to his former club, Deebo Samuel has been quite productive, scoring three touchdowns and averaging 15.0 PPR points in all but one contest. His quiet effort came in Week 2, when he caught only three passes for 31 yards.
Despite his production, he falls into FLEX territory facing a tough Seahawks secondary. Entering Week 5, the Seahawks have allowed the second-fewest PPR points to opposing WRs and allowed the fewest total passing yards per game, which will greatly limit Samuel's upside. While his TD upside makes him a viable target in 12+ team leagues, those in shallower formats should pivot to a WR with a far better matchup.
TE Harold Fannin Jr. (CLE) @ NYJ
The final player we will spotlight this week is tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Fannin has begun to turn the corner as the Cleveland offense under Deshaun Watson has shown steady progress. However, managers should consider Fannin a riskier TE2 than a typical low-end TE1. Since scoring just 4.1 PPR points in Week 1, Fanning has averaged a much-improved 15.4 PPR points over his last three games.
that's ✌️ scores on the day for Harold!
#CARvsCLE on FOX https://t.co/gYzHTbpmYR
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 27, 2026
However, this weekend he will face New York Jets defenses that have been productive units and especially effective against opposing tight ends. Last weekend, they allowed just 57 yards to Colston Teale and contained Sam LaPorta and Tucker Kraft to under 50 yards the weeks before. Neither option also found the back of the end zone.
Given this matchup, the second-year option out of Bowling Green has high-end TE2 upside with risk. Managers should instead pivot to T.J. Hockenson, who could operate as the "de facto" WR1 if Justin Jefferson misses more time.
Read more player news and updates for Week 5
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 5 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jordan Love, Will Shipley, Harold Fannin Jr., Deebo Samuel Sr. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 5. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Jordan Love, Will Shipley, Harold Fannin Jr., Deebo Samuel Sr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 5 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Jordan Love, Will Shipley, Harold Fannin Jr., Deebo Samuel Sr compared to others:
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