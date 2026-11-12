👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

The 10 Greatest Ohio State Quarterbacks of All Time

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!

RotoBaller ranks the top 10 Ohio State quarterbacks of all time based on college accolades. Read the top 10 Ohio State QBs including Troy Smith, Justin Fields, and more.

Ohio State football has been home to some of the greatest college quarterbacks in recent history. Some have gone on to enjoy successful NFL careers, while others found success only at the college level.

In this list, we will try to name the 10 greatest Ohio State QBs of all time.

Who are the 10 greatest quarterbacks in Ohio State's entire history? Read on to see who cracks the top 10 list.

 

10. Dwayne Haskins Jr. (2018)

He only started for one season in Columbus, but Haskins had a great season in 2018. Haskins owns five of the top 10 single-game passing yard games in school history, as he passed for 400+ against Northwestern, Purdue, Indiana, Maryland, and Minnesota.

He also holds the single-season passing touchdown record with 50, and ranks seventh in career passing touchdowns despite starting for just one season. Haskins will always be remembered for his role in the thrashing of fourth-ranked Michigan, as he passed for 396 yards and six touchdowns in the 62-39 win. 

Haskins did not pan out in the NFL despite being picked in the first round by Washington, as he was released after just two seasons and tragically passed away in 2022. He will forever live on in the hearts of Ohio State fans, and his historic 2018 season will never be forgotten.

 

9. Will Howard (2024)

You may find him on the Kansas State version of this list as well. Will Howard only spent one season in Columbus, but he cracks the list of top 10 quarterbacks in Ohio State history because of the generational run that he led his 2024 Ohio State team on en route to their first National Title in 10 seasons. Howard threw for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while rushing for 226 yards and seven touchdowns during his lone season in Columbus, leading the Buckeyes to a 14-2 record and a championship.

 

8. Terrelle Pryor (2008-2011)

As a true freshman, Terrelle Pryor took over for incumbent quarterback Todd Boeckman and led Ohio State to an 8-1 record while offering a glimpse of what made him so special as a recruit. Pryor started his sophomore and junior seasons as well and won the Big Ten title each of his three seasons as a starter, but never ended up making a National Championship game.

His time at Ohio State came to a close after selling memorabilia for profit, which was illegal at the time in the NCAA, and prompted the firing of Jim Tressel and the 2012 postseason ban.

Pryor was extremely successful as Ohio State’s quarterback, and even went on to have a crazy NFL career that featured a stint as the Raiders’ starting quarterback as well as a 1,000-yard receiving season for the Browns that earned him a big payday in free agency.

 

7. Craig Krenzel (2001-2003)

He may not be the most talented quarterback of the bunch, but Craig Krenzel won. His first big win came in 2001 when he started in relief of starter Steve Bellisari in the Michigan game, leading Ohio State to its first win in Ann Arbor since 1987. Krenzel then went on a tear in 2002 as the starter, finishing the season at 13-0 with a National Championship upset over Miami in double overtime. He lost just two starts in his career, finishing at 24-2.

 

6. Art Schlichter (1978-1981)

The final starting quarterback for the legendary Woody Hayes, Art Schlichter, was a four-year starter at Ohio State. Schlichter finished his final three seasons in the top six of Heisman voting, although he never cracked the top three. He ranks third in school history with 7,547 career passing yards and was drafted fourth overall in the 1982 NFL Draft.

As successful as he was on the field, Schlichter’s off-the-field problems cost him his career. Schlicter was addicted to gambling and blew his entire signing bonus as a rookie on gambling. He was even arrested at one point and conned money from friends and strangers when running low on funds. His off-the-field antics remove him from many all-time lists, but his successful tenure as a Buckeye must be acknowledged here.

 

5. C.J. Stroud (2021-2022)

A two-year starter at Ohio State, Stroud never beat Michigan and never won a CFP game. However, his performance in the 2022 Peach Bowl, his last college game ever, is one of the greatest Ohio State quarterback performances of all time. Stroud dissected an elite Georgia defense to the tune of 348 yards and four touchdowns, just narrowly losing an all-time classic game. 

The Houston Texans’ quarterback holds the single-game record for passing yards, putting up 573 against Utah in the 2021 Rose Bowl. He actually accounts for five of the 10 highest-yardage games in school history, while ranking second and fourth in single-season passing (4,435 yards in 2021, 3,688 yards in 2022).

He didn’t check the win boxes that Buckeye fans look for, but Stroud had a great college career that led him to be drafted second overall.

 

4. Braxton Miller (2011-2015)

Arguably the most electrifying quarterback in Ohio State history, Braxton Miller started games as a true freshman after taking the reins from Joe Bauserman. Miller’s freshman season was a transition year for Ohio State, as it had just moved on from Tressel due to the tattoo scandal. With Luke Fickell as the interim head coach, the Buckeyes finished the season at 6-7. The following season was Urban Meyer’s first year at the helm, and Ohio State went a perfect 12-0 with Miller at the helm, but was banned from the postseason.

Miller won back-to-back Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year awards in 2012 and 2013. In the Orange Bowl against Clemson in early 2014, Miller injured his shoulder. He had to get surgery, which led to him missing the 2014 season in which J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones led the Buckeyes to an improbable National Title. Miller did return to the Buckeyes in 2015, but ceded his position as QB1 to Barrett and Jones while opting to move to receiver. It was during this time that he created perhaps his most memorable highlight, the spin move against Virginia Tech.

 

3. J.T. Barrett (2014-2017)

The current Chicago Bears’ quarterback coach may not have had an NFL career as a player, but his quick rise up the coaching ranks tells you all that you need to know about his game knowledge, leading to success as a collegiate quarterback. Barrett is one of the most beloved quarterbacks in the school’s history.

A four-year starter, Barrett holds school records for career passing yards (9,434), career passing touchdowns (104), and career quarterback rushing yards (3,263). He was the epitome of stability from 2014-2017 under center for Ohio State, helping lead the team to a CFP berth in 2014 before suffering an injury and turning the reins over to Jones for the title run.

 

2. Justin Fields (2019-2020)

What Fields did in his career at Ohio State will never go unappreciated by the Buckeye faithful. While it hasn’t panned out for him yet in the NFL, Fields put together an all-time great season in his first year starting. He threw for 3,273 yards, 41 touchdowns, and three interceptions while also rushing for 484 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Ohio State’s season fell short in a playoff game against Clemson that was full of questionable calls, but Fields returned in the Covid-shortened 2020 season to lift the Buckeyes past Clemson and into the National Championship, where they fell to a star-studded Alabama team.

 

1. Troy Smith (2002-2006)

The only Ohio State quarterback to win the Heisman in modern-day football, Troy Smith is the greatest signal caller in Buckeye history. An Ohio guy through and through, Smith first became the starting quarterback in his sophomore season. Smith never lost to Michigan, going 3-0 as a starter. He won the 2006 Heisman Trophy and made the BCS National Championship Game, where the Buckeyes lost to Urban Meyer’s Florida Gators. 

Smith’s margin of victory in his Heisman voting was the second-largest in the history of the award, only trailing O.J. Simpson. He ranks ninth in school history with 5,720 career passing yards and was a dual threat, rushing for 1,154 yards in his career.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More College Football Analysis

Week 11 College Football Bold Predictions
ESPN College Pick'em Picks Week 11 (2026)
CFB Betting Picks ATS Week 11 11/10-13/26
CFB Fantasy OFF/DEF Streamers (Week 11)
Mike's Week 11 Top 25 CFB Teams
Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups
Saturday Main DraftKings CFB Picks: 11/7/26
Week 10 DFS Picks (Friday Slate)

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Sacramento Kings

Gabe Vincent Holds Talks with the Kings
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Exits with Ankle Injury
Sacramento Kings

Mason Plumlee Signs with the Kings
Tyrese Haliburton

Sidelined for at Least 10 More Days
Stephen Curry

Won't Return Wednesday with Abdominal Soreness
Austin Reaves

Won't Return Wednesday with Heel Injury
Caleb Wilson

Exits with Right-Hand Injury
Aaron Nesmith

Exits with Right-Knee Soreness
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Jamal Cain

Won't Play Wednesday Against Utah
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Tristan da Silva

Sidelined Again Wednesday
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Will Richard

Cleared to Face Houston
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Keyonte George

Upgraded to Available Against Orlando
Trey Murphy III

Sidelined Again Wednesday
Devin Vassell

Set to Miss Second Straight Game
Isaiah Stewart

Upgraded to Available Versus the Nuggets
Caleb Wilson

Good to Go Wednesday
Tyler Herro

Cleared to Face the Lakers
Trey Murphy III

Is Doubtful For Wednesday's Game Against The Nets
TreVeyon Henderson

Ruled Out With Illness vs. Lions in Germany
Drew Doughty

Misses Wednesday's Practice
Josh Hart

Will Suit Up Against Cavaliers on Wednesday
Karl-Anthony Towns

Will Play Against Cavs on Wednesday
Parker Wotherspoon

Set to Return Wednesday
Nick Cousins

to Miss 7-10 Days
Miro Heiskanen

to Remain Out Thursday
Brock Faber

Planning to Return Saturday
Immanuel Quickley

Collin Murray-Boyles Will Play Wednesday vs. Boston
Rasmus Ristolainen

Activated From Injured Reserve
Matvei Michkov

Flyers Not Interested in Trading Matvei Michkov
Travis Etienne Jr.

Back at Practice, Expected to be Limited
T.J. Hockenson

Misses Practice With Multiple Injuries
Cam Skattebo

Off the Injury Report for Thursday Night Football
Patrick Mahomes

a Full Participant at Practice on Wednesday
Davante Adams

Targeting a Return After Two More Games
Carson Beck

to Make First NFL Start Against Rams
Puka Nacua

Out for Some Time but Not Placed on Injured Reserve
Drew Lock

Expected to Start Against Raiders
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
George Pickens

Going Through Individual Drills on Wednesday
A.J. Brown

Traveling to Germany With Patriots
Patrick Mahomes

in a "Great Spot" After MRI, Will Need to Manage Pain
NFL

Rex Ryan Arrested Wednesday in Nashville
Malik Willis

Hopes to Return in 2026
Josh Jacobs

Could Return in 2-3 Weeks
Garrett Wilson

Aaron Glenn "Very Hopeful" That Garrett Wilson Will Play in Week 10
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
NHL

Evander Kane Signs With KHL Team
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Colton Dach

Available for Wednesday's Game
Dylan Guenther

Questionable Wednesday
Puka Nacua

Rams Hope to Have Puka Nacua Back Around Week 14 or 15
Noah Hanifin

Week-to-Week With Undisclosed Injury
Troy Terry

Likely to Make Season Debut Wednesday
Brad Marchand

Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand Could Return in Two Weeks
Deshaun Watson

Will Start in Week 10
Nick Cousins

"Not Doing Great" After Leaving Loss With Injury
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Taking Wait-and-See Approach With Travis Etienne Jr.
Mats Zuccarello

Rejoins Kings Lineup Tuesday
Michael McCarron

Good to Go Against Canadiens
Jared Spurgeon

Returns From Five-Game Absence
Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Don't Release Brandon Aiyuk on Tuesday
Josh Morrissey

Cleared to Face Devils
Jack Roslovic

on Track to Return Tuesday
Jonathon Brooks

Panthers Expect Jonathon Brooks Back From IR Soon
Morgan Rielly

Remains Out Tuesday
Cale Makar

Available Tuesday
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Start/Sit Chart - Week 10 TNF Matchup Ratings
D/ST Strength of Schedule For Weeks 10-17
Week 10 Fantasy Football Projections
Bold Predictions for the Second Half