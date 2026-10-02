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Should I Pickup Dontayvion Wicks or Makai Lemon? Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 4

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Makai Lemon - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Should I pickup Dontayvion Wicks or Makai Lemon as fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 4 of 2026? Read our fantasy football waiver wire outlooks.

In This Article hide
Dontayvion Wicks Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
Makai Lemon Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
Should I Pickup Player Dontayvion Wicks or Makai Lemon For Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Waiver Wire Analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles pass-catching room will be without its two most productive players in recent memory for Week 4 this season. Tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) will not play due to an MCL sprain, though he's expected to return in a week or two.

But more unexpectedly, wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), the team's WR1, is dealing with a hamstring injury, and is expected to miss the Eagles upcoming contest. This shakes up the target distribution quite wildly.

In leagues where Eagles wide receivers Dontayvion Wicks or Makai Lemon are available, which obviously won't be 12-team leagues or greater, it might make sense to pick one of them up and start them. So should you do it?

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Dontayvion Wicks Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook

Wicks has easily outproduced Lemon through two games. We can give Lemon some grace, as he struggled with a hamstring injury and missed part of the Eagles offseason program. But we care about who is good right now and who can contribute quickly.

Wicks is actually a good separator, which is encouraging. And he's played well when called upon this season. He likely isn't completely trusted to be a target vacuum in Philly because of his struggles with drops last season in Green Bay. Those put a damper on his budding career.

He just had a year plagued by drops and was in a Packers wide receiver room with far too many options to throw to. It resulted in him having a pretty miserable year last year.

Wicks is a great separator. The hands are a major issue, but in the right environment, he could thrive.

 

Makai Lemon Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook

Lemon hasn't done much this season. Despite being a first-round pick and considered one of the biggest steals of the 2026 NFL Draft, he started his career with a negative five-yard game in Week 1. He's clawed his way back 38 yards on seven receptions through three games.

Those are worse stats than Wicks has had. With Smith out, things will change, but Lemon has issues that need to be corrected. He hasn't been separating at a high rate and has struggled after the catch despite that being his strength in college.

There's also the issue of quarterback Jalen Hurts. He isn't very accurate and misses open receivers at a high rate. He also prefers to scramble often, which doesn't help the receivers rack up fantasy points.

Lemon probably needs time to break out. The upcoming matchup is tough, as the Eagles will take on the Los Angeles Rams, who have excellent players in the secondary, in Week 4. A huge game from the rookie would be a big surprise. The Eagles offensive line has also been struggling, which doesn't help.

 

Should I Pickup Player Dontayvion Wicks or Makai Lemon For Fantasy Football?

In leagues with 12 or more teams, you should grab one or both of these guys if they're still free agents. If you're in a smaller league and you have a choice, it makes more sense to pick up Wicks, who has more immediate upside, a bigger role in the offense, proven production in previous seasons, and is Hurts' current favorite target.

His highlight reels from his time with the Packers were impressive. It was just easy for them to phase him out of the offense when he started dropping passes. He's been solid this season, and may have a future as a high-upside WR2 on another team if he's let go by the Eagles.

He's a decent WR3/flex start in 12-team leagues in Week 4, and a bench stash in smaller leagues, where you need more upside from your starters.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 4?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks:

Makai Lemon
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Kalif Raymond
Makai Lemon
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Makai Lemon
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Malik Washington
Makai Lemon
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Makai Lemon
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Makai Lemon
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Makai Lemon
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Makai Lemon
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Makai Lemon
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Makai Lemon
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Makai Lemon
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Makai Lemon
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Makai Lemon
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Makai Lemon
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Makai Lemon
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Makai Lemon
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Makai Lemon
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Makai Lemon
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Ollie Gordon II
Makai Lemon
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Makai Lemon
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Makai Lemon
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Chris Bell
Makai Lemon
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Dontayvion Wicks
Makai Lemon
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Brian Robinson
Makai Lemon
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Braelon Allen
Makai Lemon
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Ted Hurst
Makai Lemon
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Makai Lemon
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Makai Lemon
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Makai Lemon
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Makai Lemon
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Josh Cameron
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Brycen Tremayne
Makai Lemon
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Skyy Moore
Makai Lemon
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John Metchie III
Dontayvion Wicks
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Braelon Allen
Dontayvion Wicks
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Alvin Kamara
Dontayvion Wicks
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Ollie Gordon II
Dontayvion Wicks
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Kenyon Sadiq
Dontayvion Wicks
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Jakobi Meyers
Dontayvion Wicks
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Keenan Allen
Dontayvion Wicks
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Devaughn Vele
Dontayvion Wicks
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Emmett Johnson
Dontayvion Wicks
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Dontayvion Wicks
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Kaelon Black
Dontayvion Wicks
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Tre Tucker
Dontayvion Wicks
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Mike Washington Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
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Jaylen Wright
Dontayvion Wicks
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Malik Washington
Dontayvion Wicks
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Kalif Raymond
Dontayvion Wicks
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Makai Lemon
Dontayvion Wicks
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Adonai Mitchell
Dontayvion Wicks
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Tre' Harris
Dontayvion Wicks
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Emanuel Wilson
Dontayvion Wicks
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Kenny Gainwell
Dontayvion Wicks
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Keaton Mitchell
Dontayvion Wicks
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Rachaad White
Dontayvion Wicks
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Tyler Higbee
Dontayvion Wicks
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Mack Hollins
Dontayvion Wicks
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Dontayvion Wicks
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Darren Waller
Dontayvion Wicks
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Wan'dale Robinson
Dontayvion Wicks
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Kendre Miller
Dontayvion Wicks
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Brenton Strange
Dontayvion Wicks
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Chris Bell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Brian Robinson
Dontayvion Wicks
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Ted Hurst
Dontayvion Wicks
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Jordan Watkins
Dontayvion Wicks
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Jauan Jennings
Dontayvion Wicks
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Tank Bigsby
Dontayvion Wicks
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Kayshon Boutte
Dontayvion Wicks
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Pat Bryant
Dontayvion Wicks
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Rashod Bateman
Dontayvion Wicks
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Ryan Flournoy
Dontayvion Wicks
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Kendrick Bourne
Dontayvion Wicks
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Dohnte Meyers
Dontayvion Wicks
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Tory Horton
Dontayvion Wicks
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Xavier Hutchinson
Dontayvion Wicks
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Roman Wilson
Dontayvion Wicks
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Josh Cameron
Dontayvion Wicks
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Brycen Tremayne
Dontayvion Wicks
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Skyy Moore
Dontayvion Wicks
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John Metchie III

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

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