Adam Koffler's fantasy football starts and sits for Week 4 of the 2026 season. His top sleepers and busts on the start-sit bubble, including Jakobi Meyers and Omarion Hampton.
We're back with another week of start 'em, sit 'em. With injuries piling up and players either underperforming or overperforming, there's always a need to analyze your roster and make sound management decisions.
We did just ok last week on our starts and sits. For the starts, only Jeremiyah Love hit. Adonai Mitchell didn't end up playing, while David Montgomery and Rashod Bateman let us down. As for the sits, those hit at a higher rate, with Denzel Boston, Emeka Egbuka, and TreVeyon Henderson all having sub-par games in Week 3. If we remove Mitchell, we had a 57% success rate.
Remember, the goal of this article is to provide actionable advice on players being talked about. Guys that come up in the most questions asked by you. Here are my top trending starts and sits for Week 4, with some bonus names provided.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 4 Fantasy Football Starts
Jakobi Meyers - WR, Jacksonville Jaguars @ CIN
You're obviously starting Parker Washington this week. In fact, he's graduated from start/sit decisions. But there's room for another Jaguar pass-catcher to find success in Week 4, and that's Meyers.
This game features a massive 51.5-point with the Bengals pegged as 2.5-point favorites. That gives the Jaguars a 24.5 implied point total in a competitive game script. That's a favorable script for any team's passing attack.
Coming out of Week 3, Meyers claimed his stake as the team's clear-cut WR2 behind Washington. He ran the same number of routes (26), while leading the team in targets (8) and first-read target share (40%).
Trevor Lawrence is feasting in the intermediate area of the field, which benefits both Washington and Meyers against a Bengals defense that allows the fourth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers aligned in the slot (per Razzball). Start Meyers in this potential shootout.
Mack Hollins - WR, New England Patriots @ BUF
With A.J. Brown out and Romeo Doubs struggling to get it going, Hollins has been the de facto WR1 in New England. And he gets a revenge game against his former team in Buffalo. Even the Patriots know it's "HollinSZN."
Silver pants on the road 👏 pic.twitter.com/aS38PlzLh2
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 1, 2026
Last season, Hollins put up a goose egg against his former team, but that's because it was also a revenge game for Stefon Diggs, who caught 10 of 12 targets for 146 yards against the Bills. This time it's Hollins' turn.
In the last two games without Brown, Hollins looks like Maye's go-to receiver. Per Fantasy Points Data, he leads the team in target share (20.8%), targets per route run (0.25), red zone targets (3), and first-read target share (24.2%).
Now he gets a matchup vs. a Bills team allowing the second-most receiving yards and fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season. Start 'em!
J.K. Dobbins - RB, Denver Broncos @ SF
It hasn't been pretty for Dobbins to start the season. He's averaging just 4.5 fantasy points per game through the first three games. But things are trending up heading into a favorable Week 4 matchup against the 49ers.
Dobbins went from eight opportunities in Week 1, to 10 in Week 2, all the way up to 19 in Week 3 sans Jonah Coleman. His RB opportunity share in Week 3 was 63% vs. just 53% in Week 1 and 37% in Week 2.
The Broncos are just a 2.5-point underdog in San Francisco, so this game should remain tight, keeping Dobbins on the field as the better runner between him and R.J. Harvey.
Despite the Niners playing with big leads in all three of their games, they've still surrendered the 13th-most rushing yards to opposing running backs. With this game projected to be close, expect the Broncos to establish the run with Dobbins.
Alvin Kamara - RB, New Orleans Saints vs. ATL
With Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) on the shelf, the Saints will turn to some combination of Kamara, Kendre Miller, and rookie C.J. Donaldson to shoulder the load Monday night against the division-rival Falcons.
We're not reporting anything here, but per Yahoo's Hayden Winks, the great Evan Silva was texting with Saints beat writer Nick Underhill about the plan at running back this week and Underhill said "Kamara."
Being as Miller has only seen double-digit touches in seven of 23 career NFL games, that would make a lot of sense, especially considering the comfortability between Kellen Moore and Kamara dating back to last season.
Kamara averaged nearly 16 touches per game in 10 full games for this Saints team last season prior to suffering a season-ending knee sprain in Week 12. They clearly trust him, regardless of the efficiency concerns.
The matchup isn't elite, but the Saints are home favorites in what should be a competitive, high-scoring affair.
Bonus starts: Braelon Allen @ CHI, Tucker Kraft @ TB, Stefon Diggs vs. IND, Jameson Williams @ CAR, Dontayvion Wicks vs. LAR
Week 4 Fantasy Football Sits
Omarion Hampton - RB, Los Angeles Chargers @ SEA
Everyone was excited to draft Hampton in the second round this season and rightfully so. Mike McDaniel compared him to Terrell Davis after all. McDaniel was going to bring this explosive offense of his to L.A.
But after three weeks, not only does the offense lack explosiveness, but Hampton also hasn't looked very good.
Through three games, Hampton has just one run over 15 yards (out of 50 attempts). And in Week 3, his RB opportunity share fell to just 51.6% (from 80.6% the week prior). Kimani Vidal also started mixing in last week.
Hampton's snap share dropped to just 42% in Week 3, and now he faces a stifling Seattle front seven that's yielded just 3.3 yards per carry to opposing running backs this season. Sit 'em!
Bucky Irving - RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. GB
Irving enters Week 4 with a glute injury. He popped up on the injury report on Wednesday as a limited participant but is participating nonetheless and should be a go this weekend.
That's great and all, but what's not great, is the starting quarterback this week is undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels. As such, the Bucs are home underdogs with an implied total of just 17.5 points vs. the Packers.
Green Bay was gashed last week by Bijan Robinson, but held their own in Weeks 1 and 2, yielding just 2.8 yards per carry to Vikings and Jets running backs.
Irving could see a handful of targets in this one, but he's likely not going to get many opportunities around the goal line.
Kenny Gainwell could also get more opportunities in this one as the Bucs play from behind and need to throw the football.
An output similar to Week 3 in which he scored 7.8 fantasy points on 17 touches could be in store for Irving in Week 4.
Ollie Gordon II - RB, Miami Dolphins @ MIN
Gordon was the hot waiver wire pickup of the week. In some leagues, I saw him go for 75-80% of people's $100 FAAB. That was always insane to me given De'Von Achane couldn't even produce in this Dolphins offense.
De’Von Achane, one of the MOST explosive RBs in football, averaged just 11.5 fantasy pts on an 80% snap share in two full games this season and we’re out here dropping 50-75% FAAB on Ollie Gordon, one of the LEAST explosive RBs in football, that will split work with Jaylen Wright https://t.co/dVFnCuZQIe
— Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) September 30, 2026
Whether it's the truth or not, Jaylen Wright is listed as RB1 on the Dolphins' depth chart now that Achane is set to miss the rest of the season.
Even if Gordon gets some of the early down work in Week 4, he's facing a Vikings defense allowing the fourth fewest rushing yards (85.7) this season.
For what it's worth, Gordon has a rushing yards prop of just 24.5 yards on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Dolphins are 10.5-point road favorites. Sit 'em!
Tony Pollard - RB, Tennessee Titans @ BAL
Pollard had 21 touches in Week 3 with the Titans keeping things close with the Giants. That's up from just eight touches in Week 1 and 15 touches in Week 2.
In the opener, the Titans went down big early and Pollard didn't get much run. The same thing is bound to happen in Week 4 in Baltimore, with the Titans being 11.5-point underdogs.
Tyjae Spears was limited in practice Thursday after not practicing on Wednesday, so it appears he'll give it a go. He's their pass-catching back, and he's going to play more in negative game scripts.
In Week 1, Spears saw four targets to Pollard's two. In Week 2, it was two targets for Spears to just one for Pollard.
Pollard's rushing yards prop on DraftKings Sportsbook sits at just 44.5 in this one, and the scoring opportunities could be hard to come by in a game the Titans will be playing catch-up.
Bonus sits: Kalif Raymond vs. NYJ, Emeka Egbuka vs. GB, Mark Andrews vs. TEN, Khalil Shakir vs. NE
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