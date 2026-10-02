Doug's DraftKings NFL DFS Week 4 picks, value plays, DFS sleepers for the main slate (2026). His top DK plays and value picks for daily fantasy football lineups.
Week 4 is upon us, and normally we would have to do some work with teams like Detroit, Indianapolis, Atlanta, and New Orleans off the slate. Thankfully, even with those teams playing island games, five games still have a betting total of 47.5 points or more. That’s a lot of firepower for us to choose from.
The fun thing about this slate is that many of the teams we would look to stack, teams like Buffalo and San Francisco, can be done in a way that is outside the traditional configuration of quarterback and top two receivers. Using tight ends, running backs, and lower-end receivers makes for unique lineup builds where we can load up a full stack and still have money left over for higher-priced one-offs. I love slates like this!
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DraftKings Quarterbacks - Week 4 DFS Picks
Top Play: Josh Allen, BUF vs NE ($7,700)
Last week, I promised that I would try not to feature Josh Allen every single week, but what is the deal with his price? He has scored two rushing touchdowns every week of the year, yet his price just dropped $300 from last week. I get that he did not throw a touchdown pass last weekend, but he still scored over 20 DraftKings points in a game where he struggled for the entire 60 minutes.
Allen’s rushing floor is so high that even on a bad week, he won’t take your fantasy lineup. On a good week, he can single-handedly lead you to victory. At just $7700, I don’t see how we can’t strongly consider him for cash games, even at a position where we normally look to save money.
The Patriots are a mess offensively, and if Drake Maye keeps turning the ball over, it’ll put Buffalo in advantageous positions all game long. We know that when the Bills get around the goal line, it’s Allen time. I’m not going to get cute at the position this weekend when a value like this is staring me in the face.
VALUE PLAY: Geno Smith, NYJ at CHI ($5,200)
While I said I wasn’t going to get cute, there is an argument to be made to spend down at the position like we always do. There are a handful of decent values at quarterback, but Geno Smith has a pretty good matchup against the Chicago Bears, and he will probably have to throw to keep pace with a strong offense.
Although his upside is nowhere near Josh Allen's, Smith does run a little, averaging over four rushes per game this year. He has also thrown 37 or more passes in back-to-back games, producing at least 15 fantasy points in each. Smith won’t win you a tournament this weekend, but in a cash game, he should provide enough of a floor, along with the salary relief, to be a viable option if you are looking to save money at the position.
Other options - Trevor Lawrence, Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, Jameis Winston
DraftKings Running Backs - Week 4 DFS Picks
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