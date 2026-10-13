Should I Troy Franklin, Travis Hunter, Chimere Dike, Jalen Milroe, Joe Mixon, and Tai Felton. in dynasty leagues? Andy's top players to cut in dynasty fantasy football leagues ahead of Week 6.
Hey RotoBallers! Even though the waiver wire is often bare in dynasty formats, after a major trade or an injured player returns from the IR, managers may have to cut ties with players they hoped to stash for the foreseeable future.
Through the opening five weeks, we have learned the importance of not cutting players too early, despite limited career production, as players like Roman Wilson have seen their value surge after looking like potential cut candidates just a month ago.
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Troy Franklin, WR, Denver Broncos
The 23-year-old had a quiet rookie season but turned into a solid campaign as a sophomore. Franklin emerged as a viable No. 2 option in the passing game alongside Courtland Sutton, catching 65 passes for 700 yards and six touchdowns (on 104 targets). However, his production through the early part of 2026 has declined sharply.
Unfortunately for Franklin, the team brought in Jaylen Waddle in the offseason as their new "No. 1" and saw Pat Bryant emerge after a very strong showing in camp. Even though Waddle has struggled to connect with Bo Nix, Sutton has taken a massive step back, and Bryant has missed time, Franklin still hasn't made any impact.
Across five games, Franklin has drawn just six targets and brought in four for a modest 64 yards. He caught more than one pass in only one contest, this past Sunday, when Bryant sat out.
While Bryant was on the field, Franklin was deployed as the distant No. 4 option behind Waddle, Sutton, and Bryant, and instead battled Marvin Mims Jr. for a change-of-pace role.
Even though it was promising to see the Oregon product get more snaps in Week 5, his lack of production is concerning, and managers in a roster crunch may need to cut ties.
A close look at his 2025 production (his best season) shows it was notably skewed by a hot start. From Weeks 1 through 11, Franklin drew 7.4 targets per game, but saw this drop to 3.8 over their last six regular-season games.
Managers should expect Waddle to eventually live up to expectations, which would take even more opportunities away from Franklin and make him, at best, a low-end WR "handcuff." Only a trade would let him re-emerge as an every-down option, assuming Sutton and Bryant both stay on the field for the second half of the season.
Verdict - Those in deep 14-team dynasty formats with several FLEX spots likely have far better "drop" options given his play last season, while those in shallower dynasty leagues may need to cut ties. Franklin lost the No. 3 job to Bryant in camp and hasn't made an impact in 2026, so teams that can pivot to a player with more long-term upside or a top stash option should make the switch. Franklin is on a "roster-clogger" trajectory.
Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Let's move to the most controversial name on our list. Travis Hunter was likely a top-5 pick in both single-QB and superflex rookie drafts just two years ago. While it took him time to get situated on the offense, the Colorado superstar had a breakout game in Week 7, totaling over 100 yards for the first time in his career and punching in his first receiving touchdown.
Since then, it has been all downhill. Hunter suffered a season-ending LCL and entered the 2026 season with major question marks as the Jaguars WR room looked quite different since he last stepped on the field. He now had to compete with newcomer Jakobi Meyers and late-season emerger Parker Washington.
That also included Brian Thomas Jr., who had a disappointing sophomore season, and reliable tight end Brenton Strange.
Reports out of camp suggested Hunter would likely see more time on defense, where the team needed help, but would get occasional opportunities on offense. However, that hasn't been true.
The former second overall pick has seen just two targets through five games (one in Week 1 and one in Week 5) and has yet to log double-digit offense in a single game.
While this could change as the season progresses, Hunter would need an injury to one of the top options to even be considered for a starting role, as Josh Cameron, a sixth-round rookie, has begun to make some noise. The team has a far greater need in their secondary.
What is even more "concerning" for his offensive opportunities is that Hunter has been elite on defense. Per PFF, Hunter has a 69.5 Overall Grade, high marks among Jacksonville corners, and an outstanding 69.7 Zone Grade. If he maintains this play, they will not remove him from the CB1 role.
Verdict - His path to offensive production gets cloudier by the week. While managers in most dynasty leagues (12-team or higher) should not cut ties yet, if he continues to see this usage, he would be an easier cut by the start of the 2027 season. Given the rookie draft pick you invested in him, managers should not cut bait this early, even though the outlook is quite grim.
Tai Felton, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Tai Felton joined the Vikings with a Day 2 draft pick in the 2025 Draft but has yet to make much of an impact in fantasy. As a rookie, the Maryland product caught all three targets for just 25 yards. He would see double-digit offense snaps in only two games.
Through the opening month in 2026, Felton has seen a slight increase in targets, all coming over the last three weeks. This uptick comes as Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson battled injuries, but managers shouldn't expect it to continue.
Felton flashed solid upside in college, where he needed time in Maryland and totaled 1,124 yards with nine touchdowns. However, because he hasn't participated much in the passing game over his first two seasons, managers likely haven't even noticed him on the box score.
Verdict - With Jefferson as the team's long-term alpha and Addison as one of the sport's top No. 2 options, Felton's path to a clear role is extremely difficult. Even with both banged up, Felton hasn't made an impact, while T.J. Hockenson has been the biggest beneficiary. Managers in all dynasty leagues can safely cut ties (unless you can stash second-year players on a taxi squad).
Chimere Dike, WR, Tennessee Titans
Before we dive into Chimere Dike's profile, if your format rewards special teams yardage, view him as a priority hold. However, given that most formats don't score that yardage, Dike is firmly on the hot seat.
As a rookie wide receiver, Dike showed flashes. After averaging just 2.2 PPR points through the first six games, Dike averaged a respectable 9.3 PPR points per game over the last 11. During this stretch, Dike had six double-digit PPR games and drew 5.1 targets per game.
Even though the Titans brought in Wan'Dale Robinson and Carnell Tate in the offseason, he still had a path to claiming the No. 3 WR role. However, Dike has fallen behind both Elic Ayomanor and Calvin Ridley in snap participation.
In fact, Dike only logged more than nine offensive snaps for the first time in Week 5. He also drew a season-high four targets in this game, after seeing only three over the first four games.
Stashing a WR on an offense averaging a league-worst 11.6 PPG, and who is also fifth on the depth chart, is becoming increasingly hard to justify.
Verdict - Like Felton, Dike's path to fantasy relevance is extremely difficult. Tate is finding his footing in this offense, and Robinson is a high-target slot option. Even if Cam Ward greatly improves, he hasn't shown the skill set to produce two fantasy receivers weekly, making the path for Dike (if he were to claim the WR3 role) extremely difficult.
Joe Mixon, RB, Houston Texans
Most dynasty managers likely cut Joe Mixon ahead of the 2026 season. However, the veteran back re-entered the fantasy realm after the Seattle Seahawks offered him a tryout. At the time, the Seahawks were without Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet and only had Emanuel Wilson and George Holani on the depth chart.
However, Mixon failed the physical, which allowed Wilson to take on the bulk of the carries. While Mixon has said he can return to the NFL, no team has taken him up on the offer.
The 30-year-old missed all of 2025 with a serious foot issue that could prove to be career-ending (if it's not already). In his last season (2024), Mixon totaled 1,016 yards and punched in 11 touchdowns as Houston's workhorse.
While Mixon could provide depth to many RB-needy teams like the Eagles, for now, his path to the NFL remains cloudy at best given his status. If he couldn't clear a physical to play for a team desperate at the position, it is hard to believe he will do the same for a team that is only looking for a borderline RB3.
Joe Mixon Dealing With Degenerative Foot Injury https://t.co/NOWPSwJLMo
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) October 7, 2026
Verdict - Even though he earned a tryout for the Seahawks, an RB-needy team passing on him suggests a return to the NFL is extremely unlikely. Managers should pivot to a younger stash option that is currently on an NFL roster.
Jalen Milroe, QB, Seattle Seahawks
Lastly, let's spotlight a quarterback superflex managers may still be stashing. Unfortunately, Jalen Milroe has yet to earn meaningful snaps in his two-year NFL career. The former third-round pick has sat behind both Sam Darnold and Drew Lock in Seattle and has often been the emergency third-QB on game days.
In fact, when Darnold missed time this season, Lock not only got the nod but also performed well in the lead role, further hurting Milroe's outlook.
The 23-year-old can only hope for a trade, as the Seattle coaching staff clearly trusts Lock when Darnold is unavailable. Even though he was selected with a third-round pick, Milroe's path to fantasy relevance keeps shrinking, and he'll likely need a change of scenery to even earn an opportunity.
Verdict - Managers in one-QB formats should comfortably drop Milroe if they are still rostering him. Those in deeper Superflex formats can likely invest in other backup QBs (albeit veteran ones) who offer far more contingent upside, as they would step directly into a starting role.
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