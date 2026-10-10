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Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Fantasy Football Week 5 (2026)

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David Montgomery - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Bruno's Week 5 fantasy football RB start/sit picks for 2026. Get lineup advice for Emanuel Wilson, Ollie Gordon II, Will Shipley, and more.

In This Article hide
Week 5 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Week 5 Concerns - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Saquon Barkley is out, Miami has lost De'Von Achane for the season, and Seattle remains without Jadarian Price. Those absences have pushed backup running backs into Week 5 lineups, but some have shown considerably more than others.

Emanuel Wilson has already handled at least 21 carries twice this season. Ollie Gordon II just delivered his first 100-yard game, while Will Shipley has only 19 touches all year. I see a starting case for each, though Shipley requires the biggest leap of faith.

The harder bench decision is David Montgomery. His touchdown potential still puts him in the RB2 discussion, even after three disappointing games. Tyler Allgeier and MarShawn Lloyd are further down the board, but their recent usage also deserves a closer look before trusting either in the flex.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 5 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms

Emanuel Wilson - Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

Emanuel Wilson made the most of another big opportunity last week. With Jadarian Price out, he handled 21 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers.

He also caught three of four targets for 39 yards and another score.

The 24 touches were encouraging, but this was not Wilson's first game with a significant workload. He also had 21 carries for 92 yards against Arizona in Week 2.

Seattle has now given him at least 21 rushing attempts in two of its last three games.

There is little reason to expect his opportunities to disappear this week. Price remains on injured reserve with a chest injury, and Zach Charbonnet is unavailable.

George Holani is also questionable with rib and knee injuries.

Seattle added rookie Robert Henry Jr. to the active roster, but Wilson remains its most established healthy rushing option. He has already shown he can handle a substantial workload when called upon.

San Francisco presents a tougher challenge than the winless Chargers. The 49ers enter Week 5 undefeated, and another 27-point fantasy performance would be asking a lot.

Wilson does not need that kind of production to justify starting him, though.

Seattle has been willing to give him a substantial number of carries, and there is nothing about the current backfield situation that suggests a major reduction is coming.

RotoBaller has Wilson at RB17 for Week 5. I am comfortable following the volume here, even if the matchup makes another big rushing performance less likely.

If Seattle gives him something close to 18 to 20 opportunities, Wilson should have enough chances to deliver useful RB2 production.

Ollie Gordon II - Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Ollie Gordon II had the best game of his young NFL career last week, rushing for 100 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries against Minnesota.

Those numbers need some context. Gordon averaged 11.1 yards per carry, but 53 of his 100 yards came on one run. That kind of efficiency is not something fantasy managers should expect every week.

It was still an impressive performance from a second-year running back playing in an offense that managed only 198 total yards.

Gordon gave Miami something it had been missing, and the coaching staff has good reason to continue giving him opportunities.

De'Von Achane is out for the season, leaving Gordon and Jaylen Wright as the primary options in the backfield.

Miami has already indicated it wants to get Wright more involved, although his availability remains uncertain.

Wright is questionable after being limited in practice Thursday and Friday. His status could affect how Miami divides the workload against Cincinnati.

The Dolphins also claimed Kaytron Allen off waivers Friday, adding another back to the roster. It remains to be seen how quickly Allen gets involved.

Gordon is not a workhorse yet, but his recent production gives fantasy managers something to work with.

He handled 17 carries in Week 3 before breaking out against Minnesota and has now scored touchdowns in consecutive games.

RotoBaller ranks Gordon RB23 this week, putting him in the range where managers are deciding between a lower-end RB2 and a flex option.

I like his chances of getting another meaningful workload against the Bengals.

Miami needs to find some consistency offensively, and Gordon has been its most productive running back over the last two weeks.

Will Shipley - Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars

Will Shipley has touched the ball just 19 times this season, yet he has become a legitimate flex consideration heading into Week 5.

Philadelphia's injury situation has changed his outlook considerably.

Saquon Barkley is officially out with a hamstring injury, while Tank Bigsby underwent core-muscle surgery and landed on injured reserve.

Shipley was third on the depth chart not long ago. Now the Eagles could need him to handle a much larger portion of the backfield work.

There will still be competition for touches. Dameon Pierce has been added to the active roster, and Carson Steele was promoted from the practice squad.

Philadelphia has options if it wants to divide the early-down carries.

Shipley could find opportunities in the passing game, though. He ran 24 routes in Week 2, and the Eagles are also dealing with the absences of DeVonta Smith and Hollywood Brown.

He carried six times for 23 yards after the injuries hit last week. That is not much production to evaluate, but the circumstances are considerably different now.

Jacksonville is not an ideal matchup. The Jaguars have been one of the league's better defenses against the run, and Philadelphia's offensive line has struggled with injuries and personnel changes.

The Eagles could have difficulty establishing their ground game, which makes Shipley's receiving potential particularly important in PPR formats.

RotoBaller currently has Shipley at RB33, and there is certainly risk at that ranking. We have not seen him handle anything close to a featured workload at the NFL level.

I would not start him over an established RB2, but fantasy managers dealing with injuries and byes may not have that luxury.

In a 12-team league where the alternatives are equally uncertain, I am willing to take a chance on Shipley's expanded role.

 

Week 5 Concerns - Potential Fantasy Football Busts

David Montgomery - Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

David Montgomery opened the season with three touchdowns against Buffalo. Since then, he has been one of the more frustrating running backs to have in a fantasy lineup.

Montgomery has just 27 carries for 67 yards over his last three games, averaging 2.5 yards per attempt.

He has not scored during that stretch and managed only 24 rushing yards on 10 carries against Dallas last week.

Houston has struggled to get much going on the ground, and Montgomery has been feeling the effects.

The offensive line has given him little room to work, while the Texans have continued dividing their backfield touches between him and Woody Marks.

Marks has outscored Montgomery in PPR formats in each of the last three games.

Neither back has been particularly effective as a runner, but Marks has found the end zone in consecutive weeks and has been more involved in the passing game.

Montgomery remains part of Houston's offensive plans. He handled 10 carries against Dallas and 11 the week before, so the Texans have not abandoned him in favor of Marks.

The problem is what those opportunities have produced.

Montgomery is not seeing enough targets to make up for the lack of rushing production, leaving him heavily dependent on finding the end zone.

Tennessee looks like a favorable matchup on paper, especially with the Titans still looking for their first win.

Houston's offensive struggles and the continued involvement of Marks make it difficult to assume Montgomery will suddenly return to his Week 1 production.

RotoBaller has Montgomery at RB20 this week, making him one of the more difficult sit decisions.

His touchdown potential keeps him in the RB2 conversation, particularly for managers dealing with injuries and byes.

He has averaged just 5.2 PPR fantasy points over his last three games.

I would look for another option if my roster allows it, especially in a league where I can afford to prioritize a more reliable workload.

Montgomery could certainly get back into the end zone against Tennessee, but his recent rushing production and limited receiving involvement make him a risky RB2.

Tyler Allgeier - Arizona Cardinals vs. Detroit Lions

Tyler Allgeier scored a touchdown last week against the Giants, finishing with eight carries for 42 yards and two receptions for seven yards. It was easily his best rushing performance since Week 1.

The touchdown helped his fantasy total considerably, but there has not been much evidence that his rushing workload is about to increase.

Arizona continues to split its backfield between Allgeier and Jeremiyah Love, with Love taking on more of the rushing opportunities recently.

Love had 14 carries against the Giants and has 35 over the last two games after seeing just 20 across the first two weeks.

Love's ankle injury had been something to monitor, but he returned to full practice Friday and carries no injury designation for Sunday's game against Detroit.

Allgeier still has an important role in the offense. He actually outsnapped Love 36 to 30 against New York and was on the field for Arizona's final drive.

His ability in pass protection gives the Cardinals a reason to keep him involved.

The problem for fantasy managers is that those snaps have not consistently produced enough touches.

Allgeier can play a significant portion of the game without getting the rushing volume needed to support a reliable fantasy performance.

He could certainly find the end zone again, and Detroit is not an opponent that makes him completely unusable.

I just do not see enough in his recent workload to feel comfortable counting on another touchdown.

RotoBaller ranks Allgeier RB32 for Week 5. That is around where I would have him, with considerably more appeal if Love were unavailable.

With Love cleared to play and receiving more of the rushing work, Allgeier is better left on the bench in standard 12-team formats.

His role still has value for Arizona, but the limited rushing attempts make it difficult to count on him for consistent fantasy production.

MarShawn Lloyd - Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

MarShawn Lloyd saw his workload increase last week against Tampa Bay, although the results were mixed. He carried seven times for just 13 yards but caught all five of his targets for another 36.

The receiving production helped salvage his fantasy performance. It was also his largest passing-game workload of the season, which gives him at least one avenue toward becoming useful in PPR leagues.

His rushing numbers remain difficult to overlook. Lloyd has 30 carries this season and is averaging only 2.7 yards per attempt. He has also fumbled twice, losing one.

Green Bay has been searching for answers in the backfield while Josh Jacobs remains unavailable on the commissioner's exempt list.

Lloyd has been given opportunities, but he has not been productive enough as a runner to establish himself as the clear replacement.

Chris Brooks has been ruled out against Chicago with an ankle injury, potentially leaving more work available for Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson.

The Packers also added Pierre Strong Jr. to the active roster, so another committee approach remains possible.

Lloyd played 55% of Green Bay's offensive snaps last week, his largest share of the season.

Brooks' injury contributed to that increase, and the Packers could continue giving Lloyd more opportunities while evaluating their options.

The rushing production has not justified much confidence yet. Even with his expanded role against Tampa Bay, Lloyd managed only 13 yards on seven attempts.

Chicago's defense has also been more competitive recently, so this is not a matchup where I would overlook the uncertainty surrounding Green Bay's backfield.

RotoBaller has Lloyd ranked RB39 this week. His five catches against Tampa Bay provide some encouragement for deeper PPR leagues, especially with Brooks unavailable.

For a normal 12-team league, I would keep Lloyd on the bench.

There may be more touches available this week, but I want to see him do more with them before trusting him in a starting lineup.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Emanuel Wilson, Ollie Gordon II, Will Shipley, David Montgomery.

These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare.

In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name.

Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul.

We've added lots of great features to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week.

You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, with a slick new interface.

We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research.

That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool.

When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring.

The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons, so click on the scoring format you prefer.

The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)?

Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week.

Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Emanuel Wilson, Ollie Gordon II, Will Shipley, David Montgomery:

Emanuel Wilson
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Sam Laporta
Emanuel Wilson
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Bucky Irving
Emanuel Wilson
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Matthew Golden
Emanuel Wilson
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Mike Evans
Emanuel Wilson
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Christian Watson
Emanuel Wilson
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Quinshon Judkins
Emanuel Wilson
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Bhayshul Tuten
Emanuel Wilson
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David Montgomery
Emanuel Wilson
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Jeremiyah Love
Emanuel Wilson
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DK Metcalf
Emanuel Wilson
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Parker Washington
Emanuel Wilson
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George Kittle
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Garrett Wilson
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Luther Burden III
Emanuel Wilson
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George Pickens
Emanuel Wilson
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Jaylen Waddle
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D'Andre Swift
Emanuel Wilson
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Tee Higgins
Emanuel Wilson
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Cam Skattebo
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Braelon Allen
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Malik Nabers
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Dalton Kincaid
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Davante Adams
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Jameson Williams
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Emanuel Wilson
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Tyler Warren
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Drake London
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Josh Downs
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Ashton Jeanty
Emanuel Wilson
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Isaiah Likely
Emanuel Wilson
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Brock Bowers
Emanuel Wilson
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Emanuel Wilson
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Zay Flowers
Emanuel Wilson
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Carnell Tate
Emanuel Wilson
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Justin Jefferson
Emanuel Wilson
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Romeo Doubs
Emanuel Wilson
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Chris Olave
Emanuel Wilson
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Ollie Gordon II
Emanuel Wilson
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Michael Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Emanuel Wilson
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Javonte Williams
Emanuel Wilson
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Alvin Kamara
Emanuel Wilson
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Jaylen Warren
Emanuel Wilson
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Emanuel Wilson
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Nico Collins
Emanuel Wilson
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RJ Harvey
Emanuel Wilson
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Ja'Marr Chase
Emanuel Wilson
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Tony Pollard
Emanuel Wilson
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James Cook III
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Denzel Boston
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Kyren Williams
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J.K. Dobbins
Emanuel Wilson
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Derrick Henry
Emanuel Wilson
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Omarion Hampton
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Trey McBride
Emanuel Wilson
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TreVeyon Henderson
Emanuel Wilson
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Chase Brown
Emanuel Wilson
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Dontayvion Wicks
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Christian McCaffrey
Emanuel Wilson
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Malik Washington
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Jonathan Taylor
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Tucker Kraft
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CeeDee Lamb
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Juwan Johnson
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Devaughn Vele
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Emanuel Wilson
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Jordan Addison
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Puka Nacua
Emanuel Wilson
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
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Bijan Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
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Emeka Egbuka
Emanuel Wilson
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Emanuel Wilson
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Woody Marks
Emanuel Wilson
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Tyler Allgeier
Emanuel Wilson
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Colston Loveland
Emanuel Wilson
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Keon Coleman
Emanuel Wilson
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Khalil Shakir
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KC Concepcion
Emanuel Wilson
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Will Shipley
Emanuel Wilson
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
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Jakobi Meyers
Emanuel Wilson
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T.J. Hockenson
Emanuel Wilson
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Brenton Strange
Emanuel Wilson
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Wan'dale Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
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Hunter Henry
Emanuel Wilson
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Rico Dowdle
Emanuel Wilson
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Tyler Higbee
Emanuel Wilson
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Terry Mclaurin
Emanuel Wilson
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Rome Odunze
Emanuel Wilson
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DJ Moore
Emanuel Wilson
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Mark Andrews
Emanuel Wilson
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Tre Harris
Emanuel Wilson
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Courtland Sutton
Emanuel Wilson
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Tre Tucker
Emanuel Wilson
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Keaton Mitchell
Emanuel Wilson
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Makai Lemon
Emanuel Wilson
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Dallas Goedert
Emanuel Wilson
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Kenneth Gainwell
Emanuel Wilson
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Dalton Schultz
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Mike Gesicki
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Brian Robinson Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Jake Ferguson
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Ladd McConkey
Emanuel Wilson
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Keenan Allen
Emanuel Wilson
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Blake Corum
Emanuel Wilson
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Pat Freiermuth
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Roman Wilson
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Kalif Raymond
Emanuel Wilson
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Michael Mayer
Emanuel Wilson
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MarShawn Lloyd
Emanuel Wilson
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Antonio Williams
Emanuel Wilson
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Kenyon Sadiq
Emanuel Wilson
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Samaje Perine
Emanuel Wilson
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Cade Otton
Emanuel Wilson
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AJ Barner
Emanuel Wilson
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Kendrick Bourne
Emanuel Wilson
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
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Dohnte Meyers
Emanuel Wilson
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Ryan Flournoy
Emanuel Wilson
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Kaleb Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
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Malachi Fields
Emanuel Wilson
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
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Kendre Miller
Emanuel Wilson
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Cody White
Emanuel Wilson
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Oronde Gadsden II
Emanuel Wilson
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Darius Cooper
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Najee Harris
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George Holani
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Rashod Bateman
Emanuel Wilson
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Chig Okonkwo
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Jaylin Noel
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Rachaad White
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Chris Bell
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Rashid Shaheed
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Kimani Vidal
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Dameon Pierce
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Cooper Kupp
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Isaac TeSlaa
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Troy Franklin
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Tyjae Spears
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Germie Bernard
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Kayshon Boutte
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Laquon Treadwell
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Austin Ekeler
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Evan Engram
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Darnell Washington
Emanuel Wilson
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Demario Douglas
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Kaelon Black
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Greg Dulcich
Emanuel Wilson
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Bryce Lance
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Jaylen Wright
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Zach Ertz
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Justice Hill
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Jauan Jennings
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Raheim Sanders
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Roschon Johnson
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Ty Johnson
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Sean Tucker
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Isaiah Davis
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Tyler Goodson
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Sione Vaki
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Tyler Badie
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CJ Donaldson
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Seth McGowan
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Carson Steele
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Demond Claiborne
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DeeJay Dallas
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
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Travis Homer
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LeQuint Allen Jr.
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Jaleel McLaughlin
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Nicholas Singleton
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Hunter Luepke
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Ameer Abdullah
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Ray Davis
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Bam Knight
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Alec Ingold
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Corey Kiner
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Patrick Ricard
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Dylan Laube
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Tahj Brooks
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Dare Ogunbowale
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Jordan James
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Rasheen Ali
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Robert Henry Jr.
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Jacob Saylors
Emanuel Wilson
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Salvon Ahmed
Emanuel Wilson
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Pierre Strong Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
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Romeo Doubs
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Carnell Tate
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Alvin Kamara
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Rhamondre Stevenson
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Ollie Gordon II
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Ollie Gordon II
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RJ Harvey
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Josh Downs
Ollie Gordon II
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Tony Pollard
Ollie Gordon II
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Tyler Warren
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Denzel Boston
Ollie Gordon II
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Jameson Williams
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J.K. Dobbins
Ollie Gordon II
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Dalton Kincaid
Ollie Gordon II
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Omarion Hampton
Ollie Gordon II
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Braelon Allen
Ollie Gordon II
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TreVeyon Henderson
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Tee Higgins
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Jaylen Waddle
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Will Shipley
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Cam Skattebo
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Wan'dale Robinson
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Davante Adams
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Rico Dowdle
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Tyler Higbee
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Terry Mclaurin
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Ollie Gordon II
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Rome Odunze
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Brock Bowers
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DJ Moore
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Michael Wilson
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Tre Tucker
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Keaton Mitchell
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Jaylen Warren
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Makai Lemon
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Dallas Goedert
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Ja'Marr Chase
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Kenneth Gainwell
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Dalton Schultz
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Kyren Williams
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Mike Gesicki
Ollie Gordon II
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Derrick Henry
Ollie Gordon II
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
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Trey McBride
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Chase Brown
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Jake Ferguson
Ollie Gordon II
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Christian McCaffrey
Ollie Gordon II
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Ladd McConkey
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Keenan Allen
Ollie Gordon II
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CeeDee Lamb
Ollie Gordon II
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Ollie Gordon II
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ollie Gordon II
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Pat Freiermuth
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Roman Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
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Puka Nacua
Ollie Gordon II
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Kalif Raymond
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Ollie Gordon II
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Ollie Gordon II
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Kenyon Sadiq
Ollie Gordon II
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Samaje Perine
Ollie Gordon II
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Ollie Gordon II
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AJ Barner
Ollie Gordon II
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Kendrick Bourne
Ollie Gordon II
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
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Dohnte Meyers
Ollie Gordon II
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Ryan Flournoy
Ollie Gordon II
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Kaleb Johnson
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vs
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Ollie Gordon II
vs
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vs
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Ollie Gordon II
vs
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vs
Sean Tucker
Ollie Gordon II
vs
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vs
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vs
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Will Shipley
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Will Shipley
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DK Metcalf
Will Shipley
vs
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Will Shipley
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Will Shipley
vs
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Will Shipley
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Will Shipley
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Will Shipley
vs
Mike Evans
Will Shipley
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Will Shipley
vs
Bucky Irving
Will Shipley
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Will Shipley
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Will Shipley
vs
Malachi Fields
Will Shipley
vs
Sam Laporta
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vs
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Will Shipley
vs
Matthew Golden
Will Shipley
vs
Kendre Miller
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vs
Christian Watson
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vs
Cody White
Will Shipley
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
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vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Will Shipley
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Will Shipley
vs
Darius Cooper
Will Shipley
vs
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Will Shipley
vs
Najee Harris
Will Shipley
vs
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Will Shipley
vs
George Holani
Will Shipley
vs
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Will Shipley
vs
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Will Shipley
vs
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vs
Chig Okonkwo
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vs
Cam Skattebo
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vs
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vs
Malik Nabers
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vs
Rachaad White
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vs
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Chris Bell
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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Will Shipley
vs
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Will Shipley
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Will Shipley
vs
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Will Shipley
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Will Shipley
vs
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Will Shipley
vs
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Will Shipley
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Will Shipley
vs
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Will Shipley
vs
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Will Shipley
vs
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Will Shipley
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Will Shipley
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Will Shipley
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Will Shipley
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vs
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Christian McCaffrey
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Greg Dulcich
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Jonathan Taylor
Will Shipley
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Will Shipley
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Will Shipley
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Will Shipley
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Will Shipley
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Will Shipley
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Will Shipley
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Will Shipley
vs
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Will Shipley
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Will Shipley
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Will Shipley
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Will Shipley
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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Will Shipley
vs
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Will Shipley
vs
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Will Shipley
vs
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vs
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Will Shipley
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Will Shipley
vs
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vs
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Will Shipley
vs
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Will Shipley
vs
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vs
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David Montgomery
vs
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David Montgomery
vs
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David Montgomery
vs
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David Montgomery
vs
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David Montgomery
vs
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David Montgomery
vs
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David Montgomery
vs
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David Montgomery
vs
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David Montgomery
vs
Tee Higgins
David Montgomery
vs
Matthew Golden
David Montgomery
vs
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David Montgomery
vs
Christian Watson
David Montgomery
vs
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David Montgomery
vs
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David Montgomery
vs
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David Montgomery
vs
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David Montgomery
vs
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David Montgomery
vs
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David Montgomery
vs
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David Montgomery
vs
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David Montgomery
vs
Isaiah Likely
David Montgomery
vs
George Pickens
David Montgomery
vs
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David Montgomery
vs
D'Andre Swift
David Montgomery
vs
Carnell Tate
David Montgomery
vs
Cam Skattebo
David Montgomery
vs
Romeo Doubs
David Montgomery
vs
Malik Nabers
David Montgomery
vs
Ollie Gordon II
David Montgomery
vs
Davante Adams
David Montgomery
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
David Montgomery
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
David Montgomery
vs
Alvin Kamara
David Montgomery
vs
Drake London
David Montgomery
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
David Montgomery
vs
Ashton Jeanty
David Montgomery
vs
RJ Harvey
David Montgomery
vs
Brock Bowers
David Montgomery
vs
Tony Pollard
David Montgomery
vs
Zay Flowers
David Montgomery
vs
Denzel Boston
David Montgomery
vs
Justin Jefferson
David Montgomery
vs
J.K. Dobbins
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Olave
David Montgomery
vs
Omarion Hampton
David Montgomery
vs
Michael Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
David Montgomery
vs
Javonte Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Malik Washington
David Montgomery
vs
Nico Collins
David Montgomery
vs
Tucker Kraft
David Montgomery
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
David Montgomery
vs
Juwan Johnson
David Montgomery
vs
James Cook III
David Montgomery
vs
Devaughn Vele
David Montgomery
vs
Kyren Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Jordan Addison
David Montgomery
vs
Derrick Henry
David Montgomery
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Trey McBride
David Montgomery
vs
Emeka Egbuka
David Montgomery
vs
Chase Brown
David Montgomery
vs
Woody Marks
David Montgomery
vs
Christian McCaffrey
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Allgeier
David Montgomery
vs
Jonathan Taylor
David Montgomery
vs
Colston Loveland
David Montgomery
vs
CeeDee Lamb
David Montgomery
vs
Keon Coleman
David Montgomery
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
David Montgomery
vs
Khalil Shakir
David Montgomery
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
David Montgomery
vs
KC Concepcion
David Montgomery
vs
Puka Nacua
David Montgomery
vs
Will Shipley
David Montgomery
vs
Bijan Robinson
David Montgomery
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
David Montgomery
vs
Jakobi Meyers
David Montgomery
vs
T.J. Hockenson
David Montgomery
vs
Brenton Strange
David Montgomery
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
David Montgomery
vs
Hunter Henry
David Montgomery
vs
Rico Dowdle
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Higbee
David Montgomery
vs
Terry Mclaurin
David Montgomery
vs
Rome Odunze
David Montgomery
vs
DJ Moore
David Montgomery
vs
Mark Andrews
David Montgomery
vs
Tre Harris
David Montgomery
vs
Courtland Sutton
David Montgomery
vs
Tre Tucker
David Montgomery
vs
Keaton Mitchell
David Montgomery
vs
Makai Lemon
David Montgomery
vs
Dallas Goedert
David Montgomery
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
David Montgomery
vs
Dalton Schultz
David Montgomery
vs
Mike Gesicki
David Montgomery
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Jake Ferguson
David Montgomery
vs
Ladd McConkey
David Montgomery
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Keenan Allen
David Montgomery
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Blake Corum
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Pat Freiermuth
David Montgomery
vs
Roman Wilson
David Montgomery
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Kalif Raymond
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Michael Mayer
David Montgomery
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MarShawn Lloyd
David Montgomery
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Antonio Williams
David Montgomery
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Kenyon Sadiq
David Montgomery
vs
Samaje Perine
David Montgomery
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Cade Otton
David Montgomery
vs
AJ Barner
David Montgomery
vs
Kendrick Bourne
David Montgomery
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Brian Thomas Jr.
David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
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Ryan Flournoy
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Kaleb Johnson
David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
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Cody White
David Montgomery
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Oronde Gadsden II
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Darius Cooper
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Najee Harris
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George Holani
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Rashod Bateman
David Montgomery
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Chig Okonkwo
David Montgomery
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Jaylin Noel
David Montgomery
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Rachaad White
David Montgomery
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Chris Bell
David Montgomery
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Rashid Shaheed
David Montgomery
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Kimani Vidal
David Montgomery
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Dameon Pierce
David Montgomery
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
David Montgomery
vs
Cooper Kupp
David Montgomery
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
David Montgomery
vs
Troy Franklin
David Montgomery
vs
Tyjae Spears
David Montgomery
vs
Germie Bernard
David Montgomery
vs
Kayshon Boutte
David Montgomery
vs
Laquon Treadwell
David Montgomery
vs
Austin Ekeler
David Montgomery
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Evan Engram
David Montgomery
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Darnell Washington
David Montgomery
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
David Montgomery
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Demario Douglas
David Montgomery
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Kaelon Black
David Montgomery
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Greg Dulcich
David Montgomery
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Bryce Lance
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Wright
David Montgomery
vs
Zach Ertz
David Montgomery
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Justice Hill
David Montgomery
vs
Jauan Jennings
David Montgomery
vs
Raheim Sanders
David Montgomery
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Roschon Johnson
David Montgomery
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Ty Johnson
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Sean Tucker
David Montgomery
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Isaiah Davis
David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
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Sione Vaki
David Montgomery
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Tyler Badie
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CJ Donaldson
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
David Montgomery
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Travis Homer
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David Montgomery
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Jaleel McLaughlin
David Montgomery
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Nicholas Singleton
David Montgomery
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Hunter Luepke
David Montgomery
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Ameer Abdullah
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David Montgomery
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Alec Ingold
David Montgomery
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Corey Kiner
David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
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Dylan Laube
David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
David Montgomery
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Jordan James
David Montgomery
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vs
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David Montgomery
vs
Salvon Ahmed
David Montgomery
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.

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