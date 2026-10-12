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Ryan Coleman-Williams Unlikely to Play Against Tennessee

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Oct 12, 2026, 12:34 PM ET

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (head/leg) is not expected to play against Tennessee on Saturday due to head and leg injuries, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The junior left the Week 6 loss to Georgia in the second half with a head injury after catching three passes for 39 yards. This is a significant loss for the Tide ahead of the all-important rivalry matchup, as the loser of this contest faces long odds to make the College Football Playoff after picking up a second loss. The Vols rank No. 2 in the SEC in passing yards allowed per game (161.3), so Alabama wideouts Lotzeir Brooks and Rico Scott will have to step up in a tough matchup. Coleman-Williams leads the Tide in receiving this year with 23 catches for 415 yards and four touchdowns.--Jackson Sparks
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
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Oct 12, 2026, 11:32 AM ET

Louisville running back Keyjuan Brown (undisclosed) will have his status updated later in the week, according to head coach Jeff Brohm. Brown has appeared in five games so far this season, getting 38 rushing attempts and turning those into 367 yards and three touchdowns. The RB has two receptions for 18 yards and has returned five kickoffs for 109 yards as well. Brown missed Week 6, and now his status is up in the air for Week 7 against Syracuse. If Brown cannot go, Isaac Brown will power the backfield, with help from Marquise Davis - quarterback Lincoln Kienholz will take on more of a rushing role if Brown is inactive again too.--Morgan Rode
Source: Alexis Cubit - Courier Journal Sports
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Oct 12, 2026, 11:27 AM ET

Vanderbilt quarterback Blaze Berlowitz (collarbone) will undergo surgery after taking a late hit in the team's loss to Ole Miss in Week 6. His return timeline has not been established yet, but he's likely to miss at least a few weeks. Berlowitz has appeared in five games so far this season. He completed 28 of his 53 passes for 386 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while rushing for 110 yards and a score across 25 attempts. Berlowitz's injury means that Whit Muschamp is likely the backup QB after Jared Curtis now. Curtis has also missed time with injuries, so that's what makes this notable for fantasy owners, especially if Curtis were to miss more time down the road.--Morgan Rode
Source: Aria Gerson - Tennessean
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Oct 12, 2026, 11:18 AM ET

Florida wide receiver Vernell Brown III (ankle) is likely to be listed as questionable for the team's Week 7 game against Texas. Head coach Jon Sumrall added that the team will have to see if he's ready to play by the time Saturday's game rolls around. Brown has played in four games so far this season, logging 271 yards and two touchdowns across 17 receptions; he's also rushed three times for 16 yards. If he were to miss the game against Texas, wideouts Dallas Wilson and Bailey Stockton would lead the pass catchers for the Gators, with tight end Luke Harpring, wideout TJ Abrams, and others helping out.--Morgan Rode
Source: Scott Carter
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Oct 12, 2026, 11:12 AM ET

Pittsburgh tight end Carson Kent is on the rise as a fantasy asset after putting together a second big fantasy showing in the past three contests. He went for 61 yards across seven catches in Week 6 - he had 57 yards and a score over six receptions a couple games ago. The only issue is that the game in between was just a one-catch performance, and it gained just three yards. The inconsistency makes him tougher to trust as a fantasy starting asset, but at a position where consistency is lacking, he's at least a decent option. Boston College is his Week 7 matchup - the Eagles are allowing 316.2 yards and 23.4 points per game, so Kent is likely only going to be starting in deeper fantasy setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 12, 2026, 11:05 AM ET

Virginia Tech wide receiver Que'Sean Brown continues to solidify himself as a solid college football fantasy asset as the season rolls along. He's up to 40 catches, 434 receiving yards and two touchdowns on the season across six contests. Brown has at least five receptions in each contest, so he has solid PPR appeal. He has 51 or more yards in all but two games as well, so he's been consistently involved for the Hokies. Brown will look to keep things rolling in Week 7 against Georgia Tech, which allows 388.8 yards and 25.8 points per game, so the wideout is set up well to keep delivering at a high level. Fantasy owners should feel confident starting Brown in deeper leagues at a minimum.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 12, 2026, 10:59 AM ET

Alabama running back Trae'shawn Brown hasn't been getting a ton of usage, but he's producing enough across those touches to be worth adding and starting in more fantasy leagues going into Week 7. He had nine rushing attempts in Week 6 against Georgia, but gained 90 yards - he also had a seven-yard catch. Brown has double-digit rushing attempts just twice this season, but has 78 or more total yards in three of the past four contests. He'll look to keep things rolling in Week 7 against Tennessee, which allows 293.7 yards and 15.5 points per game. That's a tough matchup, but based on what he's done in limited touches the past several weeks, fantasy owners should be more confident trying Brown in Week 7, especially in deeper setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 12, 2026, 10:54 AM ET

Syracuse tight end Daunte Bacheyie has caught a touchdown pass in all four games he's played, and coming off his best overall outing, he's worth adding in more fantasy leagues after Week 6. He has 217 yards across 11 receptions this season, but his four touchdown grabs really ups his fantasy production. Bacheyie is coming off a four-catch and 97-yard performance against Virginia a week ago, giving him a better outlook for his Week 7 tilt against Louisville. The Cardinals have allowed 412.8 yards and 27.7 points per game so far, so the matchup also works in the tight end's favor. That makes Bacheyie worth adding and starting in more fantasy leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 12, 2026, 10:48 AM ET

Wake Forest wide receiver Jack Foley has done nothing but deliver in his three games this season, so he's a rising fantasy option after Week 6. Foley had 118 yards across six catches in his first game, then 54 yards over three grabs in his second outing. The wideout provided 156 yards across eight receptions in his last game. Foley has caught a touchdown in each of those games as well. Fantasy owners should not only like the reception and yardage totals so far, but the consistent trips to the end zone make him an even better fantasy option. He should be added in more leagues before his Week 7 game against California, then started in at least deeper leagues based on what he's done so far.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 12, 2026, 10:42 AM ET

Notre Dame running back Jonaz Walton is getting added in more fantasy leagues after seeing an uptick in his production and usage the past two weeks. He had just 16 carries across his first three games played, but got 23 attempts in Week 5 and then 13 more in Week 6. Walton rushed for 120 yards against UNC, then had 181 yards and two scores against Stanford this past week - he had two catches for 28 yards in both of those contests. Things will stiffen in Week 7, as Notre Dame faces BYU, which has surrendered just 254.4 yards and 13.4 points per game so far. That makes Walton a bit tougher to trust as a starting fantasy option, but he's still worth trying in deeper leagues, at least.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 12, 2026, 10:38 AM ET

Northwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles continues to rise as a college football fantasy asset as the season moves along. After throwing for 272 yards and three touchdowns in Week 6, he'll look to keep things rolling against Michigan State. Chiles is a dual-threat option, and had 32 yards and a score across six attempts in the last contest. He has completed 71.4% of his passes for 1,172 yards, nine touchdowns and no picks across five games so far, while adding in 72 rushing yards and six touchdowns across 44 attempts. Michigan State has allowed 339.7 yards and 25.7 points per game so far, so Chiles has a pretty solid outlook for Week 7.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 12, 2026, 10:26 AM ET

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham announced that Michigan is sticking with Bryce Underwood at quarterback for the team's Week 7 game against Penn State. After two straight losses and some struggles earlier in the season, some have speculated that Michigan could make a QB change, but that won't come just yet. Underwood has completed just 59.3% of his passes for 881 yards and five touchdowns, while throwing four interceptions. He has 212 rushing yards and two touchdowns across 57 attempts as well. He had just 101 passing yards in his last game, while failing to throw a touchdown and tossing two picks - he rushed for just 20 yards across 10 attempts as well. Underwood is tough to trust as a fantasy starting option right now, and especially heading into a clash with Penn State, which allows just 315.7 yards and 18.5 points per game.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
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Oct 11, 2026, 5:19 AM ET

Purdue sophomore RB Fame Ijeboi had a career day in Purdue's 41-13 romp over Minnesota on Saturday night. Ijeboi carried the ball 31 times for a career-high 195 yards. He also set a career high with three touchdown runs. The win over Minnesota was Purdue's third of the season, which already eclipses their 2025 win total. Ijeboi and the Boilermakers have a short week as they welcome in Washington on Friday night. Make sure Ijeboi is in your lineup for that one!--Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Oct 11, 2026, 5:13 AM ET

Wake Forest freshman receiver Jack Foley recorded eight receptions for 156 yards and a touchdown in the Demon Deacons' 38-14 win in Raleigh on Saturday. That is Foley's second 100-yard game in three games this year. Foley is emerging as another deep threat for Wake alongside Carlos Hernandez. The Wake Forest offense is performing well under QB Gio Lopez. The 6-foot-4 Foley is a mismatch against most corners and is worth picking up in fantasy leagues. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Oct 11, 2026, 5:09 AM ET

Arizona was missing starting WRs Giovanni Richardson (hamstring) and Tre Spivey (broken foot) heading into a road game against West Virginia on Saturday. Sophomore WR Isaiah Mizell stepped up with six receptions for 183 yards and two touchdowns in Arizona's 52-31 win in Morgantown on Saturday afternoon. Spivey is going to miss the rest of the season, so Mizell is worth adding in all college fantasy leagues. He will be a big part of the offense going forward. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Oct 11, 2026, 5:05 AM ET

Houston tight end Patrick Overmyer caught four touchdown passes in Houston's win over Kansas State in Manhattan on Saturday. The senior transfer from UTSA has 33 receptions for 400 yards and six touchdowns so far this season. All of those are career highs just halfway through the 2026 season. Overmyer has been a big piece of the Houston offense this year. He is available in many fantasy leagues, so check and see if he's out there in yours. Overmyer has been one of the most productive tight ends in college this year. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Oct 11, 2026, 5:02 AM ET

South Carolina junior quarterback LaNorris Sellers had one of the best games of his storied South Carolina career in the Gamecocks' 38-19 win over No. 16 Florida in the Swamp on Saturday. Sellers completed 23-of-35 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns without committing a turnover. Sellers also ran 14 times for 20 yards and another touchdown. The 3-3 Gamecocks face No. 15 Tennessee in Columbia next Saturday. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Oct 11, 2026, 4:56 AM ET

Missouri senior running back Jamal Roberts ran for over 200 yards in the second straight game in Missouri's 27-6 win over Texas A&M. The senior is finally getting a chance to start for his home state school after star RB Ahmad Hardy is still recovering from a gunshot wound suffered in May. Roberts has carried the load for the Tigers, running for 828 yards and eight touchdowns so far this year. 433 of those yards and five of those touchdowns are in the last two games alone. Roberts and Missouri face Arkansas in Fayetteville in the Battle Line game on Halloween. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Oct 11, 2026, 4:50 AM ET

Notre Dame has another star running back, and it's not either of the two backs atop the depth chart when the 2026 season began. Jonaz Walton, a four-star recruit in 2026, has taken over the Notre Dame backfield. His 97-yard touchdown run against Stanford was the third-longest play in Notre Dame Stadium history. His 181 yards against Stanford set a Notre Dame record for rushing yards in a game by a freshman. Nolan James Jr. still carried 10 times to Walton's 13, but Walton seems to be the piece of this backfield to have in fantasy leagues. The freshman has 36 carries for 301 yards and two touchdowns in the last two games. He also has four receptions for 56 yards. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Oct 11, 2026, 4:45 AM ET

With both Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens out, junior running back Dwight Phillips Jr. shined for the Georgia Bulldogs in the win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night. Phillips carried the ball 17 times for 120 yards in Georgia's 20-17 victory. He also caught a pass for six yards. Frazier is dealing with a rib injury suffered against Arkansas, but was questionable for this game, so he is nearing a return. Bowens suffered an ankle injury against Vanderbilt and could be out for another couple of weeks. Phillips is worth a look if you need RB help, even if Frazier returns this week.--Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Oct 11, 2026, 4:38 AM ET

There may be a change of the guard in the Arizona State backfield. Freshman RB Cardae Mack ran for 154 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns. The season's leading rusher for the Sun Devils, Kyson Brown, only had five carries for 29 yards. Mack had only 90 rushing yards on six carries coming into the game. He has proven to be explosive enough that fantasy players should take notice. Arizona State plays Kansas State next Saturday in Tempe. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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