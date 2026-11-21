Nov 21, 2026, 10:51 AM ET

The Chicago Bears D/ST is a top-end fantasy play for this weekend's home matchup with the New Orleans Saints. The Bears defense has been solid overall for most of the campaign, but a trade for star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons before their Week 8 game against Seattle has transformed the unit into one of the league's most imposing defenses. The team ranks seventh in rushing yards (91.1) and total yards (310.9) allowed per game, and eighth in points (20.4). Additionally, they've racked up 14 sacks over their last four games, as well as five turnovers - matching their total from the season's first five contests. This weekend, the Bears will square off against a Saints offensive line that's been ravaged by injuries, further boosting an already positive fantasy outlook. Owners can confidently fire up Chicago as one of Week 11's top plays, with RotoBaller's ranking of D/ST5.