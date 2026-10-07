Expert NFL betting picks for Thursday, 10/8/26. Player props, same game parlays, and game picks for Thursday Night Football game between the Buccaneers and Cowboys.
Hello everybody, and welcome to the Week 5 edition of Thursday Night Football bets and props! The NFL season is well underway, and we at RotoBaller couldn't be more thrilled to bring you some of the best content on the market. We are excited to bring betting content to all those interested in every slate in any given week.
This weekly article will focus on the Thursday night slate, and I will provide several different betting angles for the games scheduled. I will typically provide at least one play on the game's total or spread, as well as at least three player or game props, and a fun single-game parlay. Although this article will be published each week on Thursday mornings, you can always feel free to check out our Discord Channel to see plays posted throughout the week.
This week's Thursday night slate features a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys down at Jerry's World. This matchup should provide plenty of goodies for us to try to take advantage of. Without further delay, let's get into tonight's picks for Week 5 of Thursday Night Football!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Thursday Night Football Odds and Spread
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+8) at Dallas Cowboys (-500 ML)
Over/Under (47.5)
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Thursday Night Football Game Picks
The matchup tonight had a heck of a lot more potential when Baker Mayfield was healthy, but I still think we could get plenty of excitement with Jalon Daniels manning the quarterback position for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Last week against the Green Bay Packers, Daniels threw for 148 passing yards and ran for 55 more, so he has some production in him to be sure.
The Cowboys enter this matchup 2-2 and are coming off a huge, thrilling victory at the Houston Texans in Week 4, which they won 34-30. High-scoring games have become the norm for this Cowboys team, as they have a prolific offense, yet struggle quite a bit on the defensive side of the ball.
Dallas' passing attack has by far been their strongest suit, as they are currently averaging over 266 passing yards per game, which ranks seventh-best in the league. This has translated to them scoring an average of over 30 points per game, which ranks third-best in the league.
Meanwhile, the Bucs have struggled offensively, averaging just 191 passing yards per game and 19 points per game, ranking them 17th and 25th, respectively. Their run defense has been stout, however, as they are allowing an average of just 79 rushing yards per game, which ranks third-best in the league.
The Bucs have also done a pretty solid job against the pass, allowing just 215 passing yards per game and ranking eighth-best in the league. That being said, going up against the Vikings and Packers the past two weeks has helped reinforce that number, as both Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson threw for over 235 passing yards against them.
Dak finds a wide open CeeDee to get into the red zone
@DALvsHOU on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/MRjejHIy1E
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
I think this game is set up for a Cowboys blowout, given how strong their passing offense has been and the fact that the Bucs have to go on the road on a Thursday night, which is never easy.
The Pick: Cowboys -8 (-115 Hard Rock), (49% Novig)