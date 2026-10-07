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Thursday Night Football Betting Picks: Week 5 Player Props and Parlays (2026)

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Expert NFL betting picks for Thursday, 10/8/26. Player props, same game parlays, and game picks for Thursday Night Football game between the Buccaneers and Cowboys.

In This Article hide
Thursday Night Football Odds and Spread
Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus
Thursday Night Football Game Picks
Thursday Night Football Player Props

Hello everybody, and welcome to the Week 5 edition of Thursday Night Football bets and props! The NFL season is well underway, and we at RotoBaller couldn't be more thrilled to bring you some of the best content on the market. We are excited to bring betting content to all those interested in every slate in any given week.

This weekly article will focus on the Thursday night slate, and I will provide several different betting angles for the games scheduled. I will typically provide at least one play on the game's total or spread, as well as at least three player or game props, and a fun single-game parlay. Although this article will be published each week on Thursday mornings, you can always feel free to check out our Discord Channel to see plays posted throughout the week.

This week's Thursday night slate features a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys down at Jerry's World. This matchup should provide plenty of goodies for us to try to take advantage of. Without further delay, let's get into tonight's picks for Week 5 of Thursday Night Football!

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Thursday Night Football Odds and Spread

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+8) at Dallas Cowboys (-500 ML)

Over/Under (47.5)

 

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Thursday Night Football Game Picks

The matchup tonight had a heck of a lot more potential when Baker Mayfield was healthy, but I still think we could get plenty of excitement with Jalon Daniels manning the quarterback position for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Last week against the Green Bay Packers, Daniels threw for 148 passing yards and ran for 55 more, so he has some production in him to be sure.

The Cowboys enter this matchup 2-2 and are coming off a huge, thrilling victory at the Houston Texans in Week 4, which they won 34-30. High-scoring games have become the norm for this Cowboys team, as they have a prolific offense, yet struggle quite a bit on the defensive side of the ball.

Dallas' passing attack has by far been their strongest suit, as they are currently averaging over 266 passing yards per game, which ranks seventh-best in the league. This has translated to them scoring an average of over 30 points per game, which ranks third-best in the league.

Meanwhile, the Bucs have struggled offensively, averaging just 191 passing yards per game and 19 points per game, ranking them 17th and 25th, respectively. Their run defense has been stout, however, as they are allowing an average of just 79 rushing yards per game, which ranks third-best in the league.

The Bucs have also done a pretty solid job against the pass, allowing just 215 passing yards per game and ranking eighth-best in the league. That being said, going up against the Vikings and Packers the past two weeks has helped reinforce that number, as both Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson threw for over 235 passing yards against them.

I think this game is set up for a Cowboys blowout, given how strong their passing offense has been and the fact that the Bucs have to go on the road on a Thursday night, which is never easy.

The Pick:  Cowboys -8 (-115 Hard Rock), (49% Novig)

 

Thursday Night Football Player Props

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Expected to Miss Two More Preseason Games
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Sidelined Two More Preseason Games
Dominick Barlow

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Jalen Duren

Expected to Suit Up in Preseason
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Sidelined at Least Four Weeks
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Ladd McConkey

a Non-Participant in Wednesday's Practice
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Limited in Practice, Could Play in Week 5
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Misses Practice With Groin, Neck Injuries
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Not at Wednesday's Practice
Justin Jefferson

Limited on Wednesday, "Doing Well"
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Ankle Injury Not Expected to Impact him in Week 5
Filip Hallander

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Drew Helleson

Could Make Season Debut This Weekend
Jason Dickinson

Cleared for Season Debut
Zachary L'Heureux

Available for Season Debut
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Bryan Rust

Set for Season Debut Wednesday
Malik Nabers

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Lamar Jackson

Not Practicing on Wednesday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Not Expected to Practice Wednesday
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Breece Hall

Still Considered Week-to-Week
Lamar Jackson

Has Outside Chance to Play in Week 5
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Ryan Lindgren

Limited to Handful of Minutes Against Vegas
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Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Alexander Romanov

Hurt in Battle of New York
Day'Ron Sharpe

Fills Stat Sheet in Preseason Opener
Teuvo Teravainen

to Miss Thursday's Action
Darryn Peterson

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Victor Olofsson

Makes Early Exit After Scoring Twice
Aday Mara

Posts 12 Points, Three Blocks in Preseason Debut
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Michael Bunting Joins Flyers
Julius Randle

Scores 13 Points in Preseason Debut
Tank Bigsby

Officially Placed on Injured Reserve
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Al Horford

Set for Bench Role Against Lakers
Kristaps Porzingis

Remains Away From the Warriors
Stephen Curry

Set for Around 20 Minutes Against Lakers
Gui Santos

Joins Warriors' Starting Lineup Against Lakers
Brandon Miller

Misses Preseason Opener with Shin Contusion
Ariel Hukporti

Out for Season with Ruptured Achilles
Marco Kasper

Considered Week-to-Week
Mason Appleton

Out Week-to-Week
J.T. Compher

Won't Play Against Senators
Dylan Larkin

Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Could Miss Multiple Games with Ankle Injury
Ivan Demidov

Ruled Out for 2-4 Weeks
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Aaron Ekblad

to Remain Out Tuesday
Aleksander Barkov

to Miss 6-8 Weeks
Lane Johnson

Retires From NFL Effective Immediately
Ladd McConkey

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Joe Mixon

Remains a Free Agent Following His Physical with Seahawks
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Darius Acuff Jr.

Scores 19 Points in Kings Preseason Debut
LaMelo Ball

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Anthony Edwards

Leads Wolves with 14 Points in Preseason Opener
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Questionable at Best for Week 5
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

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Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

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Brian Robinson

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Unlikely to Play in Week 5
Roman Anthony

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Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

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Gavin Williams

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Parker Messick

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