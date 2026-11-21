Fantasy football starts/sits for MNF, expert advice for all Bengals vs. Commanders. Week 11 NFL matchups on Monday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Stefon Diggs, Chase Brown, and more.
Welcome to our Monday Night Football start/sit chart for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Below you will find our start/sit matchup charts for all players in the MNF game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders. With several fantasy superstars playing in this game, matchups may come down to this.
In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Stefon Diggs, Chase Brown, and more. Which Bengals and Commanders players should you start or sit in Week 11?
We are here to help you set those winning lineups for Week 11, whether you're playing in season-long leagues or DFS contests. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 11, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Cincinnati Bengals Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Team
|Pos.
|Game
Matchup
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Start
|169.8
|CIN
|WR
|WAS
|Tee Higgins
|Start
|148.5
|CIN
|WR
|WAS
|Chase Brown
|Start
|143.3
|CIN
|RB
|WAS
|Joe Burrow
|Start
|125.4
|CIN
|QB
|WAS
|Evan McPherson
|Start
|110.7
|CIN
|K
|WAS
|Mike Gesicki
|Risky Start
|99.2
|CIN
|TE
|WAS
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Sit
|93.1
|CIN
|DEF
|WAS
|Samaje Perine
|Sit
|63.4
|CIN
|RB
|WAS
|Dohnte Meyers
|Sit
|54.3
|CIN
|WR
|WAS
|Drew Sample
|Sit
|36.8
|CIN
|TE
|WAS
|Mitch Tinsley
|Sit
|24.4
|CIN
|WR
|WAS
|Jack Endries
|Sit
|21.9
|CIN
|TE
|WAS
|Tahj Brooks
|Sit
|12.2
|CIN
|RB
|WAS
|Cam Grandy
|Sit
|10.5
|CIN
|TE
|WAS
|Colbie Young
|Sit
|9.7
|CIN
|WR
|WAS
|Joe Flacco
|Sit
|8.7
|CIN
|QB
|WAS
|Andrei Iosivas
|Sit
|3.4
|CIN
|WR
|WAS
Chase Brown, RB, Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown has underwhelmed fantasy managers for much of 2026, recording 687 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns on 160 touches across nine games. While Brown's numbers are fine, they are well below expectations coming into the year. However, the 26-year-old finally put up a huge fantasy day in Week 10, logging 10 carries for 44 yards and eight catches for 39 yards and two touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Brown has a track record of high-end receiving production, as he hauled in 69 catches for 437 yards and five touchdowns on 88 targets in 2025. With the Bengals offense looking like one of the best in the NFL in recent weeks, Brown should continue to see plenty of scoring chances. Cincinnati's pass-heavy style brings some risk to Brown's profile, but he still projects as a high-end RB2 option for fantasy managers in Week 11 against the Washington Commanders.
Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (illness) said he feels optimistic that he will be at full strength for his team's Week 11 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football, per Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. Burrow is dealing with an illness, but he has participated in practice this week and seems unlikely to be facing any sort of restriction on Monday night.
The 29-year-old has emerged as the NFL's MVP frontrunner in 2026, completing 74.7% of his pass attempts for 2,795 yards, 27 touchdowns, and six interceptions across nine games. Burrow has played at a preposterously high level lately, throwing for over 1,600 yards and 20 touchdowns over his last five starts. As long as he's active, Burrow profiles as an elite quarterback option for fantasy managers in Week 11.
Washington Commanders Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Team
|Pos.
|Game
Matchup
|Stefon Diggs
|Start
|114.2
|WAS
|WR
|CIN
|Jayden Daniels
|Start
|113.5
|WAS
|QB
|CIN
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|Risky Start
|101.5
|WAS
|RB
|CIN
|Chig Okonkwo
|Risky Start
|97.2
|WAS
|TE
|CIN
|Drew Stevens
|Risky Start
|96.6
|WAS
|K
|CIN
|Rachaad White
|Sit
|86.5
|WAS
|RB
|CIN
|Antonio Williams
|Sit
|71.6
|WAS
|WR
|CIN
|Austin Ekeler
|Sit
|62.6
|WAS
|RB
|CIN
|Treylon Burks
|Sit
|52.1
|WAS
|WR
|CIN
|Washington Commanders
|Sit
|51.6
|WAS
|DEF
|CIN
|Van Jefferson
|Sit
|38.4
|WAS
|WR
|CIN
|Marcus Mariota
|Sit
|37.4
|WAS
|QB
|CIN
|Ben Sinnott
|Sit
|21.4
|WAS
|TE
|CIN
|John Bates
|Sit
|19.5
|WAS
|TE
|CIN
|Luke McCaffrey
|Sit
|13.9
|WAS
|WR
|CIN
|Colson Yankoff
|Sit
|10.6
|WAS
|TE
|CIN
|Athan Kaliakmanis
|Sit
|8.7
|WAS
|QB
|CIN
|Robert Henry Jr.
|Sit
|3
|WAS
|RB
|CIN
Chig Okonkwo, TE, Commanders
Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo posted his lowest yardage total since Week 4 despite seeing a season-high eight targets in Week 10's win over the Giants. Okonkwo briefly left the game with a back injury before later returning. However, it's also noteworthy that third-year tight end Ben Sinnott saw an uptick in opportunities and delivered with four catches (four targets) for 42 yards and a touchdown.
It remains to be seen if Sinnott will eat into Okonkwo's role at all, but Sinnott, a former 2024 second-round pick, flashed upside and could become a bigger piece of the offense. The 27-year-old tight end has seen steady target shares over the past month and gets an enticing matchup against a Bengals defense that has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. Okonkwo ranks as RotoBaller's TE12 for Week 11.
Antonio Williams, WR, Commanders
Washington Commanders rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams found the end zone in Week 10's win over the Giants for the first time since the season opener in Philadelphia. Williams hauled in both of his targets for 42 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown. The rookie third-rounder continues to lead all Washington pass catchers in route share, a promising sign for his rest-of-season outlook.
For the season, Williams has 28 receptions (41 targets) for 326 yards and two scores through nine games. The 22-year-old will look to keep things rolling in a potential shootout on Monday night against the Bengals, though Cincinnati has allowed the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts. Williams profiles as a solid WR3/flex option for Week 11 and ranks as RotoBaller's WR35.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 11 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Stefon Diggs, Chase Brown. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 11.
Week 11 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 11 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
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