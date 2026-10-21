Mid-week fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers.
Hey RotoBallers, we are already in the middle of Week 7, and we are back with more fantasy football waiver advice. The pesky bye weeks are back as the Bills, Chargers, Jaguars, and Commanders are off this week. Fantasy managers looking for a bye-week or injury replacement, or a high-upside bench stash: our updated Week 7 mid-week waiver wire rankings for the 2026 season have you covered.
Injuries are taking a toll, and some players are seeing expanded roles as a result. Is DeMario Douglas worth adding as New England's No. 2 wide receiver with Romeo Doubs on injured reserve? With the Giants releasing Najee Harris and benching Cam Skattebo last week, is Tyrone Tracy Jr. the Giants' No. 1 RB? Is Konata Mumpfield the Rams' WR2 after Davante Adams was placed on injured reserve with a ruptured hamstring?
These Week 7 waiver wire rankings are updated by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. If you're not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 7 on the waiver wire!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 7?
Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|68
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|58
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Rachaad White
|RB
|57
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|62
|Add in All Leagues
|5
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|48
|Add in All Leagues
|6
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|63
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|7
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|7
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|8
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|47
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|9
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|68
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|10
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|15
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|11
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|36
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|12
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|57
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|13
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|57
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|14
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|43
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|15
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|6
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|16
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|18
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|17
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|61
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|18
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|52
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|19
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|68
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|20
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|21
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|22
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|23
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|35
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|24
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|61
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|25
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|26
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|27
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|28
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|29
|Malik Washington
|WR
|41
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|30
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|31
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|32
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|33
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|34
|Bam Knight
|RB
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|35
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|36
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|37
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|38
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|17
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|39
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|40
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|14
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|41
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|34
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|42
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|43
|James Conner
|RB
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|44
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|45
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|46
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|47
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|48
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|8
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|49
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|22
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|50
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|8
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|51
|Jawhar Jordan
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|52
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|6
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|53
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|54
|Audric Estime
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|55
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|56
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|10
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|57
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|58
|Jeremy McNichols
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|59
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|60
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|61
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|62
|Tank Dell
|WR
|16
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|63
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|64
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|65
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|23
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|66
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|63
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|67
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|66
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|68
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|52
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|69
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|24
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|70
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|43
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|71
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|36
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|72
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|12
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|73
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|16
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|74
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|4
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|75
|Geno Smith
|QB
|7
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|76
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|2
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|77
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|7
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|78
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|5
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|79
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|New York Jets
|DST
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|10
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|83
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|84
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|15
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|85
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|0
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Top names include Tyrone Tracy Jr., Kendre Miller, Caleb Douglas, Ja'Kobi Lane, and Terrance Ferguson. We recap why these players should be on your waiver wire radar for Week 7.
Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, New York Giants
New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. scored twice on just eight touches in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints, but his production hasn't secured him the lead role in New York's crowded backfield. Tracy rushed six times for 18 yards and a five-yard touchdown while catching two passes for 27 yards, including a 17-yard score. His six carries nearly matched the seven he accumulated through the first five games combined, although Devin Singletary played more offensive snaps and Najee Harris started before managing just two yards on four attempts.
Cam Skattebo, whose fumbling problems cost him the starting job, played only six snaps without a touch. The Giants released Harris earlier in the week. Head coach John Harbaugh acknowledged afterward that none of his running backs have established themselves as the clear lead option. Rostered in 9% of leagues, Tracy is worth a speculative addition in 12-team formats, but his limited workload makes him difficult to trust against Houston in Week 7. New York also has its bye in Week 8.
Kendre Miller, RB, New Orleans Saints
In Sunday's win over the Giants, New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller led the team with 70 rushing yards on a career-high 20 carries. With Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) slated to miss at least one more game with the hamstring injury that landed him on Injured Reserve, Miller has waiver appeal as a desperation flex play for Week 7.
The Saints' matchup against the Steelers is not ideal, but with four NFL teams on bye and Miller coming off a game in which he handled over a 60% running back rush share and four red zone carries, he boasts enough of a fantasy-friendly role to make him RotoBaller's RB27 heading into the week.
Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane returned from Injured Reserve in Sunday's loss to the division-rival Cleveland Browns and was productive in just his second NFL game while playing 54% of the offensive snaps, which ranked third among Baltimore's receiving corps behind Zay Flowers and Devontez Walker. Lane did not go off by any means in his first game back from a wrist injury, but he was involved, catching four of his five targets for 40 yards.
Only Flowers had more targets (11) from backup quarterback Tyler Huntley in the three-point loss to Cleveland. The 22-year-old third-rounder from USC went down with a wrist injury in the season-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts. Lane was a standout during training camp and the preseason and built strong chemistry with both Huntley and starting QB Lamar Jackson, giving the young pass-catcher intriguing fantasy upside. There is a clear path for Lane to take over WR2 duties from Rashod Bateman (shoulder) as the season wears on. Lane will have even more upside once Jackson returns from his ankle injury. He is only rostered in 12% of Yahoo leagues at the moment.
Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle) looked strong throughout the offseason and preseason and had a good showing in Week 1 against the Raiders, with five catches for 94 yards. It looked like the third-round pick from Texas Tech was in line to possibly be the Dolphins' No. 1 WR, but he sustained an ankle injury that forced him to leave Week 2 and miss the last three games before the team's bye.
Douglas was a limited participant in Monday's practice, though, which is a positive sign that he'll be back on the field soon. The team's passing offense has struggled without him, and Malik Willis could rely on him heavily if he's back on the field in Week 7 against the Jets. Douglas has a very high ceiling based on his potential volume, so adding him before he makes his return is a smart strategy that could pay off, helping you get ahead of the potential rush if he returns to his role as the team's top receiver.
Terrance Ferguson, TE, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle), who is eligible to come off Injured Reserve for the team's Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, is not expected to be ready at that time, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. In the words of a source, Ferguson's recovery "will take some time." It is a disappointment for the 2-4 Rams and for fantasy managers who have been stashing the 23-year-old since he was injured.
The Rams could use a pass-catcher of Ferguson's caliber with veteran receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) now out for six to 10 weeks, but they are going to have to be patient. The good news for L.A. is that they have plenty of other TE options in Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, and Davis Allen. Higbee is firmly on the tight end streaming radar for Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders and beyond, since it does not sound like Ferguson's return is right around the corner. Ferguson caught seven of his 12 targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in the first three games this year after posting an 11-232-3 line in 14 regular-season games in 2025 as a rookie. He is being stashed right now in 13% of Yahoo leagues.
Running Backs - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|68
|Add in All Leagues
|Rachaad White
|RB
|57
|Add in All Leagues
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|62
|Add in All Leagues
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|63
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|7
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|36
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|43
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|6
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|68
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|61
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Bam Knight
|RB
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|James Conner
|RB
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|22
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|8
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Jawhar Jordan
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Audric Estime
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|10
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Jeremy McNichols
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Wide Receivers - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|58
|Add in All Leagues
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|48
|Add in All Leagues
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|47
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|15
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|57
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|57
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|18
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|61
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Malik Washington
|WR
|41
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|17
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|34
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|6
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Tank Dell
|WR
|16
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|23
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tight Ends- Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|68
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|52
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|35
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|14
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|8
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Quarterbacks - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 7:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|63
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|66
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|52
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|24
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|43
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|36
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|12
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|16
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|4
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Geno Smith
|QB
|7
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|2
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|7
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|5
|Add in 2QB Leagues
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 7:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|New York Jets
|DST
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|10
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|15
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|0
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Week 7 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 7 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 7 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 7 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 7 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 7 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 7 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 7 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 7 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 7 kicker streamers and pickups
Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!
In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Samaje Perine, DeMario Douglas, Caleb Douglas, Kendre Miller, Terrance Ferguson, Ja'Kobi Lane, Roschon Johnson, Kendrick Bourne, Mike Washington Jr., Jaylin Noel, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Darnell Washington, Michael Mayer, James Conner, Brandin Cooks, Bam Knight, Travis Hunter, Dylan Sampson, Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr., Tanner McKee, and Geno Smith. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. First, enter the player names you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Samaje Perine, DeMario Douglas, Caleb Douglas, Kendre Miller, Terrance Ferguson, Ja'Kobi Lane, Roschon Johnson, Kendrick Bourne, Mike Washington Jr., Jaylin Noel, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Darnell Washington, Michael Mayer, James Conner, Brandin Cooks, Bam Knight, Travis Hunter, Dylan Sampson, Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr., Tanner McKee, and Geno Smith:
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