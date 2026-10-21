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Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 7 (2026): Fantasy Football Pickups for Kendre Miller, Tyrone Tracy Jr., DeMario Douglas, Ja'Kobi Lane, Konata Mumpfield, more

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Tryone Tracy Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Mid-week fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers.

In This Article hide
Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 7?
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Running Backs - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings
Wide Receivers - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings
Tight Ends- Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings
Quarterbacks - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings
Week 7 Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers, we are already in the middle of Week 7, and we are back with more fantasy football waiver advice. The pesky bye weeks are back as the Bills, Chargers, Jaguars, and Commanders are off this week. Fantasy managers looking for a bye-week or injury replacement, or a high-upside bench stash: our updated Week 7 mid-week waiver wire rankings for the 2026 season have you covered. 

Injuries are taking a toll, and some players are seeing expanded roles as a result. Is DeMario Douglas worth adding as New England's No. 2 wide receiver with Romeo Doubs on injured reserve? With the Giants releasing Najee Harris and benching Cam Skattebo last week, is Tyrone Tracy Jr. the Giants' No. 1 RB? Is Konata Mumpfield the Rams' WR2 after Davante Adams was placed on injured reserve with a ruptured hamstring?

These Week 7 waiver wire rankings are updated by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. If you're not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 7 on the waiver wire!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 7?

Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Jordan Mason RB 68 Add in All Leagues
2 Germie Bernard WR 58 Add in All Leagues
3 Rachaad White RB 57 Add in All Leagues
4 Zach Charbonnet RB 62 Add in All Leagues
5 Jordyn Tyson WR 48 Add in All Leagues
6 Dameon Pierce RB 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
7 Samaje Perine RB 7 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
8 Keenan Allen WR 47 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
9 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 68 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
10 DeMario Douglas WR 15 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
11 Kendre Miller RB 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
12 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 57 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
13 KC Concepcion WR 57 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
14 Brian Robinson RB 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Roschon Johnson RB 6 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Kendrick Bourne WR 18 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
17 Devaughn Vele WR 61 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
18 Hunter Henry TE 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
19 Tyler Allgeier RB 68 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
20 Mike Washington Jr. RB 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 Jonah Coleman RB 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
22 Emmett Johnson RB 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Tyler Higbee TE 35 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
24 Rico Dowdle RB 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 Kaelon Black RB 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
26 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
27 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
28 Caleb Douglas WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
29 Malik Washington WR 41 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
30 Jaylin Noel WR 7 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
31 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Terrance Ferguson TE 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Konata Mumpfield WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Bam Knight RB 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Brandin Cooks WR 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Dontayvion Wicks WR 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Pat Freiermuth TE 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Kalif Raymond WR 17 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
39 Austin Ekeler RB 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Mike Gesicki TE 14 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
41 Makai Lemon WR 34 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
42 Darnell Washington TE 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 James Conner RB 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Jahan Dotson WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Travis Hunter WR 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Antonio Williams WR 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Cyrus Allen WR 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Michael Mayer TE 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
49 Tyjae Spears RB 22 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
50 Dylan Sampson RB 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
51 Jawhar Jordan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
52 Christian Kirk WR 6 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
53 Devin Singletary RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
54 Audric Estime RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
55 Efton Chism III WR 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
56 Jaleel McLaughlin RB 10 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
57 Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
58 Jeremy McNichols RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
59 Seth McGowan RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
60 Colby Parkinson TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
61 Jauan Jennings WR 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 Tank Dell WR 16 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
63 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
64 Josh Cuevas TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
65 Tyreek Hill WR 23 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
66 Kirk Cousins QB 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 C.J. Stroud QB 66 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Kyler Murray QB 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Baker Mayfield QB 24 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
70 Aaron Rodgers QB 43 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
71 Jacoby Brissett QB 36 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
72 Deshaun Watson QB 12 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
73 Michael Penix Jr. QB 16 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Tanner McKee QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Geno Smith QB 7 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 J.J. McCarthy QB 2 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Tyler Huntley QB 7 Add in 2QB Leagues
78 Jalon Daniels QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
79 Cleveland Browns DST 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 New York Jets DST 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 New Orleans Saints DST 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Carolina Panthers DST 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
83 Tennessee Titans DST 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 Dallas Cowboys DST 15 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 Miami Dolphins DST 0 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks

Top names include Tyrone Tracy Jr., Kendre Miller, Caleb Douglas, Ja'Kobi Lane, and Terrance Ferguson. We recap why these players should be on your waiver wire radar for Week 7.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, New York Giants

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. scored twice on just eight touches in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints, but his production hasn't secured him the lead role in New York's crowded backfield. Tracy rushed six times for 18 yards and a five-yard touchdown while catching two passes for 27 yards, including a 17-yard score. His six carries nearly matched the seven he accumulated through the first five games combined, although Devin Singletary played more offensive snaps and Najee Harris started before managing just two yards on four attempts.

Cam Skattebo, whose fumbling problems cost him the starting job, played only six snaps without a touch. The Giants released Harris earlier in the week. Head coach John Harbaugh acknowledged afterward that none of his running backs have established themselves as the clear lead option. Rostered in 9% of leagues, Tracy is worth a speculative addition in 12-team formats, but his limited workload makes him difficult to trust against Houston in Week 7. New York also has its bye in Week 8.

 

Kendre Miller, RB, New Orleans Saints

In Sunday's win over the Giants, New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller led the team with 70 rushing yards on a career-high 20 carries. With Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) slated to miss at least one more game with the hamstring injury that landed him on Injured Reserve, Miller has waiver appeal as a desperation flex play for Week 7.

The Saints' matchup against the Steelers is not ideal, but with four NFL teams on bye and Miller coming off a game in which he handled over a 60% running back rush share and four red zone carries, he boasts enough of a fantasy-friendly role to make him RotoBaller's RB27 heading into the week.

 

Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane returned from Injured Reserve in Sunday's loss to the division-rival Cleveland Browns and was productive in just his second NFL game while playing 54% of the offensive snaps, which ranked third among Baltimore's receiving corps behind Zay Flowers and Devontez Walker. Lane did not go off by any means in his first game back from a wrist injury, but he was involved, catching four of his five targets for 40 yards.

Only Flowers had more targets (11) from backup quarterback Tyler Huntley in the three-point loss to Cleveland. The 22-year-old third-rounder from USC went down with a wrist injury in the season-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts. Lane was a standout during training camp and the preseason and built strong chemistry with both Huntley and starting QB Lamar Jackson, giving the young pass-catcher intriguing fantasy upside. There is a clear path for Lane to take over WR2 duties from Rashod Bateman (shoulder) as the season wears on. Lane will have even more upside once Jackson returns from his ankle injury. He is only rostered in 12% of Yahoo leagues at the moment.

 

Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle) looked strong throughout the offseason and preseason and had a good showing in Week 1 against the Raiders, with five catches for 94 yards. It looked like the third-round pick from Texas Tech was in line to possibly be the Dolphins' No. 1 WR, but he sustained an ankle injury that forced him to leave Week 2 and miss the last three games before the team's bye.

Douglas was a limited participant in Monday's practice, though, which is a positive sign that he'll be back on the field soon. The team's passing offense has struggled without him, and Malik Willis could rely on him heavily if he's back on the field in Week 7 against the Jets. Douglas has a very high ceiling based on his potential volume, so adding him before he makes his return is a smart strategy that could pay off, helping you get ahead of the potential rush if he returns to his role as the team's top receiver.

 

Terrance Ferguson, TE, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle), who is eligible to come off Injured Reserve for the team's Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, is not expected to be ready at that time, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. In the words of a source, Ferguson's recovery "will take some time." It is a disappointment for the 2-4 Rams and for fantasy managers who have been stashing the 23-year-old since he was injured.

The Rams could use a pass-catcher of Ferguson's caliber with veteran receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) now out for six to 10 weeks, but they are going to have to be patient. The good news for L.A. is that they have plenty of other TE options in Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, and Davis Allen. Higbee is firmly on the tight end streaming radar for Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders and beyond, since it does not sound like Ferguson's return is right around the corner. Ferguson caught seven of his 12 targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in the first three games this year after posting an 11-232-3 line in 14 regular-season games in 2025 as a rookie. He is being stashed right now in 13% of Yahoo leagues.

 

Running Backs - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jordan Mason RB 68 Add in All Leagues
Rachaad White RB 57 Add in All Leagues
Zach Charbonnet RB 62 Add in All Leagues
Dameon Pierce RB 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Samaje Perine RB 7 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Kendre Miller RB 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brian Robinson RB 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Roschon Johnson RB 6 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tyler Allgeier RB 68 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mike Washington Jr. RB 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jonah Coleman RB 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Emmett Johnson RB 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Rico Dowdle RB 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kaelon Black RB 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Bam Knight RB 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Austin Ekeler RB 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
James Conner RB 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyjae Spears RB 22 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Dylan Sampson RB 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Jawhar Jordan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Devin Singletary RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Audric Estime RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jaleel McLaughlin RB 10 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Jeremy McNichols RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Seth McGowan RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Wide Receivers - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Germie Bernard WR 58 Add in All Leagues
Jordyn Tyson WR 48 Add in All Leagues
Keenan Allen WR 47 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
DeMario Douglas WR 15 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Wan'Dale Robinson WR 57 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
KC Concepcion WR 57 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Kendrick Bourne WR 18 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Devaughn Vele WR 61 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Ja'Kobi Lane WR 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Omar Cooper Jr. WR 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Caleb Douglas WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Malik Washington WR 41 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Jaylin Noel WR 7 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Konata Mumpfield WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandin Cooks WR 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dontayvion Wicks WR 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kalif Raymond WR 17 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Makai Lemon WR 34 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Jahan Dotson WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Travis Hunter WR 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Antonio Williams WR 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cyrus Allen WR 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Christian Kirk WR 6 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Efton Chism III WR 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jauan Jennings WR 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tank Dell WR 16 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Tyreek Hill WR 23 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Tight Ends- Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 68 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Hunter Henry TE 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Higbee TE 35 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Terrance Ferguson TE 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Pat Freiermuth TE 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mike Gesicki TE 14 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Darnell Washington TE 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Michael Mayer TE 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Colby Parkinson TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Josh Cuevas TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Quarterbacks - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 7:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kirk Cousins QB 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
C.J. Stroud QB 66 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyler Murray QB 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Baker Mayfield QB 24 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Aaron Rodgers QB 43 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jacoby Brissett QB 36 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Deshaun Watson QB 12 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Michael Penix Jr. QB 16 Add in 2QB Leagues
Tanner McKee QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues
Geno Smith QB 7 Add in 2QB Leagues
J.J. McCarthy QB 2 Add in 2QB Leagues
Tyler Huntley QB 7 Add in 2QB Leagues
Jalon Daniels QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues

 

Defenses (D/ST) - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 7:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Cleveland Browns DST 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
New York Jets DST 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
New Orleans Saints DST 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Carolina Panthers DST 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tennessee Titans DST 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Dallas Cowboys DST 15 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Miami Dolphins DST 0 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Week 7 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 7 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

 

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Samaje Perine, DeMario Douglas, Caleb Douglas, Kendre Miller, Terrance Ferguson, Ja'Kobi Lane, Roschon Johnson, Kendrick Bourne, Mike Washington Jr., Jaylin Noel, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Darnell Washington, Michael Mayer, James Conner, Brandin Cooks, Bam Knight, Travis Hunter, Dylan Sampson, Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr., Tanner McKee, and Geno Smith. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Higbee, Ollie Gordon, Keenan Allen, Alvin Kamara, and Jaylen Wright. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. First, enter the player names you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Samaje Perine, DeMario Douglas, Caleb Douglas, Kendre Miller, Terrance Ferguson, Ja'Kobi Lane, Roschon Johnson, Kendrick Bourne, Mike Washington Jr., Jaylin Noel, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Darnell Washington, Michael Mayer, James Conner, Brandin Cooks, Bam Knight, Travis Hunter, Dylan Sampson, Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr., Tanner McKee, and Geno Smith:

Samaje Perine
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Dameon Pierce
Samaje Perine
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Keenan Allen
Samaje Perine
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Jordyn Tyson
Samaje Perine
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Samaje Perine
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Zach Charbonnet
Samaje Perine
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Demario Douglas
Samaje Perine
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Rachaad White
Samaje Perine
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Kendre Miller
Samaje Perine
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Jordan Mason
Samaje Perine
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Brian Robinson
Samaje Perine
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Tyler Allgeier
Demario Douglas
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Demario Douglas
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Kendre Miller
Demario Douglas
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Keenan Allen
Demario Douglas
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Wan'dale Robinson
Demario Douglas
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Samaje Perine
Demario Douglas
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KC Concepcion
Demario Douglas
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Dameon Pierce
Demario Douglas
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Brian Robinson
Demario Douglas
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Germie Bernard
Demario Douglas
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Jordyn Tyson
Demario Douglas
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Devaughn Vele
Caleb Douglas
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Caleb Douglas
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Malik Washington
Caleb Douglas
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Caleb Douglas
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Jaylin Noel
Caleb Douglas
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Kaelon Black
Caleb Douglas
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Caleb Douglas
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Rico Dowdle
Caleb Douglas
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Terrance Ferguson
Caleb Douglas
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Germie Bernard
Caleb Douglas
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Jordyn Tyson
Caleb Douglas
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Keenan Allen
Kendre Miller
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Demario Douglas
Kendre Miller
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Wan'dale Robinson
Kendre Miller
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kendre Miller
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KC Concepcion
Kendre Miller
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Keenan Allen
Kendre Miller
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Brian Robinson
Kendre Miller
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Samaje Perine
Kendre Miller
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Roschon Johnson
Kendre Miller
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Jordan Mason
Kendre Miller
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Rachaad White
Kendre Miller
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Zach Charbonnet
Terrance Ferguson
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
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Konata Mumpfield
Terrance Ferguson
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Jaylin Noel
Terrance Ferguson
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Bam Knight
Terrance Ferguson
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Malik Washington
Terrance Ferguson
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Brandin Cooks
Terrance Ferguson
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Caleb Douglas
Terrance Ferguson
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Dontayvion Wicks
Terrance Ferguson
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Terrance Ferguson
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Hunter Henry
Terrance Ferguson
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Tyler Higbee
Ja'Kobi Lane
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Kaelon Black
Ja'Kobi Lane
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Ja'Kobi Lane
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Rico Dowdle
Ja'Kobi Lane
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Caleb Douglas
Ja'Kobi Lane
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Tyler Higbee
Ja'Kobi Lane
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Malik Washington
Ja'Kobi Lane
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Emmett Johnson
Ja'Kobi Lane
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Jaylin Noel
Ja'Kobi Lane
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Germie Bernard
Ja'Kobi Lane
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Jordyn Tyson
Ja'Kobi Lane
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Keenan Allen
Roschon Johnson
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Brian Robinson
Roschon Johnson
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Kendrick Bourne
Roschon Johnson
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KC Concepcion
Roschon Johnson
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Devaughn Vele
Roschon Johnson
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Wan'dale Robinson
Roschon Johnson
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Hunter Henry
Roschon Johnson
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Kendre Miller
Roschon Johnson
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Tyler Allgeier
Roschon Johnson
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Jordan Mason
Roschon Johnson
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Rachaad White
Roschon Johnson
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Zach Charbonnet
Kendrick Bourne
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Roschon Johnson
Kendrick Bourne
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Devaughn Vele
Kendrick Bourne
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Brian Robinson
Kendrick Bourne
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Hunter Henry
Kendrick Bourne
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KC Concepcion
Kendrick Bourne
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Tyler Allgeier
Kendrick Bourne
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Wan'dale Robinson
Kendrick Bourne
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Mike Washington Jr.
Kendrick Bourne
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Germie Bernard
Kendrick Bourne
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Jordyn Tyson
Kendrick Bourne
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Keenan Allen
Mike Washington Jr.
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Tyler Allgeier
Mike Washington Jr.
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Jonah Coleman
Mike Washington Jr.
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Hunter Henry
Mike Washington Jr.
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Emmett Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
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Devaughn Vele
Mike Washington Jr.
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Tyler Higbee
Mike Washington Jr.
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Kendrick Bourne
Mike Washington Jr.
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Rico Dowdle
Mike Washington Jr.
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Jordan Mason
Mike Washington Jr.
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Rachaad White
Mike Washington Jr.
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Zach Charbonnet
Jaylin Noel
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Malik Washington
Jaylin Noel
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jaylin Noel
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Caleb Douglas
Jaylin Noel
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Terrance Ferguson
Jaylin Noel
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Jaylin Noel
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Konata Mumpfield
Jaylin Noel
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Jaylin Noel
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Bam Knight
Jaylin Noel
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Germie Bernard
Jaylin Noel
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Jordyn Tyson
Jaylin Noel
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Keenan Allen
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
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Jaylin Noel
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
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Terrance Ferguson
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
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Malik Washington
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
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Konata Mumpfield
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
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Caleb Douglas
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
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Bam Knight
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
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Brandin Cooks
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
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Jordan Mason
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
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Rachaad White
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
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Zach Charbonnet
Darnell Washington
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Makai Lemon
Darnell Washington
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James Conner
Darnell Washington
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Mike Gesicki
Darnell Washington
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Jahan Dotson
Darnell Washington
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Austin Ekeler
Darnell Washington
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Travis Hunter
Darnell Washington
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Kalif Raymond
Darnell Washington
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Antonio Williams
Darnell Washington
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Darnell Washington
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Hunter Henry
Darnell Washington
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Tyler Higbee
Michael Mayer
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Cyrus Allen
Michael Mayer
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Tyjae Spears
Michael Mayer
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Antonio Williams
Michael Mayer
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Dylan Sampson
Michael Mayer
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Travis Hunter
Michael Mayer
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Jawhar Jordan
Michael Mayer
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Jahan Dotson
Michael Mayer
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Christian Kirk
Michael Mayer
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Michael Mayer
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Hunter Henry
Michael Mayer
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Tyler Higbee
James Conner
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Darnell Washington
James Conner
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Jahan Dotson
James Conner
vs
Makai Lemon
James Conner
vs
Travis Hunter
James Conner
vs
Mike Gesicki
James Conner
vs
Antonio Williams
James Conner
vs
Austin Ekeler
James Conner
vs
Cyrus Allen
James Conner
vs
Jordan Mason
James Conner
vs
Rachaad White
James Conner
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Brandin Cooks
vs
Bam Knight
Brandin Cooks
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Brandin Cooks
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Brandin Cooks
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Brandin Cooks
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Brandin Cooks
vs
Kalif Raymond
Brandin Cooks
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Brandin Cooks
vs
Austin Ekeler
Brandin Cooks
vs
Germie Bernard
Brandin Cooks
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Brandin Cooks
vs
Keenan Allen
Bam Knight
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Bam Knight
vs
Brandin Cooks
Bam Knight
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Bam Knight
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Bam Knight
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Bam Knight
vs
Jaylin Noel
Bam Knight
vs
Kalif Raymond
Bam Knight
vs
Jordan Mason
Bam Knight
vs
Rachaad White
Bam Knight
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Travis Hunter
vs
Jahan Dotson
Travis Hunter
vs
Antonio Williams
Travis Hunter
vs
James Conner
Travis Hunter
vs
Cyrus Allen
Travis Hunter
vs
Darnell Washington
Travis Hunter
vs
Michael Mayer
Travis Hunter
vs
Makai Lemon
Travis Hunter
vs
Tyjae Spears
Travis Hunter
vs
Germie Bernard
Travis Hunter
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Travis Hunter
vs
Keenan Allen
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Dylan Sampson
vs
Michael Mayer
Dylan Sampson
vs
Christian Kirk
Dylan Sampson
vs
Cyrus Allen
Dylan Sampson
vs
Devin Singletary
Dylan Sampson
vs
Antonio Williams
Dylan Sampson
vs
Audric Estime
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jordan Mason
Dylan Sampson
vs
Rachaad White
Dylan Sampson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyreek Hill
Kirk Cousins
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kirk Cousins
vs
Josh Cuevas
Kirk Cousins
vs
Kyler Murray
Kirk Cousins
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Kirk Cousins
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tank Dell
Kirk Cousins
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kirk Cousins
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kirk Cousins
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Deshaun Watson
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Tanner McKee
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Geno Smith
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Baker Mayfield
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Tyler Huntley
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
C.J. Stroud
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Kyler Murray
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Jalon Daniels
Tanner McKee
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Tanner McKee
vs
Geno Smith
Tanner McKee
vs
Deshaun Watson
Tanner McKee
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Tanner McKee
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Tanner McKee
vs
Tyler Huntley
Tanner McKee
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Tanner McKee
vs
Jalon Daniels
Tanner McKee
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tanner McKee
vs
Kyler Murray
Tanner McKee
vs
Baker Mayfield
Geno Smith
vs
Tanner McKee
Geno Smith
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Geno Smith
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Geno Smith
vs
Tyler Huntley
Geno Smith
vs
Deshaun Watson
Geno Smith
vs
Jalon Daniels
Geno Smith
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Geno Smith
vs
Cleveland Browns
Geno Smith
vs
C.J. Stroud
Geno Smith
vs
Kyler Murray
Geno Smith
vs
Baker Mayfield

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Davante Adams

Officially Lands on Injured Reserve
Anthony Mantha

Cleared for Action
Mats Zuccarello

Ready for Action Tuesday
Benjamin Kindel

Suffers "Medical Episode" on Team Plane
Matt Roy

Returning From Six-Game Absence Tuesday
Esa Lindell

Ruled Out for One Week
Connor Brown

Set for Season Debut on Tuesday
Jacob Markstrom

to Miss 1-2 Weeks With Upper-Body Injury
NFL

NFL Considering 10 International Games for 2027 Season
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Steven Adams

Questionable For Wednesday
Fred VanVleet

to Skip One Game of Back-to-Back Sets
Terry McLaurin

Out for Season With Torn Patellar Tendon
Max Christie

Available For Wednesday
Nae'Qwan Tomlin

Slated to Miss Several Weeks
Franz Wagner

Expected to Suit Up Wednesday
Santi Aldama

Doubtful For Wednesday's Matchup With Rockets
J.J. McCarthy

Rumors of J.J. McCarthy Starting in Week 7
Brian Thomas Jr.

Commanders, Rams Emerge as Top Landing Spots for Brian Thomas Jr.
Najee Harris

Giants Reportedly Releasing Najee Harris Amid Backfield Shakeup
Mats Zuccarello

Could Return Tuesday
Adem Bona

Iffy for Tuesday's Opener
Anfernee Simons

Questionable for Sixers Debut
Anthony Mantha

Questionable Tuesday
Roope Hintz

Likely to Play Tuesday
Dominick Barlow

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Pavel Zacha

a Game-Time Decision Tuesday
Memphis Grizzlies

Walter Clayton Jr. Waived by Grizzlies
Rasmus Dahlin

on Track to Return Wednesday
Mike Evans

Hopeful to Play in Week 7
Calum Ritchie

to Miss 4-6 Weeks
Brandon Miller

Secures Five-Year, $209 Million Extension with Hornets
Matias Maccelli

Out for 2-4 Weeks
Nic Claxton

Out Another Two Weeks
Terry McLaurin

Commanders Fear Terry McLaurin Suffered a Significant Knee Injury
Kyle Monangai

Estimated as DNP on Monday
Bam Adebayo

Practices Again Monday
Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Porter Jr. Waived by Milwaukee on Monday
Chet Holmgren

Set to Suit Up Tuesday
Jaden McDaniels

Agrees to One-Year $40 Million Extension With Minnesota
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Waive Dalton Knecht on Monday
Davante Adams

Expected to Have Hamstring Surgery
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Do Some Running on Tuesday
Romeo Doubs

Not Facing Long-Term Absence
Terry McLaurin

Carted Off on Monday Night with Knee Injury
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Zach Charbonnet

Good Chance That Zach Charbonnet Returns on Sunday Night
Stefon Diggs

Active Against 49ers on Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Officially Active on Monday Night
Jake Sanderson

Expected to Return Wednesday
Thomas Chabot

Ruled Out for 1-2 Weeks
Josh Jacobs

Officially Activated From Exempt List
William Nylander

Questionable for Monday Due to Illness
Mikael Granlund

Available Monday
Samuel Girard

a Game-Time Decision Against Mammoth
Egor Chinakhov

a Game-Time Call Monday
Owen Tippett

Heads to Injured Reserve
Myles Garrett

Will Not Practice This Week
Davante Adams

Suffers Ruptured Hamstring, Out 6-10 Weeks
Jordan Mason

"Lots of Optimism" That Jordan Mason Will Play in Week 7
Josh Jacobs

Set to Practice this Week, Week 7 Status Still Uncertain
Santi Aldama

Remains Without Return Timetable
Anthony Black

Back at Practice Ahead of Opener
Steven Adams

Opens Season Without Minutes Limit
Fred VanVleet

Cleared of Minutes Restriction for Season Opener
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
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