Ryan's fantasy football RB breakouts watch for Week 7, based on snap count risers/fallers in 2026. Whose usage and fantasy value is trending up or down?
With six weeks of NFL football for the 2026 campaign in the record books, trends are becoming clear, and there is an abundance of data to sift through for fantasy managers.
It also means that a lot has changed since Week 1, and a lot will continue to change as the 2026 season marches on. Things tend to fluctuate from week to week in this league.
Let's take a closer look at the running backs who played increased roles in Week 6, whether it be in snap counts, touches, or production. Which players are seeing a decline? How are injuries factoring in? Here is what to know ahead of Week 7.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Risers: Usage Bumps to Buy
Kendre Miller, RB, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller earned the start in a 34-27 win over the New York Giants in Week 6. He led the backfield in offensive snaps played with 32, which was a season-high for him. Miller also led the Saints in carries with 20 and rushing yards with 70, while adding two receptions (on two targets) for zero yards.
Miller played ahead of fellow running backs Alvin Kamara (19 offensive snaps) and CJ Donaldson Jr. (24 offensive snaps). Miller was the only running back to see double-digit touches. However, Kamara was the only tailback who scored for the Saints, as he took a short pass from quarterback Tyler Shough 31 yards to the end zone in the early third quarter.
Kamara — who has been dealing with a back injury and exited Sunday's game briefly before returning to action — finished the victory over the Giants with seven carries for 34 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and two receptions for 35 yards (17.5 yards per catch), including the aforementioned touchdown.
Meanwhile, Donaldson, a rookie, tallied six rushes for 39 yards (6.5 yards per carry). Donaldson was targeted just once in the passing game and did not record a catch.
Miller averaged just 3.5 yards per carry, and he didn't have a rush longer than 11 yards, but it was evident that he was the leader of the backfield for the Saints on Sunday.
According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Miller saw eight or more defenders in the box on 45% of his rushes, which was the highest percentage for Week 6. That could explain his 3.5 yards per carry average. Miller also only had one rush in which he was tackled for a loss of yardage against the Giants.
NFL Next Gen Stats also ranks Miller eighth for Week 6 in rushing efficiency, with a score of 3.58. According to Pro Football Focus, Miller amassed 53 yards after contact (2.65 yards after contact per attempt) and forced three missed tackles against New York.
Miller seems to be the preferred ball carrier for the Saints right now and has flex appeal for a Week 7 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring), who is currently on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, could potentially return in Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns, following the Saints' Week 8 bye week.
Once Etienne is back, the backfield for New Orleans looks crowded with Miller, Kamara, and Donaldson all also competing for touches.
Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, Cleveland Browns
With multiple injuries in the backfield, the Cleveland Browns leaned on running back Jaleel McLaughlin in a 13-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6. McLaughlin played a season-high 39 offensive snaps, which led the team. He rushed nine times for 41 yards (4.6 yards per attempt) and caught all four of his targets for 14 yards (3.5 yards per reception).
McLaughlin played 20 more snaps than running back Audric Estime, who had 19 reps on offense. Estime was just signed to Cleveland's roster off of the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad on Oct. 13. Estime had an inefficient day against the Ravens with nine carries for 19 yards (2.1 yards per carry), but he was able to score a touchdown.
While McLaughlin and Estime handled the same number of carries, McLaughlin drew the start and had more total plays and touches. McLaughlin was also much more efficient than Estime and led Cleveland in rushing yards. Quarterback Deshaun Watson was second on the team in rushing yardage on Sunday, with 29 yards on eight carries (3.6 yards per attempt).
According to Pro Football Focus, 40 of McLaughlin's 41 rushing yards against Baltimore came after contact, and he averaged 4.44 yards after contact per attempt. McLaughlin also forced five missed tackles, and his elusive rating of 170.9 ranks seventh on PFF in Week 6.
McLaughlin entered Week 6 with just two rushing attempts for 31 yards and a touchdown. Cleveland signed McLaughlin to the practice squad on Sept. 1, and he was signed to the team's active roster on Sept. 15 after the Browns placed running back Dylan Sampson (knee) on injured reserve due to a knee injury.
The obvious caveat regarding McLaughlin's fantasy value moving forward is that the Browns could get both Sampson — who returned to practice last week but currently remains on IR — and starter Quinshon Judkins (ankle) back soon. Additionally, fellow running back Raheim Sanders (hip) was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 13 and will be eligible to return in mid-November.
However, McLaughlin proved that he can step into a starting role when he is needed, and he could continue to earn snaps even when others return.
Jaleel McLaughlin just kept going for the touchdown!
@PITvsCLE on Prime Video
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/cvOr3FNWbx
— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2026
Dameon Pierce, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Perhaps the player who has the biggest opportunity in front of him due to a significant number of injuries at his position is Philadelphia Eagles running back Dameon Pierce. For the second consecutive week, Pierce dominated snaps played and touches in the backfield for the Eagles.
In a 25-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, Pierce played 61 out of 64 offensive snaps (95.3%), and he was the only Philadelphia running back to take a carry on Sunday. Pierce finished the game with 12 rushes for 35 yards (2.9 yards per carry) and a touchdown. He also tallied four receptions (on five targets) for 15 yards (3.8 yards per catch).
Pro Football Focus notes that Pierce forced four missed tackles against the Panthers. PFF also shows that Pierce ran a receiving route on 30 plays. He lined up in the slot three times, so Philadelphia is willing to move him around. Pierce caught 80% of his targets in the passing game, although he was credited with one drop.
It was not an efficient day for Pierce, but there is a strong chance that he will continue to play a significant role for the Eagles. Philadelphia's depth at running back is depleted with starter Saquon Barkley (hamstring) currently out, and backups Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) on injured reserve.
Additionally, running back Carson Steele (shoulder) exited the game against the Panthers twice due to a shoulder injury, and after initially being designated as questionable and briefly returning to the game, Steele was eventually ruled out. Pierce is currently Philadelphia's only healthy halfback listed on the roster.
On Oct. 7, Pierce was signed to Philadelphia's 53-man roster from its practice squad. He's been immediately thrown into a large role over the last two games, and Pierce is likely to be involved in the offense even if Barkley can return soon.
As long as he remains the starter for the Eagles, Pierce has flex potential due to volume, but his efficiency needs to improve.
Dameon Pierce punches it in for the @Eagles touchdown
CARvsPHI on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/D40ljFXa7E
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Roschon Johnson, RB, Chicago Bears
Yet another running back who was able to step into a larger role due to an injury to a player ahead of him on the depth chart: Roschon Johnson of the Chicago Bears. Johnson played a season-high 31 offensive snaps in a 31-23 triumph over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.
Johnson led the Bears in rushing yards with 51 yards on 13 carries (3.9 yards per carry), and scored a touchdown. He added two receptions, catching both of his targets in the passing game, for 34 yards. The number of carries and the rushing yardage were both career-highs for Johnson.
While starter D'Andre Swift was available and led the backfield for the Bears in offensive snaps played with 45, fellow running back Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe) was out for the second consecutive week due to a thumb injury and turf toe. Johnson was able to take advantage of his opportunity.
Swift scored two touchdowns against the Falcons, but Johnson had more rushing yards on fewer rushing attempts. Swift finished Week 6 with 16 rushes for 44 yards (2.8 yards per carry) and the two scores, while adding four receptions on five targets for 26 yards (6.5 yards per attempt).
According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson forced four total tackles combined between the rushing and passing games, and he was credited with five total first downs. NFL Next Gen Stats illustrates that Johnson faced eight-plus defenders in the box on 38.46% of his rushing attempts, which is the third-highest rate for Week 6.
Until Monangai is cleared to return to action, Johnson has some fantasy value. With a short week in Week 7 due to a Thursday Night Football game against the New England Patriots, it is unclear if Monangai will be available for the Bears.
There is now evidence that Johnson can step in for Monangai and be productive.
Roschon Johnson makes it a three-score game in Atlanta!
CHIvsATL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/0J2LEXb5wy
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Fantasy Football Fallers: Usage Downturns to Pay Attention to
Cam Skattebo, RB, New York Giants
It was an interesting day, to say the least, for New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo in a 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 6. Skattebo played a season-low six offensive snaps against the Saints and finished the game with zero touches.
Skattebo said after the game that he was "punished" after losing a crucial fumble in overtime in Week 5 to the Washington Commanders. The game eventually ended in a 27-27 tie, but he said he "understands" why head coach John Harbaugh gave him fewer opportunities after he made a costly mistake.
However, Harbaugh pushed back on the narrative that Skattebo was being punished or benched, saying that it "wasn't by design" and that playing from behind played a factor in the lack of rushing attempts (the Giants were down 34-10 in the early fourth quarter). Harbaugh also noted that he was looking for the hot hand and none of the running backs have "taken the bull by the horns."
Devin Singletary led New York's backfield in offensive snaps played in Week 6 with 31, while Tyrone Tracy Jr. was just behind him at 29 snaps, and Najee Harris got 11 plays.
As Harbaugh mentioned, all of the running backs were unproductive and inefficient. Not a single one of the team's tailbacks rushed for more than 18 yards on Sunday. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy led the Giants in rushing with 26 yards and also led his squad in passing yards with 243.
Of note, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and ESPN reported on Monday that the Giants are releasing Harris, which clears some of the logjam at the running back position for New York.
Through six games in 2026, Skattebo has played 230 offensive snaps and is New York's leading rusher. He has carried the ball 81 times for 294 yards (3.6 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding 10 receptions for 79 yards. Ball security has been an issue for Skattebo, though, as he has fumbled four times this season. However, he has only lost one of those fumbles.
It is highly unlikely that Skattebo has another game with zero touches this season. What is clear, however, is that he is on thin ice with the Giants and has to take better care of the ball. Skattebo faces competition in the backfield, but he likely remains the best option for the Giants.
The running back situation in New York needs to be monitored.
Cam Skattebo: “I got punished for what I did (from last week). I understand it so I gotta be ready when coach calls my name and that wasn’t today.”
“It’s hard, but I've made mistakes, and I got to own up to them.” #giants https://t.co/G1brLeqJFJ
— Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) October 18, 2026
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots
As mentioned at the beginning of this article, things fluctuate in the NFL. I listed New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson as a riser in this column following a Week 2 performance in which he produced 16 rushes for 76 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and a touchdown. Since then, however, Henderson has failed to rush for more than 42 yards in a game, and he has not scored in that stretch.
Henderson's status for a Week 6 matchup with the New York Jets was up in the air, as he entered Sunday's game with a questionable tag due to an ankle injury after logging three limited practice sessions during the week. Henderson was ultimately able to play in the 26-19 victory over the Jets, but it was a forgettable day for him individually.
Against New York, Henderson played just 16 out of 68 offensive snaps (23.5%). He carried the ball seven times for 31 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and caught his lone target in the passing game for nine yards. However, a lost fumble in the third quarter likely caused Henderson to fall out of favor in the running back rotation for much of the rest of the game.
Rhamondre Stevenson led New England's backfield in snaps played with 41, while Corey Kiner played 12. It was Kiner who led the team in rushing yards with a career-high 57 on just 11 attempts (5.2 yards per carry). Stevenson had an inefficient effort with 14 carries for 36 (2.6 yards per carry). None of the tailbacks for the Patriots found the end zone.
According to fantasypoints.com, Henderson received just 19.4% of the team's 36 rushing attempts and 3.1% of New England's target share in the passing game (one out of 29) in Week 6. As a receiver, he ran seven routes on 35 quarterback dropbacks (20%).
Per rbsdm.com, Henderson had an EPA per play of minus-0.96 and a total EPA of minus-6.7 against the Jets. Meanwhile, SumerSports highlights Henderson's inefficiency throughout the course of the 2026 season with a total EPA of minus-12.23 on the campaign.
In five appearances in 2026, Henderson has recorded 49 rushes for 194 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and a touchdown. He has just three receptions for 31 yards (10.3 yards per catch). Stevenson leads the Patriots with 263 rushing yards on 71 attempts (3.7 yards per attempt) and two touchdowns. Stevenson has tallied 15 receptions for 111 yards (7.4 yards per catch).
It is fair to speculate that Henderson's ankle injury is slowing him down, but as things currently stand, Henderson is best left on the bench for fantasy football.
David Bailey forces the fumble, @nyjets ball!
NYJvsNE on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/VMzO9ynfhK
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Keaton Mitchell, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
In a disastrous start to the 2026 season, the Los Angeles Chargers are now 0-6 after a 22-6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. The backfield for L.A. has been tough for fantasy managers to figure out due to the committee that the team employs. But in Week 6, running back Keaton Mitchell saw a serious reduction in his usage.
Mitchell played 17 offensive snaps against the Chiefs, which was tied for the fewest he has seen in a game in 2026. His two rushing attempts and four rushing yards also marked new season-lows. He received just one target in the passing game and did not record a catch.
While Mitchell earned the start in Week 6 alongside fellow running back Omarion Hampton, he played behind Hampton (34 snaps) and Kimani Vidal (26 offensive snaps). It was actually quarterback Justin Herbert who led the Chargers in rushing on the day with 26. In a tough game for the running backs, Mitchell, Hampton and Vidal all rushed for under 22 yards.
Through the air, Hampton recorded four receptions for 21 yards (5.3 yards per reception), and Vidal tallied three catches for 19 yards. The Chargers were unable to muster a single touchdown against the Chiefs.
Mitchell also played seven snaps on special teams and amassed 87 kickoff-return yards on four attempts (21.8 yards per return).
Mitchell played less than 25% of the team's 69 total offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He saw just two out of L.A.'s 22 rushing attempts (9.1%) and earned a meager one out of 36 possible targets in the passing game (2.8%).
With six games played in 2026, Mitchell has rushed 35 times for 139 yards (4.0 yards per carry), caught 12 passes for 52 yards (4.3 yards per reception), and scored a receiving touchdown. Hampton leads the Chargers with 289 rushing yards on 80 attempts (3.6 yards per carry) and three touchdowns, and he has added nine receptions for 56 yards (6.2 yards per catch).
Mitchell is currently owned in 38% of Yahoo leagues, but after his most recent performance, and with the struggling Chargers on a bye in Week 7, expect that number to drop somewhat.
#Chargers Week 6 RB Usage
- Omarion Hampton: 49% snaps, 7 carries, 4 targets (39 yds)
- Kimani Vidal: 37% snaps, 7 carries, 4 targets (40 yds)
- Keaton Mitchell: 27% snaps, 2 carries, 1 target (4 yds)
Herbert was the leading rusher with 26 yds
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 18, 2026
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