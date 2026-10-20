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Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups - RotoBaller Staff Fantasy Football Roundtable (2026)

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Jaylin Noel - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Rookies

RotoBaller staff's fantasy football Week 7 waiver wire pickups for 2026. Expert advice for waiver wire RB, WR, TE, QB targets from Phil, Dan, Craig and Frank.

Whether you need immediate waiver wire help or are just looking for the top stashes for later-season upside, we have you covered with our RotoBaller Staff waiver wire picks, including Kendre Miller, Jaylin Noel, Michael Mayer, and Aaron Rodgers.

Pivoting when your players are injured, underperforming, or on a bye is always the name of the game in fantasy football, and we're here to guide your waiver-wire decisions. Note that these are deeper selections, so some of the more trendy and obvious Week 7 targets aren't listed here.

Our RotoBaller experts Phil Clark, Frank Ammirante, Craig Rondinone, and Dan Fornek are here to help you identify the top RB, WR, TE, and QB targets ahead of Week 7.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Running Backs Waiver Wire Week 7

Selections By Phil Clark

Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints

Miller continues to share touches with Alvin Kamara and CJ Donaldson in a restructured New Orleans backfield while Travis Etienne Jr. remains on injured reserve. The Saints’ deployment of a three-man backfield delivers the ongoing potential to suppress the production of each back.

However, Miller secured a season-high 39.8% snap share, established a career high in attempts (20), while generating a season-high 70 rushing yards during New Orleans’ Week 6 matchup with the Giants. Miller also ran five routes and captured both of his targets from Tyler Shough during the contest.

Miller has now attained a 34.2% snap share while accumulating 36 attempts and 109 rushing yards since Week 4, which encompasses the three-game sequence that Etienne has been absent. Miller appears positioned to maintain a sizable percentage of touches Etienne returns. Miller is also primed to seize an even larger workload if Kamara’s back injury forces him to the sideline.

Rachaad White, Washington Commanders

What was once a congested Washington backfield has recently thinned due to multiple injuries and the departure of Kaytron Allen. Jacory Croskey-Merritt was placed on injured reserve due to his groin injury. Austin Ekeler has been impacted by a chest injury, and Allen was waived by Washington on October 8.

These factors created a path for White to operate as the Commanders’ lead back during their Week 6 matchup with San Francisco. White led Washington's reshaped backfield with a 70.5% snap share and a 41.2% rush share. He also assembled 27 rushing yards, ran a season-high 29 routes, and secured four of his five targets.

Jeremy McNichols attained a 16.4% snap share and a 29.4% rush share during the contest while Ekeler was limited to a 9.8 snap share and a 5.9% rush share.

White should operate as Washington’s primary back after the Commanders return from their bye to host Philadelphia in Week 8. He can also operate as an RB2/RB3 in your lineup until Croskey-Merrit returns.

Brian Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Robinson retains his place among the high-upside handcuffs again this week, as he remains cemented directly below (Bijan) Robinson on the Falcons’ depth chart. That sustains (Brian) Robinson’s adjacency to an extensive workload if (Bijan) Robinson is unable to operate in his usual role as the centerpiece of Atlanta’s offense.

(Brian) Robinson also crossed the threshold into standalone value from Weeks 2-4, while securing a 38.8% snap share and a 32.4% rush share, and soaring to RB12 (15.1 points per game). However, (Brian) Robinson's snap share has dropped to 21.1%, while his rush share has decreased to 23.7% since Week 5. He has also been limited to nine attempts and 17 rushing yards.

He also registered season lows in snap share (20%), carries (two), and rushing yards (one) in Week 6. However, (Brian) Robinson’s remains an unquestioned insurance policy who can provide RB1 production during any absence by (Bijan) Robinson.

 

Wide Receivers Waiver Wire Week 7

Selections By Frank Ammirante

Jaylin Noel, Houston Texans

Jaylin Noel is starting to emerge as a legitimate weapon in Houston's passing attack. The second-year receiver has scored a touchdown in back-to-back games, including a breakout Week 6 performance against the Jaguars where he caught four passes for 107 yards and a score.

The Texans are becoming a pass-heavy offense, partly due to significant improvement from C.J. Stroud, and also due to their non-existent running game. Noel gives Houston another explosive playmaker who can stretch the field.

Suddenly, the Texans have a formidable trio at wideout with Nico Collins, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Noel.

Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

Caleb Douglas made an immediate impact in his NFL debut, catching five of seven targets for 94 yards against the Raiders in Week 1. Unfortunately, the rookie has been sidelined by injury since Week 2, but there's reason to believe he could become a valuable fantasy contributor once he's healthy.

Miami is coming off its bye week, and Douglas could return as soon as Week 7. The Dolphins have a wide-open opportunity at wide receiver, giving Douglas a legitimate chance to establish himself as a key part of the passing attack. We've already seen what he's capable of when given the opportunity.

At just 7% rostered, Douglas is an intriguing stash who could pay off down the stretch.

Christian Kirk, San Francisco 49ers

Christian Kirk has an opportunity to revive his fantasy value in San Francisco, where injuries have left the 49ers desperate for help at wide receiver. With Deebo Samuel Sr. and De'Zhaun Stribling sidelined and Mike Evans also dealing with an injury, there's a clear path for Kirk to earn a meaningful role in the passing game.

Unlike most receivers available on the waiver wire, Kirk has a proven track record of fantasy production. In Kyle Shanahan's offense, anyone can produce. Just look back to the spike weeks that Kendrick Bourne gave us last year.

At just 5% rostered, Kirk is worth stashing in deeper leagues, especially in full-PPR.

 

Tight Ends Waiver Wire Week 7

Selections By Craig Rondinone

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Hunter Henry was basking in the glow of top target A.J. Brown sitting on the sidelines for a couple of weeks, but even with Brown’s return in Week 6, the stats did not slow down for New England’s dependable pass catcher. He posted his third straight good game in a row versus a NY Jets team he usually fares well against – four catches for 48 yards and a TD.

Thursday night Henry will run routes against a Chicago defense that one week looks like a replica of the classic 1985 Bears defense, and another week looks like an XFL defense. Pick up Henry and do not be surprised if he has a 50-yard game with another touchdown, especially now that quarterback Drake Maye has suddenly fixed his flaws.

Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

It seems that millions of fantasy footballers are not sold on Mike Gesicki, as he is available in plenty of leagues despite catching four touchdown tosses from Joe Burrow in the first five games of the campaign. I am not sold on him, either. Here is why.

Gesicki only has 17 targets, whereas top targets Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase have 43 and 38, respectively. So we know where he stands on the target totem pole in Cincinnati. That said, Gesicki turns his targets into touchdowns, so as a one-week stopgap, he is perfect. Just do not expect a huge year over the long haul.

Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

I cannot figure out the pecking order of the Raiders' passing attack. One week, TE1 Brock Bowers dominates the targets. Next week, speedster Tre Tucker stops getting overlooked, and he gets plenty of passes thrown his way. Then TE2 Michael Mayer gets his day in the sun and is blessed with nine or 10 targets. Then the roles will reverse. It is a head-scratching situation for fantasy managers.

After having one measly target in Week 5, Mayer had nine targets in Week 6 that he turned into seven catches for 95 yards. Who knows how the target total will go in Week 7 against the disappointing L.A. Rams, but I think Mayer has a better chance of getting in the six-to-eight range than having one again.

 

Quarterbacks Waiver Wire Week 7

Selections By Dan Fornek

Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings entered their Week 6 bye despite getting underwhelming results from Kyler Murray. Murray suffered a concussion in the team’s opening game and subsequently missed Week 2 because of the injury.

His play since returning in Week 3 has been uninspiring (68.8% completion rate with 644 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception plus 18 carries for 84 yards) but largely ignored due to the high-end performances of the Vikings’ defense.

As a positive, Murray had his best fantasy performance heading into the bye week, scoring 18.2 points thanks to 229 passing yards and a touchdown and 10 carries for 51 yards in a win over the New Orleans Saints. The 10 carries matched his season total over his first three games played.

That alone is a reason to be optimistic about Murray’s outlook coming out of the bye week, but there is also a chance the offensive coaching staff can use the break to figure out the best way to utilize the veteran quarterback going forward.

That, combined with a very fantasy-friendly schedule over the next three weeks (Indianapolis, Detroit, and Buffalo), makes Murray the highest priority quarterback on waiver wires heading into Week 7. He has multi-week streaming upside.

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons offense struggled to get much going throughout the first three quarters against the Chicago Bears in Week 6, but ultimately flipped a switch in the fourth quarter.

Penix ultimately threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 31-23 loss to the Bears. Penix scored 23.1 fantasy points in the effort, his highest mark since becoming the team’s starter in Week 3.

The third-year quarterback has at least 14.0 fantasy points in three of four starts this season and has potential shootout games against the 49ers (Week 7), Bengals (Week 9), and Chiefs (Week 10) before the team’s Week 11 bye.

Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers broke his three game streak of 20+ fantasy performances against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6, but still scored 16.0 fantasy points by throwing for 253 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Rodgers had a season-high 49 pass attempts in the overtime win and has now thrown at least 40 passes in three games this season. The Steelers are averaging 38.3 pass attempts per game this season, giving Rodgers the pure volume he needs to be a QB2 with top-12 upside each week for fantasy managers.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 7?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kendre Miller, Rachaad White, Brian Robinson, Jaylin Noel, Caleb Douglas, Christian Kirk, Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Michael Mayer. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Kendre Miller, Rachaad White, Brian Robinson, Jaylin Noel, Caleb Douglas, Christian Kirk, Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Michael Mayer. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kendre Miller, Rachaad White, Brian Robinson, Jaylin Noel, Caleb Douglas, Christian Kirk, Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Michael Mayer:

Kendre Miller
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Demario Douglas
Kendre Miller
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Wan'dale Robinson
Kendre Miller
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kendre Miller
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KC Concepcion
Kendre Miller
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Keenan Allen
Kendre Miller
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Brian Robinson
Kendre Miller
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Samaje Perine
Kendre Miller
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Roschon Johnson
Kendre Miller
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Dameon Pierce
Kendre Miller
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Kendrick Bourne
Kendre Miller
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Jordyn Tyson
Kendre Miller
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Devaughn Vele
Kendre Miller
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Zach Charbonnet
Kendre Miller
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Hunter Henry
Kendre Miller
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Rachaad White
Kendre Miller
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Tyler Allgeier
Kendre Miller
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Germie Bernard
Kendre Miller
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Mike Washington Jr.
Kendre Miller
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Jordan Mason
Kendre Miller
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Jonah Coleman
Kendre Miller
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Emmett Johnson
Kendre Miller
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Tyler Higbee
Kendre Miller
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Rico Dowdle
Kendre Miller
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Kaelon Black
Kendre Miller
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Kendre Miller
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Kendre Miller
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Caleb Douglas
Kendre Miller
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Malik Washington
Kendre Miller
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Jaylin Noel
Kendre Miller
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Kendre Miller
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Konata Mumpfield
Kendre Miller
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Bam Knight
Kendre Miller
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Brandin Cooks
Kendre Miller
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Dontayvion Wicks
Kendre Miller
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Pat Freiermuth
Kendre Miller
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Cyrus Allen
Kendre Miller
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Kalif Raymond
Kendre Miller
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Austin Ekeler
Kendre Miller
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Terrance Ferguson
Kendre Miller
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James Conner
Kendre Miller
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Najee Harris
Kendre Miller
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Tyjae Spears
Kendre Miller
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Dylan Sampson
Kendre Miller
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Jawhar Jordan
Kendre Miller
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Audric Estime
Kendre Miller
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Jaleel McLaughlin
Kendre Miller
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Jeremy McNichols
Kendre Miller
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Seth McGowan
Rachaad White
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Germie Bernard
Rachaad White
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Zach Charbonnet
Rachaad White
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Jordan Mason
Rachaad White
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Jordyn Tyson
Rachaad White
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Dameon Pierce
Rachaad White
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Samaje Perine
Rachaad White
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Keenan Allen
Rachaad White
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rachaad White
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Demario Douglas
Rachaad White
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Kendre Miller
Rachaad White
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Wan'dale Robinson
Rachaad White
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KC Concepcion
Rachaad White
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Brian Robinson
Rachaad White
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Roschon Johnson
Rachaad White
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Kendrick Bourne
Rachaad White
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Devaughn Vele
Rachaad White
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Hunter Henry
Rachaad White
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Tyler Allgeier
Rachaad White
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Mike Washington Jr.
Rachaad White
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Jonah Coleman
Rachaad White
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Emmett Johnson
Rachaad White
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Tyler Higbee
Rachaad White
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Rico Dowdle
Rachaad White
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Kaelon Black
Rachaad White
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Rachaad White
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Rachaad White
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Caleb Douglas
Rachaad White
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Malik Washington
Rachaad White
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Jaylin Noel
Rachaad White
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Rachaad White
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Konata Mumpfield
Rachaad White
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Bam Knight
Rachaad White
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Brandin Cooks
Rachaad White
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Dontayvion Wicks
Rachaad White
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Pat Freiermuth
Rachaad White
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Cyrus Allen
Rachaad White
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Kalif Raymond
Rachaad White
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Austin Ekeler
Rachaad White
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Terrance Ferguson
Rachaad White
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James Conner
Rachaad White
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Najee Harris
Rachaad White
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Tyjae Spears
Rachaad White
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Dylan Sampson
Rachaad White
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Jawhar Jordan
Rachaad White
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Audric Estime
Rachaad White
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Jaleel McLaughlin
Rachaad White
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Jeremy McNichols
Rachaad White
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Seth McGowan
Brian Robinson
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KC Concepcion
Brian Robinson
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Roschon Johnson
Brian Robinson
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Wan'dale Robinson
Brian Robinson
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Kendrick Bourne
Brian Robinson
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Kendre Miller
Brian Robinson
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Devaughn Vele
Brian Robinson
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Demario Douglas
Brian Robinson
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Hunter Henry
Brian Robinson
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Brian Robinson
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Tyler Allgeier
Brian Robinson
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Keenan Allen
Brian Robinson
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Mike Washington Jr.
Brian Robinson
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Samaje Perine
Brian Robinson
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Jonah Coleman
Brian Robinson
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Dameon Pierce
Brian Robinson
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Emmett Johnson
Brian Robinson
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Jordyn Tyson
Brian Robinson
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Tyler Higbee
Brian Robinson
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Zach Charbonnet
Brian Robinson
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Rico Dowdle
Brian Robinson
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Rachaad White
Brian Robinson
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Kaelon Black
Brian Robinson
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Germie Bernard
Brian Robinson
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Brian Robinson
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Jordan Mason
Brian Robinson
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Brian Robinson
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Caleb Douglas
Brian Robinson
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Malik Washington
Brian Robinson
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Jaylin Noel
Brian Robinson
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Brian Robinson
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Konata Mumpfield
Brian Robinson
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Bam Knight
Brian Robinson
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Brandin Cooks
Brian Robinson
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Dontayvion Wicks
Brian Robinson
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Pat Freiermuth
Brian Robinson
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Cyrus Allen
Brian Robinson
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Kalif Raymond
Brian Robinson
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Austin Ekeler
Brian Robinson
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Terrance Ferguson
Brian Robinson
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James Conner
Brian Robinson
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Najee Harris
Brian Robinson
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Tyjae Spears
Brian Robinson
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Dylan Sampson
Brian Robinson
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Jawhar Jordan
Brian Robinson
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Audric Estime
Brian Robinson
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Jaleel McLaughlin
Brian Robinson
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Jeremy McNichols
Brian Robinson
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Seth McGowan
Jaylin Noel
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Malik Washington
Jaylin Noel
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jaylin Noel
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Caleb Douglas
Jaylin Noel
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Konata Mumpfield
Jaylin Noel
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Jaylin Noel
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Bam Knight
Jaylin Noel
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Jaylin Noel
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Brandin Cooks
Jaylin Noel
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Kaelon Black
Jaylin Noel
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Dontayvion Wicks
Jaylin Noel
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Rico Dowdle
Jaylin Noel
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Pat Freiermuth
Jaylin Noel
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Tyler Higbee
Jaylin Noel
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Cyrus Allen
Jaylin Noel
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Emmett Johnson
Jaylin Noel
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Kalif Raymond
Jaylin Noel
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Jonah Coleman
Jaylin Noel
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Austin Ekeler
Jaylin Noel
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Mike Washington Jr.
Jaylin Noel
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Terrance Ferguson
Jaylin Noel
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Tyler Allgeier
Jaylin Noel
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Mike Gesicki
Jaylin Noel
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Hunter Henry
Jaylin Noel
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Makai Lemon
Jaylin Noel
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Devaughn Vele
Jaylin Noel
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Darnell Washington
Jaylin Noel
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Kendrick Bourne
Jaylin Noel
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James Conner
Jaylin Noel
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Roschon Johnson
Jaylin Noel
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Jahan Dotson
Jaylin Noel
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Brian Robinson
Jaylin Noel
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Travis Hunter
Jaylin Noel
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KC Concepcion
Jaylin Noel
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Antonio Williams
Jaylin Noel
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Wan'dale Robinson
Jaylin Noel
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Michael Mayer
Jaylin Noel
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Kendre Miller
Jaylin Noel
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Najee Harris
Jaylin Noel
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Demario Douglas
Jaylin Noel
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Germie Bernard
Jaylin Noel
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Jordyn Tyson
Jaylin Noel
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Keenan Allen
Jaylin Noel
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Efton Chism III
Jaylin Noel
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Jauan Jennings
Jaylin Noel
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Tank Dell
Jaylin Noel
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Tyreek Hill
Caleb Douglas
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Caleb Douglas
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Malik Washington
Caleb Douglas
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Caleb Douglas
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Jaylin Noel
Caleb Douglas
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Kaelon Black
Caleb Douglas
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Caleb Douglas
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Rico Dowdle
Caleb Douglas
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Konata Mumpfield
Caleb Douglas
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Tyler Higbee
Caleb Douglas
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Bam Knight
Caleb Douglas
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Emmett Johnson
Caleb Douglas
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Brandin Cooks
Caleb Douglas
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Jonah Coleman
Caleb Douglas
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Dontayvion Wicks
Caleb Douglas
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Mike Washington Jr.
Caleb Douglas
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Pat Freiermuth
Caleb Douglas
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Tyler Allgeier
Caleb Douglas
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Cyrus Allen
Caleb Douglas
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Hunter Henry
Caleb Douglas
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Kalif Raymond
Caleb Douglas
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Devaughn Vele
Caleb Douglas
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Austin Ekeler
Caleb Douglas
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Kendrick Bourne
Caleb Douglas
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Terrance Ferguson
Caleb Douglas
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Roschon Johnson
Caleb Douglas
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Mike Gesicki
Caleb Douglas
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Brian Robinson
Caleb Douglas
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Makai Lemon
Caleb Douglas
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KC Concepcion
Caleb Douglas
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Darnell Washington
Caleb Douglas
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Wan'dale Robinson
Caleb Douglas
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James Conner
Caleb Douglas
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Kendre Miller
Caleb Douglas
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Jahan Dotson
Caleb Douglas
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Demario Douglas
Caleb Douglas
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Travis Hunter
Caleb Douglas
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Caleb Douglas
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Antonio Williams
Caleb Douglas
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Keenan Allen
Caleb Douglas
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Germie Bernard
Caleb Douglas
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Jordyn Tyson
Caleb Douglas
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Efton Chism III
Caleb Douglas
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Jauan Jennings
Caleb Douglas
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Tank Dell
Caleb Douglas
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Tyreek Hill
Christian Kirk
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Audric Estime
Christian Kirk
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Efton Chism III
Christian Kirk
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Jawhar Jordan
Christian Kirk
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Jaleel McLaughlin
Christian Kirk
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Dylan Sampson
Christian Kirk
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Eli Raridon
Christian Kirk
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Tyjae Spears
Christian Kirk
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Jeremy McNichols
Christian Kirk
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Najee Harris
Christian Kirk
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Seth McGowan
Christian Kirk
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Michael Mayer
Christian Kirk
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Colby Parkinson
Christian Kirk
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Antonio Williams
Christian Kirk
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Jauan Jennings
Christian Kirk
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Travis Hunter
Christian Kirk
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Tank Dell
Christian Kirk
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Jahan Dotson
Christian Kirk
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Brevyn Spann-Ford
Christian Kirk
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James Conner
Christian Kirk
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Josh Cuevas
Christian Kirk
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Darnell Washington
Christian Kirk
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Tyreek Hill
Christian Kirk
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Makai Lemon
Christian Kirk
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Kirk Cousins
Christian Kirk
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Mike Gesicki
Christian Kirk
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C.J. Stroud
Christian Kirk
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Terrance Ferguson
Christian Kirk
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Kyler Murray
Christian Kirk
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Austin Ekeler
Christian Kirk
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Baker Mayfield
Christian Kirk
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Kalif Raymond
Christian Kirk
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Aaron Rodgers
Christian Kirk
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Cyrus Allen
Christian Kirk
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Jacoby Brissett
Christian Kirk
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Pat Freiermuth
Christian Kirk
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Deshaun Watson
Christian Kirk
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Dontayvion Wicks
Christian Kirk
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Michael Penix Jr.
Christian Kirk
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Brandin Cooks
Christian Kirk
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Germie Bernard
Christian Kirk
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Jordyn Tyson
Christian Kirk
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Keenan Allen
Christian Kirk
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Demario Douglas
Christian Kirk
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Wan'dale Robinson
Christian Kirk
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KC Concepcion
Christian Kirk
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Kendrick Bourne
Christian Kirk
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Devaughn Vele
Christian Kirk
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Christian Kirk
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Christian Kirk
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Malik Washington
Christian Kirk
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Konata Mumpfield
Hunter Henry
vs
Devaughn Vele
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Hunter Henry
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Hunter Henry
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Mike Washington Jr.
Hunter Henry
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Roschon Johnson
Hunter Henry
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Jonah Coleman
Hunter Henry
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Brian Robinson
Hunter Henry
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Emmett Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
KC Concepcion
Hunter Henry
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Tyler Higbee
Hunter Henry
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Wan'dale Robinson
Hunter Henry
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Rico Dowdle
Hunter Henry
vs
Kendre Miller
Hunter Henry
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Kaelon Black
Hunter Henry
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Demario Douglas
Hunter Henry
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Hunter Henry
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Hunter Henry
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Hunter Henry
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Keenan Allen
Hunter Henry
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Caleb Douglas
Hunter Henry
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Samaje Perine
Hunter Henry
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Malik Washington
Hunter Henry
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Dameon Pierce
Hunter Henry
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Jaylin Noel
Hunter Henry
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Jordyn Tyson
Hunter Henry
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Hunter Henry
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Hunter Henry
vs
Rachaad White
Hunter Henry
vs
Bam Knight
Hunter Henry
vs
Germie Bernard
Hunter Henry
vs
Brandin Cooks
Hunter Henry
vs
Jordan Mason
Hunter Henry
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Hunter Henry
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Hunter Henry
vs
Cyrus Allen
Hunter Henry
vs
Kalif Raymond
Hunter Henry
vs
Austin Ekeler
Hunter Henry
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Hunter Henry
vs
Darnell Washington
Hunter Henry
vs
Eli Raridon
Hunter Henry
vs
Colby Parkinson
Hunter Henry
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Hunter Henry
vs
Josh Cuevas
Mike Gesicki
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Makai Lemon
Mike Gesicki
vs
Austin Ekeler
Mike Gesicki
vs
Darnell Washington
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kalif Raymond
Mike Gesicki
vs
James Conner
Mike Gesicki
vs
Cyrus Allen
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jahan Dotson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mike Gesicki
vs
Travis Hunter
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Mike Gesicki
vs
Antonio Williams
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brandin Cooks
Mike Gesicki
vs
Michael Mayer
Mike Gesicki
vs
Bam Knight
Mike Gesicki
vs
Najee Harris
Mike Gesicki
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyjae Spears
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dylan Sampson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jaylin Noel
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Mike Gesicki
vs
Malik Washington
Mike Gesicki
vs
Audric Estime
Mike Gesicki
vs
Caleb Douglas
Mike Gesicki
vs
Christian Kirk
Mike Gesicki
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Efton Chism III
Mike Gesicki
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kaelon Black
Mike Gesicki
vs
Eli Raridon
Mike Gesicki
vs
Rico Dowdle
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mike Gesicki
vs
Seth McGowan
Mike Gesicki
vs
Emmett Johnson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Colby Parkinson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jonah Coleman
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Mike Gesicki
vs
Josh Cuevas
Michael Mayer
vs
Antonio Williams
Michael Mayer
vs
Najee Harris
Michael Mayer
vs
Travis Hunter
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyjae Spears
Michael Mayer
vs
Jahan Dotson
Michael Mayer
vs
Dylan Sampson
Michael Mayer
vs
James Conner
Michael Mayer
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Michael Mayer
vs
Darnell Washington
Michael Mayer
vs
Audric Estime
Michael Mayer
vs
Makai Lemon
Michael Mayer
vs
Christian Kirk
Michael Mayer
vs
Mike Gesicki
Michael Mayer
vs
Efton Chism III
Michael Mayer
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Michael Mayer
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Michael Mayer
vs
Austin Ekeler
Michael Mayer
vs
Eli Raridon
Michael Mayer
vs
Kalif Raymond
Michael Mayer
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Michael Mayer
vs
Cyrus Allen
Michael Mayer
vs
Seth McGowan
Michael Mayer
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Michael Mayer
vs
Colby Parkinson
Michael Mayer
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Michael Mayer
vs
Jauan Jennings
Michael Mayer
vs
Brandin Cooks
Michael Mayer
vs
Tank Dell
Michael Mayer
vs
Bam Knight
Michael Mayer
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Michael Mayer
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Michael Mayer
vs
Josh Cuevas
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyreek Hill
Michael Mayer
vs
Jaylin Noel
Michael Mayer
vs
Kirk Cousins
Michael Mayer
vs
Malik Washington
Michael Mayer
vs
C.J. Stroud
Michael Mayer
vs
Caleb Douglas
Michael Mayer
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Higbee

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

NFL

NFL Considering 10 International Games for 2027 Season
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Steven Adams

Questionable For Wednesday
Fred VanVleet

to Skip One Game of Back-to-Back Sets
Terry McLaurin

Out for Season With Torn Patellar Tendon
Max Christie

Available For Wednesday
Nae'Qwan Tomlin

Slated to Miss Several Weeks
Franz Wagner

Expected to Suit Up Wednesday
Santi Aldama

Doubtful For Wednesday's Matchup With Rockets
J.J. McCarthy

Rumors of J.J. McCarthy Starting in Week 7
Brian Thomas Jr.

Commanders, Rams Emerge as Top Landing Spots for Brian Thomas Jr.
Najee Harris

Giants Reportedly Releasing Najee Harris Amid Backfield Shakeup
Mats Zuccarello

Could Return Tuesday
Adem Bona

Iffy for Tuesday's Opener
Anfernee Simons

Questionable for Sixers Debut
Anthony Mantha

Questionable Tuesday
Roope Hintz

Likely to Play Tuesday
Dominick Barlow

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Pavel Zacha

a Game-Time Decision Tuesday
Memphis Grizzlies

Walter Clayton Jr. Waived by Grizzlies
Rasmus Dahlin

on Track to Return Wednesday
Mike Evans

Hopeful to Play in Week 7
Calum Ritchie

to Miss 4-6 Weeks
Brandon Miller

Secures Five-Year, $209 Million Extension with Hornets
Matias Maccelli

Out for 2-4 Weeks
Nic Claxton

Out Another Two Weeks
Terry McLaurin

Commanders Fear Terry McLaurin Suffered a Significant Knee Injury
Kyle Monangai

Estimated as DNP on Monday
Bam Adebayo

Practices Again Monday
Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Porter Jr. Waived by Milwaukee on Monday
Chet Holmgren

Set to Suit Up Tuesday
Jaden McDaniels

Agrees to One-Year $40 Million Extension With Minnesota
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Waive Dalton Knecht on Monday
Davante Adams

Expected to Have Hamstring Surgery
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Do Some Running on Tuesday
Romeo Doubs

Not Facing Long-Term Absence
Terry McLaurin

Carted Off on Monday Night with Knee Injury
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Zach Charbonnet

Good Chance That Zach Charbonnet Returns on Sunday Night
Stefon Diggs

Active Against 49ers on Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Officially Active on Monday Night
Jake Sanderson

Expected to Return Wednesday
Thomas Chabot

Ruled Out for 1-2 Weeks
Josh Jacobs

Officially Activated From Exempt List
William Nylander

Questionable for Monday Due to Illness
Mikael Granlund

Available Monday
Samuel Girard

a Game-Time Decision Against Mammoth
Egor Chinakhov

a Game-Time Call Monday
Owen Tippett

Heads to Injured Reserve
Myles Garrett

Will Not Practice This Week
Davante Adams

Suffers Ruptured Hamstring, Out 6-10 Weeks
Jordan Mason

"Lots of Optimism" That Jordan Mason Will Play in Week 7
Josh Jacobs

Set to Practice this Week, Week 7 Status Still Uncertain
Micah Parsons

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Sebastian Aho

Delivers Another Assist Sunday
Morgan Frost

Collects Multiple Points Against Reigning Champions
Kirill Kaprizov

Nets 10th Goal of the Season
Santi Aldama

Remains Without Return Timetable
Ross Johnston

Added to Injured Reserve
Anthony Black

Back at Practice Ahead of Opener
Steven Adams

Opens Season Without Minutes Limit
Fred VanVleet

Cleared of Minutes Restriction for Season Opener
Mark Jankowski

Leaves Road Trip Due to Injury
Filip Gustavsson

Not Close to Returning
Cam York

Flyers Place Cam York on Injured Reserve
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
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