RotoBaller staff's fantasy football Week 7 waiver wire pickups for 2026. Expert advice for waiver wire RB, WR, TE, QB targets from Phil, Dan, Craig and Frank.
Whether you need immediate waiver wire help or are just looking for the top stashes for later-season upside, we have you covered with our RotoBaller Staff waiver wire picks, including Kendre Miller, Jaylin Noel, Michael Mayer, and Aaron Rodgers.
Pivoting when your players are injured, underperforming, or on a bye is always the name of the game in fantasy football, and we're here to guide your waiver-wire decisions. Note that these are deeper selections, so some of the more trendy and obvious Week 7 targets aren't listed here.
Our RotoBaller experts Phil Clark, Frank Ammirante, Craig Rondinone, and Dan Fornek are here to help you identify the top RB, WR, TE, and QB targets ahead of Week 7.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Running Backs Waiver Wire Week 7
Selections By Phil Clark
Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints
Miller continues to share touches with Alvin Kamara and CJ Donaldson in a restructured New Orleans backfield while Travis Etienne Jr. remains on injured reserve. The Saints’ deployment of a three-man backfield delivers the ongoing potential to suppress the production of each back.
However, Miller secured a season-high 39.8% snap share, established a career high in attempts (20), while generating a season-high 70 rushing yards during New Orleans’ Week 6 matchup with the Giants. Miller also ran five routes and captured both of his targets from Tyler Shough during the contest.
Miller has now attained a 34.2% snap share while accumulating 36 attempts and 109 rushing yards since Week 4, which encompasses the three-game sequence that Etienne has been absent. Miller appears positioned to maintain a sizable percentage of touches Etienne returns. Miller is also primed to seize an even larger workload if Kamara’s back injury forces him to the sideline.
Rachaad White, Washington Commanders
What was once a congested Washington backfield has recently thinned due to multiple injuries and the departure of Kaytron Allen. Jacory Croskey-Merritt was placed on injured reserve due to his groin injury. Austin Ekeler has been impacted by a chest injury, and Allen was waived by Washington on October 8.
These factors created a path for White to operate as the Commanders’ lead back during their Week 6 matchup with San Francisco. White led Washington's reshaped backfield with a 70.5% snap share and a 41.2% rush share. He also assembled 27 rushing yards, ran a season-high 29 routes, and secured four of his five targets.
Jeremy McNichols attained a 16.4% snap share and a 29.4% rush share during the contest while Ekeler was limited to a 9.8 snap share and a 5.9% rush share.
White should operate as Washington’s primary back after the Commanders return from their bye to host Philadelphia in Week 8. He can also operate as an RB2/RB3 in your lineup until Croskey-Merrit returns.
Brian Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
Robinson retains his place among the high-upside handcuffs again this week, as he remains cemented directly below (Bijan) Robinson on the Falcons’ depth chart. That sustains (Brian) Robinson’s adjacency to an extensive workload if (Bijan) Robinson is unable to operate in his usual role as the centerpiece of Atlanta’s offense.
(Brian) Robinson also crossed the threshold into standalone value from Weeks 2-4, while securing a 38.8% snap share and a 32.4% rush share, and soaring to RB12 (15.1 points per game). However, (Brian) Robinson's snap share has dropped to 21.1%, while his rush share has decreased to 23.7% since Week 5. He has also been limited to nine attempts and 17 rushing yards.
He also registered season lows in snap share (20%), carries (two), and rushing yards (one) in Week 6. However, (Brian) Robinson’s remains an unquestioned insurance policy who can provide RB1 production during any absence by (Bijan) Robinson.
Wide Receivers Waiver Wire Week 7
Selections By Frank Ammirante
Jaylin Noel, Houston Texans
Jaylin Noel is starting to emerge as a legitimate weapon in Houston's passing attack. The second-year receiver has scored a touchdown in back-to-back games, including a breakout Week 6 performance against the Jaguars where he caught four passes for 107 yards and a score.
This double move from Jaylin Noel 😮💨
Peep the tea celebration ☕️ https://t.co/aHK8wNVH3Y
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 18, 2026
The Texans are becoming a pass-heavy offense, partly due to significant improvement from C.J. Stroud, and also due to their non-existent running game. Noel gives Houston another explosive playmaker who can stretch the field.
Suddenly, the Texans have a formidable trio at wideout with Nico Collins, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Noel.
Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins
Caleb Douglas made an immediate impact in his NFL debut, catching five of seven targets for 94 yards against the Raiders in Week 1. Unfortunately, the rookie has been sidelined by injury since Week 2, but there's reason to believe he could become a valuable fantasy contributor once he's healthy.
Miami is coming off its bye week, and Douglas could return as soon as Week 7. The Dolphins have a wide-open opportunity at wide receiver, giving Douglas a legitimate chance to establish himself as a key part of the passing attack. We've already seen what he's capable of when given the opportunity.
At just 7% rostered, Douglas is an intriguing stash who could pay off down the stretch.
Christian Kirk, San Francisco 49ers
Christian Kirk has an opportunity to revive his fantasy value in San Francisco, where injuries have left the 49ers desperate for help at wide receiver. With Deebo Samuel Sr. and De'Zhaun Stribling sidelined and Mike Evans also dealing with an injury, there's a clear path for Kirk to earn a meaningful role in the passing game.
Unlike most receivers available on the waiver wire, Kirk has a proven track record of fantasy production. In Kyle Shanahan's offense, anyone can produce. Just look back to the spike weeks that Kendrick Bourne gave us last year.
At just 5% rostered, Kirk is worth stashing in deeper leagues, especially in full-PPR.
Tight Ends Waiver Wire Week 7
Selections By Craig Rondinone
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
Hunter Henry was basking in the glow of top target A.J. Brown sitting on the sidelines for a couple of weeks, but even with Brown’s return in Week 6, the stats did not slow down for New England’s dependable pass catcher. He posted his third straight good game in a row versus a NY Jets team he usually fares well against – four catches for 48 yards and a TD.
Thursday night Henry will run routes against a Chicago defense that one week looks like a replica of the classic 1985 Bears defense, and another week looks like an XFL defense. Pick up Henry and do not be surprised if he has a 50-yard game with another touchdown, especially now that quarterback Drake Maye has suddenly fixed his flaws.
Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals
It seems that millions of fantasy footballers are not sold on Mike Gesicki, as he is available in plenty of leagues despite catching four touchdown tosses from Joe Burrow in the first five games of the campaign. I am not sold on him, either. Here is why.
Gesicki only has 17 targets, whereas top targets Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase have 43 and 38, respectively. So we know where he stands on the target totem pole in Cincinnati. That said, Gesicki turns his targets into touchdowns, so as a one-week stopgap, he is perfect. Just do not expect a huge year over the long haul.
Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders
I cannot figure out the pecking order of the Raiders' passing attack. One week, TE1 Brock Bowers dominates the targets. Next week, speedster Tre Tucker stops getting overlooked, and he gets plenty of passes thrown his way. Then TE2 Michael Mayer gets his day in the sun and is blessed with nine or 10 targets. Then the roles will reverse. It is a head-scratching situation for fantasy managers.
After having one measly target in Week 5, Mayer had nine targets in Week 6 that he turned into seven catches for 95 yards. Who knows how the target total will go in Week 7 against the disappointing L.A. Rams, but I think Mayer has a better chance of getting in the six-to-eight range than having one again.
Quarterbacks Waiver Wire Week 7
Selections By Dan Fornek
Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings entered their Week 6 bye despite getting underwhelming results from Kyler Murray. Murray suffered a concussion in the team’s opening game and subsequently missed Week 2 because of the injury.
His play since returning in Week 3 has been uninspiring (68.8% completion rate with 644 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception plus 18 carries for 84 yards) but largely ignored due to the high-end performances of the Vikings’ defense.
As a positive, Murray had his best fantasy performance heading into the bye week, scoring 18.2 points thanks to 229 passing yards and a touchdown and 10 carries for 51 yards in a win over the New Orleans Saints. The 10 carries matched his season total over his first three games played.
That alone is a reason to be optimistic about Murray’s outlook coming out of the bye week, but there is also a chance the offensive coaching staff can use the break to figure out the best way to utilize the veteran quarterback going forward.
That, combined with a very fantasy-friendly schedule over the next three weeks (Indianapolis, Detroit, and Buffalo), makes Murray the highest priority quarterback on waiver wires heading into Week 7. He has multi-week streaming upside.
Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons
Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons offense struggled to get much going throughout the first three quarters against the Chicago Bears in Week 6, but ultimately flipped a switch in the fourth quarter.
Penix ultimately threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 31-23 loss to the Bears. Penix scored 23.1 fantasy points in the effort, his highest mark since becoming the team’s starter in Week 3.
Penix to Dotson! The @AtlantaFalcons looking to win it 👀
@BALvsATL on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/tYGlJCkGEx
— NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2026
The third-year quarterback has at least 14.0 fantasy points in three of four starts this season and has potential shootout games against the 49ers (Week 7), Bengals (Week 9), and Chiefs (Week 10) before the team’s Week 11 bye.
Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers broke his three game streak of 20+ fantasy performances against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6, but still scored 16.0 fantasy points by throwing for 253 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Rodgers had a season-high 49 pass attempts in the overtime win and has now thrown at least 40 passes in three games this season. The Steelers are averaging 38.3 pass attempts per game this season, giving Rodgers the pure volume he needs to be a QB2 with top-12 upside each week for fantasy managers.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kendre Miller, Rachaad White, Brian Robinson, Jaylin Noel, Caleb Douglas, Christian Kirk, Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Michael Mayer. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kendre Miller, Rachaad White, Brian Robinson, Jaylin Noel, Caleb Douglas, Christian Kirk, Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Michael Mayer:
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