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Fantasy Genius Week 6 Not-So-Serious Recap

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Fantasy Genius brings you stats, stories, and rivalries every week of the season. Check out this hilarious, not-so-serious recap from Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season.

In This Article hide
Worst Week Ever?
Cam Skattebo(o)
Winners and Losers
Eye Candy
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Folks, the cupboard was bare for fantasy managers in Week 6.

Until Christian McCaffrey scored two touchdowns on MNF, no player had scored 30 PPR fantasy points.

The TLDR version? This data is real. This "analysis" is fun. If you get a smile out of this info - or just like having tons of fun with your buddies throughout fantasy football season - think about syncing your league to Fantasy Genius in 2026. For a limited time, you can save 20% (and get three FREE months of RotoBaller's Big 4 Premium) when you use code BALLER!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Worst Week Ever?

We pulled the data, and nearly one third of fantasy managers put out their worst squad of the season thus far in week 6. If you didn't perform up to your standards this week, that's okay. A whole bunch of people didn't!

 

Cam Skattebo(o)

While I desperately wanted the Commanders to convert their last-second Hail Mary attempt to flip a bunch of matchups, that did not end up happening. For the first time in eons, I couldn't come up with any truly crazy swings that happened based on a single play that tore fantasy managers' hearts out.

But fear not, because there's still one player I want to talk about...

I'm not saying that it's entirely Cam Skattebo's fault that production in week 6 was so poor but he certainly didn't help matters. He joins six other players, including Juwan Johnson this week, to have start percentages above 50% and score zero or fewer points.

I don't have to tell you that most teams that started Skatt lost this week, but I will anyways. Only a third of teams that started Skattebo won their fantasy matchups.

Cam Skattebo's previous career-low fantasy performance came in week 1 of his rookie season where he scored 2.9 fantasy points. Our analysis shows that 3.5% of Cam's fantasy managers lost by less than 2.9, meaning that if he had merely matched his previous career-worst fantasy performance, they would have won.

Because that wasn't enough, I wanted to find something that was extra painful about this performance. We found a manager that would have won their matchup if Cam Skattebo had managed to record one single yard. Bonus pain points for having Christian McCaffrey going on MNF and doing the exact right amount of work to get the W. Brutal.

 

Winners and Losers

Here are this week's top players by win rate for teams that started them. Shout out to Germie Bernard for being the first true free agent pickup to win managers a lot of matchups!

And sorry to keep going at Skattebo, who has suffered enough this week, but the numbers are what they are.

Let's be nice to the Skatt Man for a minute -- there have been 6 performances this year that have resulted in lower win rates so far:

Oh no, Jaxson Dart is his best friend and I have just reminded him that he's hurt. I am so sorry, Cam. Please forgive me.

 

Eye Candy

Here are some cool (IMO) charts we put together this week to visualize week 6 performances.

And here are some scatter plots. Do you like these?

Until next time...
-Mike Barton, Co-Founder, Fantasy Genius

Crack a smile while reading this article from Fantasy Genius co-founder, Mike Barton? Sync your fantasy football league with Fantasy Genius to receive hilarious weekly recaps (written by humans, not AI overlords) after every matchup! The perks don't end, as your entire league gets access to all the bells and whistles with one (very affordable!) premium subscription. For a very limited time, hop on the Genius Bus and use code BALLER to save 20% on any package!

 

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

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