Joey's best fantasy football defense streamers and D/ST rankings for Weeks 7, 8, 9, 10 in 2026. NFL team defense streamers and starts based on strength of schedule.
Welcome, RotoBallers, to our fantasy football D/ST streamers and starts for Weeks 7, 8, 9, and 10 of the 2026 season. This article will identify the best D/ST to pick up for this week and in the weeks ahead.
Each week of the fantasy season, we identify the top defenses fantasy managers should target for the next few weeks. These defenses are the best streaming options for the next four weeks. Although it may be tough to roster two defenses at this point in the season, it could be an ideal strategy to get ahead of your league mates.
These are the best defenses to stream for the next four weeks of the fantasy season (Weeks 7, 8, 9, 10). If you want our Week 7 D/ST fantasy football rankings, be sure to check out that link.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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D/ST Strength of Schedule: Weeks 7-10
This article covers the four best streaming defenses for the next four weeks. This list includes all defensive streamers fantasy managers should have on their radar heading into Week 7. A few of these defenses are only for Week 7, while a couple of these defenses have favorable upcoming matchups and should be stashed.
We will break down the best defensive streamers into four categories (Temporary, Part-Time, Recruit, and Fool's Gold). You can find descriptions of each streamer type below. We will also only look at defenses that are rostered in under 50% of Yahoo! leagues.
- “Temporary” Streamer: D/ST with a good matchup in Week 7
- “Part-Time” Streamer: D/ST with multiple nice matchups in a row
- “Recruit” Streamer: D/ST with an easy upcoming schedule that you pick up earlier to stash on your bench
- “Fool’s Gold” Streamer: D/ST that on paper looks like a good option, but should be avoided
Week 7 D/ST Streamers
Cleveland Browns D/ST (Part-Time Streamer)
- Week 7 Opponent: Tennessee Titans
- Yahoo Rostership: 22%
- Over-Under: 38.5 points
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 18.5
The Cleveland Browns have put together a nice stretch of defensive performances. After allowing 34 points to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, the Browns have been one of the better defensive units over the last few weeks. This group has allowed fewer than 20 points in four of the past five weeks and has tallied at least three sacks in five consecutive contests.
The Browns defense pick up their 4th sack of the night!
@PITvsCLE on Prime Video
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/IGODY4j1OS
— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2026
Now this defense will go up against a Titans offense that hasn't figured things out yet. The Titans have scored 20 points or fewer in five of six games, and Cam Ward has thrown an interception in four straight games. After this Browns defense just finished second in pressure rate in Week 6, this D/ST is a top-5 play in Week 7. Tennessee also ranks 28th in pass-block win rate through six weeks.
Fantasy managers can also use this defense again in Week 8 against the Steelers. Cleveland just scored nine fantasy points against Pittsburgh's defense back in Week 4 behind a five-sack performance. That makes this Browns D/ST a part-time streamer since you can use this unit in both Week 7 against the Titans and Week 8 against the Steelers.
Cincinnati Bengals D/ST (Recruit Streamer)
- Week 8 Opponent: Tennessee Titans
- Yahoo Rostership: 28%
- Over-Under: N/A
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: N/A
The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the best defenses to stash for Week 8. If you already have Week 7 figured out, it's a smart idea to get ahead of your league mates and pick up the Bengals D/ST a week early. There's also a chance that fantasy managers can use this defense in Week 7 if Lamar Jackson doesn't suit up for a third straight game.
"4th and 1 and they run up the middle? That is so disrespectful."
Don't test @agentdexy97 🤫
@insidetheNFL Week 2 Mic'd Up on X https://t.co/HbHsWaFYNS
— NFL (@NFL) September 23, 2026
If the Ravens are forced to start Tyler Huntley again in Week 7, this Bengals defense could have some fantasy appeal. The Bengals have recorded at least three sacks in four of their five games and have allowed fewer than 24 points in three separate contests. With Huntley being sacked three times last week and the Ravens scoring only 10 points, Cincinnati's D/ST would be a top-12 play this weekend.
If Jackson starts on Sunday, the Bengals would then only be good for Week 8. Cincinnati gets a prime matchup next week against a subpar Titans offense. Tennessee hasn't shown much improvement on the offensive side this season, and the offensive line ranks 28th in pass-block win rate. Make sure to pick up this Bengals D/ST for potentially Week 7 and definitely for Week 8.
New York Jets D/ST (Temporary Streamer)
- Week 7 Opponent: Miami Dolphins
- Yahoo Rostership: 16%
- Over-Under: 39.5 points
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 17.5
The New York Jets defense has performed better than usual to start the season. This unit has scored at least six fantasy points in five of six games and just had an eight-sack game in Week 5 against the Browns. Part of this Jets defense's early success has been the play of rookie David Bailey. Bailey has five sacks in his first six career games.
This Jets defense will now be a top-7 play in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins. Every defense that has faced this Dolphins offense to start the season has scored at least eight fantasy points and finished as a top-10 unit that week. There is certainly some potential here with this Jets defense. Miami has scored under 15 points in four of its five games.
Unfortunately, fantasy managers can only use this Jets defense for one week. After playing the Dolphins in Week 7, New York plays the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9, and the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. This D/ST can't be used in any of those three matchups.
Tennessee Titans D/ST (Temporary Streamer)
- Week 7 Opponent: Cleveland Browns
- Yahoo Rostership: 4%
- Over-Under: 38.5 points
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 20
The Tennessee Titans are coming off their best defensive performance of the season in Week 6. The Titans tallied six sacks, forced three turnovers (one fumble and two interceptions), and held the Colts to only 20 offensive points. That performance should give fantasy managers enough confidence to start this unit in Week 7 in a plus matchup.
Tennessee will go up against a Browns offense that has struggled to protect the quarterback through six weeks. Deshaun Watson has been sacked a league-leading 24 times and has been brought down 13 times over the last two weeks. That gives Tennessee a clear advantage in this game, especially since this unit has tallied multiple sacks in five consecutive contests.
INT by Flott‼️
📺: @NFLonFOX https://t.co/XuoBtoPyIe
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 18, 2026
After this matchup against the Browns, the Titans D/ST can be dropped in all formats. This group will play the Bengals in Week 8, have a bye in Week 9, play the Jaguars in Week 10, and play the Cowboys in Week 11. So, the Titans are only worth starting for one week.
Recruit D/ST Streamers for Week 8
If you have Week 7 already figured out, let's look ahead at some defensive options that you could start in Week 8:
- Las Vegas Raiders (7% rostership on Yahoo) - Week 8 opponent: New York Jets
- Atlanta Falcons (4% rostership on Yahoo) - Week 8 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (if Baker Mayfield is out).
Fool’s Gold D/ST Streamers to Avoid
Dallas Cowboys D/ST at Philadelphia Eagles
- Week 7 Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
- Yahoo Rostership: 15%
Some fantasy managers could be looking to start this Cowboys D/ST in Week 7. On paper, this is a favorable matchup against an Eagles offense that will be starting Tanner McKee and could be without Saquon Barkley (hamstring) again. McKee struggled a bit in his first start of the season last week, completing just 57.8% of his passes for 215 yards and one touchdown.
However, this Dallas D/ST is fool's gold for Week 7. The Cowboys have had a hard time stopping opposing offenses all season. They rank 31st in EPA/play, 25th in points allowed per game, and 29th in pass rush win rate. It's too hard to trust a defense that couldn't even stop undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels a few weeks ago. This Dallas defense scored just one fantasy point against the Buccaneers on a short week in Week 5.
D/ST Streaming Action Plan
Planning out your fantasy D/ST might require some work, but it might be necessary to target the best matchups every single week. Here is how I would line up my defensive streams across the next four weeks.
- Week 7: Stream the Browns versus the Titans
- Week 8: Stream the Bengals versus the Titans
- Week 9: Stream the Lions versus the Dolphins
- Week 10: Stream the Bills versus the Jets
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