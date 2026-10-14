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Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 6 (2026): Fantasy Football Pickups for Roschon Johnson, Dameon Pierce, Germie Bernard, Makai Lemon, Hunter Henry, Brandin Cooks, more

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Dameon Pierce - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, NFL DFS Betting Picks

Mid-week fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers.

In This Article hide
Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 6?
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Running Backs - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings
Wide Receivers - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings
Tight Ends- Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings
Quarterbacks - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings
Week 6 Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

At RotoBaller HQ, we are back with more updated waiver advice. Fantasy managers will not only have to navigate through injuries but will have to deal with bye weeks as well. The Bengals, Dolphins, Vikings, and Lions are on the bye. Most leagues run their waiver wire on Tuesday, but it's always a good idea to check for potential stashes or streamers for Week 6. Today, you will find our updated Week 6 mid-week waiver wire rankings for the 2026 season to help fantasy managers who need an injury or bye-week replacement, or who want a high-upside stash. 

Injuries are taking a toll, and some players are seeing expanded roles as a result. With Roman Wilson on injured reserve, has Germie Bernard emerged as the Steelers No. 2 wide receiver alongside DK Metcalf? Will Roschon Johnson have a role in the Bears backfield with injuries to D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai? Is Hunter Henry worth adding as a streamer after catching three of four targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Raiders?

These Week 6 waiver wire rankings are updated by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. If you're not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 6 on the waiver wire!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 6?

Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Woody Marks RB 64 Add in All Leagues
2 MarShawn Lloyd RB 68 Add in All Leagues
3 Jordyn Tyson WR 49 Add in All Leagues
4 Zach Charbonnet RB 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
5 Dameon Pierce RB 13 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
6 Tre Tucker WR 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
7 Courtland Sutton WR 69 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
8 Xavier Worthy WR 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
9 Tyjae Spears RB 22 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
10 Jakobi Meyers WR 50 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
13 Devaughn Vele WR 63 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
14 Roschon Johnson RB 4 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 52 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
16 Brenton Strange TE 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
17 Brian Robinson RB 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
12 Khalil Shakir WR 50 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
18 Samaje Perine RB 4 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
19 Germie Bernard WR 15 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
11 Hunter Henry TE 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
20 Dontayvion Wicks WR 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 Keenan Allen WR 31 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
22 Keon Coleman WR 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Kendrick Bourne WR 10 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
24 Emmett Johnson RB 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
28 Tyler Higbee TE 4 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
32 Mike Washington Jr. RB 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Makai Lemon WR 42 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
31 DeMario Douglas WR 2 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
29 Kendre Miller RB 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Tyler Allgeier RB 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
27 Kaelon Black RB 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 Keaton Mitchell RB 42 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
26 Darius Cooper WR 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Brandin Cooks WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Malik Washington WR 49 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
36 Antonio Williams WR 9 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
37 Kalif Raymond WR 23 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
38 Adonai Mitchell WR 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Tyreek Hill WR 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Malachi Fields WR 7 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
41 Ryan Flournoy WR 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Kimani Vidal RB 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Pat Freiermuth TE 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Chig Okonkwo TE 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
45 Darren Waller TE 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
46 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
47 Jerry Jeudy WR 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
48 Michael Mayer TE 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
49 Tank Dell WR 17 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
50 Jaleel McLaughlin RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
51 Dylan Sampson RB 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
52 Jaylen Noel WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
53 Efton Chism III WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
54 Jauan Jennings WR 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
55 Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
56 Kyle Williams WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
57 Skyler Bell WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
58 Charlie Kolar TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
59 Cody White WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
60 Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
61 Isaiah Bond WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 Jaydon Blue RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
63 Treylon Burks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
64 Laquon Treadwell WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
65 Jalen Brooks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
66 Kirk Cousins QB 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 C.J. Stroud QB 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Aaron Rodgers QB 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Jameis Winston QB 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Daniel Jones QB 19 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
71 Sam Darnold QB 50 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
72 Jalon Daniels QB 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
73 Jacoby Brissett QB 60 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
74 Deshaun Watson QB 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
75 Michael Penix Jr. QB 11 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Geno Smith QB 7 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Tyler Huntley QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues
78 Tyson Bagent QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues
79 Indianapolis Colts DST 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 New England Patriots DST 64 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Kansas City Chiefs DST 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Baltimore Ravens DST 59 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
83 San Francisco 49ers DST 26 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 New York Giants DST 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 Carolina Panthers DST 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks

Top names include Roschon Johnson, Makai Lemon, Hunter Henry, Brandin Cooks, and Emmett Johnson. We recap why these players should be on your waiver wire radar for Week 6.

Roschon Johnson, RB, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson caught five passes in Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Green Bay Packers, but all five receptions came in the fourth quarter with Chicago trailing by 24 points. Johnson finished with 34 receiving yards on seven targets and added just six yards on five carries, making his receiving production considerably less encouraging than the box score might suggest. He played a season-high 27 offensive snaps while Kyle Monangai (toe) was sidelined, although D'Andre Swift remained the primary option in Chicago's backfield.

Monangai is considered week-to-week, potentially keeping Johnson in the backup role for Sunday's matchup against Atlanta. There is still little evidence of reliable standalone fantasy value, with Johnson managing only nine carries for 22 yards through five games. His increased playing time could lead to additional opportunities if Monangai remains unavailable, but counting on another seven-target outing would be risky. Rostered in just 5% of leagues according to RotoBaller's Week 6 waiver rankings, Johnson is worth considering in 14-team formats as a speculative depth option rather than an immediate fantasy starter.

 

Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles rookie first-round wide receiver Makai Lemon has had a quiet start to his NFL career. In his first three games, he had seven receptions on nine targets for only 38 yards (5.4 yards per catch). Top receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) has missed the last two games, though, which has forced the young pass-catcher into a bigger role in losses to the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the last two weeks. In the 19-17 loss to the Jags on Sunday in London, Lemon caught five of a season-high seven targets for a season-high 43 yards while playing a season-high 81% of the offensive snaps.

Smith could return as soon as Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers this Sunday, but Lemon is not going to simply go away as the team's first-round pick back in April. Dontayvion Wicks earned a big role in this offense by impressing the coaching staff this summer during training camp, but if Lemon continues to ascend, it would not be a surprise at all to see the rookie take hold of the WR2 duties behind Smith by the end of the year. Lemon is already rostered in 41% of Yahoo leagues.

 

Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots

Across the first five weeks of the 2026 season, New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry has recorded 15 catches for 177 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets. Like the rest of the New England offense, Henry got off to a relatively slow start to the year. However, the 31-year-old has been much better over the last two weeks, collecting eight receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown on nine targets.

With Patriots quarterback Drake Maye looking like a different player lately, Henry should continue to see an uptick in his opportunities for both overall production and touchdowns. The Patriots also have a favorable schedule on paper in the coming weeks, with their next three games coming against the New York Jets, Chicago Bears, and Miami Dolphins. Particularly in deeper leagues, Henry has re-emerged as a potential tight end streamer for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.

 

Brandin Cooks, WR, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) suffered a significant hamstring strain in the third quarter of Sunday's win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks and will miss "some time." It points to a bigger role for veteran Brandin Cooks, who played almost every snap after Samuel left, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. The 33-year-old Cooks caught one of his two targets for a seven-yard touchdown after not catching his only target in the Week 4 win over the Denver Broncos in his debut with the 49ers. Ricky Pearsall (knee) is out for the season, and De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Demarcus Robinson (ankle), and Christian Kirk (calf) all remain on Injured Reserve, so the 49ers' receiving corps is among the most banged-up units around the league.

Veteran Mike Evans continues to battle injuries as well, so Cooks should become a much bigger part of the team's passing attack now that Samuel will also miss a couple of weeks. Cooks has six career 1,000-yard receiving seasons and caught 24 passes for 279 yards and no touchdowns in 15 games last year with the New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills. He is not currently rostered in any Yahoo leagues, but Cooks is worth a look for WR depth in deeper formats, with his role set to grow, starting in Week 6 on Monday night versus the Washington Commanders.

 

Emmett Johnson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Emmett Johnson has played a limited role in his team's offense so far this season, recording 130 yards from scrimmage on 21 touches across four games. Johnson is stuck on the Chiefs' running back depth chart behind superstar back Kenneth Walker, who is currently averaging a ridiculous 134.3 rushing yards per game. As long as Walker remains healthy, Johnson is unlikely to see enough work to provide fantasy-relevant production.

However, Walker is also currently on pace to log 420 touches this season, which would blow past his previous career high of 255. If Walker were to get hurt at any point this year, Johnson would immediately vault into the top-24 conversation at the running back position for fantasy managers. With the Chiefs' Week 4 bye now behind them, Johnson profiles as a priority handcuff option to target on the waiver wire.

 

Running Backs - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Woody Marks RB 64 Add in All Leagues
MarShawn Lloyd RB 68 Add in All Leagues
Zach Charbonnet RB 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Dameon Pierce RB 13 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tyjae Spears RB 22 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Roschon Johnson RB 4 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brian Robinson RB 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Samaje Perine RB 4 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Emmett Johnson RB 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mike Washington Jr. RB 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kendre Miller RB 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Allgeier RB 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kaelon Black RB 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keaton Mitchell RB 42 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Kimani Vidal RB 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jaleel McLaughlin RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Dylan Sampson RB 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jaydon Blue RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Wide Receivers - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jordyn Tyson WR 49 Add in All Leagues
Tre Tucker WR 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Courtland Sutton WR 69 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Xavier Worthy WR 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jakobi Meyers WR 50 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Devaughn Vele WR 63 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Wan'Dale Robinson WR 52 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Khalil Shakir WR 50 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Germie Bernard WR 15 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Dontayvion Wicks WR 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keenan Allen WR 31 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Keon Coleman WR 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kendrick Bourne WR 10 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Makai Lemon WR 42 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
DeMario Douglas WR 2 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Darius Cooper WR 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandin Cooks WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Malik Washington WR 49 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Antonio Williams WR 9 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Kalif Raymond WR 23 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Adonai Mitchell WR 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyreek Hill WR 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Malachi Fields WR 7 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Ryan Flournoy WR 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jerry Jeudy WR 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tank Dell WR 17 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jaylen Noel WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Efton Chism III WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jauan Jennings WR 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kyle Williams WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Skyler Bell WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Cody White WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Isaiah Bond WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Treylon Burks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Laquon Treadwell WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jalen Brooks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Tight Ends- Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Brenton Strange TE 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Hunter Henry TE 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Higbee TE 4 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Pat Freiermuth TE 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chig Okonkwo TE 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Darren Waller TE 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Michael Mayer TE 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Charlie Kolar TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Quarterbacks - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 6:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kirk Cousins QB 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
C.J. Stroud QB 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Aaron Rodgers QB 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jameis Winston QB 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Daniel Jones QB 19 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Sam Darnold QB 50 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jalon Daniels QB 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jacoby Brissett QB 60 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Deshaun Watson QB 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Michael Penix Jr. QB 11 Add in 2QB Leagues
Geno Smith QB 7 Add in 2QB Leagues
Tyler Huntley QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues
Tyson Bagent QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues

 

Defenses (D/ST) - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 6:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Indianapolis Colts DST 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
New England Patriots DST 64 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kansas City Chiefs DST 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Baltimore Ravens DST 59 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
San Francisco 49ers DST 26 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
New York Giants DST 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Carolina Panthers DST 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Week 6 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 6 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

 

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 6?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Woody Marks, Jordyn Tyson, Dameon Pierce, Tyjae Spears, Tre Tucker, Rochson Johnson, Hunter Henry, Makai Lemon, Emmett Johnson, Brandin Cooks, Brian Robinson, Samaje Perine, Tyler Higbee, DeMario Douglas, Tyler Allgeier, Kendre Miller, Brenton Strange, Jerry Jeudy, Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, Jameis Winson, and Daniel Jones. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Higbee, Ollie Gordon, Keenan Allen, Alvin Kamara, and Jaylen Wright. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. First, enter the player names you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Woody Marks, Jordyn Tyson, Dameon Pierce, Tyjae Spears, Tre Tucker, Rochson Johnson, Hunter Henry, Makai Lemon, Emmett Johnson, Brandin Cooks, Brian Robinson, Samaje Perine, Tyler Higbee, DeMario Douglas, Tyler Allgeier, Kendre Miller, Brenton Strange, Jerry Jeudy, Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, Jameis Winson, and Daniel Jones:

Woody Marks
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MarShawn Lloyd
Woody Marks
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Jordyn Tyson
Woody Marks
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Zach Charbonnet
Woody Marks
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Dameon Pierce
Woody Marks
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Tre Tucker
Woody Marks
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Courtland Sutton
Woody Marks
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Xavier Worthy
Woody Marks
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Tyjae Spears
Woody Marks
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Roschon Johnson
Woody Marks
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Keaton Mitchell
Woody Marks
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Kaelon Black
Woody Marks
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Mike Washington Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
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MarShawn Lloyd
Jordyn Tyson
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Zach Charbonnet
Jordyn Tyson
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Woody Marks
Jordyn Tyson
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Dameon Pierce
Jordyn Tyson
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Tre Tucker
Jordyn Tyson
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Courtland Sutton
Jordyn Tyson
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Xavier Worthy
Jordyn Tyson
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Tyjae Spears
Jordyn Tyson
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Jakobi Meyers
Jordyn Tyson
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Khalil Shakir
Jordyn Tyson
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Devaughn Vele
Jordyn Tyson
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Wan'dale Robinson
Dameon Pierce
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Zach Charbonnet
Dameon Pierce
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Tre Tucker
Dameon Pierce
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Jordyn Tyson
Dameon Pierce
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Courtland Sutton
Dameon Pierce
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MarShawn Lloyd
Dameon Pierce
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Xavier Worthy
Dameon Pierce
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Woody Marks
Dameon Pierce
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Tyjae Spears
Dameon Pierce
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Roschon Johnson
Dameon Pierce
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Keaton Mitchell
Dameon Pierce
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Kaelon Black
Dameon Pierce
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Mike Washington Jr.
Tyjae Spears
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Xavier Worthy
Tyjae Spears
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Jakobi Meyers
Tyjae Spears
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Courtland Sutton
Tyjae Spears
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Hunter Henry
Tyjae Spears
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Tre Tucker
Tyjae Spears
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Khalil Shakir
Tyjae Spears
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Dameon Pierce
Tyjae Spears
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Devaughn Vele
Tyjae Spears
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MarShawn Lloyd
Tyjae Spears
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Zach Charbonnet
Tyjae Spears
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Roschon Johnson
Tyjae Spears
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Keaton Mitchell
Tre Tucker
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Dameon Pierce
Tre Tucker
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Courtland Sutton
Tre Tucker
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Zach Charbonnet
Tre Tucker
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Xavier Worthy
Tre Tucker
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Jordyn Tyson
Tre Tucker
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Tyjae Spears
Tre Tucker
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MarShawn Lloyd
Tre Tucker
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Jakobi Meyers
Tre Tucker
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Khalil Shakir
Tre Tucker
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Devaughn Vele
Tre Tucker
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Wan'dale Robinson
Tre Tucker
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Germie Bernard
Hunter Henry
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Jakobi Meyers
Hunter Henry
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Khalil Shakir
Hunter Henry
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Tyjae Spears
Hunter Henry
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Devaughn Vele
Hunter Henry
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Xavier Worthy
Hunter Henry
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Roschon Johnson
Hunter Henry
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Courtland Sutton
Hunter Henry
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Wan'dale Robinson
Hunter Henry
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Pat Freiermuth
Hunter Henry
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Chig Okonkwo
Hunter Henry
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Darren Waller
Hunter Henry
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Michael Mayer
Makai Lemon
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Kendre Miller
Makai Lemon
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Demario Douglas
Makai Lemon
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Tyler Higbee
Makai Lemon
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Mike Washington Jr.
Makai Lemon
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Kaelon Black
Makai Lemon
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Tyler Allgeier
Makai Lemon
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Darius Cooper
Makai Lemon
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Brandin Cooks
Makai Lemon
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Courtland Sutton
Makai Lemon
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Xavier Worthy
Makai Lemon
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Jakobi Meyers
Makai Lemon
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Khalil Shakir
Emmett Johnson
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Kendrick Bourne
Emmett Johnson
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Keaton Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
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Keon Coleman
Emmett Johnson
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Darius Cooper
Emmett Johnson
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Keenan Allen
Emmett Johnson
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Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
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Dontayvion Wicks
Emmett Johnson
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Tyler Higbee
Emmett Johnson
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MarShawn Lloyd
Emmett Johnson
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Zach Charbonnet
Emmett Johnson
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Roschon Johnson
Emmett Johnson
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Mike Washington Jr.
Brandin Cooks
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Tyler Allgeier
Brandin Cooks
vs
Malik Washington
Brandin Cooks
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Brandin Cooks
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Antonio Williams
Brandin Cooks
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Demario Douglas
Brandin Cooks
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Kalif Raymond
Brandin Cooks
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Makai Lemon
Brandin Cooks
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Brandin Cooks
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Courtland Sutton
Brandin Cooks
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Xavier Worthy
Brandin Cooks
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Jakobi Meyers
Brandin Cooks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Brian Robinson
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Brenton Strange
Brian Robinson
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Samaje Perine
Brian Robinson
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Wan'dale Robinson
Brian Robinson
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Germie Bernard
Brian Robinson
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Roschon Johnson
Brian Robinson
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Dontayvion Wicks
Brian Robinson
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Devaughn Vele
Brian Robinson
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Keenan Allen
Brian Robinson
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MarShawn Lloyd
Brian Robinson
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Zach Charbonnet
Brian Robinson
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Keaton Mitchell
Brian Robinson
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Kaelon Black
Samaje Perine
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Brian Robinson
Samaje Perine
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Germie Bernard
Samaje Perine
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Brenton Strange
Samaje Perine
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Dontayvion Wicks
Samaje Perine
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Wan'dale Robinson
Samaje Perine
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Keenan Allen
Samaje Perine
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Roschon Johnson
Samaje Perine
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Keon Coleman
Samaje Perine
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MarShawn Lloyd
Samaje Perine
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Zach Charbonnet
Samaje Perine
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Keaton Mitchell
Samaje Perine
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Kaelon Black
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kaelon Black
Tyler Higbee
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Kendre Miller
Tyler Higbee
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Darius Cooper
Tyler Higbee
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Makai Lemon
Tyler Higbee
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Keaton Mitchell
Tyler Higbee
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Demario Douglas
Tyler Higbee
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Emmett Johnson
Tyler Higbee
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Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Higbee
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Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Higbee
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Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Higbee
vs
Darren Waller
Tyler Higbee
vs
Michael Mayer
Demario Douglas
vs
Makai Lemon
Demario Douglas
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Kendre Miller
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyler Higbee
Demario Douglas
vs
Brandin Cooks
Demario Douglas
vs
Kaelon Black
Demario Douglas
vs
Malik Washington
Demario Douglas
vs
Courtland Sutton
Demario Douglas
vs
Xavier Worthy
Demario Douglas
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Demario Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brandin Cooks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Demario Douglas
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Malik Washington
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Makai Lemon
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Antonio Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kendre Miller
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kalif Raymond
Tyler Allgeier
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Roschon Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kendre Miller
vs
Makai Lemon
Kendre Miller
vs
Kaelon Black
Kendre Miller
vs
Demario Douglas
Kendre Miller
vs
Darius Cooper
Kendre Miller
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kendre Miller
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kendre Miller
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Kendre Miller
vs
Roschon Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Kimani Vidal
Brenton Strange
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Brenton Strange
vs
Brian Robinson
Brenton Strange
vs
Roschon Johnson
Brenton Strange
vs
Samaje Perine
Brenton Strange
vs
Devaughn Vele
Brenton Strange
vs
Germie Bernard
Brenton Strange
vs
Khalil Shakir
Brenton Strange
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Brenton Strange
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Brenton Strange
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Brenton Strange
vs
Darren Waller
Brenton Strange
vs
Michael Mayer
Jerry Jeudy
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Jerry Jeudy
vs
Michael Mayer
Jerry Jeudy
vs
Darren Waller
Jerry Jeudy
vs
Tank Dell
Jerry Jeudy
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jerry Jeudy
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Jerry Jeudy
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jerry Jeudy
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jerry Jeudy
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jerry Jeudy
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jerry Jeudy
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jerry Jeudy
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jalen Brooks
Kirk Cousins
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kirk Cousins
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Kirk Cousins
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Treylon Burks
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jameis Winston
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jaydon Blue
Kirk Cousins
vs
Daniel Jones
Kirk Cousins
vs
Sam Darnold
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jalon Daniels
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kirk Cousins
vs
Deshaun Watson
Aaron Rodgers
vs
C.J. Stroud
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jameis Winston
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Kirk Cousins
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Daniel Jones
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jalen Brooks
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Sam Darnold
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jalon Daniels
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Deshaun Watson
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Tyler Huntley
Daniel Jones
vs
Jameis Winston
Daniel Jones
vs
Sam Darnold
Daniel Jones
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Daniel Jones
vs
Jalon Daniels
Daniel Jones
vs
C.J. Stroud
Daniel Jones
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Daniel Jones
vs
Kirk Cousins
Daniel Jones
vs
Deshaun Watson
Daniel Jones
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Daniel Jones
vs
Tyler Huntley
Daniel Jones
vs
Tyson Bagent
Daniel Jones
vs
Geno Smith

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Myles Garrett

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Tyreek Hill

Found Liable for Battery, Could Still Face a Suspension
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Ziaire Williams

Ruled Out Again on Tuesday
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Resting Tuesday Versus Golden State
Walker Kessler

Set to Make Preseason Debut Tuesday
Dylan Cardwell

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Payton Pritchard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Celtics
James Cook III

in Danger of Losing Carries
Mike Matheson

Misses Tuesday's Action
Luke Evangelista

Out Against Red Wings
Jacob Markstrom

Unavailable Tuesday
Cutter Gauthier

Ruled Out for Tuesday
Jordan Staal

to Miss 1-2 Months With Torn Calf
Josh Morrissey

Remains Out Tuesday
Cale Makar

to Miss Tuesday's Game
Montez Sweat

Facing Two-Game PED Suspension
D'Andre Swift

Battling Multiple Lower-Body Injuries
Caleb Williams

Looking "Pretty Good" for Week 6
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Justin Herbert

Chargers Not Considering Trading Justin Herbert
TreVeyon Henderson

Suffers High-Ankle Sprain, Set to Miss Multiple Weeks
Trevor van Riemsdyk

Penguins Move Trevor van Riemsdyk to Injured Reserve
Parker Wotherspoon

Out Week-to-Week
Samuel Honzek

Considered Week-to-Week
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Unavailable Tuesday
Mikel Brown Jr.

Expected to Make His Preseason Debut Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers

Yuki Kawamura Waived by Clippers
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Waive Lonnie Walker IV
Cutter Gauthier

Questionable for Tuesday
Kristaps Porzingis

Still Without Return-to-Court Timeline
Nikolas Matinpalo

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Monday
Yaxel Lendeborg

in Line for Opening-Night Start
Nico Sturm

Doing "OK" After Being Sent to Hospital
Gui Santos

Positioned to Start on Opening Night
Davante Adams

Remains an Enormous Weapon Around the Goal Line
Matthew Stafford

Huge Effort Comes Up Short in Week 5
James Cook III

Touchdowns Make Up for Fumbling Issues in Week 5
Puka Nacua

Smothered with Dozens of Targets in Loss
Josh Allen

Snaps Overtime Losing Streak with Elite Rushing Performance
Tyrese Haliburton

Tweaks Right Ankle, Hopeful to Play on Tuesday
Ben Simmons

Expected to Begin 2026-27 Season as Starter
Kawhi Leonard

Available to Play on Tuesday
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Miles Bridges

Recovering Well from Ankle Injury
Alexandre Sarr

Makes Preseason Debut After Foot Surgery
Nick Bosa

"Has a Chance" to Play Against Commanders
DJ Moore

Inactive on Monday Night Against Rams
Matt Duchene

Out for Three Months After Core Surgery
John Tavares

Rejoins Practice
Connor Bedard

Likely to Make His Season Debut Tuesday
Jake Sanderson

Still Sidelined Monday
Luke Evangelista

Expected to Play Monday
Jacob Markstrom

Fine Despite Early Exit
Rasmus Dahlin

Won't Play Tuesday
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Dealing With Ankle Injury on Short Week
Rico Dowdle

Steelers Expect Rico Dowdle to Return in Week 6
Malik Willis

Dolphins Not Considering Benching Malik Willis
Saquon Barkley

Has Chance to Return Against Panthers
DeVonta Smith

Could Return After Two-Game Absence
Deebo Samuel Sr.

"Going to Miss" A Couple of Weeks With Hamstring Strain
Tyler Herro

Scores Preseason-High 18 Points Against Hornets
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Posts Triple-Double in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Cooper Flagg

Dishes Seven Assists in Win Over Rockets
Brandon Miller

Drills Four Triples in Win Over Bucks
Kyrie Irving

Shakes Off Rust with 17 Points in Preseason Debut
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
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MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Top D/ST Matchups: Weeks 6, 7, 8, 9 Streamers
Waiver Wire Rankings: All Positions
Waiver Wire Pickups - FAAB Bidding Advice
The Cut List - Who to Drop for Week 6?