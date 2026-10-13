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The Cut List - Time to Let Go? Who to Drop for Fantasy Football Week 6

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David Montgomery - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Rob's fantasy football players to drop when making waiver wire moves for Week 6 (2026). He helps fantasy football managers decide on who to cut from rosters.

In This Article hide
Quarterbacks to Consider Cutting
Running Backs to Consider Cutting
Wide Receivers to Consider Cutting
Tight Ends to Consider Cutting
On the Hot Seat
Hold
More Waiver Wire Analysis

We're creeping towards the halfway point of the fantasy football season. At this point, we can feel pretty darn comfortable that what we've seen is what we're going to get. Cue the Dennis Green, "they are who we thought they were!" meme. Sure, maybe we didn't think Jaylen Waddle would be this boom-or-bust WR3, but that's who he is. It's what he's shown us to be.

We may hate it, and we may wish it weren't so, but this is the part of the fantasy football season where, if you're willing to be aggressive based on the available data, you might still make big moves if people are still hanging onto preseason expectations. Those have almost all vanished, but some still remain. I flipped Waddle to a wide receiver-needy team for Jaylen Warren, who feared Rico Dowdle would hurt Warren.

Whenever we cut someone, we do have to add someone. This article will help guide you on who to drop, who to hang onto, and who is on their last legs. If you're looking for help with who to add, check out my Week 6 waiver wire article.

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Quarterbacks to Consider Cutting

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos - 74.0% Rostered

Nix has scored under 15 points in four out of five games this season. He has more single-digit games than he does with more than 15. In 2024-2025, Nix rushed for 786 yards and 9 touchdowns. This year, through five games, he hasn't had a single game with more than 10 rushing yards.

In his lone game with over 15 points, Nix rushed for a touchdown despite finishing with just four attempts and seven yards. In five games, he has just one with more than 215 passing yards. He also only has one game with more than one passing touchdown. 31 quarterbacks have 75 or more pass attempts this season. He's struggled far more than his peers.

  • 26th in Completion Percentage
  • 28th in Yards Per Attempt
  • 25th in Quarterback Rating
  • 28th in Success Rate
  • 25th in Catchable Target Rate
  • 23rd in Turnover-Worthy Rate
  • Fifth-Highest Checkdown rate
  • 25th in EPA per Dropback

Nix, bluntly, has played terribly. Nothing looks clean. Nothing looks easy. Everything looks out of sync and disjointed. He looks panicked every time he drops back to pass. Jaylen Waddle was more productive as Miami's No. 2 receiver behind Tyreek Hill, with Tua Tagovailoa as his quarterback. That says it all.

Other Quarterbacks to Consider Cutting:

 

Running Backs to Consider Cutting

David Montgomery, Houston Texans - 93.1% Rostered

Montgomery will likely miss a week or two due to the groin injury he suffered in Week 5. If you can wait and move him to IR, that's ideal if you have the space and can avoid waiting until he's officially ruled out. If you can't wait or don't have the IR space, Montgomery has played himself off fantasy managers.

Since scoring 27.4 half-PPR points on the back of three touchdowns, Montgomery has scored 13.5 half-PPR points from Weeks 2-4 before exiting early this past weekend. In hindsight, this was expected even after his big Week 1 performance. He finished with just 60 rushing yards on 20 carries that first week, averaging just 3.0 yards per carry.

Montgomery has not had a single game with a yards-per-carry average above 3.0. After 23 touches in Week 1, Montgomery's touch total has dropped significantly. He had eight, 13, and 10 carries from Weeks 2-4. Houston has one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL, and it's giving Monty zero room to run.

He's not used in the passing game. Woody Marks' role has been growing over the past few weeks and looks more explosive. The defense has struggled, forcing the offense to lean on the passing game instead of running the ball. It's been a perfect storm of awfulness for Montgomery.

Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 62.1% Rostered

Gainwell is the most rostered pure handcuff. He's rostered more than Brian Robinson, Ray Davis, Mike Washington Jr., Kaelon Black, and Emmett Johnson. Make no mistake, Gainwell is nothing more than a handcuff. People drafted him thinking he'd be a flex player in a 50/50 backfield. Nope. People drafted him thinking he might take over for Bucky Irving. Nope.

He found the end zone in Week 4, but he hasn't scored more than 5.0 half-PPR points this season. Even when he did score, he finished with just 9.7 half-PPR points. He hasn't had a single game with more than seven touches.

He's the most expensive handcuff in fantasy football right now based on rostered percentages. He's not even a top-5 handcuff either. The Tampa Bay offense is struggling, and even if Irving gets hurt, we'll likely see Sean Tucker take over as the early-down back, with Gainwell as the primary pass-catcher. He's an easy cut.

Other Running Backs to Consider Cutting: 

 

Wide Receivers to Consider Cutting

Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots - 72.9% Rostered

A.J. Brown's return sounds imminent. It could be in Week 6, maybe Week 7. Either way, Doubs's runout as the Patriots' No. 1 receiver is coming to an end. This past weekend, DeMario Douglas caught four passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns. Kyle Williams caught three passes for 91 yards and one touchdown.

Efton Chism III had five catches for 57 yards. Hunter Henry caught three passes for 44 yards and a touchdown. Eli Raridon had five catches for 57 yards.

Romeo Doubs caught one pass for 16 yards. He finished with three targets. In Weeks 1, 3, and 5, Doubs has 8.5 half-PPR points combined. Yes, he scored 11.1 in Week 2 and caught two touchdowns in Week 4, finishing with 20.8 half-PPR points, but I'm over the incredible inconsistency.

Doubs is exactly who he was in Green Bay: an incredibly inconsistent receiver who doesn't get many targets but will find the end zone every now and then. He has just one game with more than five targets, and Brown has missed four games. Doubs finished tied for seventh in receiving yards and receptions this past weekend. I'll roll the dice with someone else.

Other Receivers to Consider Cutting:

 

Tight Ends to Consider Cutting

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens - 77.7% Rostered

Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys - 73.6% Rostered

We'll talk about these two players together, but they're the same player. Andrews has one game with double-digit half-PPR points. He needed a touchdown to do it. Ferguson has one game with double-digit half-PPR points (18.3), and he scored two touchdowns. He has a third touchdown but finished with only 7.8 half-PPR points.

Both of these players are touchdown-dependent TE2s. That profile doesn't need to be on rosters. They're nothing more than streaming-based tight ends. However, even in that sense, they're fairly unappealing. That's because Ferguson is fourth on the Cowboys' targets. For Andrews, the Ravens are 30th in pass attempts.

 

On the Hot Seat

Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles - 49.7% Rostered

Lemon has given fantasy managers no reason to keep him. The Eagles' offense isn't helping. This offense, this entire team, looks like a mess right now. Lemon hasn't stood out despite DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert being out.

Lemon has only one game with more than 5.0 half-PPR points and hasn't scored 7.0 half-PPR points in a game this season. If you have to cut him, feel free. I doubt you'll regret it. The only reason he's here is that in 12-team competitive leagues, cutting first-round rookie receivers can make you look foolish.

These guys typically get better as the season rolls on, but they also often show flashes early. Lemon has not. Players on the hot seat and entirely cuttable, and Lemon is, but if I can hold him, solely because of his draft capital and the history of second-half production from these players, I'm trying to hold him. Unfortunately, Lemon is making it very difficult.

I don't have a good reason to hold him other than his first-round draft capital. That's not the best reason, I'll admit, but I've been playing fantasy football long enough to remember when Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and Justin Jefferson struggled early, and fantasy managers regretted dropping them.

 

Hold

Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers - 97.8% Rostered

There's no way you can start Hampton or any Charger right now. Hampton has been bad enough that fantasy managers likely want to rage-drop him. He's averaging just one reception per week and has just one game with more than 60 scrimmage yards. It's hard to believe, but Hampton is nothing more than a touchdown-dependent RB3.

He's scored three touchdowns this year, each in a different game. In the other two games where he didn't score, he finished with 5.6 and 4.4 half-PPR points. Even in two games where he found the end zone, Hampton still finished with just 8.3 and 12.3 half-PPR points.

Given how dreadful this offense, and especially the offensive line, has been, Hampton's ceiling has essentially evaporated. The fact that Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell are mixing in as much as they have in the past few weeks is the nail in the coffin for any hope that Hampton will be truly fantasy-relevant.

All that said, Hampton still has double-digit touches in all five games. He also has 15 touches in three out of five games. That volume deserves a spot on your bench. Hampton isn't a cut, but we need to lower our expectations significantly. He's no longer a high-end RB2 with top-10 upside. He's a desperate, touchdown-dependent RB3.

Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers - 93.3% Rostered

We're going to keep this short and sweet. He's not a cut. He's just hurt. He scored 16.7 half-PPR points in the only healthy game he's played this season. He's not meeting the lofty expectations he had going into the season, but he's not a cut. Fantasy managers just need to alter their expectations.

He's not a WR2 with top-12 upside. He's a WR3 with WR2 upside. That's still a bench-worthy player.

Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos - 94.0% Rostered

Also, just no. We're not even close to cutting Waddle. We are benching him, though. From the film, Waddle is wide open multiple times. This offense is designed to get him the ball, and those opportunities are there. They are all over the film. The problem: Nix.

Nix is not playing in rhythm. He's not playing on time. He's turning down open receivers downfield and just checking it down. The upside, however, is what we saw in Week 2. Nix may not be a superstar, but he's better than what he's shown. If Nix can become an average quarterback, Waddle will be a solid weekly starter.

Like McConkey, we're not dropping Waddle; we're just changing our expectations. He's also no longer a WR2 with top-12 upside. He's a WR3 with WR2 upside. That's still a player we want on our bench.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Houston Texans - 75.3% Rostered

Harrison has been dreadful this season. However, he hasn't always been this bad. He's put some good football on film. He may never live up to his draft expectations and hype, but that doesn't make him useless.

The trade gives him new life. C.J. Stroud has been balling and looks like rookie Stroud. They can't run the football, and the defense has been surprisingly struggling. Put it all together, and the Houston offense has been far more pass-happy than we've expected.

Arizona was using Harrison as a sacrificial X-receiver. He was primarily running go routes and clearing space out. He's not guaranteed to have the same role in Houston. He's worth holding right now.

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

The Cut List - Who to Drop for Week 6?
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