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Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings - Fantasy Football Pickups Include Tyjae Spears, Damien Pierce, Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, Germie Bernard, Brenton Strange, more

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DeMario Douglas - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Top free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.

In This Article hide
Who To Pick Up Before Fantasy Football Week 6?
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Running Backs - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings
Wide Receivers - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings
Tight Ends - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings
Quarterbacks - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings
Week 6 Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

After an exciting Sunday of football action, amazingly, Week 6 is already here! Injuries keep piling up: Will Shipley, David Montgomery, Deebo Samuel Sr., Tre' Harris, Kenyon Sadiq, and T.J. Hockenson all exited Sunday's games with injuries. Bye weeks are here again, with the Bengals, Lions, Dolphins, and Vikings off in Week 6. Whether you are looking for an injury or bye-week replacement, our Week 6 fantasy football waiver wire rankings have you covered. 

Several players still have low ownership percentages but could make an impact or will have a bigger role now due to injuries. Is Damien Pierce the Eagles' primary running back with Saquon Barkley and Will Shipley dealing with injuries? Is Woody Marks the top pickup in Week 6 with David Montgomery dealing with a groin injury? Is Kendrick Bourne the Cardinals WR2 behind Michael Wilson now that Arizona traded Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Texans?

Our Week 6 fantasy football waiver wire rankings will help answer these questions and many more—they've been a staple on RotoBaller for years, bringing readers a quick-hit list of the top 85 fantasy football player names to consider as free agent pickups. If you're new to this series, RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst, Nick Mariano, brings you these waiver wire rankings in priority order. Good luck on waivers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Pick Up Before Fantasy Football Week 6?

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league based on league size. Quarterbacks and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Woody Marks RB 53 Add in All Leagues
2 MarShawn Lloyd RB 60 Add in All Leagues
3 Jordyn Tyson WR 49 Add in All Leagues
4 Zach Charbonnet RB 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
5 Tyjae Spears RB 22 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
6 Xavier Worthy WR 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
7 Tre Tucker WR 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
8 Courtland Sutton WR 70 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
9 Jakobi Meyers WR 50 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
10 Devaughn Vele WR 63 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
13 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 52 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
14 Brenton Strange TE 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
15 Brian Robinson RB 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
16 Khalil Shakir WR 49 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
17 Hunter Henry TE 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
12 Germie Bernard WR 1 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
18 Dameon Pierce RB 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
19 Keenan Allen WR 31 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
11 Keon Coleman WR 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
20 Dontayvion Wicks WR 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 Kendrick Bourne WR 6 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
22 Emmett Johnson RB 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Tre' Harris WR 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 DeMario Douglas WR 2 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
28 Tyler Higbee TE 3 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
32 Mike Washington Jr. RB 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Makai Lemon WR 42 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
31 Samaje Perine RB 3 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
29 Kendre Miller RB 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Tyler Allgeier RB 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
27 Kaelon Black RB 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 Keaton Mitchell RB 43 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
26 Will Shipley RB 48 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
34 Darius Cooper WR 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Brandin Cooks WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Malik Washington WR 49 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
37 Antonio Williams WR 9 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
38 Kalif Raymond WR 23 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
39 Adonai Mitchell WR 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Tyreek Hill WR 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Malachi Fields WR 7 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
42 Ryan Flournoy WR 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Kimani Vidal RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
44 Pat Freiermuth TE 15 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
45 Chig Okonkwo TE 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
46 Jerry Jeudy WR 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
47 Michael Mayer TE 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
48 Roschon Johnson RB 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
49 Tank Dell WR 17 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
50 Darren Waller TE 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
51 Jaleel McLaughlin RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
52 Jaylen Noel WR 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
53 Efton Chism III WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
54 Jauan Jennings WR 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
55 Najee Harris RB 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
56 Kyle Williams WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
57 Skyler Bell WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
58 Charlie Kolar TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
59 Cody White WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
60 Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
61 Seth McGowan RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 Treylon Burks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
63 Laquon Treadwell WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
64 Isaiah Bond WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
65 Jalen Brooks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
66 Kirk Cousins QB 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 C.J. Stroud QB 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Aaron Rodgers QB 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Jameis Winston QB 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Daniel Jones QB 19 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
71 Sam Darnold QB 50 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
72 Jalon Daniels QB 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
73 Jacoby Brissett QB 60 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
74 Deshaun Watson QB 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
75 Michael Penix Jr. QB 11 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Tyler Huntley QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Tyson Bagent QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
78 Geno Smith QB 8 Add in 2QB Leagues
79 Indianapolis Colts DST 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 New England Patriots DST 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Kansas City Chiefs DST 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Baltimore Ravens DST 59 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
83 San Francisco 49ers DST 26 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 New York Giants DST 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 Carolina Panthers DST 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks

Top names include Aaron Rodgers, Germie Bernard, Woody Marks, DeMario Douglas, and others. We recap why these players rostered under 55% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar before Week 6:

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Steelers

Week 6 Waiver Wire QB Ranking: 3

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 22 of his 31 pass attempts for 235 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions during Sunday's win over the Indianapolis Colts. He also rushed for six yards and took just one sack. Rodgers has absolutely racked up fantasy points lately, tallying nine passing touchdowns through the last three weeks.

Some turnovers and sacks left a bitter taste after Rodgers' previous explosive performances, but that wasn't the case on Sunday, as the veteran quarterback played turnover-free football. The 42-year-old passer lacks the mobility needed to be a high-end fantasy quarterback, but his latest track record could put him back on the fantasy radar as a potential midseason pick-up.

Germie Bernard, WR, Steelers

Week 6 Waiver Wire Ranking: 12

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard stepped up and made the most of his chances during Sunday's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The rookie wideout hauled in six of his nine targets for 80 yards in the win over the Colts. He led the team in targets and made the most of his chances on Sunday.

The Steelers are without Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger), who exited early during this game. Bernard stepped up and posted a breakout game in the absence of his two fellow wideouts. If Wilson is forced to miss time, Bernard could once again be heavily involved against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week.

Woody Marks, RB, Texans

Week 6 Waiver Wire Ranking: 1

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks was able to capitalize on his extra snaps during Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Lead back David Montgomery (groin) was forced out in the second quarter and didn't return. His absence gave Marks an opportunity, and he ran with it.

Marks rushed for 62 yards on 15 carries and caught all four of his targets for 23 yards in Sunday's win. It's unclear whether Montgomery will miss any time due to this injury. When healthy, Montgomery has been struggling to make an impact this season. Marks could see his role grow on the ground ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

DeMario Douglas, WR, Patriots

Week 6 Waiver Wire Ranking: 24

New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas recorded four receptions for 65 yards (16.3 yards per catch) and two touchdowns in a 45-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Douglas marked a new season high with the 65 receiving yards, and the two touchdowns were his first scores of the 2026 campaign. He was the recipient of a 35-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drake Maye to open the scoring on Sunday, as well as on the Patriots' final touchdown of the day, which was an eight-yard score thrown by Maye.

Douglas entered the matchup with just nine catches for 82 yards (9.1 yards per reception). Douglas, rostered in just 2% of Yahoo leagues, hasn't had much fantasy success so far in 2026, but he put himself on the radar with Sunday's performance.

 

Running Backs - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Woody Marks RB 53 Add in All Leagues
MarShawn Lloyd RB 60 Add in All Leagues
Zach Charbonnet RB 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tyjae Spears RB 22 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brian Robinson RB 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dameon Pierce RB 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Emmett Johnson RB 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mike Washington Jr. RB 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Samaje Perine RB 3 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Kendre Miller RB 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Allgeier RB 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kaelon Black RB 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keaton Mitchell RB 43 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Will Shipley RB 48 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Kimani Vidal RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Roschon Johnson RB 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jaleel McLaughlin RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Najee Harris RB 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Seth McGowan RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Wide Receivers - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jordyn Tyson WR 49 Add in All Leagues
Xavier Worthy WR 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tre Tucker WR 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Courtland Sutton WR 70 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jakobi Meyers WR 50 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Devaughn Vele WR 63 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Wan'Dale Robinson WR 52 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Khalil Shakir WR 49 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Germie Bernard WR 1 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Keenan Allen WR 31 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Keon Coleman WR 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dontayvion Wicks WR 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kendrick Bourne WR 6 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Tre' Harris WR 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
DeMario Douglas WR 2 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Makai Lemon WR 42 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Darius Cooper WR 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandin Cooks WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Malik Washington WR 49 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Antonio Williams WR 9 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Kalif Raymond WR 23 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Adonai Mitchell WR 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyreek Hill WR 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Malachi Fields WR 7 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Ryan Flournoy WR 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jerry Jeudy WR 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tank Dell WR 17 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jaylen Noel WR 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Efton Chism III WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jauan Jennings WR 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kyle Williams WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Skyler Bell WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Cody White WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Treylon Burks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Laquon Treadwell WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Isaiah Bond WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jalen Brooks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Tight Ends - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Brenton Strange TE 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Hunter Henry TE 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Higbee TE 3 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Pat Freiermuth TE 15 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Chig Okonkwo TE 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Michael Mayer TE 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Darren Waller TE 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Charlie Kolar TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 10+ Team Leagues

 

Quarterbacks - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 6:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kirk Cousins QB 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
C.J. Stroud QB 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Aaron Rodgers QB 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jameis Winston QB 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Daniel Jones QB 19 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Sam Darnold QB 50 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jalon Daniels QB 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jacoby Brissett QB 60 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Deshaun Watson QB 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Michael Penix Jr. QB 11 Add in 2QB Leagues
Tyler Huntley QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues
Tyson Bagent QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
Geno Smith QB 8 Add in 2QB Leagues

 

Defenses (D/ST) - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 6:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Indianapolis Colts DST 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
New England Patriots DST 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kansas City Chiefs DST 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Baltimore Ravens DST 59 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
San Francisco 49ers DST 26 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
New York Giants DST 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Carolina Panthers DST 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Week 6 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 6 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

  • Week 6 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
  • Week 6 FAAB waiver wire bids
  • Week 6 running back waiver wire pickups
  • Week 6 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
  • Week 6 tight end waiver wire pickups
  • Week 6 quarterback waiver wire pickups
  • Week 6 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
  • Week 6 kicker streamers and pickups

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Woody Marks, MarShawn Lloyd, Tyjae Spears, Brenton Strange, Germie Bernard, Damien Pierce, Keenan Allen, Keon Coleman, Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, Tyler Higbee, Samaje Perine, Kendre Miller, Darius Cooper, Ryan Flournoy, Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, Daniel Jones, and Sam Darnold. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Ollie Gordon II, Kenyon Sadiq, Adonai Mitchell, Emanuel Wilson, and Roman Wilson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Woody Marks, MarShawn Lloyd, Tyjae Spears, Brenton Strange, Germie Bernard, Damien Pierce, Keenan Allen, Keon Coleman, Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, Tyler Higbee, Samaje Perine, Kendre Miller, Darius Cooper, Ryan Flournoy, Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, Daniel Jones, and Sam Darnold:

Woody Marks
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MarShawn Lloyd
Woody Marks
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Woody Marks
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Woody Marks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Woody Marks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Woody Marks
vs
Tre Tucker
Woody Marks
vs
Courtland Sutton
Woody Marks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Woody Marks
vs
Devaughn Vele
Woody Marks
vs
Brian Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Dameon Pierce
Woody Marks
vs
Emmett Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Woody Marks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jordyn Tyson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Zach Charbonnet
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyjae Spears
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Xavier Worthy
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tre Tucker
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Courtland Sutton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jakobi Meyers
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Devaughn Vele
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brian Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dameon Pierce
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Emmett Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tyjae Spears
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Tyjae Spears
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tyjae Spears
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tyjae Spears
vs
Tre Tucker
Tyjae Spears
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tyjae Spears
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tyjae Spears
vs
Woody Marks
Tyjae Spears
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyjae Spears
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tyjae Spears
vs
Brian Robinson
Tyjae Spears
vs
Dameon Pierce
Tyjae Spears
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tyjae Spears
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Brenton Strange
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Brenton Strange
vs
Brian Robinson
Brenton Strange
vs
Germie Bernard
Brenton Strange
vs
Khalil Shakir
Brenton Strange
vs
Keon Coleman
Brenton Strange
vs
Hunter Henry
Brenton Strange
vs
Devaughn Vele
Brenton Strange
vs
Dameon Pierce
Brenton Strange
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Brenton Strange
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Brenton Strange
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Brenton Strange
vs
Michael Mayer
Brenton Strange
vs
Darren Waller
Germie Bernard
vs
Keon Coleman
Germie Bernard
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Germie Bernard
vs
Devaughn Vele
Germie Bernard
vs
Brenton Strange
Germie Bernard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Germie Bernard
vs
Brian Robinson
Germie Bernard
vs
Courtland Sutton
Germie Bernard
vs
Khalil Shakir
Germie Bernard
vs
Tre Tucker
Germie Bernard
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Germie Bernard
vs
Xavier Worthy
Germie Bernard
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Germie Bernard
vs
Tre' Harris
Keenan Allen
vs
Dameon Pierce
Keenan Allen
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Keenan Allen
vs
Hunter Henry
Keenan Allen
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Kendrick Bourne
Keenan Allen
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Khalil Shakir
Keenan Allen
vs
Emmett Johnson
Keenan Allen
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Brian Robinson
Keenan Allen
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Tre' Harris
Keenan Allen
vs
Brenton Strange
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Keenan Allen
vs
Xavier Worthy
Keenan Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Keenan Allen
vs
Courtland Sutton
Keon Coleman
vs
Devaughn Vele
Keon Coleman
vs
Germie Bernard
Keon Coleman
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Keon Coleman
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keon Coleman
vs
Courtland Sutton
Keon Coleman
vs
Brenton Strange
Keon Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Keon Coleman
vs
Brian Robinson
Keon Coleman
vs
Xavier Worthy
Keon Coleman
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Keon Coleman
vs
Khalil Shakir
Keon Coleman
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Keon Coleman
vs
Tre' Harris
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Keenan Allen
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tre' Harris
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Dameon Pierce
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Demario Douglas
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Hunter Henry
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tre Tucker
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Courtland Sutton
Demario Douglas
vs
Tre' Harris
Demario Douglas
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Keaton Mitchell
Demario Douglas
vs
Emmett Johnson
Demario Douglas
vs
Will Shipley
Demario Douglas
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Demario Douglas
vs
Kaelon Black
Demario Douglas
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyler Higbee
Demario Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Demario Douglas
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Demario Douglas
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Xavier Worthy
Demario Douglas
vs
Tre Tucker
Demario Douglas
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kaelon Black
Tyler Higbee
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Kendre Miller
Tyler Higbee
vs
Will Shipley
Tyler Higbee
vs
Makai Lemon
Tyler Higbee
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tyler Higbee
vs
Samaje Perine
Tyler Higbee
vs
Demario Douglas
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tre' Harris
Tyler Higbee
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Higbee
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Higbee
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Higbee
vs
Michael Mayer
Samaje Perine
vs
Makai Lemon
Samaje Perine
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Samaje Perine
vs
Kendre Miller
Samaje Perine
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Samaje Perine
vs
Tyler Higbee
Samaje Perine
vs
Darius Cooper
Samaje Perine
vs
Kaelon Black
Samaje Perine
vs
Brandin Cooks
Samaje Perine
vs
Will Shipley
Samaje Perine
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Samaje Perine
vs
Brian Robinson
Samaje Perine
vs
Dameon Pierce
Samaje Perine
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kendre Miller
vs
Makai Lemon
Kendre Miller
vs
Kaelon Black
Kendre Miller
vs
Samaje Perine
Kendre Miller
vs
Will Shipley
Kendre Miller
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kendre Miller
vs
Demario Douglas
Kendre Miller
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Kendre Miller
vs
Brian Robinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Dameon Pierce
Kendre Miller
vs
Emmett Johnson
Darius Cooper
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Darius Cooper
vs
Brandin Cooks
Darius Cooper
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Darius Cooper
vs
Malik Washington
Darius Cooper
vs
Samaje Perine
Darius Cooper
vs
Antonio Williams
Darius Cooper
vs
Makai Lemon
Darius Cooper
vs
Kalif Raymond
Darius Cooper
vs
Kendre Miller
Darius Cooper
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Darius Cooper
vs
Xavier Worthy
Darius Cooper
vs
Tre Tucker
Darius Cooper
vs
Courtland Sutton
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Malachi Fields
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kimani Vidal
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tyreek Hill
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kalif Raymond
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Antonio Williams
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Xavier Worthy
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tre Tucker
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jalen Brooks
Kirk Cousins
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kirk Cousins
vs
Isaiah Bond
Kirk Cousins
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jameis Winston
Kirk Cousins
vs
Treylon Burks
Kirk Cousins
vs
Daniel Jones
Kirk Cousins
vs
Seth McGowan
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jalon Daniels
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kirk Cousins
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Aaron Rodgers
vs
C.J. Stroud
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jameis Winston
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Kirk Cousins
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Daniel Jones
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jalen Brooks
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Sam Darnold
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Isaiah Bond
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jalon Daniels
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Deshaun Watson
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Tyler Huntley
Daniel Jones
vs
Jameis Winston
Daniel Jones
vs
Sam Darnold
Daniel Jones
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Daniel Jones
vs
Jalon Daniels
Daniel Jones
vs
C.J. Stroud
Daniel Jones
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Daniel Jones
vs
Kirk Cousins
Daniel Jones
vs
Deshaun Watson
Daniel Jones
vs
Jalen Brooks
Daniel Jones
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Daniel Jones
vs
Tyler Huntley
Daniel Jones
vs
Tyson Bagent
Daniel Jones
vs
Geno Smith
Sam Darnold
vs
Daniel Jones
Sam Darnold
vs
Jalon Daniels
Sam Darnold
vs
Jameis Winston
Sam Darnold
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Sam Darnold
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Sam Darnold
vs
Deshaun Watson
Sam Darnold
vs
C.J. Stroud
Sam Darnold
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Sam Darnold
vs
Kirk Cousins
Sam Darnold
vs
Tyler Huntley
Sam Darnold
vs
Tyson Bagent
Sam Darnold
vs
Geno Smith

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Solidifies Status as Top-Scoring Fantasy Receiver
Michael Penix Jr.

Sits Out Overtime After Suffering Rib Injury
Jahmyr Gibbs

Tops 200 Scrimmage Yards in Win Over Arizona
Mike Evans

Has a Vintage Performance in win over Seahawks
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Jayson Tatum

Scores 23 Points in Preseason Rout of 76ers
Skal Labissiere

Waived by Wizards
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Washington Wizards

Alondes Williams Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
Walker Kessler

Returns to Full Practice on Sunday
Maxime Raynaud

to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Zach Charbonnet

Not Expected to Return in Week 6
Jaylen Warren

Goes Wild In Win Against Colts
Zay Flowers

Active for Sunday Night Football Vs. Falcons
Deebo Samuel Sr.

is Ruled Out with Hamstring Injury
Christian Watson

has Massive Performance in Victory
Aaron Jones Sr.

is Stellar on the Ground
Tre' Harris

Questionable to Return with Hamstring Injury
Rico Dowdle

was "Close" to Playing on Sunday, Hopeful for Week 6 Return
Michael Carcone

Out Week-to-Week
Eetu Luostarinen

Fine for Monday
Travis Konecny

Flyers Place Travis Konecny on Injured Reserve
Quinshon Judkins

Wearing Boot Following Sunday's Loss
Connor Bedard

Logs Full Practice Sunday
David Montgomery

Could Miss Time With Groin Injury
Jacob Melanson

Out Indefinitely With Pseudo Aneurysm
Drake Maye

Erupts for Five Touchdowns in Week 5 Rout
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Traded to Texans in Blockbuster Deal
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Won't Play Sunday
Matt Roy

Misses Third Straight Game
Parker Washington

Explodes for Two Touchdowns in Week 5
TreVeyon Henderson

Ruled Out With Ankle Injury
George Kittle

Active vs. Seahawks
Ladd McConkey

Active but Not Expected to Play Meaningful Snaps
David Montgomery

Ruled Out With Groin Injury
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Yaxel Lendeborg

Posts 23-Point Double-Double Against Kings
Oso Ighodaro

Fills the Stat Sheet in Win Over Spurs
Khaman Maluach

Posts Double-Double in First Preseason Start
Dylan Harper

Stays Hot in Second Preseason Start
Maxime Raynaud

Exits in a Wheelchair with Right Knee Injury
Brandin Podziemski

Agrees to $110 Million Extension with Warriors
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Dillon Dube

Out Eight Weeks With Neck Injury
Andre Burakovsky

Making Senators Debut Against Predators
Kaiden Guhle

Available for Season Debut Saturday
Teuvo Teravainen

Cleared to Return Saturday
Bo Horvat

Available Saturday
Nikita Grebenkin

to Miss Four Months After Back Surgery
Igor Shesterkin

Ruled Out for Rest of Season
Dillon Dube

Unlikely to Play Saturday
Samuel Montembeault

to Miss 10-14 Days
Jayden Struble

Predators Acquire Jayden Struble From Canadiens
Aaron Ekblad

Set to Return Saturday
Macklin Celebrini

a Game-Time Call for Matchup With Oilers
Frank Nazar

Receives Two-Game Suspension
Cameron Boozer

Efficient in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Igor Shesterkin

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Friday
Ty Jerome

Drills Four Triples in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Norman Powell

Goes 10-for-12 at the Line in Preseason Loss to Memphis
Caleb Wilson

Pours in 21 Points in Preseason Loss to Grizzlies
New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans Waive Christian Koloko
Kawhi Leonard

Out Saturday Against Clippers
Matas Buzelis

Exits Friday's Preseason Contest Early
Isaiah Stewart

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Max Christie

Logs Solid Outing in Preseason Loss Friday
Steven Adams

Plays 14 Minutes in Return on Friday
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
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