Fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Top free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.
After an exciting Sunday of football action, amazingly, Week 6 is already here! Injuries keep piling up: Will Shipley, David Montgomery, Deebo Samuel Sr., Tre' Harris, Kenyon Sadiq, and T.J. Hockenson all exited Sunday's games with injuries. Bye weeks are here again, with the Bengals, Lions, Dolphins, and Vikings off in Week 6. Whether you are looking for an injury or bye-week replacement, our Week 6 fantasy football waiver wire rankings have you covered.
Several players still have low ownership percentages but could make an impact or will have a bigger role now due to injuries. Is Damien Pierce the Eagles' primary running back with Saquon Barkley and Will Shipley dealing with injuries? Is Woody Marks the top pickup in Week 6 with David Montgomery dealing with a groin injury? Is Kendrick Bourne the Cardinals WR2 behind Michael Wilson now that Arizona traded Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Texans?
Our Week 6 fantasy football waiver wire rankings will help answer these questions and many more—they've been a staple on RotoBaller for years, bringing readers a quick-hit list of the top 85 fantasy football player names to consider as free agent pickups. If you're new to this series, RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst, Nick Mariano, brings you these waiver wire rankings in priority order. Good luck on waivers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Who To Pick Up Before Fantasy Football Week 6?
Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league based on league size. Quarterbacks and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Woody Marks
|RB
|53
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|60
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|49
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|62
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|5
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|22
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|6
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|58
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|7
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|37
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|8
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|70
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|9
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|50
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|10
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|63
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|13
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|52
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|14
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|15
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|50
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|16
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|49
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|17
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|52
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|12
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|18
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|19
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|31
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|11
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|20
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|44
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|21
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|22
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|23
|Tre' Harris
|WR
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|24
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|2
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|28
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|3
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|32
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|43
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|30
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|42
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|31
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|3
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|29
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|33
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|45
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|27
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|25
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|43
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|26
|Will Shipley
|RB
|48
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|34
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|35
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|36
|Malik Washington
|WR
|49
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|37
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|9
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|38
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|23
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|39
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|40
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|41
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|42
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|43
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|44
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|15
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|45
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|16
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|46
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|47
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|48
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|49
|Tank Dell
|WR
|17
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|50
|Darren Waller
|TE
|16
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|51
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|52
|Jaylen Noel
|WR
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|53
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|54
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|7
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|55
|Najee Harris
|RB
|7
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|56
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|57
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|58
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|59
|Cody White
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|60
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|1
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|61
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|62
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|63
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|64
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|65
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|66
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|67
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|63
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|68
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|69
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|70
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|19
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|71
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|50
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|72
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|73
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|60
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|74
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|75
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|11
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|76
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|77
|Tyson Bagent
|QB
|5
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|78
|Geno Smith
|QB
|8
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|79
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|New England Patriots
|DST
|51
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|59
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|83
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|26
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|84
|New York Giants
|DST
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|85
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Top names include Aaron Rodgers, Germie Bernard, Woody Marks, DeMario Douglas, and others. We recap why these players rostered under 55% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar before Week 6:
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Steelers
Week 6 Waiver Wire QB Ranking: 3
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 22 of his 31 pass attempts for 235 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions during Sunday's win over the Indianapolis Colts. He also rushed for six yards and took just one sack. Rodgers has absolutely racked up fantasy points lately, tallying nine passing touchdowns through the last three weeks.
Some turnovers and sacks left a bitter taste after Rodgers' previous explosive performances, but that wasn't the case on Sunday, as the veteran quarterback played turnover-free football. The 42-year-old passer lacks the mobility needed to be a high-end fantasy quarterback, but his latest track record could put him back on the fantasy radar as a potential midseason pick-up.
Germie Bernard, WR, Steelers
Week 6 Waiver Wire Ranking: 12
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard stepped up and made the most of his chances during Sunday's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The rookie wideout hauled in six of his nine targets for 80 yards in the win over the Colts. He led the team in targets and made the most of his chances on Sunday.
The Steelers are without Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger), who exited early during this game. Bernard stepped up and posted a breakout game in the absence of his two fellow wideouts. If Wilson is forced to miss time, Bernard could once again be heavily involved against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week.
Woody Marks, RB, Texans
Week 6 Waiver Wire Ranking: 1
Houston Texans running back Woody Marks was able to capitalize on his extra snaps during Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Lead back David Montgomery (groin) was forced out in the second quarter and didn't return. His absence gave Marks an opportunity, and he ran with it.
Marks rushed for 62 yards on 15 carries and caught all four of his targets for 23 yards in Sunday's win. It's unclear whether Montgomery will miss any time due to this injury. When healthy, Montgomery has been struggling to make an impact this season. Marks could see his role grow on the ground ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
DeMario Douglas, WR, Patriots
Week 6 Waiver Wire Ranking: 24
New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas recorded four receptions for 65 yards (16.3 yards per catch) and two touchdowns in a 45-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Douglas marked a new season high with the 65 receiving yards, and the two touchdowns were his first scores of the 2026 campaign. He was the recipient of a 35-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drake Maye to open the scoring on Sunday, as well as on the Patriots' final touchdown of the day, which was an eight-yard score thrown by Maye.
Douglas entered the matchup with just nine catches for 82 yards (9.1 yards per reception). Douglas, rostered in just 2% of Yahoo leagues, hasn't had much fantasy success so far in 2026, but he put himself on the radar with Sunday's performance.
Running Backs - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Woody Marks
|RB
|53
|Add in All Leagues
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|60
|Add in All Leagues
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|62
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|22
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|50
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|43
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|3
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|45
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|43
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Will Shipley
|RB
|48
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Najee Harris
|RB
|7
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Wide Receivers - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|49
|Add in All Leagues
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|58
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|37
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|70
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|50
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|63
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|52
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|49
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|31
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|44
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tre' Harris
|WR
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|2
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|42
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Malik Washington
|WR
|49
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|9
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|23
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Tank Dell
|WR
|17
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jaylen Noel
|WR
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|7
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Cody White
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tight Ends - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|52
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|3
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|15
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|16
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Darren Waller
|TE
|16
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|1
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Quarterbacks - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 6:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|63
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|19
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|50
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|60
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|11
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Tyson Bagent
|QB
|5
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Geno Smith
|QB
|8
|Add in 2QB Leagues
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 6:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|New England Patriots
|DST
|51
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|59
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|26
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|New York Giants
|DST
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Week 6 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 6 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 6 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 6 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 6 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 6 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 6 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 6 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 6 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 6 kicker streamers and pickups
Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!
In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Woody Marks, MarShawn Lloyd, Tyjae Spears, Brenton Strange, Germie Bernard, Damien Pierce, Keenan Allen, Keon Coleman, Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, Tyler Higbee, Samaje Perine, Kendre Miller, Darius Cooper, Ryan Flournoy, Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, Daniel Jones, and Sam Darnold. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Ollie Gordon II, Kenyon Sadiq, Adonai Mitchell, Emanuel Wilson, and Roman Wilson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Woody Marks, MarShawn Lloyd, Tyjae Spears, Brenton Strange, Germie Bernard, Damien Pierce, Keenan Allen, Keon Coleman, Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, Tyler Higbee, Samaje Perine, Kendre Miller, Darius Cooper, Ryan Flournoy, Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, Daniel Jones, and Sam Darnold:
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