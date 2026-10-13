Joey's best fantasy football defense streamers and D/ST rankings for Weeks 6, 7, 8, 9 in 2026. NFL team defense streamers and starts based on strength of schedule.
Welcome, RotoBallers, to our fantasy football D/ST streamers and starts for Weeks 6, 7, 8, and 9 of the 2026 season. This article will identify the best D/ST to pick up for this week and in the weeks ahead.
Every week, we look at the defenses fantasy managers should target for the coming weeks. If you like to stream defenses or roster two defenses, this article will be a big help. At this point in the season, it might be a good idea to roster more than one defense if you're in a league with a deeper bench.
These are the best defenses to stream for the next four weeks of the fantasy season (Weeks 6, 7, 8, 9). If you want our Week 6 D/ST fantasy football rankings, be sure to check out that link.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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D/ST Strength of Schedule: Weeks 6-9
This article covers the four best streaming defenses for the next four weeks. This list includes all defensive streamers fantasy managers should have on their radar heading into Week 6. A couple of these defenses only have a good matchup in Week 6, while several other defenses on this list have some favorable upcoming matchups.
We will break down the best defensive streamers into four categories (Temporary, Part-Time, Recruit, and Fool's Gold). You can find descriptions of each streamer type below. We will also only look at defenses that are rostered in under 50% of Yahoo! leagues.
- “Temporary” Streamer: D/ST with a good matchup in Week 6
- “Part-Time” Streamer: D/ST with multiple nice matchups in a row
- “Recruit” Streamer: D/ST with an easy upcoming schedule that you pick up earlier to stash on your bench
- “Fool’s Gold” Streamer: D/ST that on paper looks like a good option, but should be avoided
Week 6 D/ST Streamers
Cleveland Browns D/ST (Part-Time Streamer)
- Week 6 Opponent: Baltimore Ravens
- Yahoo Rostership: 30%
- Over-Under: 41.5 points
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 23
The Cleveland Browns have played some really good defense over the last few weeks. This group has recorded at least three sacks in four straight games and has allowed under 20 points in three of those contests. Last week, the Browns defense tallied four sacks, forced four fumbles (recovered two), and held the Jets to only 17 offensive points.
The Browns legit have a championship level defense. And have for a couple years. https://t.co/TZMqBIapC1
— Chad Fisher DNP (@ChadFisher) October 11, 2026
Now this group gets some favorable upcoming matchups. If Lamar Jackson (ankle) misses another week, this Browns defense will be a top-12 play in Week 6 against a Ravens offense that would be starting Tyler Huntley. Last week, Huntley was sacked three times. If Jackson does wind up playing this week, then the Browns are a nice stash for Week 7 and Week 8.
Cleveland will play the Titans next week. Tennessee has struggled offensively early in the season and hasn't scored more than 20 points in a game. The Browns could also be used again in Week 8 against the Steelers. This defense just tallied five sacks and forced two interceptions against this Aaron Rodgers-led offense back in Week 4. Pick up this Browns D/ST for the coming weeks.
Kansas City Chiefs D/ST (Part-Time Streamer)
- Week 6 Opponent: Los Angeles Chargers
- Yahoo Rostership: 28%
- Over-Under: 42.5 points
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 17
The Kansas City Chiefs defense has a prime opportunity in front of them in Week 6. The Chiefs will go up against a Chargers offense that has been all out of sorts through the first five weeks. Justin Herbert has thrown an interception in every game this season, and the offensive line has given up nine sacks over the past two weeks. The Chiefs will be a top-5 defensive play in all formats this week.
Fantasy managers can also use this Kansas City D/ST in both Week 8 and Week 9 as well. After a tougher matchup in Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks, the Chiefs will play the Denver Broncos in Week 8 and the New York Jets in Week 9. This D/ST already scored 13 fantasy points against this Broncos offense in Week 1, and the Jets have allowed a league-leading 16 sacks since Week 2.
MANSOOR DELANE INT IN HIS FIRST NFL DRIVE
DENvsKC on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/glLLcfMVPm
— NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2026
Since you can use this Chiefs D/ST three times over the next four weeks, this group is a top pickup this week. This defense has some favorable matchups and should be able to get to the quarterback more than it has been. Although Kansas City ranks dead last in sack rate, this defense ranks in the top-12 in pressure rate through five weeks. Expect things to even out for this unit.
New York Jets D/ST (Recruit Streamer)
- Week 7 Opponent: Miami Dolphins
- Yahoo Rostership: 27%
- Over-Under: N/A
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: N/A
Not many fantasy managers will be looking to pick up this Jets D/ST in Week 6. This unit will play a New England Patriots offense that has seemingly figured things out over the last few weeks. But it's key to be one step ahead of your league mates. If you already have Week 6 figured out, pick up this D/ST for its Week 7 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins have been the best matchup for opposing defenses to start the season. No D/ST has scored fewer than eight fantasy points against Miami's offense through five weeks. That will make the Jets a top play in Week 7, especially since this unit has played better over the last two weeks. The Jets forced two turnovers and totaled one sack against the Bears in Week 4 and then tallied eight sacks against the Browns last week.
After this Week 7 matchup against the Dolphins, the Jets D/ST can be dropped in all formats. This defense shouldn't be used in Week 8 against the Raiders or Week 9 against the Chiefs.
Indianapolis Colts D/ST (Temporary Streamer)
- Week 6 Opponent: Tennessee Titans
- Yahoo Rostership: 6%
- Over-Under: 44 points
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 18.5
The Indianapolis Colts haven't been a top defense to start the 2026 season. They rank 32nd in pass rush win rate, 27th in EPA/play, and 27th in points allowed per game. However, the Colts D/ST has a nice opportunity in front of them in Week 6 against a poor Titans offense. Cam Ward has thrown an interception in three straight games, and the offensive line just allowed a season-high four sacks in last week's loss.
SNATCHEDDD
📺: @nfloncbs | @paramountplus https://t.co/PCDvd9VkuJ
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 11, 2026
There's definitely some risk in rolling with this Colts defense this week, but this D/ST will have a high enough fantasy floor. This group has allowed fewer than 20 points in two of its last three gams and has tallied multiple sacks in four of five contests. Indianapolis is a top-7 play this week in a plus matchup at home.
After this matchup against the Titans, fantasy managers can drop this Colts D/ST. This defense will play the Vikings in Week 7, the Jaguars in Week 8, and the Cowboys in Week 9. None of those matchups suggest keeping this defense for the foreseeable future. Use this D/ST this week and then drop them for another one before Week 7.
Recruit D/ST Streamers for Week 7
If you have Week 6 already figured out, let's look ahead at some defensive options that you could start in Week 7:
- Carolina Panthers (3% rostership on Yahoo) - Week 7 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (if Baker Mayfield is still out)
- Tennessee Titans (2% rostership on Yahoo) - Week 7 opponent: Cleveland Browns
Fool’s Gold D/ST Streamers to Avoid
New Orleans Saints D/ST at New York Giants
- Week 6 Opponent: New York Giants
- Yahoo Rostership: 6%
Some fantasy managers may want to pick up and start this Saints D/ST in Week 6. The New York Giants will continue to start Jameis Winston under center, and this Giants offensive line has allowed multiple sacks in four straight games. But this Saints defense is not a viable fantasy play this upcoming week.
The Giants have been able to move the ball over the last few weeks. This offense has scored at least 27 points in back-to-back games. That's not great news for a Saints defense that has allowed over 30 points in three of its five contests. With New Orleans also ranking in the middle of the pack in pressure rate and sack rate, there are better D/STs to roll with for Week 6.
D/ST Streaming Action Plan
Planning out your fantasy D/ST might require some work, but it might be necessary to target the best matchups every single week. Here is how I would line up my defensive streams across the next four weeks.
- Week 6: Stream the Chiefs versus the Chargers
- Week 7: Stream the Browns versus the Titans
- Week 8: Stream the Patriots versus the Dolphins
- Week 9: Stream the Lions versus the Dolphins
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