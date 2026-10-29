Is Travis Etienne Jr. The Starting Running Back For The Saints When He Returns? (Week 8 Update)

Will Travis Etienne Jr. start for the New Orleans Saints when he returns? Bruno Mulé breaks down the Travis Etienne Jr. return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 8.
Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller are struggling to sustain the ground game without Travis Etienne Jr., which opens a strong opportunity for him to take the lead rushing role when he returns. The New Orleans Saints managed 18 rushing yards in Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
November 8 (Week 9) against the Cleveland Browns is Etienne's earliest opportunity to play again, with New Orleans on its Week 8 bye. He has missed four games since aggravating a hamstring injury against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3.
Etienne has a stronger case to lead New Orleans in carries than to take over the entire backfield. Kamara's receiving work remains valuable, even as neither replacement has produced consistently on the ground.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Will Travis Etienne Jr. Start For The New Orleans Saints When He Returns?
The rushing production from his replacements gives Etienne a compelling case, even though New Orleans has not announced his return date or a starting decision.
I'd expect him to lead the Saints in carries once he is ready for regular work.
Etienne averaged 4.3 yards per attempt before his injury. Kamara has 125 yards on 41 carries this season, while Miller has 159 yards on 57 carries. Together, they have average just 2.9 yards per attempt.
Miller has received the larger rushing assignment recently, outcarrying Kamara 20-7 against the New York Giants in Week 6, then 8-6 against Pittsburgh. Miller produced 70 rushing yards on the ground in the Giants game, but he netted Miller just six rushing yards in the follow-up game on Sunday.
Kendre Miller gets 6️⃣ on the board for the Saints!
@MINvsNO on FOX/FOX One
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NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
New Orleans could keep Kamara involved while giving Etienne more rushing work, as his last appearance showed.
Etienne handled 13 attempts for 57 yards before exiting in the third quarter, a carry advantage over Kamara's nine carries for 36 yards and two caught passes.
Etienne would be returning to an offense still trying to establish consistency on the ground.
The problems extend beyond the backs, as the Saints' 175 rushing yards against the Giants fell to 18 yards against Pittsburgh, and Kellen Moore said Monday that the staff would examine both its schemes and fundamentals during the bye.
Another reserve, CJ Donaldson, left the Steelers game with a shoulder injury and did not return, and his status after the bye remains unsettled.
Travis Etienne Jr. Fantasy Football Outlook
Etienne is a potential flex upon his return, with room to move into the RB2 range if he takes control of the carries.
In 12-team leagues, I'd keep him through the bye and add him if another manager drops him.
Against Pittsburgh, Kamara caught seven passes for 57 yards, tying Barion Brown for the team lead in receiving yardage despite gaining only five yards on the ground.
That assignment gives New Orleans a reason to keep him involved even if Etienne becomes its preferred runner, and it makes his receiving usage the main obstacle to a larger projection.
Projecting the opener's reception volume onto Etienne's eventual return would overlook an early split.
He caught seven passes in the opener without Kamara, then two in each of the next two games with the veteran active, so his own receiving numbers changed when Kamara returned.
Both Kamara and Miller have already converted scoring opportunities during his absence, with Kamara scoring twice on the ground against the Atlanta Falcons and Miller adding a rushing touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.
Etienne, meanwhile, has yet to score in 2026, which makes touchdowns another concern.
In 2025 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Etienne rushed for 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 292 yards and six more scores, production that still supports keeping him.
He did it on 296 touches across 17 games, a much larger weekly workload than his 41 touches in three Saints appearances.
A hat trick for Travis Etienne!
NYJvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+
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NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025
Miller has averaged only 2.8 yards per attempt this season, which leaves his recent carry workload vulnerable when Etienne returns.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 8 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Jonah Coleman, J.K. Dobbins, Tony Pollard, Chase Brown compared to others:
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