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Is Travis Etienne Jr. The Starting Running Back For The Saints When He Returns? (Week 8 Update)

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Travis Etienne - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Will Travis Etienne Jr. start for the New Orleans Saints when he returns? Bruno Mulé breaks down the Travis Etienne Jr. return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 8.

Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller are struggling to sustain the ground game without Travis Etienne Jr., which opens a strong opportunity for him to take the lead rushing role when he returns. The New Orleans Saints managed 18 rushing yards in Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

November 8 (Week 9) against the Cleveland Browns is Etienne's earliest opportunity to play again, with New Orleans on its Week 8 bye. He has missed four games since aggravating a hamstring injury against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3.

Etienne has a stronger case to lead New Orleans in carries than to take over the entire backfield. Kamara's receiving work remains valuable, even as neither replacement has produced consistently on the ground.

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Will Travis Etienne Jr. Start For The New Orleans Saints When He Returns?

The rushing production from his replacements gives Etienne a compelling case, even though New Orleans has not announced his return date or a starting decision.

I'd expect him to lead the Saints in carries once he is ready for regular work.

Etienne averaged 4.3 yards per attempt before his injury. Kamara has 125 yards on 41 carries this season, while Miller has 159 yards on 57 carries. Together, they have average just 2.9 yards per attempt.

Miller has received the larger rushing assignment recently, outcarrying Kamara 20-7 against the New York Giants in Week 6, then 8-6 against Pittsburgh. Miller produced 70 rushing yards on the ground in the Giants game, but he netted Miller just six rushing yards in the follow-up game on Sunday.

New Orleans could keep Kamara involved while giving Etienne more rushing work, as his last appearance showed.

Etienne handled 13 attempts for 57 yards before exiting in the third quarter, a carry advantage over Kamara's nine carries for 36 yards and two caught passes.

Etienne would be returning to an offense still trying to establish consistency on the ground.

The problems extend beyond the backs, as the Saints' 175 rushing yards against the Giants fell to 18 yards against Pittsburgh, and Kellen Moore said Monday that the staff would examine both its schemes and fundamentals during the bye.

Another reserve, CJ Donaldson, left the Steelers game with a shoulder injury and did not return, and his status after the bye remains unsettled.

 

Travis Etienne Jr. Fantasy Football Outlook

Etienne is a potential flex upon his return, with room to move into the RB2 range if he takes control of the carries.

In 12-team leagues, I'd keep him through the bye and add him if another manager drops him.

Against Pittsburgh, Kamara caught seven passes for 57 yards, tying Barion Brown for the team lead in receiving yardage despite gaining only five yards on the ground.

That assignment gives New Orleans a reason to keep him involved even if Etienne becomes its preferred runner, and it makes his receiving usage the main obstacle to a larger projection.

Projecting the opener's reception volume onto Etienne's eventual return would overlook an early split.

He caught seven passes in the opener without Kamara, then two in each of the next two games with the veteran active, so his own receiving numbers changed when Kamara returned.

Both Kamara and Miller have already converted scoring opportunities during his absence, with Kamara scoring twice on the ground against the Atlanta Falcons and Miller adding a rushing touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

Etienne, meanwhile, has yet to score in 2026, which makes touchdowns another concern.

In 2025 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Etienne rushed for 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 292 yards and six more scores, production that still supports keeping him.

He did it on 296 touches across 17 games, a much larger weekly workload than his 41 touches in three Saints appearances.

Miller has averaged only 2.8 yards per attempt this season, which leaves his recent carry workload vulnerable when Etienne returns.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Who Should I Start for Week 8?

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 8 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jonah Coleman, J.K. Dobbins, Tony Pollard, Chase Brown. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 8. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jonah Coleman, J.K. Dobbins, Tony Pollard, Chase Brown. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 8 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Jonah Coleman, J.K. Dobbins, Tony Pollard, Chase Brown compared to others:

Jonah Coleman
vs
KC Concepcion
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jonah Coleman
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jonah Coleman
vs
Germie Bernard
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jonah Coleman
vs
Sam Laporta
Jonah Coleman
vs
Breece Hall
Jonah Coleman
vs
Blake Corum
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tony Pollard
Jonah Coleman
vs
Denzel Boston
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jameson Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Colston Loveland
Jonah Coleman
vs
DK Metcalf
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordan Mason
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Warren
Jonah Coleman
vs
A.J. Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rashee Rice
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordan Addison
Jonah Coleman
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonah Coleman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Carnell Tate
Jonah Coleman
vs
Luther Burden III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Travis Kelce
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rachaad White
Jonah Coleman
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
DJ Moore
Jonah Coleman
vs
Hunter Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
Matthew Golden
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rome Odunze
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Antonio Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Michael Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keenan Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jalen Coker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Makai Lemon
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jonah Coleman
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jonah Coleman
vs
George Pickens
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brenton Strange
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chase Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jonah Coleman
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tee Higgins
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Parker Washington
Jonah Coleman
vs
Josh Downs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brock Bowers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Malik Washington
Jonah Coleman
vs
Drake London
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Christian Watson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bucky Irving
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jonah Coleman
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Devonta Smith
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jonah Coleman
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Braelon Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jonah Coleman
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
RJ Harvey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Trey McBride
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jonah Coleman
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jonah Coleman
vs
James Cook III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jonah Coleman
vs
Zay Flowers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mark Andrews
Jonah Coleman
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyren Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
Samaje Perine
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bam Knight
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jonah Coleman
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jonah Coleman
vs
Justice Hill
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jadarian Price
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ty Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Corey Kiner
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Goodson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Austin Ekeler
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jaylen Wright
Jonah Coleman
vs
Khalil Herbert
Jonah Coleman
vs
George Holani
Jonah Coleman
vs
Sione Vaki
Jonah Coleman
vs
Seth McGowan
Jonah Coleman
vs
Sean Tucker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Roschon Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kaytron Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Zach Charbonnet
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Michael Mayer
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Greg Dulcich
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dylan Sampson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Monangai
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Xavier Worthy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Demario Douglas
J.K. Dobbins
vs
AJ Barner
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keon Coleman
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ryan Flournoy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Colby Parkinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Elijah Mitchell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bam Knight
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cooper Kupp
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Samaje Perine
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rashid Shaheed
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Darren Waller
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jake Ferguson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mason Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kimani Vidal
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Khalil Shakir
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyjae Spears
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Omarion Hampton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Travis Hunter
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mark Andrews
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Justice Hill
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cade Otton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Pat Freiermuth
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Darnell Washington
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Gesicki
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
RJ Harvey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rashod Bateman
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Treylon Burks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Higbee
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Savion Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Braelon Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jauan Jennings
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Courtland Sutton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Devonta Smith
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jadarian Price
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kendrick Bourne
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ty Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Konata Mumpfield
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Bell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Malik Washington
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Eli Raridon
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Downs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quentin Johnston
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emanuel Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tre Harris
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kalif Raymond
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chig Okonkwo
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Evan Engram
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rico Dowdle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jahan Dotson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brenton Strange
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ted Hurst
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Caleb Douglas
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Darius Cooper
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Makai Lemon
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Corey Kiner
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keenan Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Antonio Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tommy Tremble
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rome Odunze
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Hunter Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Goodson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Travis Kelce
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Efton Chism III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bijan Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyren Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Derrick Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Javonte Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
James Cook III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Jacobs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bucky Irving
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
J.K. Dobbins
vs
D'Andre Swift
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rachaad White
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Saquon Barkley
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Mason
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Breece Hall
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ollie Gordon II
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quinshon Judkins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Blake Corum
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emmett Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Austin Ekeler
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Wright
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Khalil Herbert
J.K. Dobbins
vs
George Holani
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Sione Vaki
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Seth McGowan
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Sean Tucker
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Roschon Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jeremy McNichols
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kaytron Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ameer Abdullah
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dylan Laube
Tony Pollard
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Breece Hall
Tony Pollard
vs
Jameson Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tony Pollard
vs
DK Metcalf
Tony Pollard
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Mason
Tony Pollard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tony Pollard
vs
A.J. Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
KC Concepcion
Tony Pollard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tony Pollard
vs
Rashee Rice
Tony Pollard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tony Pollard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tony Pollard
vs
Germie Bernard
Tony Pollard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Tre Tucker
Tony Pollard
vs
Luther Burden III
Tony Pollard
vs
Sam Laporta
Tony Pollard
vs
Rachaad White
Tony Pollard
vs
Blake Corum
Tony Pollard
vs
DJ Moore
Tony Pollard
vs
Denzel Boston
Tony Pollard
vs
Matthew Golden
Tony Pollard
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tony Pollard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tony Pollard
vs
Colston Loveland
Tony Pollard
vs
Michael Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tony Pollard
vs
Jalen Coker
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tony Pollard
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tony Pollard
vs
George Pickens
Tony Pollard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tony Pollard
vs
Chase Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Addison
Tony Pollard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tony Pollard
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tony Pollard
vs
Tee Higgins
Tony Pollard
vs
Carnell Tate
Tony Pollard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tony Pollard
vs
Travis Kelce
Tony Pollard
vs
Parker Washington
Tony Pollard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Brock Bowers
Tony Pollard
vs
Hunter Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
Drake London
Tony Pollard
vs
Rome Odunze
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian Watson
Tony Pollard
vs
Antonio Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Bucky Irving
Tony Pollard
vs
Keenan Allen
Tony Pollard
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tony Pollard
vs
Makai Lemon
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tony Pollard
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tony Pollard
vs
Brenton Strange
Tony Pollard
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tony Pollard
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tony Pollard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tony Pollard
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tony Pollard
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tony Pollard
vs
Trey McBride
Tony Pollard
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tony Pollard
vs
Josh Downs
Tony Pollard
vs
James Cook III
Tony Pollard
vs
Malik Washington
Tony Pollard
vs
Zay Flowers
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Javonte Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Derrick Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Tony Pollard
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tony Pollard
vs
Devonta Smith
Tony Pollard
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tony Pollard
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyren Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Braelon Allen
Tony Pollard
vs
Puka Nacua
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tony Pollard
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Tony Pollard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tony Pollard
vs
RJ Harvey
Tony Pollard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tony Pollard
vs
Samaje Perine
Tony Pollard
vs
Bam Knight
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tony Pollard
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Tony Pollard
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyle Monangai
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tony Pollard
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tony Pollard
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Tony Pollard
vs
Kimani Vidal
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tony Pollard
vs
Justice Hill
Tony Pollard
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tony Pollard
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tony Pollard
vs
Jadarian Price
Tony Pollard
vs
Ty Johnson
Tony Pollard
vs
Corey Kiner
Tony Pollard
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Goodson
Tony Pollard
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tony Pollard
vs
Austin Ekeler
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Wright
Tony Pollard
vs
Khalil Herbert
Tony Pollard
vs
George Holani
Tony Pollard
vs
Sione Vaki
Tony Pollard
vs
Seth McGowan
Tony Pollard
vs
Sean Tucker
Tony Pollard
vs
Roschon Johnson
Tony Pollard
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Tony Pollard
vs
Kaytron Allen
Tony Pollard
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Chase Brown
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chase Brown
vs
George Pickens
Chase Brown
vs
Tee Higgins
Chase Brown
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chase Brown
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chase Brown
vs
Jalen Coker
Chase Brown
vs
Parker Washington
Chase Brown
vs
Michael Wilson
Chase Brown
vs
Brock Bowers
Chase Brown
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chase Brown
vs
Drake London
Chase Brown
vs
Matthew Golden
Chase Brown
vs
Christian Watson
Chase Brown
vs
DJ Moore
Chase Brown
vs
Bucky Irving
Chase Brown
vs
Rachaad White
Chase Brown
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chase Brown
vs
Luther Burden III
Chase Brown
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chase Brown
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chase Brown
vs
Josh Jacobs
Chase Brown
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chase Brown
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Chase Brown
vs
Rashee Rice
Chase Brown
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chase Brown
vs
Stefon Diggs
Chase Brown
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chase Brown
vs
A.J. Brown
Chase Brown
vs
Trey McBride
Chase Brown
vs
Jordan Mason
Chase Brown
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chase Brown
vs
DK Metcalf
Chase Brown
vs
James Cook III
Chase Brown
vs
Jameson Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Zay Flowers
Chase Brown
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Chase Brown
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Javonte Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Tony Pollard
Chase Brown
vs
Derrick Henry
Chase Brown
vs
Breece Hall
Chase Brown
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chase Brown
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chase Brown
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chase Brown
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Chase Brown
vs
Kyren Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chase Brown
vs
Puka Nacua
Chase Brown
vs
KC Concepcion
Chase Brown
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Kenneth Walker III
Chase Brown
vs
Jonah Coleman
Chase Brown
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chase Brown
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Jeremiyah Love
Chase Brown
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chase Brown
vs
Germie Bernard
Chase Brown
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chase Brown
vs
Tre Tucker
Chase Brown
vs
Sam Laporta
Chase Brown
vs
Blake Corum
Chase Brown
vs
Denzel Boston
Chase Brown
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Chase Brown
vs
Colston Loveland
Chase Brown
vs
Dallas Goedert
Chase Brown
vs
Tyler Warren
Chase Brown
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chase Brown
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chase Brown
vs
Jordan Addison
Chase Brown
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Chase Brown
vs
Carnell Tate
Chase Brown
vs
Travis Kelce
Chase Brown
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chase Brown
vs
Hunter Henry
Chase Brown
vs
Rome Odunze
Chase Brown
vs
Antonio Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Keenan Allen
Chase Brown
vs
Makai Lemon
Chase Brown
vs
Caleb Douglas
Chase Brown
vs
Brenton Strange
Chase Brown
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chase Brown
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Chase Brown
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chase Brown
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Chase Brown
vs
Josh Downs
Chase Brown
vs
Malik Washington
Chase Brown
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chase Brown
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Chase Brown
vs
Devonta Smith
Chase Brown
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chase Brown
vs
Braelon Allen
Chase Brown
vs
RJ Harvey
Chase Brown
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chase Brown
vs
Samaje Perine
Chase Brown
vs
Bam Knight
Chase Brown
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chase Brown
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Chase Brown
vs
Dylan Sampson
Chase Brown
vs
Kyle Monangai
Chase Brown
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chase Brown
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Chase Brown
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Elijah Mitchell
Chase Brown
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Kimani Vidal
Chase Brown
vs
Tyjae Spears
Chase Brown
vs
Justice Hill
Chase Brown
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chase Brown
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chase Brown
vs
Jadarian Price
Chase Brown
vs
Ty Johnson
Chase Brown
vs
Corey Kiner
Chase Brown
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Chase Brown
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Tyler Goodson
Chase Brown
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Emmett Johnson
Chase Brown
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Austin Ekeler
Chase Brown
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Jaylen Wright
Chase Brown
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Khalil Herbert
Chase Brown
vs
George Holani
Chase Brown
vs
Sione Vaki
Chase Brown
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Seth McGowan
Chase Brown
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Sean Tucker
Chase Brown
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Chase Brown
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Chase Brown
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Chase Brown
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Chase Brown
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Dylan Laube

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Carnell Tate

Still Not Practicing Thursday
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Ja'Marr Chase

Expected to Play in Week 8
Tony Pollard

Likely Staying Put Before Trade Deadline
Jeffery Simmons

Bears Acquire Jeffery Simmons From Titans in Blockbuster Deal
Tristan Jarry

Shuts Out Flames
Victor Wembanyama

Posts Massive Line In OT Win Over Jazz
Gavin McKenna

Delivers in First-Line Role
Cooper Flagg

Stars In Win Over Oklahoma City
Albert Johansson

to Miss Thursday's Action
Quentin Grimes

With Big Game In Win Over Clippers
Justin Brazeau

Sent to AHL for Conditioning Stint
Sam Steel

Likely to Return Thursday
Naz Reid

Benched At Halftime In Loss To Pistons
Matthew Golden

Trending Towards Playing on Thursday
Josh Manson

Exits With Lower-Body Injury
Devin Cooley

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Versus Oilers
Myles Garrett

Will Not be Designated to Return Ahead of Week 8
Tyler Warren

Back at Practice, Limited on Wednesday
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Ladd McConkey

Practicing Without Restrictions Off Bye Week
Jake LaRavia

Joins Lakers' Starting Lineup Wednesday
Quentin Grimes

Starting Against Clippers Wednesday
Brandon Ingram

Clippers Debut on Hold for Another Week
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Remains Out This Week
Max Strus

to Miss Clippers' Two-Game Road Trip
Jaylen Waddle

No Practice for Jaylen Waddle on Wednesday
Jordan Poole

Exits Wednesday's Game with Ankle Injury
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
DeVonta Smith

Misses Walkthrough on Wednesday
Saquon Barkley

is a Non-Participant on Wednesday
Ajay Mitchell

Cleared to Play Wednesday
Tyler Allgeier

Misses Wednesday's Practice Session With Toe Injury
Caleb Martin

Upgraded to Available Wednesday
Naji Marshall

Sidelined for Second Straight Game
Kyrie Irving

Cleared to Play Against Thunder
Jaxson Hayes

Returns Wednesday
Lauri Markkanen

Ruled Out Against Spurs
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Out Vs. Clippers With Back Tightness
Lamar Jackson

Practices in Full on Wednesday
Jaylin Noel

to Miss the Rest of the Season Due to Turf Toe
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Dameon Pierce

Goes on Injured Reserve With Undisclosed Injury
Kyle Capobianco

to Miss One Week
Jeremiyah Love

to be Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Brandon Hagel

a Game-Time Decision Thursday
Davante Adams

Could Return on "Shorter Term" of 6-10 Week Timeline
TOR

Chris Tanev Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Kirill Marchenko

Considered Week-to-Week
Terrance Ferguson

Rams Won't Open Terrance Ferguson's Practice Window This Week
Zach Hyman

Oilers Place Zach Hyman On Injured Reserve
Rashee Rice

Officially Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Mattias Ekholm

Cleared to Play Against Flames
Logan Thompson

Available Wednesday
Ja'Marr Chase

Rested on Wednesday With Ankle Injury
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Absent From Wednesday's Practice
Justin Champagnie

Set to Miss Several Months
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Alex Caruso

Expected to Miss Time With Ankle Sprain
Tyrese Haliburton

Set to Miss Time Due to Hamstring Injury
AJ Dybantsa

to Make NBA Debut on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Nicolas Roy

Likely to Play Wednesday
Radek Faksa

a Week Away From Returning
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Esa Lindell

Nearing Return
Benjamin Kindel

Returns to Practice
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Jared Spurgeon

Exits Early Versus Mammoth
Taylor Hall

to Miss More Time
James Reimer

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
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