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Is Travis Etienne Jr. The Starting Running Back For The Saints When He Returns? (Week 10 Update)

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Travis Etienne - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Will Travis Etienne Jr. start for the New Orleans Saints when he returns? Aidin breaks down the Travis Etienne Jr. return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 10.

Travis Etienne Jr. had an outstanding 2025 season, scoring 13 touchdowns from scrimmage and finishing the year as the overall PPR RB10.

That great season led to him receiving a four-year, $52 million contract from the New Orleans Saints in the offseason, and he was supposed to be the missing piece that would take the Saints' offense to the next level. Unfortunately, he looked slightly unimpressive before suffering a hamstring injury and landing on Injured Reserve after Week 3. The Saints have had a very difficult time replacing Etienne in recent weeks, shuffling through multiple options.

Will Etienne be the Saints' starting running back when he returns? Let's dive in.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Will Travis Etienne Jr. Start For The New Orleans Saints When He Returns?

Although Etienne had a poor start to the year, rushing for 128 yards on 30 carries (4.3 yards per carry), he will almost certainly be the team's RB1 when he makes his return.

Aging franchise icon Alvin Kamara has provided a few flashes of his former self, such as a two-touchdown performance in a loss to the Falcons the week following Etienne's injury, but he clearly isn't the player he once used to be.

Kamara hasn't had a game with over 40 rushing yards, and has only had one game with 40+ receiving yards.

This was the last chance for the Saints' injury-prone former third-round pick Kendre Miller to prove himself. Miller couldn't answer the call, putting up a disgusting 2.6 yards per carry in Etienne's absence, forcing the Saints to finally give up on him, as he was waived on November 7.

Rookie UDFA CJ Donaldson ran for 39 yards against the Giants in Week 6, but the team hasn't trusted him enough to give him any snaps since then. Former fantasy darling Zamir White has also logged one carry for one yard.

The Saints decided to bring back Audric Estime ahead of their Week 9 clash against the Browns, which proved to be a wise decision.

Estime ran for 72 yards and a touchdown against Cleveland, and will have an interesting few weeks ahead to fully establish himself in the team's long-term rotation.

 

Travis Etienne Jr. Fantasy Football Outlook

The Saints didn't pay Etienne $13 million a year by accident. Their rushing attack is the weakest part of their roster, and they feel like they can take control of the NFC South for years to come with an effective running game.

Audric Estime's revenge game against the Browns, whom he had been a part of just a few days before the game, was undoubtedly very wholesome and will be one of the "feel-good stories" of the year.

But Estime is clearly not built to be the team's main running back. With a few good games, he could be a solid part of the rotation alongside Kamara and Etienne.

But it's obvious that Etienne will be the leader of the pack. When asked about Etienne's return, Saints head coach Kellen Moore told Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune, "We'll see. He's progressing well. We'll gather some more information and make a decision."

Moore added that the team was "using the time allotted" to let Etienne work with the training staff before making a decision on his return this week.

The Saints are hoping for Etienne to make his return before the team's brutal three-game gauntlet against three championship contenders: the Bears, Bengals, and Packers.

Winning any one of those games could provide a huge boost to their playoff chances ahead of their final five-game stretch, which includes four games against divisional opponents, all of whom could still be in the mix come December and January.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Who Should I Start for Week 10?

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 10 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Alvin Kamara, Audric Estime, Quinshon Judkins, Ollie Gordon II, Rico Dowdle. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 10. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Alvin Kamara, Audric Estime, Quinshon Judkins, Ollie Gordon II, Rico Dowdle. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 10 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Alvin Kamara, Audric Estime, Quinshon Judkins, Ollie Gordon II, Rico Dowdle compared to others:

Alvin Kamara
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Alvin Kamara
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Jahan Dotson
Audric Estime
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Greg Dulcich
Audric Estime
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Tommy Tremble
Audric Estime
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Kenyon Sadiq
Audric Estime
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Tre Harris
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Audric Estime
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Demarcus Robinson
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Oronde Gadsden II
Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Jonathan Taylor
Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Ashton Jeanty
Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
vs
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Audric Estime
vs
Jadarian Price
Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
vs
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Jordan Mason
Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Audric Estime
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Quinshon Judkins
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Quinshon Judkins
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Quinshon Judkins
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Quinshon Judkins
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Quinshon Judkins
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Quinshon Judkins
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Quinshon Judkins
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Quinshon Judkins
vs
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Quinshon Judkins
vs
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Quinshon Judkins
vs
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Quinshon Judkins
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Quinshon Judkins
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Quinshon Judkins
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Quinshon Judkins
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Quinshon Judkins
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Quinshon Judkins
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Quinshon Judkins
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Quinshon Judkins
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Quinshon Judkins
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Quinshon Judkins
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Quinshon Judkins
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Quinshon Judkins
vs
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Quinshon Judkins
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Quinshon Judkins
vs
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Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bijan Robinson
Quinshon Judkins
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Quinshon Judkins
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Quinshon Judkins
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Quinshon Judkins
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Quinshon Judkins
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Quinshon Judkins
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Quinshon Judkins
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Ollie Gordon II
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Ollie Gordon II
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Ollie Gordon II
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Ollie Gordon II
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Ollie Gordon II
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Ollie Gordon II
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Ollie Gordon II
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Sione Vaki
Ollie Gordon II
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Lan Larison
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Trevor Etienne
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Ollie Gordon II
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Germie Bernard
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mike Gesicki
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Higbee
Rico Dowdle
vs
A.J. Brown
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Rico Dowdle
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Rico Dowdle
vs
Demario Douglas
Rico Dowdle
vs
Antonio Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Carnell Tate
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jordan Mason
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rico Dowdle
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rico Dowdle
vs
Brenton Strange
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rico Dowdle
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Rico Dowdle
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rico Dowdle
vs
Braelon Allen
Rico Dowdle
vs
Keenan Allen
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tank Dell
Rico Dowdle
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jordan Addison
Rico Dowdle
vs
Woody Marks
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dylan Sampson
Rico Dowdle
vs
KC Concepcion
Rico Dowdle
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Denzel Boston
Rico Dowdle
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Corey Kiner
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Josh Downs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Hunter Henry
Rico Dowdle
vs
Darren Waller
Rico Dowdle
vs
DK Metcalf
Rico Dowdle
vs
Caleb Douglas
Rico Dowdle
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rico Dowdle
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kaelon Black
Rico Dowdle
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tre Tucker
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rachaad White
Rico Dowdle
vs
Malik Washington
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rico Dowdle
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jadarian Price
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Rico Dowdle
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Rico Dowdle
vs
Blake Corum
Rico Dowdle
vs
Colby Parkinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Sam Laporta
Rico Dowdle
vs
Darnell Washington
Rico Dowdle
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Trey McBride
Rico Dowdle
vs
Emmett Johnson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Warren
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mark Andrews
Rico Dowdle
vs
Travis Kelce
Rico Dowdle
vs
Alvin Kamara
Rico Dowdle
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dalton Schultz
Rico Dowdle
vs
Breece Hall
Rico Dowdle
vs
David Montgomery
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
James Cook III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rico Dowdle
vs
Javonte Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyren Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rico Dowdle
vs
Derrick Henry
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chase Brown
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tony Pollard
Rico Dowdle
vs
Austin Ekeler
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bam Knight
Rico Dowdle
vs
Samaje Perine
Rico Dowdle
vs
Devin Singletary
Rico Dowdle
vs
Justice Hill
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Seth McGowan
Rico Dowdle
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kimani Vidal
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ty Johnson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chris Brooks
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rico Dowdle
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rico Dowdle
vs
Khalil Herbert

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Start/Sit Chart - All Week 10 Matchup Ratings
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Paul George

Sidelined on Wednesday
Myles Turner

Out Wednesday
George Pickens

Going Through Individual Drills on Wednesday
A.J. Brown

Traveling to Germany With Patriots
Quentin Grimes

Downgraded to Unavailable
Patrick Mahomes

in a "Great Spot" After MRI, Will Need to Manage Pain
Caleb Wilson

Considered Questionable for Wednesday
NFL

Rex Ryan Arrested Wednesday in Nashville
Malik Willis

Hopes to Return in 2026
Lauri Markkanen

Sidelined at Least One Month
Egor Demin

Available on Wednesday
Josh Jacobs

Could Return in 2-3 Weeks
Garrett Wilson

Aaron Glenn "Very Hopeful" That Garrett Wilson Will Play in Week 10
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
NHL

Evander Kane Signs With KHL Team
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Colton Dach

Available for Wednesday's Game
Dylan Guenther

Questionable Wednesday
Puka Nacua

Rams Hope to Have Puka Nacua Back Around Week 14 or 15
Noah Hanifin

Week-to-Week With Undisclosed Injury
Troy Terry

Likely to Make Season Debut Wednesday
Brad Marchand

Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand Could Return in Two Weeks
Deshaun Watson

Will Start in Week 10
Nick Cousins

"Not Doing Great" After Leaving Loss With Injury
Quentin Grimes

Listed as Questionable for Wednesday
Isaiah Stewart

Questionable for Wednesday Against Denver
Devin Vassell

Questionable Against Bulls
Austin Reaves

Off the Injury Report for Wednesday
Norman Powell

Iffy for Wednesday
Precious Achiuwa

Exits with Lower-Leg Injury
Domantas Sabonis

(knee) Out; Keegan Murray Unavailable
Zach LaVine

Drops 31 Points, Turns Ankle in Second Half vs. the Magic
Nolan Traoré

Nolan Traore Iffy for Wednesday
Egor Demin

Probable for Wednesday Against Pelicans
Collin Murray-Boyles

Questionable Against Celtics
Immanuel Quickley

Iffy for Wednesday
Scottie Barnes

Ruled Out for Third Straight Game
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Brandon Williams

Sidelined at Least One Week
Trendon Watford

Sidelined Again Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Taking Wait-and-See Approach With Travis Etienne Jr.
Mats Zuccarello

Rejoins Kings Lineup Tuesday
Michael McCarron

Good to Go Against Canadiens
Jared Spurgeon

Returns From Five-Game Absence
Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Don't Release Brandon Aiyuk on Tuesday
Josh Morrissey

Cleared to Face Devils
Jack Roslovic

on Track to Return Tuesday
Jonathon Brooks

Panthers Expect Jonathon Brooks Back From IR Soon
Morgan Rielly

Remains Out Tuesday
Gardner Minshew II

Placed on Injured Reserve
Cale Makar

Available Tuesday
Matvei Michkov

Wants to Leave Philadelphia
Cam Skattebo

Logs Full Practice on Tuesday
Tony Pollard

Titans Keeping Tony Pollard Despite Trade Interest
Malik Willis

Expected to Land on Injured Reserve
Josh Downs

Chiefs Acquire Josh Downs in Deadline Trade
Jonathan Taylor

Expected to Stay With Colts at Trade Deadline
Fernando Mendoza

Takes Over as Raiders QB
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Trade Kirk Cousins to Vikings for 2027 Third-Round Pick
Keenan Allen

Traded to 49ers
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Christian Dvorak

Sets Up Two Goals as Flyers Earn Rare Win
Tyler Toffoli

Collects Two Points Against Islanders
Leon Draisaitl

Nets Two Goals in Monday's Win
Logan Mailloux

Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Rasmus Sandin

Nearing Season Debut
Erik Gustafsson

Deemed Day-to-Day
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
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MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Top Injured Players To Stash: Week 10
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Start/Sit Chart - All Week 10 Matchup Ratings
Well-Known Players: Drop, Hold or Sell Low?