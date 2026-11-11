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Is Jacory Croskey-Merritt The Starting Running Back For The Washington Commanders When He Returns? (Week 10 Update)

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Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers

Will Jacory Croskey-Merritt start for the Washington Commanders when he returns? Craig breaks down the Jacory Croskey-Merritt return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 10.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt was the Washington Commanders’ top tailback heading into the 2026 NFL season. Will he still be that when he returns from his stint on injured reserve?

Croskey-Merritt was knocked out of action by a groin injury that had hampered him all season. He was placed on the short-term injured reserve in October and is eligible to be activated for Washington’s Week 11 game against the high-flying Cincinnati Bengals. Washington’s rushing attack has sputtered all year, with or without Croskey-Merritt in the backfield.

So will Croskey-Merritt regain his spot as the starting running back in Washington? Or will he have to share time and touches or be relegated to a backup role? Here is the latest:

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Will Jacory Croskey-Merritt Start For The Washington Commanders When He Returns?

There is nothing to suggest that Croskey-Merritt will not return as the primary ball carrier on early rushing downs and inside the red zone when his groin heals up.  Rachaad White, the multi-purpose back the Commanders signed in the offseason, has only rushed for 110 yards over the three games JCM has missed. White has not proven he should be the every-down back from here on out.

Neither has 100-year-old Austin Ekeler, who was signed from Siberia a few weeks ago. His 16 carries for 52 yards over the past two weeks have not done fantasy favors for anybody. White and Ekeler are fine in their third-down roles, but neither is a better pure runner than Croskey-Merritt is.

 

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Football Outlook

Croskey-Merritt was not blowing the doors off defenders and was not scoring like Gerald Diggs when he was on the field. He failed to have 65 combined yards in any of his first four games this season, and one of those was against Dallas’ dreadful defense. His best game was his last before he was injured, where he rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown against the New York Giants in the infamous overtime tilt where neither division rival wanted to win.

Washington’s running back room is crowded, but White and Ekeler have the same skill set. Neither are power backs who run between the tackles for hard yards like Croskey-Merritt can.

White and Ekeler are average runners whose greatest talents come on passing downs where their above-average ball-catching skills can be put to use. Both will take touches from Croskey-Merritt, but he should still end up with 15-18 per game as Washington’s lead back.

The good news for Croskey-Merritt is that franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels is still injury-free, his two elbows are still intact, and he is still running Washington’s offense and passing attack.

This will create space for Croskey-Merritt to run as opposing defenses cannot crowd the box with Daniels under center like they can when Marcus Mariota is the one taking the snaps. It will also provide JCM more scoring opportunities since a Daniels-led offense will end up inside the red zone and near the end zone more often than a Mariota-led offense will.

Croskey-Merritt is not Jim Brown, Walter Payton, Emmitt Smith, or Saquon Barkley. He is not going to run for 100 yards and two touchdowns on a weekly basis. He is not going to rack up 20-25 touches per game and be a dynamic fantasy force that will save millions of managers’ seasons.

What Croskey-Merritt can be is a solid RB3 for a fantasy team in need of running back depth and flex options in their starting lineup. 50-75 yards per week and a TD every other week is not out of the realm of possibility for him. Croskey-Merritt rushed for 805 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025, so fantasy managers know what he can do when given carries on a regular basis.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for Week 10?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 10 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Blake Corum, Breece Hall, Rachaad White, Austin Ekeler, Devin Singletary. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 10. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Blake Corum, Breece Hall, Rachaad White, Austin Ekeler, Devin Singletary. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 10 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Blake Corum, Breece Hall, Rachaad White, Austin Ekeler, Devin Singletary compared to others:

Blake Corum
vs
Sam Laporta
Blake Corum
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Blake Corum
vs
Stefon Diggs
Blake Corum
vs
Jadarian Price
Blake Corum
vs
Trey McBride
Blake Corum
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Rachaad White
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Kelce
Blake Corum
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Blake Corum
vs
Isaiah Likely
Blake Corum
vs
Cam Skattebo
Blake Corum
vs
Breece Hall
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Tony Pollard
Blake Corum
vs
DK Metcalf
Blake Corum
vs
Jalen Coker
Blake Corum
vs
Hunter Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Blake Corum
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
George Pickens
Blake Corum
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Chase Brown
Blake Corum
vs
Corey Kiner
Blake Corum
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Blake Corum
vs
Denzel Boston
Blake Corum
vs
Jameson Williams
Blake Corum
vs
KC Concepcion
Blake Corum
vs
DJ Moore
Blake Corum
vs
Woody Marks
Blake Corum
vs
Garrett Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Blake Corum
vs
Rashee Rice
Blake Corum
vs
Tucker Kraft
Blake Corum
vs
Brock Bowers
Blake Corum
vs
Braelon Allen
Blake Corum
vs
Nico Collins
Blake Corum
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Blake Corum
vs
George Kittle
Blake Corum
vs
Brenton Strange
Blake Corum
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Blake Corum
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Matthew Golden
Blake Corum
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Blake Corum
vs
Christian Watson
Blake Corum
vs
Carnell Tate
Blake Corum
vs
Drake London
Blake Corum
vs
Demario Douglas
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Olave
Blake Corum
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Blake Corum
vs
Parker Washington
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Higbee
Blake Corum
vs
Justin Jefferson
Blake Corum
vs
Germie Bernard
Blake Corum
vs
Derrick Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Rico Dowdle
Blake Corum
vs
Zay Flowers
Blake Corum
vs
Mike Gesicki
Blake Corum
vs
Tee Higgins
Blake Corum
vs
A.J. Brown
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Blake Corum
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Blake Corum
vs
Kyren Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Antonio Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Malik Nabers
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Mason
Blake Corum
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Blake Corum
vs
Omarion Hampton
Blake Corum
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Blake Corum
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Blake Corum
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Blake Corum
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Blake Corum
vs
Bijan Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
James Cook III
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylen Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Javonte Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Blake Corum
vs
Dylan Sampson
Blake Corum
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Blake Corum
vs
Kaelon Black
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Emmett Johnson
Blake Corum
vs
Alvin Kamara
Blake Corum
vs
David Montgomery
Blake Corum
vs
Bam Knight
Blake Corum
vs
Samaje Perine
Blake Corum
vs
Justice Hill
Blake Corum
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Seth McGowan
Blake Corum
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Blake Corum
vs
Kimani Vidal
Blake Corum
vs
Audric Estime
Blake Corum
vs
Ty Johnson
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Brooks
Blake Corum
vs
Tyjae Spears
Blake Corum
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Blake Corum
vs
Khalil Herbert
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylen Wright
Breece Hall
vs
Tony Pollard
Breece Hall
vs
Isaiah Likely
Breece Hall
vs
Jalen Coker
Breece Hall
vs
Travis Kelce
Breece Hall
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Breece Hall
vs
Tyler Warren
Breece Hall
vs
George Pickens
Breece Hall
vs
Trey McBride
Breece Hall
vs
Chase Brown
Breece Hall
vs
Stefon Diggs
Breece Hall
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Breece Hall
vs
Sam Laporta
Breece Hall
vs
Jameson Williams
Breece Hall
vs
Blake Corum
Breece Hall
vs
DJ Moore
Breece Hall
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Breece Hall
vs
Garrett Wilson
Breece Hall
vs
Jadarian Price
Breece Hall
vs
Rashee Rice
Breece Hall
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Breece Hall
vs
Brock Bowers
Breece Hall
vs
Rachaad White
Breece Hall
vs
Nico Collins
Breece Hall
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Breece Hall
vs
George Kittle
Breece Hall
vs
Cam Skattebo
Breece Hall
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Breece Hall
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Breece Hall
vs
Matthew Golden
Breece Hall
vs
DK Metcalf
Breece Hall
vs
Christian Watson
Breece Hall
vs
Hunter Henry
Breece Hall
vs
Drake London
Breece Hall
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Breece Hall
vs
Chris Olave
Breece Hall
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Breece Hall
vs
Parker Washington
Breece Hall
vs
Corey Kiner
Breece Hall
vs
Justin Jefferson
Breece Hall
vs
Denzel Boston
Breece Hall
vs
Derrick Henry
Breece Hall
vs
KC Concepcion
Breece Hall
vs
Zay Flowers
Breece Hall
vs
Woody Marks
Breece Hall
vs
Tee Higgins
Breece Hall
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Breece Hall
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Breece Hall
vs
Tucker Kraft
Breece Hall
vs
Kyren Williams
Breece Hall
vs
Braelon Allen
Breece Hall
vs
Malik Nabers
Breece Hall
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Breece Hall
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Breece Hall
vs
Brenton Strange
Breece Hall
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Breece Hall
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Breece Hall
vs
Javonte Williams
Breece Hall
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Breece Hall
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Breece Hall
vs
Carnell Tate
Breece Hall
vs
Jaylen Warren
Breece Hall
vs
Demario Douglas
Breece Hall
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Breece Hall
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Breece Hall
vs
James Cook III
Breece Hall
vs
Tyler Higbee
Breece Hall
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Breece Hall
vs
Germie Bernard
Breece Hall
vs
Bijan Robinson
Breece Hall
vs
Rico Dowdle
Breece Hall
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Breece Hall
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Breece Hall
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Breece Hall
vs
Jordan Mason
Breece Hall
vs
Omarion Hampton
Breece Hall
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Breece Hall
vs
Dylan Sampson
Breece Hall
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Breece Hall
vs
Kaelon Black
Breece Hall
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Breece Hall
vs
Emmett Johnson
Breece Hall
vs
Alvin Kamara
Breece Hall
vs
David Montgomery
Breece Hall
vs
Bam Knight
Breece Hall
vs
Samaje Perine
Breece Hall
vs
Justice Hill
Breece Hall
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Breece Hall
vs
Seth McGowan
Breece Hall
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Breece Hall
vs
Kimani Vidal
Breece Hall
vs
Audric Estime
Breece Hall
vs
Ty Johnson
Breece Hall
vs
Chris Brooks
Breece Hall
vs
Tyjae Spears
Breece Hall
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Breece Hall
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Breece Hall
vs
Khalil Herbert
Breece Hall
vs
Jaylen Wright
Breece Hall
vs
Sione Vaki
Breece Hall
vs
Lan Larison
Rachaad White
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rachaad White
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rachaad White
vs
Jadarian Price
Rachaad White
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rachaad White
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Rachaad White
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Blake Corum
Rachaad White
vs
DK Metcalf
Rachaad White
vs
Sam Laporta
Rachaad White
vs
Hunter Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rachaad White
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Trey McBride
Rachaad White
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Warren
Rachaad White
vs
Corey Kiner
Rachaad White
vs
Travis Kelce
Rachaad White
vs
Denzel Boston
Rachaad White
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rachaad White
vs
KC Concepcion
Rachaad White
vs
Breece Hall
Rachaad White
vs
Woody Marks
Rachaad White
vs
Tony Pollard
Rachaad White
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rachaad White
vs
Jalen Coker
Rachaad White
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rachaad White
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rachaad White
vs
Braelon Allen
Rachaad White
vs
George Pickens
Rachaad White
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Rachaad White
vs
Chase Brown
Rachaad White
vs
Brenton Strange
Rachaad White
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Rachaad White
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Jameson Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rachaad White
vs
DJ Moore
Rachaad White
vs
Carnell Tate
Rachaad White
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
Demario Douglas
Rachaad White
vs
Rashee Rice
Rachaad White
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Rachaad White
vs
Brock Bowers
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Higbee
Rachaad White
vs
Nico Collins
Rachaad White
vs
Germie Bernard
Rachaad White
vs
George Kittle
Rachaad White
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rachaad White
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rachaad White
vs
Mike Gesicki
Rachaad White
vs
Matthew Golden
Rachaad White
vs
A.J. Brown
Rachaad White
vs
Christian Watson
Rachaad White
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Rachaad White
vs
Drake London
Rachaad White
vs
Antonio Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Chris Olave
Rachaad White
vs
Jordan Mason
Rachaad White
vs
Parker Washington
Rachaad White
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rachaad White
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rachaad White
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rachaad White
vs
Derrick Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rachaad White
vs
Zay Flowers
Rachaad White
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rachaad White
vs
Tee Higgins
Rachaad White
vs
Keenan Allen
Rachaad White
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rachaad White
vs
Tank Dell
Rachaad White
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rachaad White
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rachaad White
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
James Cook III
Rachaad White
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rachaad White
vs
Javonte Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rachaad White
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rachaad White
vs
Kyren Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Dylan Sampson
Rachaad White
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Rachaad White
vs
Kaelon Black
Rachaad White
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Emmett Johnson
Rachaad White
vs
Alvin Kamara
Rachaad White
vs
David Montgomery
Rachaad White
vs
Bam Knight
Rachaad White
vs
Samaje Perine
Rachaad White
vs
Justice Hill
Rachaad White
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Seth McGowan
Rachaad White
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rachaad White
vs
Kimani Vidal
Rachaad White
vs
Audric Estime
Rachaad White
vs
Ty Johnson
Rachaad White
vs
Chris Brooks
Rachaad White
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rachaad White
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Austin Ekeler
vs
Mack Hollins
Austin Ekeler
vs
Bam Knight
Austin Ekeler
vs
David Montgomery
Austin Ekeler
vs
Samaje Perine
Austin Ekeler
vs
Dalton Schultz
Austin Ekeler
vs
Devin Singletary
Austin Ekeler
vs
Alvin Kamara
Austin Ekeler
vs
Keon Coleman
Austin Ekeler
vs
Mark Andrews
Austin Ekeler
vs
Eli Raridon
Austin Ekeler
vs
Emmett Johnson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Michael Mayer
Austin Ekeler
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Austin Ekeler
vs
Justice Hill
Austin Ekeler
vs
Darnell Washington
Austin Ekeler
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Austin Ekeler
vs
Colby Parkinson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Quentin Johnston
Austin Ekeler
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Austin Ekeler
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Austin Ekeler
vs
AJ Barner
Austin Ekeler
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Austin Ekeler
vs
Gunnar Helm
Austin Ekeler
vs
Malik Washington
Austin Ekeler
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Austin Ekeler
vs
Tre Tucker
Austin Ekeler
vs
Devaughn Vele
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kaelon Black
Austin Ekeler
vs
Reggie Virgil
Austin Ekeler
vs
Ladd McConkey
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Austin Ekeler
vs
Caleb Douglas
Austin Ekeler
vs
Greg Dulcich
Austin Ekeler
vs
Darren Waller
Austin Ekeler
vs
Tutu Atwell
Austin Ekeler
vs
Josh Downs
Austin Ekeler
vs
Seth McGowan
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Austin Ekeler
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Austin Ekeler
vs
Juwan Johnson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jordan Watkins
Austin Ekeler
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kimani Vidal
Austin Ekeler
vs
Dylan Sampson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Savion Williams
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jordan Addison
Austin Ekeler
vs
Xavier Worthy
Austin Ekeler
vs
Tank Dell
Austin Ekeler
vs
Malachi Fields
Austin Ekeler
vs
Keenan Allen
Austin Ekeler
vs
Audric Estime
Austin Ekeler
vs
Khalil Shakir
Austin Ekeler
vs
Mason Taylor
Austin Ekeler
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Austin Ekeler
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Austin Ekeler
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Austin Ekeler
vs
Omarion Hampton
Austin Ekeler
vs
Ty Johnson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jordan Mason
Austin Ekeler
vs
Chris Brooks
Austin Ekeler
vs
Antonio Williams
Austin Ekeler
vs
Cooper Kupp
Austin Ekeler
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Austin Ekeler
vs
Treylon Burks
Austin Ekeler
vs
A.J. Brown
Austin Ekeler
vs
Tyjae Spears
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Austin Ekeler
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Austin Ekeler
vs
Bijan Robinson
Austin Ekeler
vs
James Cook III
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jaylen Warren
Austin Ekeler
vs
Javonte Williams
Austin Ekeler
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Austin Ekeler
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kyren Williams
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Austin Ekeler
vs
Derrick Henry
Austin Ekeler
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Austin Ekeler
vs
Chase Brown
Austin Ekeler
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Austin Ekeler
vs
Tony Pollard
Austin Ekeler
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jadarian Price
Austin Ekeler
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Austin Ekeler
vs
Cam Skattebo
Austin Ekeler
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Austin Ekeler
vs
Corey Kiner
Austin Ekeler
vs
Woody Marks
Austin Ekeler
vs
Braelon Allen
Austin Ekeler
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Austin Ekeler
vs
Rico Dowdle
Austin Ekeler
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Austin Ekeler
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Austin Ekeler
vs
Khalil Herbert
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jaylen Wright
Devin Singletary
vs
Samaje Perine
Devin Singletary
vs
Keon Coleman
Devin Singletary
vs
Bam Knight
Devin Singletary
vs
Eli Raridon
Devin Singletary
vs
Austin Ekeler
Devin Singletary
vs
Michael Mayer
Devin Singletary
vs
Mack Hollins
Devin Singletary
vs
Justice Hill
Devin Singletary
vs
David Montgomery
Devin Singletary
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Devin Singletary
vs
Dalton Schultz
Devin Singletary
vs
Quentin Johnston
Devin Singletary
vs
Alvin Kamara
Devin Singletary
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Devin Singletary
vs
Mark Andrews
Devin Singletary
vs
AJ Barner
Devin Singletary
vs
Emmett Johnson
Devin Singletary
vs
Gunnar Helm
Devin Singletary
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Devin Singletary
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Devin Singletary
vs
Darnell Washington
Devin Singletary
vs
Devaughn Vele
Devin Singletary
vs
Colby Parkinson
Devin Singletary
vs
Reggie Virgil
Devin Singletary
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Devin Singletary
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Devin Singletary
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Devin Singletary
vs
Greg Dulcich
Devin Singletary
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Devin Singletary
vs
Tutu Atwell
Devin Singletary
vs
Malik Washington
Devin Singletary
vs
Seth McGowan
Devin Singletary
vs
Tre Tucker
Devin Singletary
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Devin Singletary
vs
Kaelon Black
Devin Singletary
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Devin Singletary
vs
Ladd McConkey
Devin Singletary
vs
Jordan Watkins
Devin Singletary
vs
Caleb Douglas
Devin Singletary
vs
Kimani Vidal
Devin Singletary
vs
Darren Waller
Devin Singletary
vs
Savion Williams
Devin Singletary
vs
Josh Downs
Devin Singletary
vs
Xavier Worthy
Devin Singletary
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Devin Singletary
vs
Malachi Fields
Devin Singletary
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Devin Singletary
vs
Audric Estime
Devin Singletary
vs
Juwan Johnson
Devin Singletary
vs
Mason Taylor
Devin Singletary
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Devin Singletary
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Devin Singletary
vs
Dylan Sampson
Devin Singletary
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Devin Singletary
vs
Jordan Addison
Devin Singletary
vs
Ty Johnson
Devin Singletary
vs
Tank Dell
Devin Singletary
vs
Chris Brooks
Devin Singletary
vs
Keenan Allen
Devin Singletary
vs
Cooper Kupp
Devin Singletary
vs
Khalil Shakir
Devin Singletary
vs
Treylon Burks
Devin Singletary
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Devin Singletary
vs
Tyjae Spears
Devin Singletary
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Devin Singletary
vs
Jahan Dotson
Devin Singletary
vs
Omarion Hampton
Devin Singletary
vs
Tommy Tremble
Devin Singletary
vs
Jordan Mason
Devin Singletary
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Devin Singletary
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Devin Singletary
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Devin Singletary
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Devin Singletary
vs
Bijan Robinson
Devin Singletary
vs
James Cook III
Devin Singletary
vs
Jaylen Warren
Devin Singletary
vs
Javonte Williams
Devin Singletary
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Devin Singletary
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Devin Singletary
vs
Kyren Williams
Devin Singletary
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Devin Singletary
vs
Derrick Henry
Devin Singletary
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Devin Singletary
vs
Chase Brown
Devin Singletary
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Devin Singletary
vs
Tony Pollard
Devin Singletary
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Devin Singletary
vs
Jadarian Price
Devin Singletary
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Devin Singletary
vs
Cam Skattebo
Devin Singletary
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Devin Singletary
vs
Corey Kiner
Devin Singletary
vs
Woody Marks
Devin Singletary
vs
Braelon Allen
Devin Singletary
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Devin Singletary
vs
Rico Dowdle
Devin Singletary
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Devin Singletary
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Devin Singletary
vs
Khalil Herbert
Devin Singletary
vs
Jaylen Wright

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Paul George

Sidelined on Wednesday
Myles Turner

Out Wednesday
George Pickens

Going Through Individual Drills on Wednesday
A.J. Brown

Traveling to Germany With Patriots
Quentin Grimes

Downgraded to Unavailable
Patrick Mahomes

in a "Great Spot" After MRI, Will Need to Manage Pain
Caleb Wilson

Considered Questionable for Wednesday
NFL

Rex Ryan Arrested Wednesday in Nashville
Malik Willis

Hopes to Return in 2026
Lauri Markkanen

Sidelined at Least One Month
Egor Demin

Available on Wednesday
Josh Jacobs

Could Return in 2-3 Weeks
Garrett Wilson

Aaron Glenn "Very Hopeful" That Garrett Wilson Will Play in Week 10
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
NHL

Evander Kane Signs With KHL Team
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Colton Dach

Available for Wednesday's Game
Dylan Guenther

Questionable Wednesday
Puka Nacua

Rams Hope to Have Puka Nacua Back Around Week 14 or 15
Noah Hanifin

Week-to-Week With Undisclosed Injury
Troy Terry

Likely to Make Season Debut Wednesday
Brad Marchand

Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand Could Return in Two Weeks
Deshaun Watson

Will Start in Week 10
Nick Cousins

"Not Doing Great" After Leaving Loss With Injury
Quentin Grimes

Listed as Questionable for Wednesday
Isaiah Stewart

Questionable for Wednesday Against Denver
Devin Vassell

Questionable Against Bulls
Austin Reaves

Off the Injury Report for Wednesday
Norman Powell

Iffy for Wednesday
Precious Achiuwa

Exits with Lower-Leg Injury
Domantas Sabonis

(knee) Out; Keegan Murray Unavailable
Zach LaVine

Drops 31 Points, Turns Ankle in Second Half vs. the Magic
Nolan Traoré

Nolan Traore Iffy for Wednesday
Egor Demin

Probable for Wednesday Against Pelicans
Collin Murray-Boyles

Questionable Against Celtics
Immanuel Quickley

Iffy for Wednesday
Scottie Barnes

Ruled Out for Third Straight Game
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Brandon Williams

Sidelined at Least One Week
Trendon Watford

Sidelined Again Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Taking Wait-and-See Approach With Travis Etienne Jr.
Mats Zuccarello

Rejoins Kings Lineup Tuesday
Michael McCarron

Good to Go Against Canadiens
Jared Spurgeon

Returns From Five-Game Absence
Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Don't Release Brandon Aiyuk on Tuesday
Josh Morrissey

Cleared to Face Devils
Jack Roslovic

on Track to Return Tuesday
Jonathon Brooks

Panthers Expect Jonathon Brooks Back From IR Soon
Morgan Rielly

Remains Out Tuesday
Gardner Minshew II

Placed on Injured Reserve
Cale Makar

Available Tuesday
Matvei Michkov

Wants to Leave Philadelphia
Cam Skattebo

Logs Full Practice on Tuesday
Tony Pollard

Titans Keeping Tony Pollard Despite Trade Interest
Malik Willis

Expected to Land on Injured Reserve
Josh Downs

Chiefs Acquire Josh Downs in Deadline Trade
Jonathan Taylor

Expected to Stay With Colts at Trade Deadline
Fernando Mendoza

Takes Over as Raiders QB
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Trade Kirk Cousins to Vikings for 2027 Third-Round Pick
Keenan Allen

Traded to 49ers
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Christian Dvorak

Sets Up Two Goals as Flyers Earn Rare Win
Tyler Toffoli

Collects Two Points Against Islanders
Leon Draisaitl

Nets Two Goals in Monday's Win
Logan Mailloux

Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Rasmus Sandin

Nearing Season Debut
Erik Gustafsson

Deemed Day-to-Day
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
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MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Top Injured Players To Stash: Week 10
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Start/Sit Chart - All Week 10 Matchup Ratings
Well-Known Players: Drop, Hold or Sell Low?