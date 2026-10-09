Fantasy football trade value chart and trade rankings for Week 5 of 2026. Use our trade value rankings to evaluate trades, and buy low on the right players.
Welcome back to our updated fantasy football trade value chart for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. In this article, you'll find our updated trade rankings, plus several fantasy football buys and sells, including Tucker Kraft, Quinshon Judkins, Carnell Tate, and more.
With the first month of the NFL season behind us, managers are starting to see which positions they need to bolster to prepare for a run at the championship, making it easier to identify trade targets.
So, let's use RotoBaller's fantasy football trade value chart to identify some of the best fantasy football trade candidates for Week 5. Good luck!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 5
Want more fantasy football trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy football. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.
The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy football news, and see upcoming schedules.
Fantasy Football Trade Rankings Values
The higher the Trade Value number, the higher the priority for targeting in trades. Find your players, add up the trade values of each side of the offer, and see which side of the trade wins.
Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Football
Tucker Kraft, TE, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft has shown well thus far in 2026 despite working back from a significant injury. Kraft tore his right ACL during Green Bay's Week 9 loss to the Panthers in 2025, but it hasn't slowed him much. The South Dakota native has eclipsed 90% of the team's snaps twice in four appearances and drew at least six targets in all but one.
It isn't all roses for Kraft, as wide receivers Matthew Golden and Christian Watson are legitimate earners in the offense. However, the 25-year-old should only get more effective as the season wanes. Kraft was a force before the knee injury derailed his 2025 campaign, and he could be rounding into form just in time for a series of softer matchups.
Verdict: Managers looking for a potential top-5 TE on a per-game basis who can still be acquired at a discount should target Kraft in a trade. Kraft has slowly found his footing and could be in position for a very productive second half.
Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams has separated himself from teammate Blake Corum over the past few weeks, potentially cementing his role as the team's workhorse. In the first two games, Williams and Corum split rushing attempts 23-22, while the former was the primary receiving option. Flip ahead to the previous two weeks, and Williams handily led the attack with 31 carries to 11.
Additionally, the 26-year-old has handled a massive receiving workload over that span (16/137[20 targets]). While you can't expect that kind of monster line weekly, the Rams' offense has a consolidated target tree and boasts the ninth-highest throw rate (61.96%). If the receiving usage sticks, Williams could take his game to a whole new level.
Verdict: Williams is a "buy-high" candidate. While there was concern heading into the season that Williams would fall into a timeshare with Blake Corum, the Notre Dame product has taken full control of the backfield. Given the offseason uncertainty, you may be able to acquire Williams at a high-end RB2 price, where he should be sold as a borderline top-8 RB.
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins is an intriguing buy-low candidate in fantasy football leagues as the Browns head into a very favorable Week 5 matchup against the New York Jets. Judkins saw 17 carries for 53 yards and his first rushing touchdown of the season in last Thursday night's 27-24 win over the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers, and he added a season-high six catches on seven targets for 43 yards as Cleveland's clear workhorse back.
The second-year back out of Ohio State has not found a ton of running room, averaging just 3.0 yards per carry on his 59 rushing attempts through four games, after he averaged 3.6 yards per rushing attempt in 14 starts as a rookie in 2025.
The former second-rounder had a team-high six catches, though, and if he continues to be used more like that in the passing game in this Browns offense, Judkins will continue to have a higher floor as an RB2 for fantasy football managers. In a Week 5 matchup this Sunday on the road against the Jets, Judkins should be locked in as a starter in all leagues.
Verdict: While his offensive environment may not be the most consistent during the season, an increased role in the passing game significantly raises his floor. Savvy managers should look to "buy" Judkins in hopes this pass-catching role continues to grow. If so, he would hold weekly top-20 value at the position.
Other Players to Target in Trades
- Jalen Coker, CAR
- Parker Washington, JAX
Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Football
Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate has been one of the lone bright spots for his team this season. The No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft, Tate has quickly ascended into a high-volume role as one of quarterback Cam Ward's favorite targets. He has played at least 84% of the snaps in three of his first four NFL games, and he has seen his target total increase each of the last two weeks.
He was especially dominant in Week 4, catching nine of 12 targets for 145 yards. The only blemish on his stat line was a lost fumble. Outside of the turnover, Tate proved that he is a consistent, reliable option for the Titans in the passing game, and the team should continue to feature him as they look to break out of a 0-4 start.
Tate has surged into the mid-to-high WR2 tier for fantasy football, but managers must acknowledge that he has a slightly lower floor given that Ward is susceptible to dud outings as a passer.
Verdict: While his Week 4 production was very promising, managers should look to "cash out" on Tate ahead of Week 5. His QB play will keep his weekly floor low, and his chance to see "spike" weeks may be very hard to predict.
Matthew Golden, WR, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden didn't put up much yardage in Week 4, but he still found the end zone for the second straight game. Golden caught three of seven targets for 21 yards against Tampa Bay, including a two-yard touchdown on fourth down. The second-year receiver now has 18 catches for 274 yards and two scores through four games, already putting him within 87 yards of his entire rookie-season total.
More importantly, the targets have been there. Golden has drawn 37 looks, five more than Christian Watson and the most on Green Bay's roster. He saw 12 targets in both Week 1 and Week 3, turning the latter opportunity into his first 100-yard receiving game of the season. Watson remains the more productive receiver, but Golden has established himself as a regular part of the passing attack rather than a complementary option.
His catch rate still leaves room for improvement, though the opportunities have been consistent. RotoBaller ranks him WR18 for Week 5 against Chicago, reflecting how much his fantasy value has grown.
Verdict: While Golden could continue this breakout trajectory, managers who are concerned about his low catch rate can likely cash out and acquire a high-floor WR2 with a far more consistent track record. Additionally, as Kraft continues to find his footing, Golden could eventually cede more targets in the passing game.
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has been an overwhelming success story through the first four weeks of the season. The 28-year-old has solidified himself as a fantasy RB2 in PPR leagues, largely thanks to his pass-catching contributions. He has 12 catches on 16 targets this season, as well as 44 rushing attempts and 3.7 yards per carry.
The rushing work has been nothing special, but Stevenson's ability to catch passes is nearly unparalleled among running backs. Plus, he's an excellent pass blocker, which has allowed him to get on the field for passing downs more than teammate TreVeyon Henderson. While any sort of shared backfield isn't ideal for fantasy football, Stevenson has solidified himself ahead of Henderson for the time being.
However, managers should monitor his status as he is dealing with a knee injury and could be in danger of missing Week 5.
Verdict: Stevenson's Week 4 production was promising, but those expecting him to be the clear lead in this committee should temper expectations. This will remain a split backfield, and managers who can get as much value after a major spike week should do so. If Henderson were to perform well in Week 5, Stevenson's trade value could drop significantly.
Other Players to Trade Away
- Jaylen Warren, PIT
- Romeo Doubs, NE
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