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Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart for Week 5 - Trade Rankings, Buys, Sells (2026)

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Quinshon Judkins - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football trade value chart and trade rankings for Week 5 of 2026. Use our trade value rankings to evaluate trades, and buy low on the right players.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 5
Fantasy Football Trade Rankings Values
Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Football
Other Players to Target in Trades
Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Football
Other Players to Trade Away
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome back to our updated fantasy football trade value chart for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. In this article, you'll find our updated trade rankings, plus several fantasy football buys and sells, including Tucker Kraft, Quinshon Judkins, Carnell Tate, and more.

With the first month of the NFL season behind us, managers are starting to see which positions they need to bolster to prepare for a run at the championship, making it easier to identify trade targets.

So, let's use RotoBaller's fantasy football trade value chart to identify some of the best fantasy football trade candidates for Week 5. Good luck!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 5

Want more fantasy football trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy football. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.

The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy football news, and see upcoming schedules.

 

Fantasy Football Trade Rankings Values

The higher the Trade Value number, the higher the priority for targeting in trades. Find your players, add up the trade values of each side of the offer, and see which side of the trade wins.  

Rank Trade Value Player Pos
1 100 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 92 Bijan Robinson RB
3 90 Kenneth Walker III RB
4 88 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
5 84 Jonathan Taylor RB
6 83 Christian McCaffrey RB
7 80 Puka Nacua WR
8 77 Ja'Marr Chase WR
9 75 Derrick Henry RB
10 72 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
11 69 CeeDee Lamb WR
12 69 Brock Bowers TE
13 68 James Cook III RB
14 66 Chris Olave WR
15 65 Drake London WR
16 64 Justin Jefferson WR
17 63 Trey McBride TE
18 63 Zay Flowers WR
19 63 Kyren Williams RB
20 60 Ashton Jeanty RB
21 59 Chase Brown RB
22 57 Nico Collins WR
23 57 Josh Allen QB
24 56 Javonte Williams RB
25 56 Parker Washington WR
26 55 Garrett Wilson WR
27 55 D'Andre Swift RB
28 54 Christian Watson WR
29 53 Davante Adams WR
30 52 Chuba Hubbard RB
31 51 George Pickens WR
32 50 Tetairoa McMillan WR
33 49 Jeremiyah Love RB
34 48 Bhayshul Tuten RB
35 47 Matthew Golden WR
36 47 Tee Higgins WR
37 47 Mike Evans WR
38 46 Malik Nabers WR
39 45 George Kittle TE
40 43 DJ Moore WR
41 43 Jaylen Waddle WR
42 42 Luther Burden III WR
43 42 Bucky Irving RB
44 42 DeVonta Smith WR
45 42 Jameson Williams WR
46 42 Breece Hall RB
47 41 Saquon Barkley RB
48 40 Tyler Warren TE
49 39 Josh Downs WR
50 39 Jalen Coker WR
51 38 Dalton Kincaid TE
52 38 Michael Wilson WR
53 37 Sam LaPorta TE
54 36 Jaylen Warren RB
55 36 Lamar Jackson QB
56 35 Brock Purdy QB
57 34 A.J. Brown WR
58 33 Ladd McConkey WR
59 32 Cam Skattebo RB
60 32 DK Metcalf WR
61 32 Quinshon Judkins RB
62 32 Kyle Monangai RB
63 31 Rashee Rice WR
64 30 Joe Burrow QB
65 29 Terry McLaurin WR
66 29 Trevor Lawrence QB
67 29 Emeka Egbuka WR
68 28 Colston Loveland TE
69 28 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
70 27 Josh Jacobs RB
71 27 TreVeyon Henderson RB
72 26 Rome Odunze WR
73 26 Drake Maye QB
74 26 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
75 25 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
76 25 Carnell Tate WR
77 24 Jayden Daniels QB
78 24 Tucker Kraft TE
79 24 Dak Prescott QB
80 23 RJ Harvey RB
81 23 Jordyn Tyson WR
82 22 David Montgomery RB
83 22 Caleb Williams QB
84 22 Blake Corum RB
85 21 Patrick Mahomes II QB
86 21 Travis Kelce TE
87 21 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
88 21 Rico Dowdle RB
89 20 Jakobi Meyers WR
90 20 Jared Goff QB
91 19 Denzel Boston WR
92 18 Omarion Hampton RB
93 17 Jordan Love QB
94 17 Stefon Diggs WR
95 17 Matthew Stafford QB
96 16 Tony Pollard RB
97 15 Tyler Shough QB
98 15 KC Concepcion Jr. WR
99 14 Braelon Allen RB
100 14 Jalen Hurts QB
101 14 Alvin Kamara RB
102 13 Kenyon Sadiq TE
103 13 Emmett Johnson RB
104 13 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
105 13 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
106 12 Jordan Addison WR
107 12 Zach Charbonnet RB
108 12 Juwan Johnson TE
109 12 Ollie Gordon II RB
110 12 Bryce Young QB
111 11 Romeo Doubs WR
112 11 Devaughn Vele WR
113 11 Khalil Shakir WR
114 11 Isaiah Likely TE
115 11 J.K. Dobbins RB
116 10 Makai Lemon WR
117 10 Jordan Mason RB
118 10 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
119 10 Courtland Sutton WR
120 9 Kaelon Black RB
121 9 Xavier Worthy WR
122 9 Woody Marks RB
123 9 Tyler Allgeier RB
124 9 Tre Harris WR
125 9 Dontayvion Wicks WR
126 9 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
127 9 Keaton Mitchell RB
128 9 Emanuel Wilson RB
129 8 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
130 8 Malik Washington WR
131 8 Mark Andrews TE
132 8 Adonai Mitchell WR
133 8 Mike Washington Jr. RB
134 8 Will Shipley RB
135 8 Kirk Cousins QB
136 8 Justin Herbert QB
137 8 Quentin Johnston WR
138 8 Kalif Raymond WR
139 7 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
140 7 Kyler Murray QB
141 7 Tre Tucker WR
142 7 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
143 7 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
144 7 Bo Nix QB
145 7 Dalton Schultz TE
146 7 Ted Hurst WR
147 7 Keenan Allen WR
148 7 Brenton Strange TE
149 6 Dallas Goedert TE
150 6 Jadarian Price RB
151 6 Hunter Henry TE
152 6 Ryan Flournoy WR
153 6 Oronde Gadsden II TE
154 6 Mike Gesicki TE
155 6 Tyjae Spears RB
156 6 Antonio Williams WR
157 6 Kaleb Johnson RB
158 6 Kenneth Gainwell RB
159 6 Caleb Douglas WR
160 5 Keon Coleman WR
161 5 Rachaad White RB
162 5 Jaylen Wright RB
163 5 Pat Freiermuth TE
164 5 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
165 5 Chris Bell WR
166 5 Jake Ferguson TE
167 5 MarShawn Lloyd RB
168 4 C.J. Stroud QB
169 4 T.J. Hockenson TE
170 4 Tyler Higbee TE
171 4 Rashod Bateman WR
172 4 Rashid Shaheed WR
173 4 Seth McGowan RB
174 4 Darren Waller TE
175 4 Kendrick Bourne WR
176 4 Sam Darnold QB
177 4 Michael Mayer TE
178 4 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
179 4 Jacoby Brissett QB
180 4 Najee Harris RB
181 4 Dohnte Meyers WR
182 4 Cade Otton TE
183 4 Kendre Miller RB
184 4 Ray Davis RB
185 3 Jonah Coleman RB
186 3 Daniel Jones QB
187 3 Aaron Rodgers QB
188 3 Chig Okonkwo TE
189 3 Samaje Perine RB
190 3 Roman Wilson WR
191 3 Sean Tucker RB
192 3 Alec Pierce WR
193 3 Michael Penix Jr. QB
194 3 Malachi Fields WR
195 3 Deshaun Watson QB
196 3 Malik Willis QB
197 3 AJ Barner TE
198 3 Josh Cameron WR
199 3 Sione Vaki RB
200 3 Tyreek Hill WR

 

Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Football

Tucker Kraft, TE, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft has shown well thus far in 2026 despite working back from a significant injury. Kraft tore his right ACL during Green Bay's Week 9 loss to the Panthers in 2025, but it hasn't slowed him much. The South Dakota native has eclipsed 90% of the team's snaps twice in four appearances and drew at least six targets in all but one.

It isn't all roses for Kraft, as wide receivers Matthew Golden and Christian Watson are legitimate earners in the offense. However, the 25-year-old should only get more effective as the season wanes. Kraft was a force before the knee injury derailed his 2025 campaign, and he could be rounding into form just in time for a series of softer matchups.

Verdict: Managers looking for a potential top-5 TE on a per-game basis who can still be acquired at a discount should target Kraft in a trade. Kraft has slowly found his footing and could be in position for a very productive second half.

 

Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams has separated himself from teammate Blake Corum over the past few weeks, potentially cementing his role as the team's workhorse. In the first two games, Williams and Corum split rushing attempts 23-22, while the former was the primary receiving option. Flip ahead to the previous two weeks, and Williams handily led the attack with 31 carries to 11.

Additionally, the 26-year-old has handled a massive receiving workload over that span (16/137[20 targets]). While you can't expect that kind of monster line weekly, the Rams' offense has a consolidated target tree and boasts the ninth-highest throw rate (61.96%). If the receiving usage sticks, Williams could take his game to a whole new level.

Verdict: Williams is a "buy-high" candidate. While there was concern heading into the season that Williams would fall into a timeshare with Blake Corum, the Notre Dame product has taken full control of the backfield. Given the offseason uncertainty, you may be able to acquire Williams at a high-end RB2 price, where he should be sold as a borderline top-8 RB.

 

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins is an intriguing buy-low candidate in fantasy football leagues as the Browns head into a very favorable Week 5 matchup against the New York Jets. Judkins saw 17 carries for 53 yards and his first rushing touchdown of the season in last Thursday night's 27-24 win over the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers, and he added a season-high six catches on seven targets for 43 yards as Cleveland's clear workhorse back.

The second-year back out of Ohio State has not found a ton of running room, averaging just 3.0 yards per carry on his 59 rushing attempts through four games, after he averaged 3.6 yards per rushing attempt in 14 starts as a rookie in 2025.

The former second-rounder had a team-high six catches, though, and if he continues to be used more like that in the passing game in this Browns offense, Judkins will continue to have a higher floor as an RB2 for fantasy football managers. In a Week 5 matchup this Sunday on the road against the Jets, Judkins should be locked in as a starter in all leagues.

Verdict: While his offensive environment may not be the most consistent during the season, an increased role in the passing game significantly raises his floor. Savvy managers should look to "buy" Judkins in hopes this pass-catching role continues to grow. If so, he would hold weekly top-20 value at the position.

 

Other Players to Target in Trades

  • Jalen Coker, CAR
  • Parker Washington, JAX

 

Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Football

Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate has been one of the lone bright spots for his team this season. The No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft, Tate has quickly ascended into a high-volume role as one of quarterback Cam Ward's favorite targets. He has played at least 84% of the snaps in three of his first four NFL games, and he has seen his target total increase each of the last two weeks.

He was especially dominant in Week 4, catching nine of 12 targets for 145 yards. The only blemish on his stat line was a lost fumble. Outside of the turnover, Tate proved that he is a consistent, reliable option for the Titans in the passing game, and the team should continue to feature him as they look to break out of a 0-4 start.

Tate has surged into the mid-to-high WR2 tier for fantasy football, but managers must acknowledge that he has a slightly lower floor given that Ward is susceptible to dud outings as a passer.

Verdict: While his Week 4 production was very promising, managers should look to "cash out" on Tate ahead of Week 5. His QB play will keep his weekly floor low, and his chance to see "spike" weeks may be very hard to predict.

 

Matthew Golden, WR, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden didn't put up much yardage in Week 4, but he still found the end zone for the second straight game. Golden caught three of seven targets for 21 yards against Tampa Bay, including a two-yard touchdown on fourth down. The second-year receiver now has 18 catches for 274 yards and two scores through four games, already putting him within 87 yards of his entire rookie-season total.

More importantly, the targets have been there. Golden has drawn 37 looks, five more than Christian Watson and the most on Green Bay's roster. He saw 12 targets in both Week 1 and Week 3, turning the latter opportunity into his first 100-yard receiving game of the season. Watson remains the more productive receiver, but Golden has established himself as a regular part of the passing attack rather than a complementary option.

His catch rate still leaves room for improvement, though the opportunities have been consistent. RotoBaller ranks him WR18 for Week 5 against Chicago, reflecting how much his fantasy value has grown.

Verdict: While Golden could continue this breakout trajectory, managers who are concerned about his low catch rate can likely cash out and acquire a high-floor WR2 with a far more consistent track record. Additionally, as Kraft continues to find his footing, Golden could eventually cede more targets in the passing game.

 

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has been an overwhelming success story through the first four weeks of the season. The 28-year-old has solidified himself as a fantasy RB2 in PPR leagues, largely thanks to his pass-catching contributions. He has 12 catches on 16 targets this season, as well as 44 rushing attempts and 3.7 yards per carry.

The rushing work has been nothing special, but Stevenson's ability to catch passes is nearly unparalleled among running backs. Plus, he's an excellent pass blocker, which has allowed him to get on the field for passing downs more than teammate TreVeyon Henderson. While any sort of shared backfield isn't ideal for fantasy football, Stevenson has solidified himself ahead of Henderson for the time being.

However, managers should monitor his status as he is dealing with a knee injury and could be in danger of missing Week 5.

Verdict: Stevenson's Week 4 production was promising, but those expecting him to be the clear lead in this committee should temper expectations. This will remain a split backfield, and managers who can get as much value after a major spike week should do so. If Henderson were to perform well in Week 5, Stevenson's trade value could drop significantly.

 

Other Players to Trade Away

  • Jaylen Warren, PIT
  • Romeo Doubs, NE

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2027 NFL Mock Draft - Week 5 Edition
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Terry McLaurin

Officially Questionable for Week 5
Zay Flowers

Officially Questionable for Week 5
Ladd McConkey

Questionable for Week 5
William Eklund

to Be Out for "Extended" Period of Time
Alex Turcotte

Day-to-Day With Undisclosed Injury
Mats Zuccarello

Considered Week-to-Week
Matt Roy

Remains Out Friday
Brad Marchand

Officially Out for Six Weeks
John Tavares

Won't Be Available Saturday
Josh Morrissey

to Miss Friday's Game, Considered Day-to-Day
Zach Charbonnet

Won't Play in Week 5
Rico Dowdle

Questionable for Week 5 Against Colts
D'Andre Swift

Cleared for Week 5 Against Packers
Caleb Williams

Questionable After Limited Practice Friday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Questionable, Expects to Play
Alvin Kamara

Questionable Due to Back Injury
Chris Olave

Ready to Go For Week 5
Justin Jefferson

Questionable for Week 5
Ashton Jeanty

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Dallas Goedert

Back for Week 5 Against Jaguars
DeVonta Smith

Officially Ruled Out for Week 5
Saquon Barkley

Ruled Out for Week 5
Malik Nabers

Will Be "Ready to Play" Sunday
Lamar Jackson

Ruled Out for Week 5
Stefon Diggs

Ruled Out for Week 5
Jayden Daniels

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 5
Kyle Monangai

Won't Play in Week 5
Tee Higgins

Set for Questionable Tag for Week 5
Austin Reaves

Dishes Eight Assists in Preseason Debut
Tyrese Maxey

Scores 14 Points in Preseason Debut
J.T. Compher

Red Wings Move J.T. Compher to Injured Reserve
LeBron James

Runs Offense in Sixers Preseason Debut
Ryan Lindgren

to Miss 4-6 Weeks
Yves Missi

Nears Double-Double Against Heat
Victor Olofsson

Deemed Week-to-Week
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Pours in 18 Points Against Pelicans
Anthony Davis

Leads Wizards in Preseason Debut
William Eklund

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Flyers
Dylan Harper

Sharp in Preseason Opener Against Hawks
Mavrik Bourque

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday
Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Exits With Injury Thursday
Bo Horvat

Suffers Injury Late in Thursday's Win
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Set to Suit Up Thursday
Collin Sexton

Unavailable on Thursday
Walker Kessler

Sidelined on Thursday
Austin Reaves

Available for Thursday's Preseason Matchup With Sacramento
Nick Foligno

to Sit Out Two Games
Brad Marchand

Set to Miss a "Few Weeks"
Linus Ullmark

Cleared to Play Thursday
Jake Sanderson

Remains Out Thursday
Mikhail Sergachev

Available Thursday
Seth Jarvis

Sheds Non-Contact Jersey
Macklin Celebrini

a Game-Time Call Thursday
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Dillon Brooks

Torches Bulls for 24 Points
Aday Mara

Stays Perfect in 22-Point Outing Against Bucks
Damian Lillard

Scores 15 Points in Preseason Return
Cameron Boozer

Drops 16 Points Against Magic
Ty Jerome

Scores 17 Points in Preseason Loss to Magic
LaMelo Ball

Hands Out Seven Assists Against Indiana
Tyrese Haliburton

Shakes Off Rust in Preseason Return
Adem Bona

Expected to Miss Two More Preseason Games
Anfernee Simons

Sidelined Two More Preseason Games
Dominick Barlow

Set to Miss Two More Preseason Contests
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
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