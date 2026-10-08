Dan's fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 5 of 2026. He looks at potential warning signals from Omarion Hampton, Kenneth Gainwell, Michael Pittman Jr., Tre Tucker, Dalton Kincaid.
Week 5 of the NFL season is here, and with it comes a fresh edition of my Warning Signals column. In this piece, I highlight a handful of players whose recent body of work, team trends, real-life roster changes, or upcoming matchups make me wary about their fantasy football production in the near term.
I generally abide by the law of starting my studs. However, four weeks of warning signals are hard to ignore, even if the player involved was a top draft pick. Such is the case for this week’s headliner, Omarion Hampton, who has fallen far short of the RB1 expectations he was drafted to fulfill. It is too soon to write him off entirely, but it is time to treat him as the player he has been rather than the one we wish he were.
Ignoring the circumstances surrounding a player’s underwhelming performance can lead to continued disappointment. The sooner you accept that a player’s fantasy potential deserves to be reevaluated, the sooner you can make a change to improve your odds of winning your next matchup. As you get your lineups ready for your upcoming matchup, keep in mind the following Warning Signals that I see for Week 5 of fantasy football.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Hampton had plenty of juice behind him when fantasy football drafts were underway during the summer, and not without good reason. Hampton was a 23-year-old running back poised for a Year 2 leap, had a bead on a workhorse role, and gained a new offensive coordinator in Mike McDaniel. The optimism surrounding him pushed his ADP to 17.9 and made him the ninth running back off the board.
So far, however, Hampton ranks as the overall RB22 in PPR leagues. Hampton’s 23 carries in Week 2 seemed to validate preseason hopes that he would be the Chargers’ bell cow, but in Weeks 3 and 4, he's had a near-even snap share with Keaton Mitchell. And in Week 4 alone, third-stringer Kimani Vidal was on the field as often as Hampton, taking the bulk of the work in the two-minute drills.
Over the Chargers' last two games, Mitchell and Vidal have combined to soak up most of the third-down work and have seen 13 combined targets to Hampton’s two (bringing his total to five on the season). Back in August, McDaniel had warned fantasy players of possible plans to use a “hot-hand” approach to his backfield, and it looks as though that plan has come to fruition.
On the bright side, Hampton is still the Chargers’ preferred back for red zone and goal line work, which will continue providing him opportunities to punch in touchdowns. In sum, Hampton still has a place in a starting lineup in fantasy, but it is time to scale back expectations to RB2 territory.
#Chargers Week 4 RB Usage
- Keaton Mitchell: 38% snaps, 10 carries, 13 routes, 6 targets (63 yds)
- Kimani Vidal: 37% snaps, 5 carries, 14 routes, 3 targets (36 yds, TD)
- Omarion Hampton: 32% snaps, 9 carries, 9 routes, 2 targets (53 yds, TD)
Absolute nightmare for fantasy
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 4, 2026
Kenny Gainwell, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Hampton’s warning signals are causing managers to reevaluate his potential and a fantasy team’s construction. The warning signals for Kenny Gainwell might be enough to cut ties with the Buccaneers running back. Gainwell had 1,000 scrimmage yards and a team-high 73 receptions with the Steelers in 2025, but he has not found enough ground in Tampa to be worth plugging into fantasy lineups in 2026.
Bucky Irving’s tumultuous sophomore season invited reason to believe that Gainwell might supplant him as the Bucs’ RB1. However, Irving has held steady at the top of the depth chart and has dominated the actual workload, racking up 56 rushing attempts through four weeks to Gainwell’s 13. Even through the air, Irving has the upper hand, with 13 receptions on 14 targets to Gainwell’s eight catches on 12 looks.
Gainwell did have a receiving touchdown in Week 4, but had only one other target in the game. This was a bit surprising with the inexperienced Jalon Daniels taking over under center with Baker Mayfield (thumb) out. Daniels didn’t register a single checkdown pass despite dealing with the highest pressure rate in the league last week, and instead trusted his legs to escape and make a play.
Fantasy vulture extraordinaire Sean Tucker horned in on the action last week, nabbing a score on the Bucs’ only goal line rush attempt of the game. Gainwell seems to have a role on third downs and in two-minute drills, but it is not amounting to much in the early goings of 2026. Gainwell’s usage precludes his viability in starting lineups, and his only value for the time being is a stash as Irving’s handcuff.
Sean Tucker punches it in for 6️⃣
📺: #GBvsTB on FOX https://t.co/IqYFKdFagw
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 4, 2026
Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Michael Pittman Jr.’s (foot) pairing with Steelers-era Aaron Rodgers was something that I initially believed in. Opposite DK Metcalf, who would represent a threat for explosive plays and keep defenses honest, Pittman would be free to rack up short targets and help move the chains.
Alas, Pittman hasn’t been a priority in Pittsburgh’s passing attack after all, and has just four receptions for 31 yards in the two games since his Week 2 absence due to a foot injury.
Pittsburgh is leaning more heavily into getting Roman Wilson the ball. Wilson has seen slightly less than half the snaps that Pittman has over the last two weeks, but he has three more targets and leads the team with a 33.6% air yard share. Pittman’s share in Weeks 3 and 4 was 10.2%, placing him between tight ends Pat Freiermuth (12.1%) and Darnell Washington (8.1%), with whom he is tied for 13% of the targets.
Pittman is reportedly dealing with plantar fasciitis and was spotted at practice this week getting around with the assistance of a scooter. Plantar fasciitis tends to linger, and the pain will limit a player’s mobility and effectiveness. Pittman seems inclined to gut it out, but given his on-field results while hurt and the resulting team trends, Pittman should be left out of fantasy lineups until he can show he is healthy.
Tre Tucker, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
Tre Tucker exploded onto the fantasy scene with an 8-catch, 145-yard, three-touchdown performance in Week 3 of 2025. Tucker was one of the most added players after that game but did not make much of an impact in fantasy afterward. So far in 2026, Tucker has one splash game under his belt, a five-catch, 119-yard, one-touchdown effort against the Chargers in Week 2.
In Weeks 3 and 4, Tucker’s production took a step back with tight end Brock Bowers healthy and active.
Despite his listed position, Bowers is the Raiders’ de facto WR1. In the last two weeks, Bowers has taken over in the passing attack, accounting for a 30.3% target share and a 36.8% air yard share. Bowers turned that attention into 16 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns. Tucker himself has an equal target share to Michael Mayer and is a tick behind running back Ashton Jeanty since Bowers joined the team.
This vague standing in the Raiders’ pass game hampers Tucker's fantasy potential, further hurting him in Week 5 in a meeting with the Patriots. The Patriots utilize man coverage at the third-highest rate in the NFL, but Tucker is more successful when finding gaps in zone defenses. I won’t begrudge fantasy managers who want to hold Tucker in the hopes of another boom week, but I don’t think this is the week where it happens.
Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills
Tight end Dalton Kincaid was a top-five performer at his position in Weeks 1 and 2. Kincaid racked up a combined 12 catches for 225 yards and one touchdown in a pair of barnburners to open the season. In the two subsequent weeks, Kincaid fell off in a big way, however. In Week 3, he had two catches for 38 yards against the Chargers, and in last week’s loss to the Patriots, he had just one catch for seven yards.
Both the Chargers and the Patriots have proven to be difficult matchups for tight ends in 2026. In Week 5, Kincaid will see another stiff opponent in the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. Only one team (the Vikings) has given up fewer receptions to tight ends this season, and Los Angeles has allowed the fewest receiving yards (85) to the position.
If you have Kincaid, you might want to explore a streaming option like T.J. Hockenson, Kenyon Sadiq, or Mike Gesicki. Kincaid will have a more favorable matchup against Las Vegas in Week 6 before the Bills go on bye.
Dalton Kincaid as a lead blocker against Patriots.
Games like this are why it's hard to keep him on the field more.
For the life of me, can't understand why the holding flag was picked up on the last one.
I get it's probably declined, but still...
#Bills https://t.co/TKrVlHB5jW
— Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) October 8, 2026
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