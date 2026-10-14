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Week 6 Fantasy Football Projections (Half PPR): RB, WR, TE, QB

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RotoBaller's updated fantasy football projections (RB, WR, QB, TE) for Week 6 (2026). Set winning lineups with our fantasy football projections.

In This Article hide
Week 6 Fantasy Football Projections
Week 6 Fantasy Football Outlooks
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Looking for another resource to help you make start-sit calls during difficult Week 6 byes? We have you covered with our Week 6 fantasy football projections for 2026. Below, see the projected output for Germie Bernard, Pat Freiermuth, Denzel Boston, Kirk Cousins, Tony Pollard, Brenton Strange, Keenan Allen, and more.

Our overall fantasy football projections for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. Along with these projections, you will also see some relevant fantasy football injury news for this week.

Make sure you also bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal to make winning lineup decisions. Our free mobile app is a must-have for player news - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 6 Fantasy Football Projections

Be sure to check our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Player Name Team Pos Fan Points Pass Yards PASS TDs INTs Rush Ru. Yards Ru. TDs Rec Rec. Yards Rec. TDs
Josh Allen BUF QB 25.1 261.9 1.8 0.6 8.2 41 0.8
Bijan Robinson ATL RB 21.4 18.3 94 0.8 4.2 39.2 0.2
Brock Purdy SF QB 20.8 259 1.9 0.6 5.2 24.4 0.2
Jordan Love GB QB 20.7 300.3 2.1 0.6 2.5 9.1 0.1
Kenneth Walker III KC RB 20.4 20.5 98.9 0.8 3.2 25.8 0.2
Drake Maye NE QB 20.3 238 1.7 0.6 6.1 33.5 0.3
Christian McCaffrey SF RB 20.1 15.4 67 0.8 4.9 44.4 0.3
Jayden Daniels WAS QB 20 231.5 1.5 0.6 7.2 40.3 0.3
Matthew Stafford LAR QB 19.7 293.4 2.1 0.7 1.7 4.3 0.1
Kyren Williams LAR RB 19.6 17.3 88 0.9 3.2 25.6 0.2
Dak Prescott DAL QB 19.6 282.2 1.9 0.6 3.1 13.8 0.1
Puka Nacua LAR WR 19.3 0.6 4 0 7.9 105.1 0.7
Jonathan Taylor IND RB 19.1 21.3 94.4 0.9 2.6 20.9 0.1
Lamar Jackson BAL QB 19 216.3 1.5 0.6 6.6 37.9 0.3
Caleb Williams CHI QB 18.9 240.5 1.7 0.6 5.3 26.2 0.2
Patrick Mahomes II KC QB 18.9 261.5 1.7 0.8 3.6 18.6 0.2
Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA WR 17.9 0.5 2.7 0 7.2 100.3 0.7
Jalen Hurts PHI QB 17.9 220.3 1.2 0.6 6.6 32.4 0.4
Trevor Lawrence JAX QB 17.5 255.7 1.5 0.8 4.1 17.1 0.2
Kirk Cousins LV QB 17.5 272 1.8 0.7 1.6 4.8 0.1
Aaron Rodgers PIT QB 16.8 242.4 1.8 0.6 2.1 7.7 0.1
Tyler Shough NO QB 16.7 229 1.4 0.6 4.3 17.5 0.2
C.J. Stroud HOU QB 16.7 259.3 1.5 0.8 3.1 13.4 0.1
Jacoby Brissett ARI QB 16.5 252.4 1.7 0.9 2.9 11 0.1
Bryce Young CAR QB 16.1 241.4 1.4 0.8 3.2 14.3 0.2
Derrick Henry BAL RB 16 19.8 92.7 0.8 1.3 11 0.1
Brock Bowers LV TE 16 7.3 86.6 0.6
Daniel Jones IND QB 15.9 239.5 1.3 0.5 3.3 11.3 0.1
Jameis Winston NYG QB 15.6 229.1 1.5 0.8 2.9 11.8 0.1
Javonte Williams DAL RB 15.6 17 71.8 0.8 2.5 15.5 0.1
Rhamondre Stevenson NE RB 15.6 18.8 78.7 0.4 3.1 24.3 0.2
Ashton Jeanty LV RB 15.6 15.3 61.7 0.4 4.1 31.1 0.3
Michael Penix Jr. ATL QB 15.5 245.9 1.4 0.8 2.2 8.8 0.1
Jaylen Warren PIT RB 15.5 15 70.3 0.5 3.3 26.4 0.2
Drake London ATL WR 15.4 6.2 97.9 0.4
Sam Darnold SEA QB 15.4 229.1 1.4 0.7 2.9 11.3 0.1
Deshaun Watson CLE QB 15.4 216.1 1.1 0.6 5.6 24.9 0.2
Bo Nix DEN QB 15.4 218 1.3 0.7 4.2 16.3 0.2
James Cook III BUF RB 15.2 17.5 90.9 0.6 1.7 13 0.1
Christian Watson GB WR 14.8 5.2 85.6 0.6
CeeDee Lamb DAL WR 14.6 6.5 81.9 0.5
Justin Herbert LAC QB 14.5 204.7 1.1 0.6 4.8 24.8 0.1
Cam Skattebo NYG RB 14.4 16.4 72.7 0.5 2.5 19.7 0.1
Jalon Daniels TB QB 14.3 193.1 1.1 1 5.9 30.5 0.2
Chuba Hubbard CAR RB 14.1 17.9 74.1 0.4 2.6 17.9 0.2
Trey McBride ARI TE 14.1 7.5 71.4 0.5
Emanuel Wilson SEA RB 13.8 18.9 76.6 0.6 1.7 12.3 0.1
Zay Flowers BAL WR 13.8 5.7 80.3 0.5
Nico Collins HOU WR 13.8 5.5 78 0.6
Chris Olave NO WR 13.6 6 79.5 0.5
Cam Ward TEN QB 13.6 216.2 1.1 0.6 2.9 10.8 0.1
Geno Smith NYJ QB 13.4 214.1 1.1 0.6 3 11.4 0.1
Braelon Allen NYJ RB 13.4 16.3 66.7 0.4 2.9 21.1 0.1
Malik Nabers NYG WR 13.3 5.7 74.4 0.5
Davante Adams LAR WR 13.2 4.8 72 0.6
Matthew Golden GB WR 13.2 5.1 76 0.5
Garrett Wilson NYJ WR 13.2 6.5 75.6 0.4
Bucky Irving TB RB 13.1 16.6 69.5 0.3 2.7 19.5 0.1
Mike Evans SF WR 13.1 5.1 71.3 0.6
George Pickens DAL WR 13 5.4 76.1 0.5
D'Andre Swift CHI RB 12.9 13.4 59.2 0.6 2.1 16 0.1
Bhayshul Tuten JAX RB 12.8 16.2 67.9 0.4 2.3 16.8 0.1
George Kittle SF TE 12.7 5.4 67.2 0.5
Woody Marks HOU RB 12.7 15.6 58 0.4 3.5 23.9 0.1
Parker Washington JAX WR 12.5 4.9 72.6 0.5
Tetairoa McMillan CAR WR 12 5.2 74.3 0.3
MarShawn Lloyd GB RB 11.9 12.6 51.9 0.5 2.4 18.3 0.1
DeVonta Smith PHI WR 11.7 5.8 70.3 0.3
Michael Wilson ARI WR 11.5 5.1 64.8 0.4
Isaiah Likely NYG TE 11.5 5.9 56.9 0.5
Tony Pollard TEN RB 11 15.8 65.5 0.4 1.7 10.9 0
Luther Burden III CHI WR 10.9 0.9 4.2 0 4.5 59.6 0.4
DJ Moore BUF WR 10.9 4.4 60.2 0.5
DK Metcalf PIT WR 10.9 4.2 62.5 0.4
Jalen Coker CAR WR 10.7 4.7 60.5 0.4
Quinshon Judkins CLE RB 10.7 14.1 55.2 0.3 2.5 16.6 0.1
Josh Downs IND WR 10.7 5 61.7 0.3
Tyler Warren IND TE 10.7 0.4 1.2 0 5.6 54.9 0.4
Rashee Rice KC WR 10.6 4.6 60.1 0.4
Tucker Kraft GB TE 10.2 4.5 52.8 0.4
Jeremiyah Love ARI RB 10.1 13.9 57.2 0.3 1.8 12 0.1
Terry McLaurin WAS WR 10.1 4.2 58.2 0.4
Dameon Pierce PHI RB 10 13.3 53.2 0.3 2.2 12.5 0.1
Dalton Kincaid BUF TE 9.7 4.2 56.4 0.3
Stefon Diggs WAS WR 9.5 4.3 49.9 0.4
Denzel Boston CLE WR 9.5 3.9 55 0.3
Carnell Tate TEN WR 9.5 4.5 58.5 0.2
Germie Bernard PIT WR 9.4 4.2 50.6 0.4
Jaylen Waddle DEN WR 9.4 4.3 54.9 0.3
Tre Tucker LV WR 9.2 3.9 53.6 0.3
Spencer Shrader IND K 9.2
Brandon Aubrey DAL K 9.1
Rome Odunze CHI WR 9 3.4 52.2 0.3
Dallas Goedert PHI TE 9 4.3 44.9 0.4
Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU K 9
Travis Kelce KC TE 8.7 4.2 47.7 0.3
J.K. Dobbins DEN RB 8.7 14.1 57.4 0.3 0.9 5.4 0
Kansas City Chiefs KC DST 8.7
Pittsburgh Steelers PIT DST 8.7
Alvin Kamara NO RB 8.6 8.4 35.4 0.3 2.4 14.8 0.1
Romeo Doubs NE WR 8.6 3.3 48.1 0.4
Pat Freiermuth PIT TE 8.6 4.5 43.4 0.3
Keenan Allen IND WR 8.6 4.3 47.6 0.3
Tyler Loop BAL K 8.6
Cam Little JAX K 8.6
Jason Myers SEA K 8.6
Baltimore Ravens BAL DST 8.6
Harold Fannin Jr. CLE TE 8.5 4.7 45.6 0.3
Eddy Pineiro SF K 8.5
Harrison Butker KC K 8.4
Devaughn Vele NO WR 8.3 3.9 46.2 0.3
Colston Loveland CHI TE 8.3 3.8 43 0.4
Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS RB 8.3 12.6 50.8 0.3 0.9 5.9 0
New England Patriots NE DST 8.3
Kendre Miller NO RB 8.2 9.8 39.7 0.4 1.5 10.2 0.1
Khalil Shakir BUF WR 8.2 3.9 46.6 0.3
Emeka Egbuka TB WR 8.1 3.8 45 0.3
Wan'Dale Robinson TEN WR 8.1 4.4 46.8 0.2
Brenton Strange JAX TE 8.1 4.2 43.9 0.3
Tyler Bass BUF K 8.1
Trey Smack GB K 8.1
Jakobi Meyers JAX WR 8 3.6 45.8 0.3
Xavier Worthy KC WR 7.9 0.9 5.2 0 3.2 40.8 0.3
Matt Gay LV K 7.9
Quentin Johnston LAC WR 7.8 3.6 45.8 0.2
Cairo Santos CHI K 7.8
Chris Boswell PIT K 7.8
Juwan Johnson NO TE 7.7 3.9 39.9 0.3
Tyler Higbee LAR TE 7.7 3.5 43.4 0.3
Mark Andrews BAL TE 7.7 4.1 38.5 0.3
RJ Harvey DEN RB 7.7 5.3 22.4 0.1 3.3 22.3 0.1
Ryan Fitzgerald CAR K 7.7
Blake Grupe LAR K 7.7
Daniel Carlson NO K 7.7
Seattle Seahawks SEA DST 7.7
Omarion Hampton LAC RB 7.6 10.9 46.6 0.3 0.8 5.1 0
Dominic Zvada NYG K 7.6
Houston Texans HOU DST 7.6
Denver Broncos DEN DST 7.5
Los Angeles Rams LAR DST 7.5
New York Giants NYG DST 7.5
Andy Borregales NE K 7.4
Drew Stevens WAS K 7.4
Jacksonville Jaguars JAX DST 7.4
Nick Folk ATL K 7.3
Jake Elliott PHI K 7.3
Chicago Bears CHI DST 7.3
Ryan Flournoy DAL WR 7.2 3.5 39.9 0.2
DeMario Douglas NE WR 7.2 3.2 39.3 0.3
Courtland Sutton DEN WR 7.1 3.2 39.1 0.3
Chad Ryland ARI K 7.1
Wil Lutz DEN K 7.1
Carolina Panthers CAR DST 7.1
New Orleans Saints NO DST 7.1
Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL TE 7 3.2 37.5 0.3
Kalif Raymond CHI WR 7 3.3 37.6 0.3
Keaton Mitchell LAC RB 7 6.3 26.2 0.1 2.6 17.3 0.1
Andre Szmyt CLE K 7
Efton Chism III NE WR 6.9 3 38.7 0.3
Hunter Henry NE TE 6.9 3.1 35.2 0.3
Chase McLaughlin TB K 6.9
Jake Ferguson DAL TE 6.8 3.6 30.5 0.3
Rico Dowdle PIT RB 6.8 8 33.3 0.2 1.4 10.6 0.1
Dalton Schultz HOU TE 6.8 3.7 38.6 0.2
Ladd McConkey LAC WR 6.8 3 41.4 0.2
Joey Slye TEN K 6.8
Roschon Johnson CHI RB 6.7 8.5 35.6 0.2 1.3 8.7 0.1
Chig Okonkwo WAS TE 6.7 3.4 36.4 0.2
Indianapolis Colts IND DST 6.7
Kendrick Bourne ARI WR 6.6 3.2 38.2 0.2
Michael Mayer LV TE 6.6 3.5 37 0.2
Cleveland Browns CLE DST 6.6
San Francisco 49ers SF DST 6.6
Chris Godwin Jr. TB WR 6.5 3.4 36.3 0.2
Cameron Dicker LAC K 6.5
Buffalo Bills BUF DST 6.5
Darnell Washington PIT TE 6.4 3.2 31.8 0.3
Darren Waller CAR TE 6.3 3.1 32.7 0.3
Blake Corum LAR RB 6.3 7.6 37.7 0.2 0.7 6.1 0.1
Jerry Jeudy CLE WR 6.3 3.3 37.3 0.2
Tyjae Spears TEN RB 6.3 4.3 17.5 0.1 2.6 19 0.1
Jason Sanders NYJ K 6.3
Kenneth Gainwell TB RB 6.2 4.1 17 0.1 2.7 17.9 0.1
AJ Barner SEA TE 6.2 0.5 1.9 0 3.2 32.1 0.2
Mason Taylor NYJ TE 6.2 4 33.3 0.2
Philadelphia Eagles PHI DST 6.2
Dontayvion Wicks PHI WR 6.1 2.8 36.5 0.2
Rachaad White WAS RB 6.1 6.2 26.3 0.2 1.8 11.1 0.1
Cade Otton TB TE 6 3.3 33.2 0.2
Isaiah Bond CLE WR 6 2.8 37.7 0.1
Las Vegas Raiders LV DST 6
Atlanta Falcons ATL DST 5.9
Najee Harris NYG RB 5.8 7.7 33 0.3 0.6 4 0
New York Jets NYJ DST 5.8
Brian Robinson Jr. ATL RB 5.7 7 30.1 0.2 0.7 5.7 0.1
Tennessee Titans TEN DST 5.7
Pierre Strong Jr. GB RB 5.6 4.6 19.2 0.2 1.8 13 0.1
Charlie Kolar LAC TE 5.6 3.2 30.2 0.2
Rashod Bateman BAL WR 5.5 2.3 30.6 0.2
Oronde Gadsden II LAC TE 5.5 2.8 30.1 0.2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB DST 5.5
Kayshon Boutte HOU WR 5.4 2.3 32.4 0.2
Laquon Treadwell IND WR 5.4 2.4 33.2 0.1
Kimani Vidal LAC RB 5.4 5.6 23.3 0.1 1.5 11.1 0.1
Cody White LV WR 5.4 2.2 31.1 0.2
Dallas Cowboys DAL DST 5.4
Green Bay Packers GB DST 5.4
Los Angeles Chargers LAC DST 5.4
Keon Coleman BUF WR 5.3 2.1 29.9 0.2
Tyler Allgeier ARI RB 5.2 5 19.7 0.1 1.7 11 0.1
George Holani SEA RB 5.2 5.6 21.4 0.1 1.5 11.1 0.1
Brian Thomas Jr. JAX WR 5.2 2.3 30.4 0.2
Evan Engram DEN TE 5.2 2.9 27.3 0.2
Rashid Shaheed SEA WR 5.1 0.6 3.9 0 2.1 26.7 0.1
Brandin Cooks SF WR 5.1 2.4 29.3 0.2
Justice Hill BAL RB 5.1 3.5 15.8 0.1 1.8 14.9 0.1
Washington Commanders WAS DST 5.1
Kaelon Black SF RB 5 7.8 32.6 0.2 0.3 2.4 0
Jaylin Noel HOU WR 5 2.1 29.5 0.2
Jalen Royals KC WR 5 2.2 27.6 0.2
Troy Franklin DEN WR 5 2.3 29.5 0.2
Tim Patrick NYJ WR 4.9 2.3 30.2 0.1
Isaiah Williams NYJ WR 4.8 2.6 29 0.1
Malachi Fields NYG WR 4.7 2.1 28.1 0.1
Makai Lemon PHI WR 4.7 2.7 26 0.1
Eli Raridon NE TE 4.7 2.2 24.5 0.2
Cooper Kupp SEA WR 4.5 2.1 25.2 0.2
Ty Johnson BUF RB 4.4 1.9 8.6 0.1 1.9 16.3 0.1
Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAX RB 4.4 5.5 22.6 0.2 0.5 4.5 0
Gunnar Helm TEN TE 4.3 2.4 22.8 0.1
Jahan Dotson ATL WR 4.2 1.7 24.9 0.1
Antonio Williams WAS WR 4 1.9 22 0.1
Skyy Moore GB WR 3.9 1.8 21.1 0.1
Corey Kiner NE RB 3.9 4.6 18.4 0.1 0.9 6 0
Seth McGowan IND RB 3.9 4.8 20.2 0.2 0.7 5.2 0
Darius Cooper PHI WR 3.8 1.8 22.7 0.1
Emmett Johnson KC RB 3.8 3.1 12.8 0.1 1.2 10.2 0.1
Noah Fant NO TE 3.7 2 17.3 0.2
Darnell Mooney NYG WR 3.6 1.7 21.9 0.1
Kyle Williams NE WR 3.6 1.3 21.9 0.1
Mike Washington Jr. LV RB 3.6 4.5 18.9 0.1 0.6 4.9 0
Ted Hurst TB WR 3.5 1.5 20.6 0.1
Elic Ayomanor TEN WR 3.5 1.4 21 0.1
Cyrus Allen KC WR 3.5 1.5 20.4 0.1
Jalen Brooks ARI WR 3.4 1.6 19.5 0.1
Xavier Hutchinson HOU WR 3.4 1.8 17.5 0.1
Colby Parkinson LAR TE 3.3 1.4 15.9 0.2
Dawson Knox BUF TE 3.3 1.5 15.5 0.2
Jacob Cowing SF WR 3.2 1.3 17.5 0.1
Carson Steele PHI RB 3.2 5.1 20.6 0.1 0.4 2.1 0
Austin Ekeler WAS RB 3.2 3.3 13 0.1 0.8 6.3 0
Noah Gray KC TE 3.2 1.7 17.8 0.1
Arizona Cardinals ARI DST 3.2
Bo Melton GB WR 3.1 0.5 2.8 0 1.2 15.4 0.1
Theo Johnson NYG TE 3.1 1.5 16.4 0.1
Devontez Walker BAL WR 3.1 1.2 18.7 0.1
KaVontae Turpin DAL WR 3 0.7 5.8 0 1 12.8 0.1
Tommy Tremble CAR TE 2.9 1.7 14.7 0.1
Reggie Virgil ARI WR 2.9 1.3 16.7 0.1
Jordan Watkins SF WR 2.9 1.2 16.7 0.1
Josh Cameron JAX WR 2.9 1.2 16.4 0.1
Bryce Lance NO WR 2.8 1.4 16 0.1
Zachariah Branch ATL WR 2.8 1.3 15.9 0.1
Treylon Burks WAS WR 2.8 1.2 16.5 0.1
Marvin Harrison Jr. HOU WR 2.8 1.1 16.4 0.1
Brycen Tremayne CAR WR 2.7 1.3 15.6 0.1
Tez Johnson TB WR 2.7 1.1 15.5 0.1
Marvin Mims Jr. DEN WR 2.7 1.4 14.1 0.1
Isaiah Davis NYJ RB 2.6 2.2 9.4 0.1 0.8 6 0
Dare Ogunbowale HOU RB 2.6 2.6 10.9 0.1 0.8 5 0
AJ Dillon CAR RB 2.5 3.1 12.2 0.1 0.6 3.9 0
Elijah Higgins ARI TE 2.5 1.3 12.9 0.1
Dyami Brown WAS WR 2.5 1.3 14.5 0.1
Tyler Goodson DAL RB 2.5 3 12.4 0.1 0.6 3.5 0
Jaleel McLaughlin CLE RB 2.5 3.3 13.8 0.1 0.5 3.4 0
Calvin Ridley TEN WR 2.5 1.2 15.2 0.1
Jonnu Smith GB TE 2.4 1.2 12 0.1
Foster Moreau HOU TE 2.4 1.1 13.4 0.1
CJ Donaldson NO RB 2.3 2.3 9.7 0.1 0.8 5.2 0
Cole Kmet CHI TE 2.3 1 12 0.1
Jeremy Ruckert NYJ TE 2.3 1.3 11.4 0.1
Dylan Laube LV RB 2.3 1.5 6.1 0 1 7.3 0
Olamide Zaccheaus ATL WR 2.2 1 11.5 0.1
Austin Hooper ATL TE 2.2 0.9 10.6 0.1
Tory Horton SEA WR 2.2 0.9 12.2 0.1
Matt Hibner BAL TE 2.2 1 10.9 0.1
Malachi Corley CLE WR 2.2 1.1 13.4 0.1
Daniel Bellinger TEN TE 2.2 1.1 11.6 0.1
Tyler Badie DEN RB 2 1 3.9 0 1 7 0.1
Mitchell Evans CAR TE 1.9 1 9.9 0.1
Sean Tucker TB RB 1.9 2.9 11.9 0.1 0.1 0.8 0
Davis Allen LAR TE 1.9 0.9 10.6 0.1
Joshua Palmer BUF WR 1.9 0.8 11.8 0.1
Jawhar Jordan HOU RB 1.9 2.4 10.1 0.1 0.2 0.9 0
John Metchie III CAR WR 1.8 1 9.9 0.1
Elijah Arroyo SEA TE 1.8 0.9 9.6 0.1
Marquez Valdes-Scantling LAC WR 1.8 0.8 11.2 0.1
Nate Adkins DEN TE 1.8 0.9 7.9 0.1
Luke Farrell SF TE 1.7 0.8 8.3 0.1
Kaleb Johnson GB RB 1.7 2.2 9.1 0.1 0.2 1.1 0

 

Week 6 Fantasy Football Outlooks

Ashon Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak was asked about internal discussions of resting running back Ashton Jeanty in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills, but he ultimately said that Jeanty will play, according to Levi Edwards of the team's official website. Jeanty was banged up last week and was listed as questionable going into the Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots, but he played and had a season-low 10 carries for only 27 yards while catching three of six targets for 50 yards in the 45-17 blowout loss.

The former first-rounder is averaging only 3.3 yards per carry on 88 rushing attempts for 291 yards on the ground in his first five games in 2026, but he has made up for it with 22 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns as a pass-catcher. The 22-year-old Jeanty could give way to more of rookie Mike Washington Jr. again this weekend against Buffalo, but as long as he is active, he should be locked into most starting fantasy football lineups.

A.J. Brown, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) is being designated to return from injured reserve, according to head coach Mike Vrabel. Brown suffered a high-ankle sprain in the season-opening loss to the Seahawks, and after missing the last four games, he will have his 21-day practice window opened ahead of a divisional matchup with the Jets.

With a depleted wide receiver corps, quarterback Drake Maye has returned to MVP-caliber form over the past two weeks, and Brown's return could help form one of the league's highest-ceiling fantasy stacks. Brown has reportedly been pushing to practice this week, but his status will need to be tracked through the team's injury reports, and he becomes a must-start as soon as he is activated.

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) will be a full participant on Wednesday's injury report, head coach Ben Johnson told Sean Hammond of The Chicago Tribune. Wednesday's practice is a walkthrough, so the injury report will be an estimate. Williams suffered a Grade 2 strain of his right hamstring in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings and has missed the last three games.

He returned to practice last Friday, though, and all signs are pointing towards his return this weekend on the road in Atlanta against the Falcons. Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in 2024 from USC, will give all of the Bears' offensive skill players a boost in fantasy value if he returns this weekend in Atlanta, and he will be back on the QB1 radar as well.

He threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns on 29 pass attempts in the season-opening win over the Carolina Panthers before throwing for 138 yards and a pick in the Week 2 loss to the Vikings on a rain-soaked field in Chicago. Fantasy managers should be preparing to get Williams back into their lineups in Week 6.

Jalon Daniels, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said on Wednesday that the team plans on starting rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels again in Week 6 against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Scott Smith of the team's official website. Daniels is not officially locked in as the starter this weekend, but all signs are pointing towards him making a third straight start as Baker Mayfield continues to recover from a dislocated right thumb. For what it is worth, Mayfield is not practicing on Wednesday.

Daniels, a 23-year-old undrafted free agent from Kansas, has handled himself quite well in his first two career starts under center against the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys. He has gone 38-for-52 passing for 337 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Daniels led the Bucs to an upset victory over the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday night and will try to make it two straight wins this Sunday against the Steelers if he gets the nod to start this weekend. If Daniels makes another start, he will continue to be in play as a short-term low-end QB2 option in superflex leagues.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Set to Make Texans Debut in Week 6
Ashton Jeanty

Will Play in Week 6
A.J. Brown

Patriots Opening Practice Window on A.J. Brown
Michael Penix Jr.

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Caleb Williams

to Practice in Full on Wednesday
Breece Hall

Remains Week-to-Week
Ashton Jeanty

Could Be Rested to Recover From Injuries
Zach Charbonnet

Could Make Season Debut in Week 7
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Ridly Greig

Sustains a "Strain" in Tuesday's Loss
Brandin Podziemski

Tallies 17 Points in Win Over Lakers
Wyatt Johnston

to Remain Out Wednesday
Darnell Nurse

Injured in Fight Tuesday
Yaxel Lendeborg

Shakes Off Ankle Scare in Las Vegas
Taylor Hall

Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Tuesday's Win
Lamar Jackson

Has Realistic Chance to Return in Week 6
Austin Reaves

Pours in 28 Points Against Warriors
Ryan Poehling

Out for 6-8 Weeks With MCL Sprain
Tyrese Haliburton

Scores 24 Points in Return to Oklahoma City
Jared Spurgeon

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
James Wiseman

Posts Double-Double in Preseason Start
Alex DeBrincat

Agrees to Seven-Year Extension With Red Wings
Kawhi Leonard

Looks Sharp in Toronto Return
Myles Garrett

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Tyreek Hill

Found Liable for Battery, Could Still Face a Suspension
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Ziaire Williams

Ruled Out Again on Tuesday
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Resting Tuesday Versus Golden State
Walker Kessler

Set to Make Preseason Debut Tuesday
Dylan Cardwell

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Payton Pritchard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Celtics
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Still Listed as Limited on Tuesday
James Cook III

in Danger of Losing Carries
Mike Matheson

Misses Tuesday's Action
Luke Evangelista

Out Against Red Wings
Jacob Markstrom

Unavailable Tuesday
Cutter Gauthier

Ruled Out for Tuesday
Jordan Staal

to Miss 1-2 Months With Torn Calf
Josh Morrissey

Remains Out Tuesday
Cale Makar

to Miss Tuesday's Game
Montez Sweat

Facing Two-Game PED Suspension
D'Andre Swift

Battling Multiple Lower-Body Injuries
Caleb Williams

Looking "Pretty Good" for Week 6
Harrison Mevis

Rams Moving on From Harrison Mevis After Overtime Miss
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Justin Herbert

Chargers Not Considering Trading Justin Herbert
TreVeyon Henderson

Suffers High-Ankle Sprain, Set to Miss Multiple Weeks
Trevor van Riemsdyk

Penguins Move Trevor van Riemsdyk to Injured Reserve
Parker Wotherspoon

Out Week-to-Week
Samuel Honzek

Considered Week-to-Week
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Unavailable Tuesday
Mikel Brown Jr.

Expected to Make His Preseason Debut Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers

Yuki Kawamura Waived by Clippers
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Waive Lonnie Walker IV
Cutter Gauthier

Questionable for Tuesday
Kristaps Porzingis

Still Without Return-to-Court Timeline
Nikolas Matinpalo

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Monday
Yaxel Lendeborg

in Line for Opening-Night Start
Nico Sturm

Doing "OK" After Being Sent to Hospital
Gui Santos

Positioned to Start on Opening Night
Davante Adams

Remains an Enormous Weapon Around the Goal Line
Matthew Stafford

Huge Effort Comes Up Short in Week 5
Tyrese Haliburton

Tweaks Right Ankle, Hopeful to Play on Tuesday
Ben Simmons

Expected to Begin 2026-27 Season as Starter
Kawhi Leonard

Available to Play on Tuesday
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Miles Bridges

Recovering Well from Ankle Injury
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
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