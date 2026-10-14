RotoBaller's updated fantasy football projections (RB, WR, QB, TE) for Week 6 (2026). Set winning lineups with our fantasy football projections.
Looking for another resource to help you make start-sit calls during difficult Week 6 byes? We have you covered with our Week 6 fantasy football projections for 2026. Below, see the projected output for Germie Bernard, Pat Freiermuth, Denzel Boston, Kirk Cousins, Tony Pollard, Brenton Strange, Keenan Allen, and more.
Our overall fantasy football projections for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. Along with these projections, you will also see some relevant fantasy football injury news for this week.
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Week 6 Fantasy Football Projections
Be sure to check our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Player Name
|Team
|Pos
|Fan Points
|Pass Yards
|PASS TDs
|INTs
|Rush
|Ru. Yards
|Ru. TDs
|Rec
|Rec. Yards
|Rec. TDs
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|25.1
|261.9
|1.8
|0.6
|8.2
|41
|0.8
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|21.4
|18.3
|94
|0.8
|4.2
|39.2
|0.2
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|QB
|20.8
|259
|1.9
|0.6
|5.2
|24.4
|0.2
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|20.7
|300.3
|2.1
|0.6
|2.5
|9.1
|0.1
|Kenneth Walker III
|KC
|RB
|20.4
|20.5
|98.9
|0.8
|3.2
|25.8
|0.2
|Drake Maye
|NE
|QB
|20.3
|238
|1.7
|0.6
|6.1
|33.5
|0.3
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|RB
|20.1
|15.4
|67
|0.8
|4.9
|44.4
|0.3
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|QB
|20
|231.5
|1.5
|0.6
|7.2
|40.3
|0.3
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|19.7
|293.4
|2.1
|0.7
|1.7
|4.3
|0.1
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|RB
|19.6
|17.3
|88
|0.9
|3.2
|25.6
|0.2
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|19.6
|282.2
|1.9
|0.6
|3.1
|13.8
|0.1
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|WR
|19.3
|0.6
|4
|0
|7.9
|105.1
|0.7
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|19.1
|21.3
|94.4
|0.9
|2.6
|20.9
|0.1
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|19
|216.3
|1.5
|0.6
|6.6
|37.9
|0.3
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|QB
|18.9
|240.5
|1.7
|0.6
|5.3
|26.2
|0.2
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|QB
|18.9
|261.5
|1.7
|0.8
|3.6
|18.6
|0.2
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|17.9
|0.5
|2.7
|0
|7.2
|100.3
|0.7
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|17.9
|220.3
|1.2
|0.6
|6.6
|32.4
|0.4
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|QB
|17.5
|255.7
|1.5
|0.8
|4.1
|17.1
|0.2
|Kirk Cousins
|LV
|QB
|17.5
|272
|1.8
|0.7
|1.6
|4.8
|0.1
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|QB
|16.8
|242.4
|1.8
|0.6
|2.1
|7.7
|0.1
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|QB
|16.7
|229
|1.4
|0.6
|4.3
|17.5
|0.2
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|QB
|16.7
|259.3
|1.5
|0.8
|3.1
|13.4
|0.1
|Jacoby Brissett
|ARI
|QB
|16.5
|252.4
|1.7
|0.9
|2.9
|11
|0.1
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|QB
|16.1
|241.4
|1.4
|0.8
|3.2
|14.3
|0.2
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|RB
|16
|19.8
|92.7
|0.8
|1.3
|11
|0.1
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|TE
|16
|7.3
|86.6
|0.6
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|QB
|15.9
|239.5
|1.3
|0.5
|3.3
|11.3
|0.1
|Jameis Winston
|NYG
|QB
|15.6
|229.1
|1.5
|0.8
|2.9
|11.8
|0.1
|Javonte Williams
|DAL
|RB
|15.6
|17
|71.8
|0.8
|2.5
|15.5
|0.1
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|15.6
|18.8
|78.7
|0.4
|3.1
|24.3
|0.2
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|RB
|15.6
|15.3
|61.7
|0.4
|4.1
|31.1
|0.3
|Michael Penix Jr.
|ATL
|QB
|15.5
|245.9
|1.4
|0.8
|2.2
|8.8
|0.1
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|RB
|15.5
|15
|70.3
|0.5
|3.3
|26.4
|0.2
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|15.4
|6.2
|97.9
|0.4
|Sam Darnold
|SEA
|QB
|15.4
|229.1
|1.4
|0.7
|2.9
|11.3
|0.1
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|QB
|15.4
|216.1
|1.1
|0.6
|5.6
|24.9
|0.2
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|QB
|15.4
|218
|1.3
|0.7
|4.2
|16.3
|0.2
|James Cook III
|BUF
|RB
|15.2
|17.5
|90.9
|0.6
|1.7
|13
|0.1
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|14.8
|5.2
|85.6
|0.6
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|14.6
|6.5
|81.9
|0.5
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|14.5
|204.7
|1.1
|0.6
|4.8
|24.8
|0.1
|Cam Skattebo
|NYG
|RB
|14.4
|16.4
|72.7
|0.5
|2.5
|19.7
|0.1
|Jalon Daniels
|TB
|QB
|14.3
|193.1
|1.1
|1
|5.9
|30.5
|0.2
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|14.1
|17.9
|74.1
|0.4
|2.6
|17.9
|0.2
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|TE
|14.1
|7.5
|71.4
|0.5
|Emanuel Wilson
|SEA
|RB
|13.8
|18.9
|76.6
|0.6
|1.7
|12.3
|0.1
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|13.8
|5.7
|80.3
|0.5
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|13.8
|5.5
|78
|0.6
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|13.6
|6
|79.5
|0.5
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|QB
|13.6
|216.2
|1.1
|0.6
|2.9
|10.8
|0.1
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|QB
|13.4
|214.1
|1.1
|0.6
|3
|11.4
|0.1
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|RB
|13.4
|16.3
|66.7
|0.4
|2.9
|21.1
|0.1
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|WR
|13.3
|5.7
|74.4
|0.5
|Davante Adams
|LAR
|WR
|13.2
|4.8
|72
|0.6
|Matthew Golden
|GB
|WR
|13.2
|5.1
|76
|0.5
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|13.2
|6.5
|75.6
|0.4
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|RB
|13.1
|16.6
|69.5
|0.3
|2.7
|19.5
|0.1
|Mike Evans
|SF
|WR
|13.1
|5.1
|71.3
|0.6
|George Pickens
|DAL
|WR
|13
|5.4
|76.1
|0.5
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|RB
|12.9
|13.4
|59.2
|0.6
|2.1
|16
|0.1
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAX
|RB
|12.8
|16.2
|67.9
|0.4
|2.3
|16.8
|0.1
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|12.7
|5.4
|67.2
|0.5
|Woody Marks
|HOU
|RB
|12.7
|15.6
|58
|0.4
|3.5
|23.9
|0.1
|Parker Washington
|JAX
|WR
|12.5
|4.9
|72.6
|0.5
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|WR
|12
|5.2
|74.3
|0.3
|MarShawn Lloyd
|GB
|RB
|11.9
|12.6
|51.9
|0.5
|2.4
|18.3
|0.1
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|11.7
|5.8
|70.3
|0.3
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|WR
|11.5
|5.1
|64.8
|0.4
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|TE
|11.5
|5.9
|56.9
|0.5
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|RB
|11
|15.8
|65.5
|0.4
|1.7
|10.9
|0
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|WR
|10.9
|0.9
|4.2
|0
|4.5
|59.6
|0.4
|DJ Moore
|BUF
|WR
|10.9
|4.4
|60.2
|0.5
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|WR
|10.9
|4.2
|62.5
|0.4
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|WR
|10.7
|4.7
|60.5
|0.4
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|RB
|10.7
|14.1
|55.2
|0.3
|2.5
|16.6
|0.1
|Josh Downs
|IND
|WR
|10.7
|5
|61.7
|0.3
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|TE
|10.7
|0.4
|1.2
|0
|5.6
|54.9
|0.4
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|WR
|10.6
|4.6
|60.1
|0.4
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|TE
|10.2
|4.5
|52.8
|0.4
|Jeremiyah Love
|ARI
|RB
|10.1
|13.9
|57.2
|0.3
|1.8
|12
|0.1
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|10.1
|4.2
|58.2
|0.4
|Dameon Pierce
|PHI
|RB
|10
|13.3
|53.2
|0.3
|2.2
|12.5
|0.1
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|TE
|9.7
|4.2
|56.4
|0.3
|Stefon Diggs
|WAS
|WR
|9.5
|4.3
|49.9
|0.4
|Denzel Boston
|CLE
|WR
|9.5
|3.9
|55
|0.3
|Carnell Tate
|TEN
|WR
|9.5
|4.5
|58.5
|0.2
|Germie Bernard
|PIT
|WR
|9.4
|4.2
|50.6
|0.4
|Jaylen Waddle
|DEN
|WR
|9.4
|4.3
|54.9
|0.3
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|WR
|9.2
|3.9
|53.6
|0.3
|Spencer Shrader
|IND
|K
|9.2
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|K
|9.1
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|WR
|9
|3.4
|52.2
|0.3
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|9
|4.3
|44.9
|0.4
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|K
|9
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|8.7
|4.2
|47.7
|0.3
|J.K. Dobbins
|DEN
|RB
|8.7
|14.1
|57.4
|0.3
|0.9
|5.4
|0
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|DST
|8.7
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT
|DST
|8.7
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|8.6
|8.4
|35.4
|0.3
|2.4
|14.8
|0.1
|Romeo Doubs
|NE
|WR
|8.6
|3.3
|48.1
|0.4
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|8.6
|4.5
|43.4
|0.3
|Keenan Allen
|IND
|WR
|8.6
|4.3
|47.6
|0.3
|Tyler Loop
|BAL
|K
|8.6
|Cam Little
|JAX
|K
|8.6
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|K
|8.6
|Baltimore Ravens
|BAL
|DST
|8.6
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|TE
|8.5
|4.7
|45.6
|0.3
|Eddy Pineiro
|SF
|K
|8.5
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|K
|8.4
|Devaughn Vele
|NO
|WR
|8.3
|3.9
|46.2
|0.3
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|TE
|8.3
|3.8
|43
|0.4
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|WAS
|RB
|8.3
|12.6
|50.8
|0.3
|0.9
|5.9
|0
|New England Patriots
|NE
|DST
|8.3
|Kendre Miller
|NO
|RB
|8.2
|9.8
|39.7
|0.4
|1.5
|10.2
|0.1
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|WR
|8.2
|3.9
|46.6
|0.3
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|WR
|8.1
|3.8
|45
|0.3
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|TEN
|WR
|8.1
|4.4
|46.8
|0.2
|Brenton Strange
|JAX
|TE
|8.1
|4.2
|43.9
|0.3
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|K
|8.1
|Trey Smack
|GB
|K
|8.1
|Jakobi Meyers
|JAX
|WR
|8
|3.6
|45.8
|0.3
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|WR
|7.9
|0.9
|5.2
|0
|3.2
|40.8
|0.3
|Matt Gay
|LV
|K
|7.9
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|WR
|7.8
|3.6
|45.8
|0.2
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|K
|7.8
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|K
|7.8
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|TE
|7.7
|3.9
|39.9
|0.3
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|TE
|7.7
|3.5
|43.4
|0.3
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|7.7
|4.1
|38.5
|0.3
|RJ Harvey
|DEN
|RB
|7.7
|5.3
|22.4
|0.1
|3.3
|22.3
|0.1
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|K
|7.7
|Blake Grupe
|LAR
|K
|7.7
|Daniel Carlson
|NO
|K
|7.7
|Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|DST
|7.7
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|RB
|7.6
|10.9
|46.6
|0.3
|0.8
|5.1
|0
|Dominic Zvada
|NYG
|K
|7.6
|Houston Texans
|HOU
|DST
|7.6
|Denver Broncos
|DEN
|DST
|7.5
|Los Angeles Rams
|LAR
|DST
|7.5
|New York Giants
|NYG
|DST
|7.5
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|K
|7.4
|Drew Stevens
|WAS
|K
|7.4
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAX
|DST
|7.4
|Nick Folk
|ATL
|K
|7.3
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|K
|7.3
|Chicago Bears
|CHI
|DST
|7.3
|Ryan Flournoy
|DAL
|WR
|7.2
|3.5
|39.9
|0.2
|DeMario Douglas
|NE
|WR
|7.2
|3.2
|39.3
|0.3
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|7.1
|3.2
|39.1
|0.3
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|K
|7.1
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|K
|7.1
|Carolina Panthers
|CAR
|DST
|7.1
|New Orleans Saints
|NO
|DST
|7.1
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|TE
|7
|3.2
|37.5
|0.3
|Kalif Raymond
|CHI
|WR
|7
|3.3
|37.6
|0.3
|Keaton Mitchell
|LAC
|RB
|7
|6.3
|26.2
|0.1
|2.6
|17.3
|0.1
|Andre Szmyt
|CLE
|K
|7
|Efton Chism III
|NE
|WR
|6.9
|3
|38.7
|0.3
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|TE
|6.9
|3.1
|35.2
|0.3
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|K
|6.9
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|TE
|6.8
|3.6
|30.5
|0.3
|Rico Dowdle
|PIT
|RB
|6.8
|8
|33.3
|0.2
|1.4
|10.6
|0.1
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|TE
|6.8
|3.7
|38.6
|0.2
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|WR
|6.8
|3
|41.4
|0.2
|Joey Slye
|TEN
|K
|6.8
|Roschon Johnson
|CHI
|RB
|6.7
|8.5
|35.6
|0.2
|1.3
|8.7
|0.1
|Chig Okonkwo
|WAS
|TE
|6.7
|3.4
|36.4
|0.2
|Indianapolis Colts
|IND
|DST
|6.7
|Kendrick Bourne
|ARI
|WR
|6.6
|3.2
|38.2
|0.2
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|TE
|6.6
|3.5
|37
|0.2
|Cleveland Browns
|CLE
|DST
|6.6
|San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|DST
|6.6
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|TB
|WR
|6.5
|3.4
|36.3
|0.2
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|K
|6.5
|Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|DST
|6.5
|Darnell Washington
|PIT
|TE
|6.4
|3.2
|31.8
|0.3
|Darren Waller
|CAR
|TE
|6.3
|3.1
|32.7
|0.3
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|RB
|6.3
|7.6
|37.7
|0.2
|0.7
|6.1
|0.1
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|WR
|6.3
|3.3
|37.3
|0.2
|Tyjae Spears
|TEN
|RB
|6.3
|4.3
|17.5
|0.1
|2.6
|19
|0.1
|Jason Sanders
|NYJ
|K
|6.3
|Kenneth Gainwell
|TB
|RB
|6.2
|4.1
|17
|0.1
|2.7
|17.9
|0.1
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|TE
|6.2
|0.5
|1.9
|0
|3.2
|32.1
|0.2
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|TE
|6.2
|4
|33.3
|0.2
|Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI
|DST
|6.2
|Dontayvion Wicks
|PHI
|WR
|6.1
|2.8
|36.5
|0.2
|Rachaad White
|WAS
|RB
|6.1
|6.2
|26.3
|0.2
|1.8
|11.1
|0.1
|Cade Otton
|TB
|TE
|6
|3.3
|33.2
|0.2
|Isaiah Bond
|CLE
|WR
|6
|2.8
|37.7
|0.1
|Las Vegas Raiders
|LV
|DST
|6
|Atlanta Falcons
|ATL
|DST
|5.9
|Najee Harris
|NYG
|RB
|5.8
|7.7
|33
|0.3
|0.6
|4
|0
|New York Jets
|NYJ
|DST
|5.8
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|ATL
|RB
|5.7
|7
|30.1
|0.2
|0.7
|5.7
|0.1
|Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|DST
|5.7
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|GB
|RB
|5.6
|4.6
|19.2
|0.2
|1.8
|13
|0.1
|Charlie Kolar
|LAC
|TE
|5.6
|3.2
|30.2
|0.2
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|5.5
|2.3
|30.6
|0.2
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|TE
|5.5
|2.8
|30.1
|0.2
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB
|DST
|5.5
|Kayshon Boutte
|HOU
|WR
|5.4
|2.3
|32.4
|0.2
|Laquon Treadwell
|IND
|WR
|5.4
|2.4
|33.2
|0.1
|Kimani Vidal
|LAC
|RB
|5.4
|5.6
|23.3
|0.1
|1.5
|11.1
|0.1
|Cody White
|LV
|WR
|5.4
|2.2
|31.1
|0.2
|Dallas Cowboys
|DAL
|DST
|5.4
|Green Bay Packers
|GB
|DST
|5.4
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|DST
|5.4
|Keon Coleman
|BUF
|WR
|5.3
|2.1
|29.9
|0.2
|Tyler Allgeier
|ARI
|RB
|5.2
|5
|19.7
|0.1
|1.7
|11
|0.1
|George Holani
|SEA
|RB
|5.2
|5.6
|21.4
|0.1
|1.5
|11.1
|0.1
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|JAX
|WR
|5.2
|2.3
|30.4
|0.2
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|TE
|5.2
|2.9
|27.3
|0.2
|Rashid Shaheed
|SEA
|WR
|5.1
|0.6
|3.9
|0
|2.1
|26.7
|0.1
|Brandin Cooks
|SF
|WR
|5.1
|2.4
|29.3
|0.2
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|RB
|5.1
|3.5
|15.8
|0.1
|1.8
|14.9
|0.1
|Washington Commanders
|WAS
|DST
|5.1
|Kaelon Black
|SF
|RB
|5
|7.8
|32.6
|0.2
|0.3
|2.4
|0
|Jaylin Noel
|HOU
|WR
|5
|2.1
|29.5
|0.2
|Jalen Royals
|KC
|WR
|5
|2.2
|27.6
|0.2
|Troy Franklin
|DEN
|WR
|5
|2.3
|29.5
|0.2
|Tim Patrick
|NYJ
|WR
|4.9
|2.3
|30.2
|0.1
|Isaiah Williams
|NYJ
|WR
|4.8
|2.6
|29
|0.1
|Malachi Fields
|NYG
|WR
|4.7
|2.1
|28.1
|0.1
|Makai Lemon
|PHI
|WR
|4.7
|2.7
|26
|0.1
|Eli Raridon
|NE
|TE
|4.7
|2.2
|24.5
|0.2
|Cooper Kupp
|SEA
|WR
|4.5
|2.1
|25.2
|0.2
|Ty Johnson
|BUF
|RB
|4.4
|1.9
|8.6
|0.1
|1.9
|16.3
|0.1
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|JAX
|RB
|4.4
|5.5
|22.6
|0.2
|0.5
|4.5
|0
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|TE
|4.3
|2.4
|22.8
|0.1
|Jahan Dotson
|ATL
|WR
|4.2
|1.7
|24.9
|0.1
|Antonio Williams
|WAS
|WR
|4
|1.9
|22
|0.1
|Skyy Moore
|GB
|WR
|3.9
|1.8
|21.1
|0.1
|Corey Kiner
|NE
|RB
|3.9
|4.6
|18.4
|0.1
|0.9
|6
|0
|Seth McGowan
|IND
|RB
|3.9
|4.8
|20.2
|0.2
|0.7
|5.2
|0
|Darius Cooper
|PHI
|WR
|3.8
|1.8
|22.7
|0.1
|Emmett Johnson
|KC
|RB
|3.8
|3.1
|12.8
|0.1
|1.2
|10.2
|0.1
|Noah Fant
|NO
|TE
|3.7
|2
|17.3
|0.2
|Darnell Mooney
|NYG
|WR
|3.6
|1.7
|21.9
|0.1
|Kyle Williams
|NE
|WR
|3.6
|1.3
|21.9
|0.1
|Mike Washington Jr.
|LV
|RB
|3.6
|4.5
|18.9
|0.1
|0.6
|4.9
|0
|Ted Hurst
|TB
|WR
|3.5
|1.5
|20.6
|0.1
|Elic Ayomanor
|TEN
|WR
|3.5
|1.4
|21
|0.1
|Cyrus Allen
|KC
|WR
|3.5
|1.5
|20.4
|0.1
|Jalen Brooks
|ARI
|WR
|3.4
|1.6
|19.5
|0.1
|Xavier Hutchinson
|HOU
|WR
|3.4
|1.8
|17.5
|0.1
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|TE
|3.3
|1.4
|15.9
|0.2
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|TE
|3.3
|1.5
|15.5
|0.2
|Jacob Cowing
|SF
|WR
|3.2
|1.3
|17.5
|0.1
|Carson Steele
|PHI
|RB
|3.2
|5.1
|20.6
|0.1
|0.4
|2.1
|0
|Austin Ekeler
|WAS
|RB
|3.2
|3.3
|13
|0.1
|0.8
|6.3
|0
|Noah Gray
|KC
|TE
|3.2
|1.7
|17.8
|0.1
|Arizona Cardinals
|ARI
|DST
|3.2
|Bo Melton
|GB
|WR
|3.1
|0.5
|2.8
|0
|1.2
|15.4
|0.1
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|TE
|3.1
|1.5
|16.4
|0.1
|Devontez Walker
|BAL
|WR
|3.1
|1.2
|18.7
|0.1
|KaVontae Turpin
|DAL
|WR
|3
|0.7
|5.8
|0
|1
|12.8
|0.1
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|TE
|2.9
|1.7
|14.7
|0.1
|Reggie Virgil
|ARI
|WR
|2.9
|1.3
|16.7
|0.1
|Jordan Watkins
|SF
|WR
|2.9
|1.2
|16.7
|0.1
|Josh Cameron
|JAX
|WR
|2.9
|1.2
|16.4
|0.1
|Bryce Lance
|NO
|WR
|2.8
|1.4
|16
|0.1
|Zachariah Branch
|ATL
|WR
|2.8
|1.3
|15.9
|0.1
|Treylon Burks
|WAS
|WR
|2.8
|1.2
|16.5
|0.1
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|HOU
|WR
|2.8
|1.1
|16.4
|0.1
|Brycen Tremayne
|CAR
|WR
|2.7
|1.3
|15.6
|0.1
|Tez Johnson
|TB
|WR
|2.7
|1.1
|15.5
|0.1
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|DEN
|WR
|2.7
|1.4
|14.1
|0.1
|Isaiah Davis
|NYJ
|RB
|2.6
|2.2
|9.4
|0.1
|0.8
|6
|0
|Dare Ogunbowale
|HOU
|RB
|2.6
|2.6
|10.9
|0.1
|0.8
|5
|0
|AJ Dillon
|CAR
|RB
|2.5
|3.1
|12.2
|0.1
|0.6
|3.9
|0
|Elijah Higgins
|ARI
|TE
|2.5
|1.3
|12.9
|0.1
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|WR
|2.5
|1.3
|14.5
|0.1
|Tyler Goodson
|DAL
|RB
|2.5
|3
|12.4
|0.1
|0.6
|3.5
|0
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|CLE
|RB
|2.5
|3.3
|13.8
|0.1
|0.5
|3.4
|0
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|WR
|2.5
|1.2
|15.2
|0.1
|Jonnu Smith
|GB
|TE
|2.4
|1.2
|12
|0.1
|Foster Moreau
|HOU
|TE
|2.4
|1.1
|13.4
|0.1
|CJ Donaldson
|NO
|RB
|2.3
|2.3
|9.7
|0.1
|0.8
|5.2
|0
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|2.3
|1
|12
|0.1
|Jeremy Ruckert
|NYJ
|TE
|2.3
|1.3
|11.4
|0.1
|Dylan Laube
|LV
|RB
|2.3
|1.5
|6.1
|0
|1
|7.3
|0
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|WR
|2.2
|1
|11.5
|0.1
|Austin Hooper
|ATL
|TE
|2.2
|0.9
|10.6
|0.1
|Tory Horton
|SEA
|WR
|2.2
|0.9
|12.2
|0.1
|Matt Hibner
|BAL
|TE
|2.2
|1
|10.9
|0.1
|Malachi Corley
|CLE
|WR
|2.2
|1.1
|13.4
|0.1
|Daniel Bellinger
|TEN
|TE
|2.2
|1.1
|11.6
|0.1
|Tyler Badie
|DEN
|RB
|2
|1
|3.9
|0
|1
|7
|0.1
|Mitchell Evans
|CAR
|TE
|1.9
|1
|9.9
|0.1
|Sean Tucker
|TB
|RB
|1.9
|2.9
|11.9
|0.1
|0.1
|0.8
|0
|Davis Allen
|LAR
|TE
|1.9
|0.9
|10.6
|0.1
|Joshua Palmer
|BUF
|WR
|1.9
|0.8
|11.8
|0.1
|Jawhar Jordan
|HOU
|RB
|1.9
|2.4
|10.1
|0.1
|0.2
|0.9
|0
|John Metchie III
|CAR
|WR
|1.8
|1
|9.9
|0.1
|Elijah Arroyo
|SEA
|TE
|1.8
|0.9
|9.6
|0.1
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|LAC
|WR
|1.8
|0.8
|11.2
|0.1
|Nate Adkins
|DEN
|TE
|1.8
|0.9
|7.9
|0.1
|Luke Farrell
|SF
|TE
|1.7
|0.8
|8.3
|0.1
|Kaleb Johnson
|GB
|RB
|1.7
|2.2
|9.1
|0.1
|0.2
|1.1
|0
Week 6 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Ashon Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak was asked about internal discussions of resting running back Ashton Jeanty in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills, but he ultimately said that Jeanty will play, according to Levi Edwards of the team's official website. Jeanty was banged up last week and was listed as questionable going into the Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots, but he played and had a season-low 10 carries for only 27 yards while catching three of six targets for 50 yards in the 45-17 blowout loss.
The former first-rounder is averaging only 3.3 yards per carry on 88 rushing attempts for 291 yards on the ground in his first five games in 2026, but he has made up for it with 22 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns as a pass-catcher. The 22-year-old Jeanty could give way to more of rookie Mike Washington Jr. again this weekend against Buffalo, but as long as he is active, he should be locked into most starting fantasy football lineups.
A.J. Brown, New England Patriots
New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) is being designated to return from injured reserve, according to head coach Mike Vrabel. Brown suffered a high-ankle sprain in the season-opening loss to the Seahawks, and after missing the last four games, he will have his 21-day practice window opened ahead of a divisional matchup with the Jets.
With a depleted wide receiver corps, quarterback Drake Maye has returned to MVP-caliber form over the past two weeks, and Brown's return could help form one of the league's highest-ceiling fantasy stacks. Brown has reportedly been pushing to practice this week, but his status will need to be tracked through the team's injury reports, and he becomes a must-start as soon as he is activated.
Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) will be a full participant on Wednesday's injury report, head coach Ben Johnson told Sean Hammond of The Chicago Tribune. Wednesday's practice is a walkthrough, so the injury report will be an estimate. Williams suffered a Grade 2 strain of his right hamstring in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings and has missed the last three games.
He returned to practice last Friday, though, and all signs are pointing towards his return this weekend on the road in Atlanta against the Falcons. Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in 2024 from USC, will give all of the Bears' offensive skill players a boost in fantasy value if he returns this weekend in Atlanta, and he will be back on the QB1 radar as well.
He threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns on 29 pass attempts in the season-opening win over the Carolina Panthers before throwing for 138 yards and a pick in the Week 2 loss to the Vikings on a rain-soaked field in Chicago. Fantasy managers should be preparing to get Williams back into their lineups in Week 6.
Jalon Daniels, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said on Wednesday that the team plans on starting rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels again in Week 6 against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Scott Smith of the team's official website. Daniels is not officially locked in as the starter this weekend, but all signs are pointing towards him making a third straight start as Baker Mayfield continues to recover from a dislocated right thumb. For what it is worth, Mayfield is not practicing on Wednesday.
Daniels, a 23-year-old undrafted free agent from Kansas, has handled himself quite well in his first two career starts under center against the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys. He has gone 38-for-52 passing for 337 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Daniels led the Bucs to an upset victory over the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday night and will try to make it two straight wins this Sunday against the Steelers if he gets the nod to start this weekend. If Daniels makes another start, he will continue to be in play as a short-term low-end QB2 option in superflex leagues.
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