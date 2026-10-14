Fantasy football starts/sits for TNF, expert advice for all Seahawks, Broncos. Week 6 matchups on Thursday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for RJ Harvey, Emanuel Wilson, J.K. Dobbins, Jaylen Waddle, and more.
Week 6 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday night as the reigning Super Bowl Champions will travel to Denver to face the Broncos.
In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like RJ Harvey, Emanuel Wilson, J.K. Dobbins, Jaylen Waddle, and more. Which Seahawks and Broncos players should you start or sit in Week 6?
Make sure to set your winning lineups for Week 6, whether you're setting season-long or DFS lineups. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 6, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Seattle Seahawks Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|Start
|119.6
|WR
|SEA
|DEN
|Seattle Seahawks
|Start
|114.3
|DEF
|SEA
|DEN
|Emanuel Wilson
|Start
|109.8
|RB
|SEA
|DEN
|Jason Myers
|Start
|106.9
|K
|SEA
|DEN
|Sam Darnold
|Risky Start
|102.4
|QB
|SEA
|DEN
|Cooper Kupp
|Sit
|101.5
|WR
|SEA
|DEN
|AJ Barner
|Sit
|101
|TE
|SEA
|DEN
|George Holani
|Sit
|100.7
|RB
|SEA
|DEN
|Rashid Shaheed
|Sit
|100.2
|WR
|SEA
|DEN
|Tory Horton
|Sit
|97
|WR
|SEA
|DEN
|Elijah Arroyo
|Sit
|96.2
|TE
|SEA
|DEN
|Drew Lock
|Sit
|95
|QB
|SEA
|DEN
|Brady Russell
|Sit
|94
|RB
|SEA
|DEN
|Eric Saubert
|Sit
|93.6
|TE
|SEA
|DEN
|Robert Henry Jr.
|Sit
|92.9
|RB
|SEA
|DEN
|Velus Jones Jr.
|Sit
|92.9
|RB
|SEA
|DEN
|Montorie Foster Jr.
|Sit
|91.8
|WR
|SEA
|DEN
|Nick Kallerup
|Sit
|91.8
|TE
|SEA
|DEN
|Jalen Milroe
|Sit
|90
|QB
|SEA
|DEN
Sam Darnold, QB, Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold offers limited waiver-wire appeal heading into Thursday night's Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos. Darnold completed 18 of 29 passes for 195 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in Sunday's 32-29 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He was also sacked five times, continuing an inconsistent stretch since his four-touchdown, 379-yard performance against Washington in Week 3.
Over his past two games, Darnold has thrown for just 363 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions, while offering little production as a runner. The matchup isn't particularly inviting, either. Denver held Justin Herbert to 121 passing yards and forced an interception in its Week 5 victory over the Chargers.
Darnold still has enough receiving talent around him to deliver an occasional strong fantasy performance, but his turnover issues and limited rushing contributions make him difficult to trust on a short week. Rostered in 50% of leagues, he is best viewed as a streaming option in 14-team formats or a depth quarterback in two-QB and superflex leagues.
Emanuel Wilson, RB, Seahawks
It was not a perfect day for Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson by any means in Sunday's 32-29 loss at home to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers, but he did have a workhorse role once again in Seattle's backfield. Wilson handled 20 carries on the day for 61 yards (3.1 yards per carry) and another touchdown. He caught both of his targets in the passing game for 11 yards.
Wilson also lost a fumble on a day in which the Seahawks' offense turned the ball over four total times. Backup George Holani only had four carries for seven yards and also lost a fumble. The 27-year-old now has three 20-plus-carry games in 2026 after producing 120 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) in last week's win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price (chest) is on Injured Reserve, and Zach Charbonnet (knee) will not make his 2026 debut in next Thursday night's road contest in Denver against the Broncos, so Wilson is primed to take on the lead-back role once again for Seattle in Week 6. He should be considered an RB2 against a Broncos defense that has been vulnerable to the rushing attack so far in 2026.
Denver Broncos Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Jaylen Waddle
|Start
|105.8
|WR
|DEN
|SEA
|J.K. Dobbins
|Risky Start
|103.7
|RB
|DEN
|SEA
|RJ Harvey
|Risky Start
|103.7
|RB
|DEN
|SEA
|Denver Broncos
|Risky Start
|103.6
|DEF
|DEN
|SEA
|Bo Nix
|Risky Start
|103.4
|QB
|DEN
|SEA
|Courtland Sutton
|Sit
|100.3
|WR
|DEN
|SEA
|Wil Lutz
|Sit
|99.1
|K
|DEN
|SEA
|Evan Engram
|Sit
|99
|TE
|DEN
|SEA
|Tyler Badie
|Sit
|94.4
|RB
|DEN
|SEA
|Troy Franklin
|Sit
|94.3
|WR
|DEN
|SEA
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|Sit
|93.5
|WR
|DEN
|SEA
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|Sit
|93.4
|WR
|DEN
|SEA
|Nate Adkins
|Sit
|92.7
|TE
|DEN
|SEA
|Adam Trautman
|Sit
|91.2
|TE
|DEN
|SEA
|Jarrett Stidham
|Sit
|90.1
|QB
|DEN
|SEA
|Sam Ehlinger
|Sit
|90.1
|QB
|DEN
|SEA
|Dallen Bentley
|Sit
|88.2
|TE
|DEN
|SEA
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos
It was a solid week for Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins, who was limited to just 3.8 yards per carry but managed to find the end zone during Denver's divisional win over the cellar-dwelling Los Angeles Chargers. Dobbins totaled 18 carries, which he took for 68 yards, including a long run of 14 yards.
This week, he will face a Seattle Seahawks run defense that has allowed just 100.4 yards rushing per game this season. Last week, Seattle limited the San Francisco 49ers' running game to just 3.9 yards per carry, but top running back Christian McCaffrey was able to enjoy a fruitful performance, consisting of 11 carries for 68 yards, an average of 6.2 yards per carry, and a touchdown.
Dobbins is RotoBaller's 26th-ranked running back and is projected to score nine fantasy points this week against the Seahawks.
RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos
After a notable performance in Week 4, Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey was a non-factor during his team's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Harvey recorded 17 total touches, including 10 receptions, for 93 total yards during a loss to the San Francisco 49ers two weeks ago, but failed to follow that solid effort up with another productive performance against Los Angeles.
He finished the win over the Chargers with just three carries for seven yards and without a reception on just a single target. Still, Harvey remains just two spots behind Broncos starting running back J.K. Dobbins in RotoBaller's weekly rankings as RB28. Harvey is projected to score eight fantasy points in a Week 6 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like RJ Harvey, Emanuel Wilson, J.K. Dobbins, Jaylen Waddle. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6.
Week 6 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!