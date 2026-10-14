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TNF Start/Sit Chart - Week 6 Fantasy Football Matchups for Thursday Night Footbal

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JK Dobbins - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football starts/sits for TNF, expert advice for all Seahawks, Broncos. Week 6 matchups on Thursday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for RJ Harvey, Emanuel Wilson, J.K. Dobbins, Jaylen Waddle, and more.

Week 6 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday night as the reigning Super Bowl Champions will travel to Denver to face the Broncos.

In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like RJ Harvey, Emanuel Wilson, J.K. Dobbins, Jaylen Waddle, and more. Which Seahawks and Broncos players should you start or sit in Week 6?

Make sure to set your winning lineups for Week 6, whether you're setting season-long or DFS lineups. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 6, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Seattle Seahawks Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Start 119.6 WR SEA DEN
Seattle Seahawks Start 114.3 DEF SEA DEN
Emanuel Wilson Start 109.8 RB SEA DEN
Jason Myers Start 106.9 K SEA DEN
Sam Darnold Risky Start 102.4 QB SEA DEN
Cooper Kupp Sit 101.5 WR SEA DEN
AJ Barner Sit 101 TE SEA DEN
George Holani Sit 100.7 RB SEA DEN
Rashid Shaheed Sit 100.2 WR SEA DEN
Tory Horton Sit 97 WR SEA DEN
Elijah Arroyo Sit 96.2 TE SEA DEN
Drew Lock Sit 95 QB SEA DEN
Brady Russell Sit 94 RB SEA DEN
Eric Saubert Sit 93.6 TE SEA DEN
Robert Henry Jr. Sit 92.9 RB SEA DEN
Velus Jones Jr. Sit 92.9 RB SEA DEN
Montorie Foster Jr. Sit 91.8 WR SEA DEN
Nick Kallerup Sit 91.8 TE SEA DEN
Jalen Milroe Sit 90 QB SEA DEN

Sam Darnold, QB, Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold offers limited waiver-wire appeal heading into Thursday night's Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos. Darnold completed 18 of 29 passes for 195 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in Sunday's 32-29 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He was also sacked five times, continuing an inconsistent stretch since his four-touchdown, 379-yard performance against Washington in Week 3.

Over his past two games, Darnold has thrown for just 363 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions, while offering little production as a runner. The matchup isn't particularly inviting, either. Denver held Justin Herbert to 121 passing yards and forced an interception in its Week 5 victory over the Chargers.

Darnold still has enough receiving talent around him to deliver an occasional strong fantasy performance, but his turnover issues and limited rushing contributions make him difficult to trust on a short week. Rostered in 50% of leagues, he is best viewed as a streaming option in 14-team formats or a depth quarterback in two-QB and superflex leagues.

Emanuel Wilson, RB, Seahawks

It was not a perfect day for Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson by any means in Sunday's 32-29 loss at home to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers, but he did have a workhorse role once again in Seattle's backfield. Wilson handled 20 carries on the day for 61 yards (3.1 yards per carry) and another touchdown. He caught both of his targets in the passing game for 11 yards.

Wilson also lost a fumble on a day in which the Seahawks' offense turned the ball over four total times. Backup George Holani only had four carries for seven yards and also lost a fumble. The 27-year-old now has three 20-plus-carry games in 2026 after producing 120 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) in last week's win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price (chest) is on Injured Reserve, and Zach Charbonnet (knee) will not make his 2026 debut in next Thursday night's road contest in Denver against the Broncos, so Wilson is primed to take on the lead-back role once again for Seattle in Week 6. He should be considered an RB2 against a Broncos defense that has been vulnerable to the rushing attack so far in 2026.

 

Denver Broncos Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Jaylen Waddle Start 105.8 WR DEN SEA
J.K. Dobbins Risky Start 103.7 RB DEN SEA
RJ Harvey Risky Start 103.7 RB DEN SEA
Denver Broncos Risky Start 103.6 DEF DEN SEA
Bo Nix Risky Start 103.4 QB DEN SEA
Courtland Sutton Sit 100.3 WR DEN SEA
Wil Lutz Sit 99.1 K DEN SEA
Evan Engram Sit 99 TE DEN SEA
Tyler Badie Sit 94.4 RB DEN SEA
Troy Franklin Sit 94.3 WR DEN SEA
Lil'Jordan Humphrey Sit 93.5 WR DEN SEA
Marvin Mims Jr. Sit 93.4 WR DEN SEA
Nate Adkins Sit 92.7 TE DEN SEA
Adam Trautman Sit 91.2 TE DEN SEA
Jarrett Stidham Sit 90.1 QB DEN SEA
Sam Ehlinger Sit 90.1 QB DEN SEA
Dallen Bentley Sit 88.2 TE DEN SEA

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos

It was a solid week for Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins, who was limited to just 3.8 yards per carry but managed to find the end zone during Denver's divisional win over the cellar-dwelling Los Angeles Chargers. Dobbins totaled 18 carries, which he took for 68 yards, including a long run of 14 yards.

This week, he will face a Seattle Seahawks run defense that has allowed just 100.4 yards rushing per game this season. Last week, Seattle limited the San Francisco 49ers' running game to just 3.9 yards per carry, but top running back Christian McCaffrey was able to enjoy a fruitful performance, consisting of 11 carries for 68 yards, an average of 6.2 yards per carry, and a touchdown.

Dobbins is RotoBaller's 26th-ranked running back and is projected to score nine fantasy points this week against the Seahawks.

RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos

After a notable performance in Week 4, Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey was a non-factor during his team's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Harvey recorded 17 total touches, including 10 receptions, for 93 total yards during a loss to the San Francisco 49ers two weeks ago, but failed to follow that solid effort up with another productive performance against Los Angeles.

He finished the win over the Chargers with just three carries for seven yards and without a reception on just a single target. Still, Harvey remains just two spots behind Broncos starting running back J.K. Dobbins in RotoBaller's weekly rankings as RB28. Harvey is projected to score eight fantasy points in a Week 6 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like RJ Harvey, Emanuel Wilson, J.K. Dobbins, Jaylen Waddle. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6.

Week 6 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

RJ Harvey
vs
Omarion Hampton
RJ Harvey
vs
Mark Andrews
RJ Harvey
vs
Ladd McConkey
RJ Harvey
vs
Alvin Kamara
RJ Harvey
vs
Kendre Miller
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Higbee
RJ Harvey
vs
J.K. Dobbins
RJ Harvey
vs
Brenton Strange
RJ Harvey
vs
Hunter Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
Kendrick Bourne
RJ Harvey
vs
Keenan Allen
RJ Harvey
vs
Blake Corum
RJ Harvey
vs
Germie Bernard
RJ Harvey
vs
Darren Waller
RJ Harvey
vs
Jakobi Meyers
RJ Harvey
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
RJ Harvey
vs
Xavier Worthy
RJ Harvey
vs
Jake Ferguson
RJ Harvey
vs
Colston Loveland
RJ Harvey
vs
Keon Coleman
RJ Harvey
vs
Jeremiyah Love
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Emeka Egbuka
RJ Harvey
vs
Dameon Pierce
RJ Harvey
vs
Pat Freiermuth
RJ Harvey
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Quinshon Judkins
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
RJ Harvey
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Romeo Doubs
RJ Harvey
vs
Rome Odunze
RJ Harvey
vs
Courtland Sutton
RJ Harvey
vs
Devaughn Vele
RJ Harvey
vs
Ryan Flournoy
RJ Harvey
vs
Juwan Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Dalton Schultz
RJ Harvey
vs
Tre Tucker
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Waddle
RJ Harvey
vs
Najee Harris
RJ Harvey
vs
Woody Marks
RJ Harvey
vs
Chig Okonkwo
RJ Harvey
vs
Stefon Diggs
RJ Harvey
vs
Kalif Raymond
RJ Harvey
vs
Tony Pollard
RJ Harvey
vs
Rashod Bateman
RJ Harvey
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
AJ Barner
RJ Harvey
vs
Carnell Tate
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Allgeier
RJ Harvey
vs
Dallas Goedert
RJ Harvey
vs
Cade Otton
RJ Harvey
vs
Denzel Boston
RJ Harvey
vs
Keaton Mitchell
RJ Harvey
vs
Travis Kelce
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyjae Spears
RJ Harvey
vs
DJ Moore
RJ Harvey
vs
Brandin Cooks
RJ Harvey
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RJ Harvey
vs
Darnell Washington
RJ Harvey
vs
Saquon Barkley
RJ Harvey
vs
Khalil Shakir
RJ Harvey
vs
Josh Downs
RJ Harvey
vs
Rachaad White
RJ Harvey
vs
Isaiah Likely
RJ Harvey
vs
Rico Dowdle
RJ Harvey
vs
Terry Mclaurin
RJ Harvey
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Tucker Kraft
RJ Harvey
vs
Michael Mayer
RJ Harvey
vs
Devonta Smith
RJ Harvey
vs
Malachi Fields
RJ Harvey
vs
Dalton Kincaid
RJ Harvey
vs
Justice Hill
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Warren
RJ Harvey
vs
Demario Douglas
RJ Harvey
vs
Luther Burden III
RJ Harvey
vs
Kimani Vidal
RJ Harvey
vs
DK Metcalf
RJ Harvey
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
RJ Harvey
vs
Jalen Coker
RJ Harvey
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
A.J. Brown
RJ Harvey
vs
Darius Cooper
RJ Harvey
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
RJ Harvey
vs
Emmett Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Braelon Allen
RJ Harvey
vs
Cody White
RJ Harvey
vs
Bijan Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Walker III
RJ Harvey
vs
Christian McCaffrey
RJ Harvey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyren Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Warren
RJ Harvey
vs
Derrick Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
Javonte Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
James Cook III
RJ Harvey
vs
D'Andre Swift
RJ Harvey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
RJ Harvey
vs
Chuba Hubbard
RJ Harvey
vs
Bucky Irving
RJ Harvey
vs
Cam Skattebo
RJ Harvey
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
RJ Harvey
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
RJ Harvey
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
George Holani
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Kaelon Black
RJ Harvey
vs
Austin Ekeler
RJ Harvey
vs
Ty Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Roschon Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Sean Tucker
RJ Harvey
vs
Kaleb Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
RJ Harvey
vs
CJ Donaldson
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Goodson
RJ Harvey
vs
Seth McGowan
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Badie
RJ Harvey
vs
Dylan Laube
RJ Harvey
vs
Corey Kiner
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Ray Davis
RJ Harvey
vs
A.J. Dillon
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rashee Rice
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Michael Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Kittle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
A.J. Brown
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jalen Coker
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Parker Washington
Emanuel Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Evans
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Warren
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bucky Irving
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Devonta Smith
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Davante Adams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Trey McBride
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brock Bowers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Emanuel Wilson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Emanuel Wilson
vs
James Cook III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
DJ Moore
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Travis Kelce
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Olave
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Denzel Boston
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Javonte Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Nico Collins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Carnell Tate
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Zay Flowers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Derrick Henry
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tony Pollard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Drake London
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Woody Marks
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Christian Watson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tre Tucker
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyren Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Puka Nacua
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rome Odunze
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Colston Loveland
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Germie Bernard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keenan Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Hunter Henry
Emanuel Wilson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kendre Miller
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Emanuel Wilson
vs
RJ Harvey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mark Andrews
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brenton Strange
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Blake Corum
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dameon Pierce
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Najee Harris
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rachaad White
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Justice Hill
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Holani
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Austin Ekeler
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ty Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Roschon Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Sean Tucker
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Emanuel Wilson
vs
CJ Donaldson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Goodson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Seth McGowan
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Badie
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dylan Laube
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Corey Kiner
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ray Davis
Emanuel Wilson
vs
A.J. Dillon
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Hunter Luepke
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Isaiah Davis
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ameer Abdullah
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Hunter Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kendre Miller
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keenan Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ladd McConkey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Germie Bernard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Omarion Hampton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
RJ Harvey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Xavier Worthy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mark Andrews
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Colston Loveland
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Alvin Kamara
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Higbee
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brenton Strange
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Pat Freiermuth
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kendrick Bourne
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quinshon Judkins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Blake Corum
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Darren Waller
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rome Odunze
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Devaughn Vele
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jake Ferguson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Juwan Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keon Coleman
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tre Tucker
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dameon Pierce
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Woody Marks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Stefon Diggs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tony Pollard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Romeo Doubs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Courtland Sutton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Carnell Tate
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ryan Flournoy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dallas Goedert
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dalton Schultz
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Denzel Boston
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Travis Kelce
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Najee Harris
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DJ Moore
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chig Okonkwo
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kalif Raymond
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Saquon Barkley
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rashod Bateman
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Downs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
AJ Barner
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Isaiah Likely
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cade Otton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tucker Kraft
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Devonta Smith
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyjae Spears
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dalton Kincaid
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brandin Cooks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Darnell Washington
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Luther Burden III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Khalil Shakir
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DK Metcalf
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rachaad White
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jalen Coker
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rico Dowdle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
A.J. Brown
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Michael Mayer
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Braelon Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Malachi Fields
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Justice Hill
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rashee Rice
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Demario Douglas
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emanuel Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kimani Vidal
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bijan Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyren Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Derrick Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Javonte Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
James Cook III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
D'Andre Swift
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bucky Irving
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cam Skattebo
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emmett Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
George Holani
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kaelon Black
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Austin Ekeler
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ty Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Roschon Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Sean Tucker
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kaleb Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
J.K. Dobbins
vs
CJ Donaldson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Goodson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Seth McGowan
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Badie
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dylan Laube
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Corey Kiner
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ray Davis
J.K. Dobbins
vs
A.J. Dillon
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Woody Marks
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tre Tucker
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tony Pollard
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rome Odunze
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Carnell Tate
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Denzel Boston
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Travis Kelce
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jaylen Waddle
vs
DJ Moore
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Colston Loveland
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Josh Downs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Germie Bernard
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Keenan Allen
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Hunter Henry
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Devonta Smith
Jaylen Waddle
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Kendre Miller
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tyler Warren
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Luther Burden III
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jaylen Waddle
vs
DK Metcalf
Jaylen Waddle
vs
RJ Harvey
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jalen Coker
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Mark Andrews
Jaylen Waddle
vs
A.J. Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jaylen Waddle
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Braelon Allen
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Brenton Strange
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rashee Rice
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Blake Corum
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Darren Waller
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Michael Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
George Pickens
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Keon Coleman
Jaylen Waddle
vs
George Kittle
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Dameon Pierce
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Parker Washington
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Mike Evans
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Matthew Golden
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Davante Adams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Trey McBride
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Najee Harris
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Brock Bowers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jaylen Waddle
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaylen Waddle
vs
AJ Barner
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Puka Nacua
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaylen Waddle
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Drake London
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Zay Flowers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Nico Collins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chris Olave
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Malik Nabers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Brandin Cooks
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Malachi Fields
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Demario Douglas
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Darius Cooper
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Cody White
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Makai Lemon
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Antonio Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Efton Chism III
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaylin Noel
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Isaiah Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ted Hurst
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Troy Franklin
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jacob Cowing
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Darnell Mooney
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jahan Dotson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Kyle Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Skyy Moore
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Josh Cameron
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Treylon Burks
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Brycen Tremayne

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ashton Jeanty

Will Play in Week 6
A.J. Brown

Patriots Opening Practice Window on A.J. Brown
Michael Penix Jr.

Expected to Start Sunday
Caleb Williams

to Practice in Full on Wednesday
Breece Hall

Remains Week-to-Week
Ashton Jeanty

Could Be Rested to Recover From Injuries
Zach Charbonnet

Could Make Season Debut in Week 7
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Ridly Greig

Sustains a "Strain" in Tuesday's Loss
Brandin Podziemski

Tallies 17 Points in Win Over Lakers
Wyatt Johnston

to Remain Out Wednesday
Darnell Nurse

Injured in Fight Tuesday
Yaxel Lendeborg

Shakes Off Ankle Scare in Las Vegas
Taylor Hall

Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Tuesday's Win
Lamar Jackson

Has Realistic Chance to Return in Week 6
Austin Reaves

Pours in 28 Points Against Warriors
Ryan Poehling

Out for 6-8 Weeks With MCL Sprain
Tyrese Haliburton

Scores 24 Points in Return to Oklahoma City
Jared Spurgeon

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
James Wiseman

Posts Double-Double in Preseason Start
Alex DeBrincat

Agrees to Seven-Year Extension With Red Wings
Kawhi Leonard

Looks Sharp in Toronto Return
Myles Garrett

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Tyreek Hill

Found Liable for Battery, Could Still Face a Suspension
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Ziaire Williams

Ruled Out Again on Tuesday
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Resting Tuesday Versus Golden State
Walker Kessler

Set to Make Preseason Debut Tuesday
Dylan Cardwell

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Payton Pritchard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Celtics
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Still Listed as Limited on Tuesday
James Cook III

in Danger of Losing Carries
Mike Matheson

Misses Tuesday's Action
Luke Evangelista

Out Against Red Wings
Jacob Markstrom

Unavailable Tuesday
Cutter Gauthier

Ruled Out for Tuesday
Jordan Staal

to Miss 1-2 Months With Torn Calf
Josh Morrissey

Remains Out Tuesday
Cale Makar

to Miss Tuesday's Game
Montez Sweat

Facing Two-Game PED Suspension
D'Andre Swift

Battling Multiple Lower-Body Injuries
Caleb Williams

Looking "Pretty Good" for Week 6
Harrison Mevis

Rams Moving on From Harrison Mevis After Overtime Miss
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Justin Herbert

Chargers Not Considering Trading Justin Herbert
TreVeyon Henderson

Suffers High-Ankle Sprain, Set to Miss Multiple Weeks
Trevor van Riemsdyk

Penguins Move Trevor van Riemsdyk to Injured Reserve
Parker Wotherspoon

Out Week-to-Week
Samuel Honzek

Considered Week-to-Week
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Unavailable Tuesday
Mikel Brown Jr.

Expected to Make His Preseason Debut Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers

Yuki Kawamura Waived by Clippers
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Waive Lonnie Walker IV
Cutter Gauthier

Questionable for Tuesday
Kristaps Porzingis

Still Without Return-to-Court Timeline
Nikolas Matinpalo

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Monday
Yaxel Lendeborg

in Line for Opening-Night Start
Nico Sturm

Doing "OK" After Being Sent to Hospital
Gui Santos

Positioned to Start on Opening Night
Davante Adams

Remains an Enormous Weapon Around the Goal Line
Matthew Stafford

Huge Effort Comes Up Short in Week 5
James Cook III

Touchdowns Make Up for Fumbling Issues in Week 5
Tyrese Haliburton

Tweaks Right Ankle, Hopeful to Play on Tuesday
Ben Simmons

Expected to Begin 2026-27 Season as Starter
Kawhi Leonard

Available to Play on Tuesday
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Miles Bridges

Recovering Well from Ankle Injury
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
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