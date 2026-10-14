Michael Florio's fantasy football sneaky starts, pivot plays, and post-waiver waiver pickups for Week 6 of 2026. Start 'em as under-the-radar fantasy sleepers.
As if injuries weren’t a big enough obstacle course for fantasy managers to deal with, the byes are in full effect. This week, not only are four teams on bye, but some high-powered offenses will be sidelined. The Bengals, Lions, Vikings, and Dolphins are all off this week.
While you may not love the look of your starting lineup this week, many managers will be in similar positions. All you have to do is field the best lineup possible and hope the breaks go your way.
As I say yearly, even if you are not off to a hot start, you just have to hang around .500 until your team starts to get healthy and take shape. Remember, it is not about being the best team now, but just getting into the playoffs and being the best team possible then.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 6 Sneaky Starts and Pivot Options
Quarterbacks
Jordan Love has been an effective fantasy QB and still remained available in over half of fantasy leagues at the start of the week. He’s topped 18 fantasy points in three of five games and is one of two QBs in the NFL with over 1,400 yards and double-digit TDs. Last week, the Packers were aggressive airing the ball out deep, and it worked, as Love threw for 367 yards.
He gets the Cowboys this week, who have allowed the 12th-most pass YPG and seventh-most passing TDs this season. They have allowed the highest passer rating against and generate pressure at the third-lowest rate. Oh, and QBs have averaged 21.5 fantasy PPG against them. That number is brought down by Jalon Daniels last week. All other QBs have topped 20 fantasy points against them. Play Love this week.
AIR JORDAN ✈️
Jordan Love joins Ben Roethlisberger as the only players with 5 completions of 30+ air yards in a single game since ESPN began tracking the stat in 2006. https://t.co/x9rY4KOKNu
— ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) October 11, 2026
Tyler Shough is coming off a terrible game, but he has still topped 23 fantasy points in three of his five contests. He leads the NFL in pass attempts, so volume will always be on his side. Now he gets the Giants, who generate pressure at the fifth-lowest rate and have allowed the ninth-most passing TDs.
Shough is in play in what could be a higher-scoring, back-and-forth game.
Kirk Cousins has the second-most TD passes in the NFL behind only Brock Purdy. He has thrown multiple pass TDs in four of five games, with at least 20 fantasy points in three of his last four. Now he gets the Bills, who have allowed the fourth-most TD passes in the NFL. In fact, Justin Herbert is the only QB who did not throw at least two TDs against them. Three of the last five QBs to face them have topped three TD passes - each finished as a top five fantasy QB.
In total, QBs against the Bills have averaged 22.5 fantasy PPG. That number jumps to 24.9 if you get rid of Herbert. Cousins is a strong starting option this week.
Jameis Winston has topped 18 fantasy points in two straight games and scored 25.7 fantasy points. He’s thrown for three TDs in each of his last two games. He’s been recommended in this article a lot, but the fantasy community has not caught on yet.
Now he gets the Saints, who generate pressure at the eighth-lowest rate in football. They have allowed the fourth-highest passer rating against as well. This has the making of a wacky, back-and-forth, high-scoring game all over it. Take advantage for fantasy and stream Winston this week.
Running Backs
Rhamondre Stevenson is someone who should be elevated from all flex spots and into starting lineups this week. He’s posted 16 touches, 74-plus yards, and a touchdown in each of his last two games. Now he gets the Jets, who have allowed the eighth-most rushing yards per game and seventh-most fantasy PPG to RBs this season. They also allow yards before contact and explosive runs at an above-average rate.
Stevenson is typically someone in the flex range, but with TreVeyon Henderson sidelined, he should handle the bulk of volume for the Pats. He is a strong RB2 play in a game where the game script should be on his side.
Emanuel Wilson has at least 22 touches in each of the last two games since Jadarian Price has been sidelined. He’s scored three touchdowns in those games and has been more involved in the passing game. Now he gets Denver, who has allowed the fifth-most rushing yards per game to backs.
The Broncos are also allowing yards before and after contact, and explosive runs, at an above league-average rate. Volume wins out and keeps Wilson in the RB2 or flex range, but the matchup is better than people may think.
MarShawn Lloyd scored two touchdowns last week. More reliable for predicting future success, he has at least 11 touches in each of those games. This is all about the matchup, though. The Cowboys are third in rush yards per game, touchdowns, and yards before contact allowed to RBs.
If you need to dive a bit deeper, why not take a shot on what's been one of the best fantasy matchups for running backs?
Marshawn Lloyd trucks a guy on his way to the end zone 😤
@CHIvsGB on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/NNcSwQfTOU
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Dameon Pierce is the last man standing in Philly. He saw 13 touches last week. Although he turned those into very little production, the opportunity is what fantasy managers should be chasing after especially since he has a much better matchup this week than last.
Now he faces the Panthers, who have allowed the second-most rush yards per game and third-most rushing TDs to backs. They have allowed the most yards after contact per carry and give up explosive runs at the seventh-highest rate in the NFL. Volume in that matchup is worth taking a shot on.
Jaleel McLaughlin is a sneaky option if Quinshon Judkins, who was seen in a walking boot after Week 5, is unable to suit up. With Dylan Sampson and Raheim Sanders on IR, that would leave McLaughlin as the Browns starter. While the matchup is not great, volume wins the day and would have him in play as a flex option with upside. Particularly due to his pass-game chops.
Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller are in play due to the matchup. The Giants have allowed 99 rushing yards per game to RBs. They have allowed explosive runs at the fourth-highest rate in football. The floor is low with the Saints' backs, but this is about taking a gamble on volume in a favorable matchup.
Wide Receivers
Denzel Boston has seen seven targets in two straight and three of his last four games. In fact, he is one of 10 receivers since 2010 to post 330-plus yards and at least three touchdowns in their first five career games.
He gets the Ravens this week, who have allowed the fifth-most yards to receivers. They are fifth in EPA per dropback on passes to wideouts. Boston should be elevated into starting lineups in a game where the Browns could be in catch-up mode.
Denzel Boston touchdown gives the @Browns the lead!
@CLEvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/mmR5GSt3aH
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Kendrick Bourne is the new WR2 for the Cardinals with Marvin Harrison Jr. now traded. He saw eight targets last week, which was the second-most on the Cardinals. He led the team with 70 yards. He faces the Rams this week, who have allowed the third-most touchdowns to WRs.
While the Rams have been tough to throw against, I would anticipate Trent McDuffie on Michael Wilson a bunch. That could open up volume for Bourne. Plus, I just expect the Cardinals to throw a bunch in this game. Volume is what we are looking for with streamers.
Germie Bernard is in play as the Steelers, who are already without Michael Pittman Jr, will be without both Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek. Bernard saw a team-high nine targets last week. This week he faces the Bucs, who are middle of the pack against receivers. Still, there is clearly some ability here and as always, volume wins out when streaming.
Marvin Harrison Jr. is in play? Call me crazy, but I think so! For one, he is reunited with his college QB. Not only did they play two years together at Ohio State, but Harrison had his best statistical season with Stroud. There should be less of a learning curve with these two getting on the same page. Plus, teams often like to show off the shiny new toy.
Additionally, the Jags have allowed the most yards to receivers and the second-most on deep passes to wideouts. They have been stingy when it comes to touchdowns, but if you are diving deeper, you typically just want some upside. Harrison sneakily brings that this week.
Khalil Shakir is coming off a game where he led the Bills with 80 receiving yards. Sure, it was mostly on one big catch-and-run play, but that is a skill Shakir possesses. He faces the Raiders this week, who have allowed the second-most yards and fourth-most TDs to slot receivers. He is a streamer in deeper leagues this week.
Tre Tucker leads all Raiders receivers with 28 targets. He has a team-high six deep targets, so a potential big play is always a possibility. However, this is all about the matchup. The Bills have allowed the fourth-most yards, second-most touchdowns, and third-most fantasy points to receivers this season.
Plus, Tucker has 21 targets against zone coverage. That is third on the Raiders, but leads all their receivers. The Bills have played zone on 84 percent of their plays so far this season.
Tight Ends
Dalton Kincaid is being written off for fantasy purposes and understandably so. He has not produced in three straight. Still, he is playing more than he ever has in past years. And it is worth mentioning that Allen missed him in the end zone last week.
However, the matchup is why Kincaid is a sneaky start this week. The Raiders have allowed the third-most touchdowns to tight ends. They’ve also allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to the position. Kincaid is worth giving another chance if you are in need of tight end production.
Dallas Goedert saw a team-high nine targets last week. He may once again be the top target, depending on DeVonta Smith’s availability. He always has a chance at a touchdown as the Eagles' top red zone option. That comes in handy this week as the Panthers have allowed the fourth-most touchdowns to tight ends. They’ve allowed four in four games to the position.
Tyler Higbee has been low-key very productive as of late. He’s averaged eight targets per game the last three weeks, with at least 60 yards in each game. Now, he gets the Cardinals, who are top five in yards and touchdowns allowed to tight ends. And if you’re still not sold, Matthew Stafford threw for seven touchdowns against them last season.
Tyler Higbee in the last 3 weeks:
23 targets (5th)
18 receptions (T-5th)
212 yards (3rd)
+0.65 EPA/target (6th)
He's played 44% of his snaps in the slot or out wide.
amongst eligible TEs https://t.co/F1ifjIAxtP
— Josh (@JoshiosTweets) October 13, 2026
Pat Freiermuth is in play for the short-handed Steelers. Pittsburgh will be without three receivers this week. Last week, Freiermuth saw seven targets and went for two touchdowns. He is a favorite of Aaron Rodgers in the red zone, so that alone has him in play as a streaming fantasy option. Add in that the Bucs have allowed the ninth-most yards to tight ends and he becomes an appealing option for those in need.
Make sure to follow Michael on X, @MichaelFFlorio.
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