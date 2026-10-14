Wyatt discusses five well-known fantasy football players who have not performed well heading into Week 6 of the 2026 season. Is it time to drop, sell, or hold?
We're heading into Week 6 for fantasy football, and most of us are almost halfway through our regular season. We've entered the window where we need to decide if we're disappointed or concerned about well-known players who are underperforming.
We can give grace to those we are disappointed in who may have had some bad luck, but we know brighter days are ahead. However, we need to actively sell well-known players we're concerned about due to offensive systems or players flat-out underwhelming. Their names still trump their lacking performance, but that won't last much longer.
Today, we're looking at well-known fantasy football players who are struggling and not meeting expectations. Should fantasy managers hold these players, sell while we still can, or is it finally time to drop them off in Dumpsville? Without further ado, what should fantasy managers do with these well-known players heading into Week 6?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Kyler Murray, QB, Minnesota Vikings
Has Minnesota found their Murray? Well, maybe Trey Wingo, just maybe.
The Kyler Murray reclamation project hasn’t been the greatest so far this season for real or fake football. Through the last three games, Murray is averaging 13.7 fantasy points per game and is the QB26 in points per game.
Kyler Murray with a rocket to Jordan Addison for the TD 🚀
@MINvsTB on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/VaM63tFsfW
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
It hasn’t been pretty, but the Vikings are somehow 5-0 and one of the final three undefeated teams.
Nonetheless, the Vikings are heading into their Week 6 bye, leaving fantasy managers with a decision. Should we hold onto Murray or do we drop him for the bye?
Murray did just enough in Week 5 for managers to keep the door open. He finished with a season-high 18.26 fantasy points and had 10 rushing attempts.
The 29-year-old veteran had seven scrambles against the New Orleans Saints, which ties his career high in scrambles and is the most scrambles in a game since 2020, per JJ Zachariason of Late Round Fantasy Football.
Murray’s dual-threat ability is what makes him an intriguing fantasy option for managers. If he is back to using his legs, we could see QB1 production from him this season.
The strongest case for keeping Murray through the bye is his strength of schedule for the rest of the season. He has the easiest strength of schedule for fantasy quarterbacks for the remainder of the year, according to ESPN’s Mike Clay.
Murray will face the Detroit Lions twice, along with the Buffalo Bills and the Washington Commanders. In his next 12 matchups, eight defenses are allowing 18-plus fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, and four of them are allowing 22-plus fantasy points.
It would be worth holding Murray if your roster can handle keeping him through his Week 6 bye.
Verdict: Hold in 12-team leagues
Chase Brown, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Honestly, we could make this blurb quick on Chase Brown.
|Fantasy Running Back Checklist
|Categories
|Chase Brown
|Workload (Team Carry Share %)
|62% ✅
|Dominate Team Goal-line Carries
|11 (61%) ✅
|Receiving Usage (Target %)
|15.1 % ✅
|Positive Offensive Environment
|✅✅
Brown clears the fantasy checklist for managers and might be the second-best fantasy back going solely off the checklist, trailing only Jahmyr Gibbs.
The Illini product remains the lead back for the Cincinnati Bengals, who are one of the league's best offenses (hints the double checkmarks). He holds a grip on the backfield in carry percentage and is involved in the passing game.
His 15.1% target share is the seventh-best among running backs, and he is the fourth-highest targeted running back in the passing game with 28 targets this season.
TOUCHDOWN CHASE BROWN ‼️ https://t.co/JUay9TsiWt
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 7, 2025
Yes, Brown being the PPR RB16 overall through five games is disappointing, but his usage in a high-powered offense keeps us from being concerned about hitting the panic button. Brown’s player-archetype will always hold fantasy value.
Verdict: Hold in all leagues
DK Metcalf, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
It looks like Aaron Rodgers and HC Mike McCarthy are turning back the clock to their productive days in Green Bay. Rodgers has three straight games with three touchdown passes, and 90 percent of the team's touchdowns this season have been through the air.
DK Metcalf investors would sign up for those results in a heartbeat before the season and would expect him to be a top fantasy performer.
Rodgers 🎯 Metcalf for the TD
@CINvsPIT on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/pl1hXTNcTB
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
Well…over the last three weeks, Metcalf is the PPR WR30 and is the PPR WR40 overall in scoring this season while only finding the endzone once. To make matters worse, he has fewer receiving yards than Jaylen Warren this season, and Warren’s the running back.
Additionally, the emergence of Germie Bernard could signal a decline for Metcalf for the remainder of the season. Bernard has seen eight or more targets in the two games he has played over 70 percent of the snaps.
As a result, scored under seven points in both of those outings and finished outside the top 55 receivers both weeks.
Yes, it is only a two-game sample size, but it could be the beginning of a shift in the passing game. Bernard’s playstyle and ability to get open on short-to-intermediate routes mesh better with current-day Rodgers than Metcalf’s ability to make plays downfield on vertical routes.
We’ve seen Rodgers' best in the passing game to start the season, and it hasn’t been enough for Metcalf to be a consistent, reliable fantasy player for managers.
Verdict: Sell low in all leagues
Blake Corum, RB, Los Angeles Rams
With each passing week, it looks like Blake Corum’s blip on the fantasy radar in the second half of last season was more a fluke than a new reality.
Blake Corum takes it in for the TD 🔥
@BUFvsLAR on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/04kjZ1aFKD
— NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2026
In the first 11 games of the 2025 season, Corum averaged 2.8 points per game, while he averaged 12.4 points per game over his final six regular-season games to close the season.
Through five games this season, he is averaging 7.7 points per game, which falls in the middle of those two ends of the spectrum.
This isn’t what most in the fantasy community expected, or what some wanted, but that’s the reality we’re in right now. We can contribute to the new reality of Kyren Williams going nuclear this year as the RB5 in overall scoring.
Now, Corum is worth hanging onto in leagues and remains a viable fantasy option; however, we need to adjust our expectations for him. Instead of being a weekly flex option, we need to accept him as the most viable handcuff to roster.
If Williams misses time, hopefully not, Corum would be ranked as a top-8 weekly running back.
Verdict: Hold in 12-team leagues
Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
It’s been tough and painful to watch the decline in Mark Andrews as a football player and fantasy-viable tight end. It wasn’t long ago he was one of the league's premier tight ends and the people’s champion to dethrone Travis Kelce as the No. 1 tight end in fantasy and real football.
MARK ANDREWS TOUCHDOWN!!!
Tune in on @NFLonCBS and @ParamountPlus. https://t.co/FEe3o3FH8Q
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 4, 2026
Over the last few years, Andrews has fallen from fantasy hero to fantasy zero, with a hint of fantasy villain. A large number of us called for the Ravens to trade him or play the younger, athletic tight end Isaiah Likely. Sidenote: quick victory lap for all of us on that train because Likely is balling with the Giants.
What are we to do with Andrews now heading into Week 6 of the 2026 season?
Through five games, Andrews is the PPR TE22 in points per game, averaging 8.7 points. He’s finished in the top 12 twice (TE12 and TE8) and outside the top 18 three times this season.
If we remove his Week 4 touchdown, he would have finished with 6.7 points as the TE26 instead of the TE8, underscoring that his fantasy viability is tied solely to finding the end zone.
However, Andrews has caught only two of five red zone targets and is tied for the eighth-most red zone targets among tight ends.
Andrews has become a touchdown-dependent tight end, and even when he scores, he is a back-end to borderline TE1. There are other options on waivers that offer more fantasy value and overall upside.
These players are worth scooping up if they are on waivers to replace Andrews: Brenton Strange, Chig Okonkwo, Kenyon Sadiq, and even Kyle Pitts Sr.
Verdict: Drop in 12-team leagues
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