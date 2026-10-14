Quincy's top fantasy football matchups for Week 6 of 2026. His favorite start 'em, sit 'em picks and predictions -- strong start/sit matchups that he loves.
Week 5 brought some intriguing NFL matchups. The Vikings offense showed some signs of life, and the Texans made waves against the Titans. Unfortunately, we are still waiting for the Chargers to do something, and the Bears offense continues to disappoint.
At least many of the studs are carrying the load. Josh Allen remains spectacular, and Derrick Henry is running wild. However, we need some of the lesser-known characters to play their part in fantasy if we are to reach the heights we are looking for.
As we head into Week 6 and near the halfway point of the fantasy football regular season, we need to make sure we nail the tough start/sit decisions. Let's dive into this week's best and worst matchups.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Quarterback Matchups We Love
Kirk Cousins - Las Vegas Raiders
Opponent: BUF
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 30th
Cousins may be coming off a down week, but he had a tough matchup against New England. Week 6 presents a fantastic matchup against the Bills, who cannot stop a nosebleed. This projects to be quite an exciting matchup with two very capable offenses facing off against a couple of defenses that have struggled in recent weeks.
The Bills are allowing 22.89 points per game to opposing quarterbacks in fantasy, a mark that Cousins has hovered around throughout this season. If you need a streaming option as we head into the meat of bye weeks, Cousins is a viable option in Week 6.
Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles
Opponent: CAR
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 24th
Who would have thought that we would be talking about Hurts as a borderline starter this season? The Eagles offense has looked completely stagnant this year, but Week 6 presents a fantastic opportunity for the Eagles to get right. Carolina ranks No. 20 in defensive rating this season. Lanes will be open this week for Hurts.
Hurts has not surpassed 13.62 fantasy points since Week 2. However, this should be a game in which both offenses can put up points. Additionally, the Eagles may have wideout DeVonta Smith and running back Saquon Barkley back from injury this week. If they do return, this offense will receive a substantial boost.
Other Matchups We Love:
- Tyler Shough @ NYG
- Jordan Love vs. DAL
Quarterback Matchup to Temper Expectations
Sam Darnold - Seattle Seahawks
Opponent: at DEN
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 15th
Darnold has provided some streaming value since his return from injury, but Week 6 is not the best week to roll the dice with him. The Broncos have not been as dominant on defense as they were in 2025, but this is still a quality unit.
Seattle and Denver will meet on a short week on Thursday Night Football. This feels like a game in which both teams will attempt to control the clock and win with their defenses. Expect more of a modest effort from Darnold as the Seahawks will not likely need to air it out against a stagnant Broncos offense.
Last week, the Broncos held Justin Herbert to only 121 yards and Brock Purdy to just 218 yards the week prior.
Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:
- Bryce Young @ PHI
- Caleb Williams @ ATL
Running Back Matchups We Love
MarShawn Lloyd - Green Bay Packers
Opponent: DAL
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 25th
Lloyd is beginning to look comfortable in his role as the Packers' lead back. He ran quite well this past weekend against a Bears team that never got off the bus. Now, Lloyd will match up with Dallas' No. 24-graded rush defense in Week 6.
Most of Lloyd's Week 5 value came from his two touchdowns, but that is a feat he may very well replicate in Week 6 against a Cowboys defense that continues to remain poor. Additionally, if Green Bay falls behind to a talented offense, Lloyd should see solid receiving game work. Either way, he is a viable flex option in Week 6.
Tony Pollard - Tennessee Titans
Opponent: at IND
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 28th
Pollard has quietly been a borderline flex option for much of this season. Of course, his success is tied to the success of a highly inconsistent Tennessee offense, but this unit should be able to make some noise in Week 5.
Indianapolis' defense has been better at times in recent weeks, but it was just torched by Jaylen Warren on the ground and through the air. Not to mention, this team allowed Henry and Kenneth Walker III to do whatever they wanted early in the season. If you are in a pinch, Pollard could come to the rescue with players such as Jahmyr Gibbs out this week.
Other Matchups We Love:
- Cam Skattebo vs. NO
- Emanuel Wilson @ DEN
Running Back Matchup to Temper Expectations
J.K. Dobbins - Denver Broncos
Opponent: SEA
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 4th
You simply do not run on the Seahawks, and that does not figure to be different for Dobbins in Week 6. Seattle just allowed Christian McCaffrey to run for 6.18 yards per carry in Week 5, but before then, this unit had bottled up every other rusher it faced.
Dobbins had a solid Week 5, but his rushing grade on the season is the worst it has been since he played just 12 snaps for the Ravens in 2023. The Broncos offense as a whole has been problematic in 2026, and you are better off looking elsewhere this week.
Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt @ SF
- Woody Marks @ JAX (London)
Wide Receiver Matchups We Love
Josh Downs - Indianapolis Colts
Opponent: TEN
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 21st
Let's throw some confidence behind Downs, who continues to soak up targets in Indianapolis' offense. It just has not quite translated to fantasy success.
Downs holds a 20.5% target share, which is right in line with teammates Keenan Allen (21.2%) and Tyler Warren (21.5%). The Colts' passing volume is good enough to keep Downs in the flex conversation, and he could have a nice spike week in Week 6 against the Titans.
Denzel Boston - Cleveland Browns
Opponent: BAL
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 23rd
Boston has carved out a big role for himself in Cleveland. While his target share is the same as teammate KC Concepcion Jr., Boston's big-play ability has resulted in him leading the team in receiving yards by 173. That should continue in Week 6.
Baltimore has not deployed a scary defense in 2026. Additionally, Baltimore's offense should force Cleveland to put up points this week. Boston is a perfect flex player for teams missing a wideout due to injuries or bye weeks. If Concepcion were to sit out with a concussion, Boston's ceiling would be even higher.
Other Matchups We Love:
- Keenan Allen vs. TEN
- Keon Coleman @ LVR
Wide Receiver Matchup to Temper Expectations
Jaylen Waddle - Denver Broncos
Opponent: SEA
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 3rd
Waddle is on his last fantasy legs in 2026, and the season does not project to get better in Week 6. Waddle has exceeded five receptions in a game just once this season. That has resulted in just two games above 6.40 fantasy points.
Seattle's "Dark Side" defense is coming to town after allowing 32 points to the 49ers on Sunday. This is a unit that will be motivated and ready to shut down Denver. The Seahawks are No. 1 in pass coverage grade. Frankly, Waddle does not stand much of a chance on Thursday night.
Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:
- Emeka Egbuka vs. PIT
- Terry McLaurin @ SF
Tight End Matchup We Love
Tyler Higbee - Los Angeles Rams
Opponent: ARI
Opponent Rank vs. TE: 28th
Higbee has turned back the clock and emerged as one of Matthew Stafford's favorite targets this season. The Rams are heading into a clash with the Cardinals, who have allowed tight ends to score 16.28 fantasy points per game this season.
The limiting factor for Higbee may be the fact that the Rams could be running out the clock early in this game. Still, Los Angeles will need to build a lead, and Higbee would figure to be a big part of the game plan. He is ranked as RotoBaller's TE16 this week, but he has upside for much more.
Other Matchups We Love:
- Colston Loveland @ ATL
- Dalton Kincaid @ LV
Tight End Matchup to Temper Expectations
Darren Waller - Carolina Panthers
Opponent: at PHI
Opponent Rank vs. TE: 6th
Darren Waller has been a fun player to deploy in fantasy this season, but Week 6 may not be the time to do so. For starters, the potential return of wideout Jalen Coker from a quadriceps injury would certainly interfere with Waller's volume. More importantly, the Eagles' linebacking group has done well to defend tight ends in 2026.
Philly is allowing a measly 7.38 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Given Waller's limited volume, he should be left on the bench unless you need to count on potential touchdown upside, which Waller always carries.
Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:
- Kyle Pitts Sr. vs. CHI
- Hunter Henry vs. NYJ
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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