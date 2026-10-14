Nick Mariano's rest-of-season fantasy football rankings for Week 6 in half-PPR and full-PPR leagues. Set winning lineups with our updated Week 6 fantasy football ranks for 2026.
Believe it or not, we've got five games in the history books, and the halfway mark of many fantasy football seasons is fast approaching as we preview Week 6 and beyond with an updated rest-of-season rankings sheet. Winners are starting to get comfortable (but not complacent!), and troubled teams are desperate for a win or two. Whether we're helping champions refine their strong start or offering lifelines to the needy, here are our Week 6 fantasy football half-PPR and full-PPR rankings for the rest of 2026 as of October 14.
Be sure to inspect the ranks of key players, such as Jaylen Warren, Isaiah Likely, Matthew Golden, Jameson Williams, MarShawn Lloyd, Jayden Daniels, and others. Let this inspire trade offers and waiver plans as we march towards more victories. We recognize that some wild moves may need to be made in the face of 1-4 or 0-5 starts!
Don't forget to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. In addition to these rankings, you should also read our fantasy football articles and analysis -- our NFL team discusses lineup sleepers, busts, NFL players to start and sit, waiver-wire pickups, and so much more.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Notable Fantasy Football Questions Going into Week 6
- Will Denver be able to push the ball downfield against Seattle?
- How do the Texans align Marvin Harrison Jr., and can they create any running lanes versus the Jags?
- What does a banged-up Bears backfield look like come Sunday, and will Caleb Williams be there to mask it with the passing game?
- How comfortable are we rolling out the Falcons with Michael Penix Jr. (ribs) as a reinjury risk?
- Is Lamar Jackson back to open up the offense on the road in Cleveland?
- Will the Titans ramp Carnell Tate's involvement back up after halving his looks, or is this volatility something we'll deal with throughout the year?
- Is A.J. Brown a full go if back, and how do the Pats split up WR reps behind him with Efton Chism III and Kyle Williams coming on?
- Can the Saints prove capable of establishing any ground game, or are we stuck hoping for Shough making miracles happen?
- Who is healthy during CAR/PHI between Jalen Coker, Saquon Barkley, and DeVonta Smith? Is the PHI O-line able to improve?
- How does Jalon Daniels look against Pittsburgh after taking advantage of the Dallas matchup?
- Do the Cardinals have Carson Beck active on Sunday, and would he enter during garbage time instead of Jacoby Brissett's usual fantasy-friendly act?
- How will the Chargers split RB touches, and who steps up in the Chiefs' receiving room, especially if Rashee Rice (hamstring) is limited or out?
- Can the Raiders rebound to their stronger form back at home against Buffalo's defense?
- Could Jordan Love vie for the single-season passing record against the Cowboys?
- Does anyone step up as the clear No. 2 WR in San Francisco, or is it an annoying rotation behind the "Big 3" playmakers?
These half-PPR and full-PPR fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano and aim to assist fantasy football managers in reorienting expectations as each week goes by.
Most importantly, our brand new free mobile app is a must-have -- download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24/7 with our free push notification alerts!
Week 6 Rest-of-Season Half-PPR Rankings
These are for Half PPR, scroll down for full PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 10/14:
Week 6 Rest-of-Season PPR Rankings
These are for full PPR, scroll up for Half PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 10/14:
|Tier
|Rank
|Player
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|2
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|2
|3
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|4
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|2
|5
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|3
|6
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|3
|7
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|3
|8
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|3
|9
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|3
|10
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|3
|11
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|3
|12
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|4
|13
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|4
|14
|Chris Olave
|WR
|4
|15
|Drake London
|WR
|4
|16
|James Cook III
|RB
|4
|17
|Trey McBride
|TE
|4
|18
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|4
|19
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|4
|20
|Nico Collins
|WR
|4
|21
|Parker Washington
|WR
|4
|22
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|4
|23
|Josh Allen
|QB
|4
|24
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|4
|25
|Christian Watson
|WR
|4
|26
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|5
|27
|Davante Adams
|WR
|5
|28
|George Pickens
|WR
|5
|29
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|5
|30
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|31
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|5
|32
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|5
|33
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|5
|34
|Mike Evans
|WR
|5
|35
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|5
|36
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|5
|37
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|5
|38
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|5
|39
|Chase Brown
|RB
|5
|40
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|5
|41
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|5
|42
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|6
|43
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|6
|44
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|6
|45
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|6
|46
|George Kittle
|TE
|6
|47
|Breece Hall
|RB
|6
|48
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|6
|49
|DJ Moore
|WR
|6
|50
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|6
|51
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|6
|52
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|6
|53
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|6
|54
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|6
|55
|Josh Downs
|WR
|6
|56
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|6
|57
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|6
|58
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|6
|59
|Drake Maye
|QB
|6
|60
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|6
|61
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|6
|62
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|7
|63
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|7
|64
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|7
|65
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|7
|66
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|7
|67
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|7
|68
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|7
|69
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|7
|70
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|71
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|72
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|7
|73
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|7
|74
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|7
|75
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|7
|76
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|7
|77
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|7
|78
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|7
|79
|Woody Marks
|RB
|7
|80
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|7
|81
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|7
|82
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|7
|83
|Jared Goff
|QB
|7
|84
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|7
|85
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|7
|86
|Jordan Love
|QB
|8
|87
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|8
|88
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|8
|89
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|8
|90
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|8
|91
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|8
|92
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|8
|93
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|8
|94
|Blake Corum
|RB
|8
|95
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|8
|96
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|8
|97
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|8
|98
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|8
|99
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|8
|100
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|8
|101
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|8
|102
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|9
|103
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|9
|104
|Bryce Young
|QB
|9
|105
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|9
|106
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|9
|107
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|9
|108
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|9
|109
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|9
|110
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|9
|111
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|9
|112
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|9
|113
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|9
|114
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|9
|115
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|9
|116
|David Montgomery
|RB
|9
|117
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|9
|118
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|9
|119
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|9
|120
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|9
|121
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|10
|122
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|10
|123
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|10
|124
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|10
|125
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|10
|126
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|10
|127
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|10
|128
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|10
|129
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|10
|130
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|10
|131
|Malik Washington
|WR
|10
|132
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|10
|133
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|10
|134
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|10
|135
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|10
|136
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|10
|137
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|10
|138
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|10
|139
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|10
|140
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|10
|141
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|10
|142
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|11
|143
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|11
|144
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|11
|145
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|11
|146
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|11
|147
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|11
|148
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|11
|149
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|11
|150
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|11
|151
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|11
|152
|Chris Bell
|WR
|11
|153
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|11
|154
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|11
|155
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|11
|156
|Bo Nix
|QB
|11
|157
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|11
|158
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|11
|159
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|11
|160
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|11
|161
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|11
|162
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|11
|163
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|11
|164
|Rachaad White
|RB
|11
|165
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|11
|166
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|11
|167
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|11
|168
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|12
|169
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|12
|170
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|12
|171
|Tre Harris
|WR
|12
|172
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|12
|173
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|12
|174
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|12
|175
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|12
|176
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|12
|177
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|12
|178
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|12
|179
|Darren Waller
|TE
|12
|180
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|12
|181
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|12
|182
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|12
|183
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|12
|184
|Najee Harris
|RB
|12
|185
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|12
|186
|Ray Davis
|RB
|12
|187
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|12
|188
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|12
|189
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|12
|190
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|12
|191
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|12
|192
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|12
|193
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|12
|194
|Malik Willis
|QB
|12
|195
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|12
|196
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|12
|197
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|12
|198
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|12
|199
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|12
|200
|Sione Vaki
|RB
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