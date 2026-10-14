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Rest-of-Season Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 6 Updates for Top 200

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Jaylen Warren - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Nick Mariano's rest-of-season fantasy football rankings for Week 6 in half-PPR and full-PPR leagues. Set winning lineups with our updated Week 6 fantasy football ranks for 2026.

In This Article hide
Notable Fantasy Football Questions Going into Week 6
Week 6 Rest-of-Season Half-PPR Rankings
Week 6 Rest-of-Season PPR Rankings
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Believe it or not, we've got five games in the history books, and the halfway mark of many fantasy football seasons is fast approaching as we preview Week 6 and beyond with an updated rest-of-season rankings sheet. Winners are starting to get comfortable (but not complacent!), and troubled teams are desperate for a win or two. Whether we're helping champions refine their strong start or offering lifelines to the needy, here are our Week 6 fantasy football half-PPR and full-PPR rankings for the rest of 2026 as of October 14.

Be sure to inspect the ranks of key players, such as Jaylen Warren, Isaiah Likely, Matthew Golden, Jameson Williams, MarShawn Lloyd, Jayden Daniels, and others. Let this inspire trade offers and waiver plans as we march towards more victories. We recognize that some wild moves may need to be made in the face of 1-4 or 0-5 starts!

Don't forget to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. In addition to these rankings, you should also read our fantasy football articles and analysis -- our NFL team discusses lineup sleepers, busts, NFL players to start and sit, waiver-wire pickups, and so much more.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Notable Fantasy Football Questions Going into Week 6

  • Will Denver be able to push the ball downfield against Seattle?
  • How do the Texans align Marvin Harrison Jr., and can they create any running lanes versus the Jags?
  • What does a banged-up Bears backfield look like come Sunday, and will Caleb Williams be there to mask it with the passing game?
  • How comfortable are we rolling out the Falcons with Michael Penix Jr. (ribs) as a reinjury risk?
  • Is Lamar Jackson back to open up the offense on the road in Cleveland?
  • Will the Titans ramp Carnell Tate's involvement back up after halving his looks, or is this volatility something we'll deal with throughout the year?
  • Is A.J. Brown a full go if back, and how do the Pats split up WR reps behind him with Efton Chism III and Kyle Williams coming on?
  • Can the Saints prove capable of establishing any ground game, or are we stuck hoping for Shough making miracles happen?
  • Who is healthy during CAR/PHI between Jalen Coker, Saquon Barkley, and DeVonta Smith? Is the PHI O-line able to improve?
  • How does Jalon Daniels look against Pittsburgh after taking advantage of the Dallas matchup?
  • Do the Cardinals have Carson Beck active on Sunday, and would he enter during garbage time instead of Jacoby Brissett's usual fantasy-friendly act?
  • How will the Chargers split RB touches, and who steps up in the Chiefs' receiving room, especially if Rashee Rice (hamstring) is limited or out?
  • Can the Raiders rebound to their stronger form back at home against Buffalo's defense?
  • Could Jordan Love vie for the single-season passing record against the Cowboys?
  • Does anyone step up as the clear No. 2 WR in San Francisco, or is it an annoying rotation behind the "Big 3" playmakers?

These half-PPR and full-PPR fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano and aim to assist fantasy football managers in reorienting expectations as each week goes by.

Most importantly, our brand new free mobile app is a must-have -- download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24/7 with our free push notification alerts!

 

Week 6 Rest-of-Season Half-PPR Rankings

These are for Half PPR, scroll down for full PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 10/14:

Tier Rank Player Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 2 Bijan Robinson RB
2 3 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 5 Puka Nacua WR
3 6 Jonathan Taylor RB
3 7 Christian McCaffrey RB
3 8 Ja'Marr Chase WR
3 9 Brock Bowers TE
3 10 Derrick Henry RB
3 11 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
3 12 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 13 Justin Jefferson WR
3 14 James Cook III RB
3 15 Chris Olave WR
3 16 Drake London WR
3 17 Kyren Williams RB
4 18 Trey McBride TE
4 19 Zay Flowers WR
4 20 Nico Collins WR
4 21 Javonte Williams RB
4 22 Josh Allen QB
4 23 Parker Washington WR
4 24 Garrett Wilson WR
4 25 Christian Watson WR
4 26 Jaylen Warren RB
4 27 D'Andre Swift RB
4 28 Davante Adams WR
4 29 George Pickens WR
4 30 Ashton Jeanty RB
4 31 Chuba Hubbard RB
5 32 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 33 Bhayshul Tuten RB
5 34 Matthew Golden WR
5 35 Mike Evans WR
5 36 Bucky Irving RB
5 37 Malik Nabers WR
5 38 A.J. Brown WR
5 39 Tee Higgins WR
5 40 Saquon Barkley RB
5 41 Chase Brown RB
5 42 DeVonta Smith WR
5 43 Jeremiyah Love RB
5 44 George Kittle TE
5 45 Jameson Williams WR
5 46 Breece Hall RB
5 47 Luther Burden III WR
5 48 Michael Wilson WR
5 49 DJ Moore WR
5 50 Lamar Jackson QB
5 51 Jalen Coker WR
5 52 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
5 53 Sam LaPorta TE
5 54 Rashee Rice WR
6 55 Tyler Warren TE
6 56 Josh Downs WR
6 57 Brock Purdy QB
6 58 Drake Maye QB
6 59 Joe Burrow QB
6 60 Terry McLaurin WR
6 61 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 62 Cam Skattebo RB
6 63 Isaiah Likely TE
7 64 DK Metcalf WR
7 65 Ladd McConkey WR
7 66 Jaylen Waddle WR
7 67 Dalton Kincaid TE
7 68 Emeka Egbuka WR
7 69 Jayden Daniels QB
7 70 Kyle Monangai RB
7 71 Rome Odunze WR
7 72 Tucker Kraft TE
7 73 Dak Prescott QB
7 74 RJ Harvey RB
7 75 Jordyn Tyson WR
7 76 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 77 Caleb Williams QB
7 78 Denzel Boston WR
7 79 Patrick Mahomes II QB
7 80 Carnell Tate WR
7 81 Woody Marks RB
7 82 Jared Goff QB
7 83 Colston Loveland TE
7 84 Zach Charbonnet RB
7 85 Jordan Love QB
7 86 Travis Kelce TE
7 87 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 88 Ollie Gordon II RB
8 89 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
8 90 Blake Corum RB
8 91 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
8 92 Jordan Mason RB
8 93 Stefon Diggs WR
8 94 Matthew Stafford QB
8 95 Tony Pollard RB
8 96 Braelon Allen RB
8 97 Jalen Hurts QB
8 98 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
8 99 Tyler Shough QB
8 100 Germie Bernard WR
8 101 KC Concepcion WR
8 102 Dallas Goedert TE
9 103 Jordan Addison WR
9 104 Kenyon Sadiq TE
9 105 Bryce Young QB
9 106 Emmett Johnson RB
9 107 Omarion Hampton RB
9 108 Alvin Kamara RB
9 109 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
9 110 TreVeyon Henderson RB
9 111 Josh Jacobs RB
9 112 J.K. Dobbins RB
9 113 MarShawn Lloyd RB
9 114 David Montgomery RB
9 115 Juwan Johnson TE
9 116 Khalil Shakir WR
9 117 Devaughn Vele WR
9 118 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
9 119 Samaje Perine RB
9 120 Romeo Doubs WR
10 121 Makai Lemon WR
10 122 Courtland Sutton WR
10 123 Xavier Worthy WR
10 124 Rico Dowdle RB
10 125 Emanuel Wilson RB
10 126 Dontayvion Wicks WR
10 127 Kaelon Black RB
10 128 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 129 Tyler Allgeier RB
10 130 Brenton Strange TE
10 131 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 132 Malik Washington WR
10 133 Pat Freiermuth TE
10 134 Tre Tucker WR
10 135 Kirk Cousins QB
10 136 Kyler Murray QB
10 137 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
10 138 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
10 139 Mark Andrews TE
10 140 Quentin Johnston WR
10 141 Kendrick Bourne WR
10 142 Mike Washington Jr. RB
11 143 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 144 C.J. Stroud QB
11 145 Jadarian Price RB
11 146 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
11 147 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
11 148 Dalton Schultz TE
11 149 Kalif Raymond WR
11 150 Tyjae Spears RB
11 151 Chris Bell WR
11 152 Keenan Allen WR
11 153 Caleb Douglas WR
11 154 Hunter Henry TE
11 155 Bo Nix QB
11 156 Dameon Pierce RB
11 157 Kendre Miller RB
11 158 Mike Gesicki TE
11 159 Jonah Coleman RB
11 160 Aaron Rodgers QB
11 161 Adonai Mitchell WR
11 162 Ted Hurst WR
11 163 Antonio Williams WR
11 164 Justin Herbert QB
11 165 Rachaad White RB
11 166 Keon Coleman WR
11 167 Kenneth Gainwell RB
12 168 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
12 169 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
12 170 Jake Ferguson TE
12 171 T.J. Hockenson TE
12 172 Seth McGowan RB
12 173 Tre Harris WR
12 174 Rashod Bateman WR
12 175 Chig Okonkwo TE
12 176 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
12 177 Sam Darnold QB
12 178 Rashid Shaheed WR
12 179 Darren Waller TE
12 180 Oronde Gadsden II TE
12 181 Jaylen Wright RB
12 182 Najee Harris RB
12 183 Michael Mayer TE
12 184 Ray Davis RB
12 185 Daniel Jones QB
12 186 Jacoby Brissett QB
12 187 Alec Pierce WR
12 188 Sean Tucker RB
12 189 Deshaun Watson QB
12 190 Michael Penix Jr. QB
12 191 Jauan Jennings WR
12 192 Malachi Fields WR
12 193 Baker Mayfield QB
12 194 Malik Willis QB
12 195 Tyler Higbee TE
12 196 Terrance Ferguson TE
12 197 Jalen Royals WR
12 198 Tyreek Hill WR
12 199 Sione Vaki RB
12 200 Dylan Sampson RB

 

Week 6 Rest-of-Season PPR Rankings

These are for full PPR, scroll up for Half PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 10/14:

Tier Rank Player Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 2 Bijan Robinson RB
2 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 4 Puka Nacua WR
2 5 Kenneth Walker III RB
3 6 Christian McCaffrey RB
3 7 Jonathan Taylor RB
3 8 Ja'Marr Chase WR
3 9 Brock Bowers TE
3 10 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
3 11 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 12 Justin Jefferson WR
4 13 Derrick Henry RB
4 14 Chris Olave WR
4 15 Drake London WR
4 16 James Cook III RB
4 17 Trey McBride TE
4 18 Zay Flowers WR
4 19 Kyren Williams RB
4 20 Nico Collins WR
4 21 Parker Washington WR
4 22 Garrett Wilson WR
4 23 Josh Allen QB
4 24 Javonte Williams RB
4 25 Christian Watson WR
4 26 Jaylen Warren RB
5 27 Davante Adams WR
5 28 George Pickens WR
5 29 D'Andre Swift RB
5 30 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 31 Ashton Jeanty RB
5 32 Bhayshul Tuten RB
5 33 Matthew Golden WR
5 34 Mike Evans WR
5 35 Malik Nabers WR
5 36 Chuba Hubbard RB
5 37 Tee Higgins WR
5 38 Bucky Irving RB
5 39 Chase Brown RB
5 40 A.J. Brown WR
5 41 DeVonta Smith WR
5 42 Saquon Barkley RB
6 43 Jeremiyah Love RB
6 44 Jameson Williams WR
6 45 Luther Burden III WR
6 46 George Kittle TE
6 47 Breece Hall RB
6 48 Michael Wilson WR
6 49 DJ Moore WR
6 50 Lamar Jackson QB
6 51 Sam LaPorta TE
6 52 Jalen Coker WR
6 53 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
6 54 Rashee Rice WR
6 55 Josh Downs WR
6 56 Tyler Warren TE
6 57 Terry McLaurin WR
6 58 Brock Purdy QB
6 59 Drake Maye QB
6 60 Joe Burrow QB
6 61 DK Metcalf WR
6 62 Ladd McConkey WR
7 63 Dalton Kincaid TE
7 64 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 65 Cam Skattebo RB
7 66 Jaylen Waddle WR
7 67 Emeka Egbuka WR
7 68 Isaiah Likely TE
7 69 Jayden Daniels QB
7 70 Rome Odunze WR
7 71 Tucker Kraft TE
7 72 Kyle Monangai RB
7 73 Dak Prescott QB
7 74 Jordyn Tyson WR
7 75 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 76 Denzel Boston WR
7 77 RJ Harvey RB
7 78 Caleb Williams QB
7 79 Woody Marks RB
7 80 Patrick Mahomes II QB
7 81 Carnell Tate WR
7 82 Colston Loveland TE
7 83 Jared Goff QB
7 84 Jakobi Meyers WR
7 85 Zach Charbonnet RB
7 86 Jordan Love QB
8 87 Travis Kelce TE
8 88 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
8 89 Stefon Diggs WR
8 90 Ollie Gordon II RB
8 91 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
8 92 Jordan Mason RB
8 93 Matthew Stafford QB
8 94 Blake Corum RB
8 95 Jalen Hurts QB
8 96 Tony Pollard RB
8 97 KC Concepcion WR
8 98 Braelon Allen RB
8 99 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
8 100 Tyler Shough QB
8 101 Germie Bernard WR
8 102 Dallas Goedert TE
9 103 Jordan Addison WR
9 104 Bryce Young QB
9 105 Alvin Kamara RB
9 106 Kenyon Sadiq TE
9 107 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
9 108 Omarion Hampton RB
9 109 Emmett Johnson RB
9 110 TreVeyon Henderson RB
9 111 Juwan Johnson TE
9 112 Devaughn Vele WR
9 113 Josh Jacobs RB
9 114 Khalil Shakir WR
9 115 J.K. Dobbins RB
9 116 David Montgomery RB
9 117 Samaje Perine RB
9 118 Romeo Doubs WR
9 119 MarShawn Lloyd RB
9 120 Makai Lemon WR
9 121 Courtland Sutton WR
10 122 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
10 123 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 124 Xavier Worthy WR
10 125 Dontayvion Wicks WR
10 126 Brenton Strange TE
10 127 Rico Dowdle RB
10 128 Emanuel Wilson RB
10 129 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 130 Kaelon Black RB
10 131 Malik Washington WR
10 132 Pat Freiermuth TE
10 133 Tre Tucker WR
10 134 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
10 135 Tyler Allgeier RB
10 136 Kirk Cousins QB
10 137 Kyler Murray QB
10 138 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
10 139 Mark Andrews TE
10 140 Quentin Johnston WR
10 141 Kendrick Bourne WR
10 142 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 143 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
11 144 Mike Washington Jr. RB
11 145 C.J. Stroud QB
11 146 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
11 147 Dalton Schultz TE
11 148 Jadarian Price RB
11 149 Kalif Raymond WR
11 150 Tyjae Spears RB
11 151 Keenan Allen WR
11 152 Chris Bell WR
11 153 Caleb Douglas WR
11 154 Hunter Henry TE
11 155 Mike Gesicki TE
11 156 Bo Nix QB
11 157 Adonai Mitchell WR
11 158 Jonah Coleman RB
11 159 Ted Hurst WR
11 160 Kendre Miller RB
11 161 Aaron Rodgers QB
11 162 Antonio Williams WR
11 163 Dameon Pierce RB
11 164 Rachaad White RB
11 165 Justin Herbert QB
11 166 Keon Coleman WR
11 167 Kenneth Gainwell RB
11 168 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
12 169 Jake Ferguson TE
12 170 T.J. Hockenson TE
12 171 Tre Harris WR
12 172 Rashod Bateman WR
12 173 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
12 174 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
12 175 Chig Okonkwo TE
12 176 Rashid Shaheed WR
12 177 Seth McGowan RB
12 178 Sam Darnold QB
12 179 Darren Waller TE
12 180 Jaylen Wright RB
12 181 Michael Mayer TE
12 182 Oronde Gadsden II TE
12 183 Daniel Jones QB
12 184 Najee Harris RB
12 185 Jacoby Brissett QB
12 186 Ray Davis RB
12 187 Jauan Jennings WR
12 188 Malachi Fields WR
12 189 Sean Tucker RB
12 190 Deshaun Watson QB
12 191 Alec Pierce WR
12 192 Michael Penix Jr. QB
12 193 Baker Mayfield QB
12 194 Malik Willis QB
12 195 Jalen Royals WR
12 196 Tyler Higbee TE
12 197 Dylan Sampson RB
12 198 Tyreek Hill WR
12 199 Terrance Ferguson TE
12 200 Sione Vaki RB

 

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Darnell Nurse

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Shakes Off Ankle Scare in Las Vegas
Taylor Hall

Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Tuesday's Win
Lamar Jackson

Has Realistic Chance to Return in Week 6
Austin Reaves

Pours in 28 Points Against Warriors
Ryan Poehling

Out for 6-8 Weeks With MCL Sprain
Tyrese Haliburton

Scores 24 Points in Return to Oklahoma City
Jared Spurgeon

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
James Wiseman

Posts Double-Double in Preseason Start
Alex DeBrincat

Agrees to Seven-Year Extension With Red Wings
Kawhi Leonard

Looks Sharp in Toronto Return
Myles Garrett

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Tyreek Hill

Found Liable for Battery, Could Still Face a Suspension
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Ziaire Williams

Ruled Out Again on Tuesday
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Resting Tuesday Versus Golden State
Walker Kessler

Set to Make Preseason Debut Tuesday
Dylan Cardwell

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Payton Pritchard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Celtics
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Still Listed as Limited on Tuesday
James Cook III

in Danger of Losing Carries
Mike Matheson

Misses Tuesday's Action
Luke Evangelista

Out Against Red Wings
Jacob Markstrom

Unavailable Tuesday
Cutter Gauthier

Ruled Out for Tuesday
Jordan Staal

to Miss 1-2 Months With Torn Calf
Josh Morrissey

Remains Out Tuesday
Cale Makar

to Miss Tuesday's Game
Montez Sweat

Facing Two-Game PED Suspension
D'Andre Swift

Battling Multiple Lower-Body Injuries
Caleb Williams

Looking "Pretty Good" for Week 6
Harrison Mevis

Rams Moving on From Harrison Mevis After Overtime Miss
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Justin Herbert

Chargers Not Considering Trading Justin Herbert
TreVeyon Henderson

Suffers High-Ankle Sprain, Set to Miss Multiple Weeks
Trevor van Riemsdyk

Penguins Move Trevor van Riemsdyk to Injured Reserve
Parker Wotherspoon

Out Week-to-Week
Samuel Honzek

Considered Week-to-Week
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Unavailable Tuesday
Mikel Brown Jr.

Expected to Make His Preseason Debut Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers

Yuki Kawamura Waived by Clippers
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Waive Lonnie Walker IV
Cutter Gauthier

Questionable for Tuesday
Kristaps Porzingis

Still Without Return-to-Court Timeline
Nikolas Matinpalo

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Monday
Yaxel Lendeborg

in Line for Opening-Night Start
Nico Sturm

Doing "OK" After Being Sent to Hospital
Gui Santos

Positioned to Start on Opening Night
Davante Adams

Remains an Enormous Weapon Around the Goal Line
Matthew Stafford

Huge Effort Comes Up Short in Week 5
James Cook III

Touchdowns Make Up for Fumbling Issues in Week 5
Puka Nacua

Smothered with Dozens of Targets in Loss
Josh Allen

Snaps Overtime Losing Streak with Elite Rushing Performance
Tyrese Haliburton

Tweaks Right Ankle, Hopeful to Play on Tuesday
Ben Simmons

Expected to Begin 2026-27 Season as Starter
Kawhi Leonard

Available to Play on Tuesday
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Miles Bridges

Recovering Well from Ankle Injury
Nick Bosa

"Has a Chance" to Play Against Commanders
DJ Moore

Inactive on Monday Night Against Rams
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Dealing With Ankle Injury on Short Week
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
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MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
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