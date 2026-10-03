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Fantasy Football Landmines to Avoid for Week 4 - Bo Nix, Emeka Egbuka, Mark Andrews, more

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Bo Nix - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Aidin looks at fantasy football landmines, busts, and avoids for Week 4 of 2026. Given these Week 4 fantasy situations, consider benching these players.

Week 4 is already off to a wild start; the Cleveland Browns are good again! It seems like ever since their winless 2017 season, the Browns have decided to become a serious football team once every three years. 2020, 2023, and after what we saw on Thursday Night Football, possibly 2026. Now, it's time for the main Sunday slate.

In this weekly series, I'll highlight five players who could disappoint due to several factors, such as their matchup, team situation, or whether their current run of form is unsustainable. Benching these star names will be tough, but you have to take risks to win. Last week was our best week by far, with four of our five players underperforming massively. Drake Maye, Chase Brown, Sam LaPorta, and Baker Mayfield all had poor fantasy performances, though Mayfield suffered an unfortunate injury near the end of the game. Terry McLaurin was the sole exception, helping lead the Commanders to a shocking victory with 19.7 PPR points. So far this season, nine out of our 15 "landmines" have failed to cross the 11.0 PPR-point threshold.

Without further ado, let's look at five fantasy football landmines you should bench ahead of Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Bo Nix, QB, at San Francisco 49ers

"He just keeps finding ways to win." It's a sentence that sounds like huge praise to some, and a backhanded compliment to others. But it's the perfect way to describe Bo Nix, who has gone 15-2 in his last 17 regular-season games.

Nix's stats in this run don't jump out at you: 4,001 yards, 30 total touchdowns to 13 turnovers, 6.6 yards per attempt, and an 87.3 passer rating. But it's undeniable that he has the clutch gene and is great at digging his way out of a (sometimes self-inflicted) hole.

Nix had by far the best fantasy performance of his season last week, recording 25.1 PPR points, though his passing numbers (50% completion rate, 5.5 yards per attempt, 73.9 passer rating) left a lot to be desired.

Nix might have escaped with a dramatic late win against the Rams, who have struggled to find their footing due to injuries, but his chances of repeating that success against the most in-form team in the NFL are much lower.

Apart from their two losses to the Super Bowl LX champion Seahawks, the 49ers haven't lost a game starting from Week 11 of the 2025 season.

Their defense has allowed the third-fewest points, the sixth-fewest net passing yards (622), and just three passing touchdowns so far this season.

They also haven't lost at home outside of the NFC West since Week 3 of 2025, and haven't allowed 30+ points to an AFC opponent at home since Week 16 of 2023.

 

Emeka Egbuka, WR, vs. Green Bay Packers

After over half a decade of competitive football, which included a very sweet Super Bowl triumph at home, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now find themselves in the midst of a lost season.

They face many questions surrounding their roster and coaching staff, especially head coach Todd Bowles.

Mayfield played very poorly after signing his three-year, $165 million contract extension with the Buccaneers, but perhaps an extended stay on the sidelines with his thumb injury may give him a mental reset and help him return to his previous level of play.

The Buccaneers didn't turn to a veteran to fill in for Mayfield, instead opting for former University of Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels.

Daniels went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, but his nice showing at training camp and the preseason caused the Buccaneers to choose him as their QB2 over Jake Browning. Plenty of Bucs fans believe Daniels can provide a much-needed spark for the team.

But after seeing what happened to Max Brosmer last season (remember when NFL Network's Steve Mariucci told Kurt Warner that Brosmer would break his single-game passing record?), I'm just hoping for Daniels to have fewer than two turnovers.

Of course, starting a rookie UDFA quarterback on an already lifeless offense won't be good news for the team's weapons, especially Emeka Egbuka, who has struggled mightily during the Buccaneers' 12-game slump.

I hope I'm wrong, but I'll be stunned if Daniels and Egbuka have a good game against Green Bay.

 

Javonte Williams, RB, at Houston Texans

Javonte Williams proved all his doubters wrong with an outstanding 2025 season, which earned him a three-year, $24 million contract extension.

Williams' quest for his first-ever Pro Bowl season got off to a shaky start, but Week 3 was his best performance of the season with 98 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Unfortunately, a failed fourth-down conversion in the second quarter might have cost his team the game, as it turned into a field-goal drive for the Ravens in a game the Cowboys eventually lost by three points.

Having played in 75.4% of his team's offensive snaps so far this season (per PFR), Williams is looking to bounce back as soon as possible to justify his contract and snap count.

However, the Texans are going to be a tough test. They might be 0-3, and their passing defense looks off the mark compared to last year, but they're still a great rushing defense that is committed to stopping the run.

They rank fifth in fewest rushing yards allowed, having successfully stopped the likes of James Cook III, Brown, and Jonathan Taylor. It'll surely be an uphill battle for Williams, and the Cowboys will likely find more success by relying on Dak Prescott and their passing attack.

 

DJ Moore, WR, vs. New England Patriots

DJ Moore's Bills debut was perfect, as he caught a touchdown and had 100 receiving yards in a close win. Unfortunately, he suffered a shoulder injury in his second game but decided to play through it in Week 3.

That is likely to remain the case heading into Week 4, but he'll face a much tougher passing defense this time. The Patriots' defense was finally "solved" by Trevor Lawrence's Jaguars, but they're still a formidable unit that has allowed the second-fewest net passing yards this season.

Apart from Jaxon Smith-Njigba, no wide receiver has had a 100-yard performance against the Patriots' defense since Egbuka in Week 10 of the 2025 season.

Unlike Lawrence's Jags, the Patriots are more than familiar with Josh Allen's Bills, and the half-injured Moore will have his work cut out for him.

 

Mark Andrews, TE, vs. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are going through yet another difficult season. 2026 is surely going to get even more difficult for them when they visit franchise legend Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens.

Henry, who told ESPN's Jamison Hensley this week that the Titans "shipped him out", has the perfect opportunity to have an outstanding revenge game against his former team.

Tennessee's defense has allowed the second-most rushing attempts (86) and the eighth-most rushing yards (323) so far this season. Lamar Jackson will likely lean on Henry and his own scrambling ability to put their opponents to the sword, which will hurt Mark Andrews the most.

The Titans have allowed the second-fewest PPR points per game and by far the fewest receiving yards (48) to tight ends so far this season.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Bo Nix, Emeka Egbuka, Javonte Williams, DJ Moore, and Mark Andrews. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for Bo Nix, Emeka Egbuka, Javonte Williams, DJ Moore, and Mark Andrews:

Bo Nix
vs
Jordan Love
Bo Nix
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Matthew Stafford
Bo Nix
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Kyler Murray
Bo Nix
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Jalen Hurts
Bo Nix
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C.J. Stroud
Bo Nix
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Daniel Jones
Bo Nix
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Dak Prescott
Bo Nix
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Drake Maye
Bo Nix
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Bryce Young
Bo Nix
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Sam Darnold
Bo Nix
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Tyler Shough
Bo Nix
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Geno Smith
Bo Nix
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Jared Goff
Bo Nix
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Jacoby Brissett
Bo Nix
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Brock Purdy
Bo Nix
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Kirk Cousins
Bo Nix
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Patrick Mahomes II
Bo Nix
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Michael Penix Jr.
Bo Nix
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Joe Burrow
Bo Nix
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Tyson Bagent
Bo Nix
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Trevor Lawrence
Bo Nix
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Justin Herbert
Bo Nix
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Lamar Jackson
Bo Nix
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Deshaun Watson
Bo Nix
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Josh Allen
Bo Nix
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Jalon Daniels
Bo Nix
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Bam Knight
Bo Nix
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Jameis Winston
Bo Nix
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Ben Skowronek
Bo Nix
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Malik Willis
Bo Nix
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Dareke Young
Bo Nix
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Aaron Rodgers
Bo Nix
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Reggie Gilliam
Bo Nix
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Cam Ward
Bo Nix
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Rasheen Ali
Bo Nix
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Minnesota Vikings
Bo Nix
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Cyrus Allen
Bo Nix
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Baltimore Ravens
Bo Nix
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Tom Kennedy
Bo Nix
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Bo Nix
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Roschon Johnson
Bo Nix
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Seattle Seahawks
Bo Nix
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Derius Davis
Bo Nix
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Green Bay Packers
Bo Nix
vs
Efton Chism III
Bo Nix
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Buffalo Bills
Bo Nix
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Jacob Saylors
Bo Nix
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Chicago Bears
Bo Nix
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Brashard Smith
Bo Nix
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Cleveland Browns
Bo Nix
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Malik Benson
Bo Nix
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Kansas City Chiefs
Bo Nix
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Jahdae Walker
Bo Nix
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Houston Texans
Bo Nix
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LeQuint Allen Jr.
Bo Nix
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Arizona Cardinals
Bo Nix
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Dylan Laube
Bo Nix
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Indianapolis Colts
Bo Nix
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Bo Nix
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San Francisco 49ers
Bo Nix
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Gavin Bartholomew
Bo Nix
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Los Angeles Rams
Bo Nix
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Malik McClain
Bo Nix
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New Orleans Saints
Bo Nix
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Nicholas Singleton
Bo Nix
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New York Giants
Bo Nix
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Chimere Dike
Bo Nix
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Detroit Lions
Bo Nix
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Tanner Koziol
Bo Nix
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bo Nix
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Payne Durham
Bo Nix
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New York Jets
Bo Nix
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Jake Briningstool
Bo Nix
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Dallas Cowboys
Bo Nix
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Jonathan Mingo
Bo Nix
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Denver Broncos
Bo Nix
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Sean Tucker
Bo Nix
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Atlanta Falcons
Bo Nix
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Josh Whyle
Bo Nix
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Bo Nix
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Jordan Whittington
Bo Nix
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Philadelphia Eagles
Bo Nix
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Marvin Mims Jr.
Bo Nix
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Cincinnati Bengals
Bo Nix
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LaJohntay Wester
Bo Nix
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Las Vegas Raiders
Bo Nix
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Isaiah Bond
Bo Nix
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New England Patriots
Bo Nix
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Cade Stover
Bo Nix
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Los Angeles Chargers
Bo Nix
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Jared Wayne
Bo Nix
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Miami Dolphins
Bo Nix
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Mitch Tinsley
Bo Nix
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Washington Commanders
Bo Nix
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Oscar Delp
Bo Nix
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Tennessee Titans
Bo Nix
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Jackson Hawes
Bo Nix
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Carolina Panthers
Bo Nix
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Drew Ogletree
Bo Nix
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Brandon Aubrey
Bo Nix
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Bo Melton
Bo Nix
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Tyler Loop
Bo Nix
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Max Klare
Bo Nix
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Evan McPherson
Bo Nix
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Will Kacmarek
Bo Nix
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Spencer Shrader
Bo Nix
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Luke Schoonmaker
Bo Nix
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Harrison Butker
Bo Nix
vs
Charlie Woerner
Bo Nix
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Cam Little
Bo Nix
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Jalen Royals
Bo Nix
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Eddy Pineiro
Bo Nix
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Myles Price
Bo Nix
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
Bo Nix
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Ben Sinnott
Bo Nix
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Jason Myers
Bo Nix
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Travis Hunter
Bo Nix
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Will Reichard
Bo Nix
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Lew Nichols
Bo Nix
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Tyler Bass
Bo Nix
vs
J. Michael Sturdivant
Bo Nix
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Jake Bates
Bo Nix
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Corey Kiner
Bo Nix
vs
Daniel Carlson
Bo Nix
vs
Elijah Higgins
Bo Nix
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Carnell Tate
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mack Hollins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dalton Schultz
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Emeka Egbuka
vs
RJ Harvey
Emeka Egbuka
vs
DK Metcalf
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Isaiah Likely
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Woody Marks
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tucker Kraft
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mark Andrews
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Courtland Sutton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Malik Washington
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Denzel Boston
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Juwan Johnson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Sam Laporta
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rome Odunze
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Romeo Doubs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tre Tucker
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ladd McConkey
Emeka Egbuka
vs
KC Concepcion
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Travis Kelce
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Darren Waller
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mike Evans
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brenton Strange
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Colston Loveland
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Stefon Diggs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kalif Raymond
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyler Warren
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tony Pollard
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kyle Monangai
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Omarion Hampton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyler Higbee
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Luther Burden III
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Hunter Henry
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Braelon Allen
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Quentin Johnston
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jameson Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Malik Nabers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Blake Corum
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Alvin Kamara
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jalen Coker
Emeka Egbuka
vs
George Kittle
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rashod Bateman
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Michael Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tre Harris
Emeka Egbuka
vs
DJ Moore
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kendre Miller
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jordan Addison
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rashee Rice
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Xavier Worthy
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Matthew Golden
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
George Pickens
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Makai Lemon
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Bucky Irving
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Antonio Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Davante Adams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jake Ferguson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tee Higgins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Christian Watson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Cam Skattebo
Emeka Egbuka
vs
George Holani
Emeka Egbuka
vs
David Montgomery
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Javonte Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mike Gesicki
Emeka Egbuka
vs
D'Andre Swift
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Nico Collins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kyren Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jauan Jennings
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Downs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaylen Wright
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Puka Nacua
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Parker Washington
Emeka Egbuka
vs
AJ Barner
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Trey McBride
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chris Bell
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Zay Flowers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Pat Bryant
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Cooper Kupp
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Emeka Egbuka
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Isaiah Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Drake London
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chase Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Emmett Johnson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Emeka Egbuka
vs
James Cook III
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Roman Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaylen Warren
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Cade Otton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chris Olave
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Demario Douglas
Emeka Egbuka
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Ted Hurst
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jalen Nailor
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Malachi Fields
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Keon Coleman
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Darius Cooper
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Darnell Mooney
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Skyy Moore
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brandin Cooks
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Emeka Egbuka
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Elic Ayomanor
Emeka Egbuka
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Bryce Lance
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Treylon Burks
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jahan Dotson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Cody White
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Emeka Egbuka
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Germie Bernard
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Joshua Palmer
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaylin Noel
Emeka Egbuka
vs
John Metchie III
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Deion Burks
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dyami Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jordan Watkins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Cameron
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tai Felton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Sterling Shepard
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Troy Franklin
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tez Johnson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tory Horton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Calvin Ridley
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Zachariah Branch
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Devontez Walker
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tutu Atwell
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kyle Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ryan Miller
Emeka Egbuka
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jacob Cowing
Emeka Egbuka
vs
J. Michael Sturdivant
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Travis Hunter
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Myles Price
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jalen Royals
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Bo Melton
Javonte Williams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Javonte Williams
vs
David Montgomery
Javonte Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Javonte Williams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Javonte Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Javonte Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Javonte Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Javonte Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Javonte Williams
vs
Kyren Williams
Javonte Williams
vs
Davante Adams
Javonte Williams
vs
Josh Downs
Javonte Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Javonte Williams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Javonte Williams
vs
George Pickens
Javonte Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Javonte Williams
vs
Matthew Golden
Javonte Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Javonte Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Javonte Williams
vs
Trey McBride
Javonte Williams
vs
Jordan Addison
Javonte Williams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Javonte Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Javonte Williams
vs
DJ Moore
Javonte Williams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Michael Wilson
Javonte Williams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Javonte Williams
vs
George Kittle
Javonte Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Javonte Williams
vs
Alvin Kamara
Javonte Williams
vs
Drake London
Javonte Williams
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Javonte Williams
vs
Chase Brown
Javonte Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
Javonte Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Javonte Williams
vs
Jameson Williams
Javonte Williams
vs
James Cook III
Javonte Williams
vs
Braelon Allen
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Javonte Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Javonte Williams
vs
Brock Bowers
Javonte Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Javonte Williams
vs
Derrick Henry
Javonte Williams
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Javonte Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Javonte Williams
vs
Tyler Warren
Javonte Williams
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Javonte Williams
vs
Stefon Diggs
Javonte Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Javonte Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Javonte Williams
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Javonte Williams
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Javonte Williams
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Javonte Williams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Javonte Williams
vs
Travis Kelce
Javonte Williams
vs
Bijan Robinson
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