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All-Time New York Yankees Lineup: Greatest Player At Every Starting Position

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Derek Jeter - New York Yankees, MLB

All-Time New York Yankees Lineup: Greatest Player At Every Position. Read RotoBaller's greatest starting New York Yankees lineup of all time including Babe Ruth, Aaron Judge, Whitey Ford, and more.

The New York Yankees are one of the most historic professional sports teams, and some of the game's greatest players of all time have worn their jersey, including Yogi Berra, Babe Ruth, and more recently, Aaron Judge.

In this piece, we'll build an "all-time" starting lineup, naming just one Yankee to represent each position.

Who were the greatest Yankees at each position of all time? Let's dive in!

 

Catcher - Yogi Berra

Without a doubt, the legendary Yogi Berra will be behind the dish in our all-time Yankee lineup. Berra put together one of the greatest careers in the game's history among backstops. Over his 19-year MLB career (18 years in the Bronx), Berra won three MVPs and was a part of 10 World Series-winning teams. He was also named to 18 All-Star teams, missing the accolade only once in his career.

The Hall of Famer finished his career with 358 home runs and a .285/.348/.482 slash line.

 

First Base - Lou Gehrig

The "Iron Horse" will hold the next spot on our list. Lou Gehrig sits atop many of the team's accolades and will cover first base in our all-time lineup. Gehrig spent the last 17 seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Bronx and finished his time as one of the game's best players in history.

Throughout 17 seasons, Gehrig was named MVP two times, won one Triple Crown, was named to seven All-Star teams, and, more importantly, was a seven-time World Series Champion. Even though Gehrig only won three MVPs, he finished in the top 5 in voting in seven other seasons, showing how dominant his prime truly was.

 

Second Base - Tony Lazzeri

This was one of the more difficult decisions on this list. While Willie Randolph and Robinson Cano both have impressive resumes with the club, the nod will go to the legendary Tony Lazzeri. Lazzeri played for the Yankees and was a part of the Murderers' Row lineup of the 1920s-1930s.

As a Yankee (12 seasons, 14 total MLB seasons), Lazzeri posted a strong .279/.379/.467 slash line with 1,784 total hits. His hit total put him just above both Cano and Randolph. In terms of accolades, Lazzeri finished with the top-10 in MVP voting four times and won five World Series Championships.

 

Shortstop - Derek Jeter

Without a doubt, Derek Jeter will get the nod as the team's starting shortstop. Jeter spent all 20 of his MLB seasons in the Bronx and is likely the most recognizable Yankee of all time. Throughout this two-decade run with the Yankees, Jeter was a part of five World Series-winning teams and named to 14 All-Star teams.

He was named Rookie of the Year during the 1996 campaign and took home five Silver Sluggers and five Gold Gloves. The former sixth overall pick finished his Hall of Fame career with an incredible 3,465 total hits.

 

Third Base - Alex Rodriguez

Joining Jeter on this side of the infield will be Alex Rodriguez, who served as his teammate for much of his career. While Rodriguez was only with the Yankees for 12 of his 22 MLB campaigns, he made a massive impact during his time in the Bronx and deserves a spot in our starting lineup.

With the Yankees, Rodriguez would win two American League MVP awards and take home three Silver Sluggers. During these 12 campaigns, Rodriguez launched 351 home runs and even led the majors in long balls twice (2005 and 2007).

 

Left Field - Babe Ruth

Even though Babe Ruth was more of a right fielder during his career, he did log 1,050 total career appearances in left field and is more than capable of taking this post in our lineup. With Ruth moving to left field, we not only open a spot in right field, but also the DH spot for another worthy selection.

Ruth is widely considered the greatest baseball player of all time. Throughout his  22-year MLB career (15 years with the Yankees), Ruth held a .342/.474/.690 slash line with 714 career long balls. With the Yankees, he won one MVP award and led the majors in WAR during 10 seasons.

 

Center Field - Mickey Mantle

Center field was another very contentious decision. Both Mickey Mantle and Joe DiMaggio are well worthy of the starting nod, but on our list, Mantle will cover center field, which will send DiMaggio to the DH spot. Mantle spent all 18 seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Yankees and finished his career as not only one of the greatest hitters in team history but also in the entire sport.

Across his career, Mantle would be named to 20 All-Star teams, win three MVPs, and win seven World Series Championships. He also claimed the Batting Title and the Triple Crown once as well. From 1955 through 1961 (seven seasons), Mantle led the majors in WAR in six of them.

 

Right Field - Aaron Judge

With Ruth shifting over to left field, the lone current-day player on our list, Aaron Judge, will get the starting nod in right field. Judge has spent his entire career with the Yankees and is undoubtedly on the Hall of Fame trajectory. With the Yankees (across his first 10 seasons in the majors), Judge has won three MVPs and been named to seven All-Star teams.

He has taken home five Silver Sluggers and recently won a Batting Title during the 2025 campaign. Judge has been one of the game's top power hitters since joining the major league roster, hitting 384 long balls over his first 1,192 contests. Injuries would limit him in the 2026 regular season but when on the field, he is among the top hitters of the generation.

 

Starting Pitcher - Whitey Ford

The six-time World Series Champion will take the mound for this club. While the Yankees had several options for this post, Whitey Ford will edge them out on our list. The southpaw spent all 16 seasons of his MLB career in the Bronx and would put together several dominant seasons, being made to 10 All-Star teams.

He would win the Cy Young Award during the 1961 campaign, when he logged a league-high 283 innings and posted a 3.14 FIP, which also led the major leagues. Overall, Ford would strike out 1,956 hitters over 3,170 frames while holding a cumulative 2.75 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP.

 

Relief Pitcher - Mariano Rivera

Without a doubt, the greatest closer in major league history will get the nod as the primary relief pitcher on this roster. Mariano Rivera spent all 19 seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Yankees and became one of the game's greatest pitchers of all time. Serving as the primary closer for the vast majority of his career, Rivera would tally 652 saves, the most in MLB history.

He would lead the sport in saves in three seasons and would flirt with Cy Youngs, finishing within the top-5 in voting in five different seasons.

 

Designated Hitter - Joe DiMaggio

With Mantle covering center field and Ruth and Judge holding the corners, the "Joltin' Joe" will serve as the primary designated hitter for the all-time Yankees lineup. DiMaggio was a primary center fielder during his time in the Bronx and played for the Yankees for half of his 13 major league seasons.

Even though he had to miss three years of his "prime" due to military service, DiMaggio put together an incredible career. Over 13 seasons, DiMaggio would win three MVPs, be named to 13 All-Star teams, win two Batting Titles, and take home nine World Series victories. He would later be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

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