2026 fantasy football rankings - Week 6 start, sit overall rankings. Win more with our updated fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 6.
The 2026 fantasy football season is heating up, and byes and injuries are testing the depth of rosters. If you're faced with tough start-sit calls this week, let us help with our overall Week 6 fantasy football rankings for 2026. Below, see where key Week 6 names such as Woody Marks, Germie Bernard, Romeo Doubs, Braelon Allen, Tony Pollard, Tyler Higbee, and Jaylen Waddle stand, among all others.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|2
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|1
|3
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|1
|4
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|1
|5
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|2
|6
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|2
|7
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|8
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|9
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|10
|Christian Watson
|WR
|2
|11
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|2
|12
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|2
|13
|Drake London
|WR
|2
|14
|Nico Collins
|WR
|2
|15
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|2
|16
|James Cook III
|RB
|3
|17
|Chris Olave
|WR
|3
|18
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|3
|19
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|3
|20
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|3
|21
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|3
|22
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|3
|23
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|3
|24
|Trey McBride
|TE
|4
|25
|Davante Adams
|WR
|4
|26
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|4
|27
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|4
|28
|Mike Evans
|WR
|4
|29
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|4
|30
|George Kittle
|TE
|4
|31
|Parker Washington
|WR
|4
|32
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|4
|33
|George Pickens
|WR
|4
|34
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|4
|35
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|4
|36
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|5
|37
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|38
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|5
|39
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|5
|40
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|41
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|5
|42
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|5
|43
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|5
|44
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|5
|45
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|5
|46
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|5
|47
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|5
|48
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|5
|49
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|5
|50
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|5
|51
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|5
|52
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|5
|53
|Josh Downs
|WR
|6
|54
|DJ Moore
|WR
|6
|55
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|6
|56
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|6
|57
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|6
|58
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|6
|59
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|6
|60
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|6
|61
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|6
|62
|Woody Marks
|RB
|6
|63
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|7
|64
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|7
|65
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|7
|66
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|7
|67
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|68
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|7
|69
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|7
|70
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|7
|71
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|7
|72
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|7
|73
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|7
|74
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|7
|75
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|7
|76
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|7
|77
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|7
|78
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|7
|79
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|7
|80
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|7
|81
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|7
|82
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|7
|83
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|7
|84
|Blake Corum
|RB
|7
|85
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|7
|86
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|8
|87
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|8
|88
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|8
|89
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|8
|90
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|8
|91
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|8
|92
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|8
|93
|Darren Waller
|TE
|8
|94
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|8
|95
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|8
|96
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|8
|97
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|8
|98
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|8
|99
|Najee Harris
|RB
|8
|100
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|8
|101
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|8
|102
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|9
|103
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|9
|104
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|9
|105
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|9
|106
|AJ Barner
|TE
|9
|107
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|9
|108
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|9
|109
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|9
|110
|Cade Otton
|TE
|9
|111
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|9
|112
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|9
|113
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|9
|114
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|9
|115
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|9
|116
|Rachaad White
|RB
|9
|117
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|9
|118
|Justice Hill
|RB
|9
|119
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|9
|120
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|9
|121
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|10
|122
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|10
|123
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|10
|124
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|10
|125
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|10
|126
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|10
|127
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|10
|128
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|10
|129
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|10
|130
|Cody White
|WR
|10
|131
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|10
|132
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|10
|133
|Noah Fant
|TE
|10
|134
|George Holani
|RB
|10
|135
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|10
|136
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|10
|137
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|10
|138
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|10
|139
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|10
|140
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|10
|141
|Evan Engram
|TE
|10
|142
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|11
|143
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|11
|144
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|11
|145
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|11
|146
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|11
|147
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|11
|148
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|11
|149
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|11
|150
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|11
|151
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|11
|152
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|11
|153
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|11
|154
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|11
|155
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|11
|156
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|11
|157
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|11
|158
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|11
|159
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|11
|160
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|11
|161
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|11
|162
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|11
|163
|Noah Gray
|TE
|11
|164
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|11
|165
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|11
|166
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|11
|167
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|11
|168
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|12
|169
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|12
|170
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|12
|171
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|12
|172
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|12
|173
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|12
|174
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|12
|175
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|12
|176
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|12
|177
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|12
|178
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|12
|179
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|12
|180
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|12
|181
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|12
|182
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|12
|183
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|12
|184
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|12
|185
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|12
|186
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|12
|187
|Sam Roush
|TE
|12
|188
|Bo Melton
|WR
|12
|189
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|12
|190
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|12
|191
|Brandon Smith
|WR
|12
|192
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|12
|193
|John Metchie III
|WR
|12
|194
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|12
|195
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|12
|196
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|12
|197
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|12
|198
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|12
|199
|Teagan Quitoriano
|TE
|12
|200
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|13
|201
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|13
|202
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|13
|203
|John Bates
|TE
|13
|204
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|13
|205
|Tory Horton
|WR
|13
|206
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|13
|207
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|13
|208
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|13
|209
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|13
|210
|Davis Allen
|TE
|13
|211
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|13
|212
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|13
|213
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|13
|214
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|13
|215
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|13
|216
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|13
|217
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|13
|218
|Ray Davis
|RB
|13
|219
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|13
|220
|A.J. Dillon
|RB
|13
|221
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|13
|222
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|13
|223
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|13
|224
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|13
|225
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|13
|226
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|13
|227
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|14
|228
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|14
|229
|Cade Stover
|TE
|14
|230
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|14
|231
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|14
|232
|Theo Wease Jr.
|WR
|14
|233
|Hayden Rucci
|TE
|14
|234
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|14
|235
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|14
|236
|Malachi Corley
|WR
|14
|237
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|14
|238
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|14
|239
|Kaden Wetjen
|WR
|14
|240
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|14
|241
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|14
|242
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|14
|243
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|14
|244
|Derius Davis
|WR
|14
|245
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|14
|246
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|14
|247
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|14
|248
|Jordan James
|RB
|14
|249
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|14
|250
|Malik Benson
|WR
|14
|251
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|14
|252
|Julius Chestnut
|RB
|14
|253
|Alec Ingold
|RB
|14
|254
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|14
|255
|Dareke Young
|WR
|14
|256
|Deion Burks
|WR
|14
|257
|Savion Williams
|WR
|14
|258
|Barion Brown
|WR
|15
|259
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|15
|260
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|15
|261
|Audric Estime
|RB
|15
|262
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|15
|263
|Kameron Johnson
|WR
|15
|264
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|15
|265
|Kalel Mullings
|RB
|15
|266
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|15
|267
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|15
|268
|Nikko Remigio
|WR
|15
|269
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|15
|270
|Patrick Ricard
|RB
|15
|271
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|15
|272
|Bam Knight
|RB
|15
|273
|Jelani Woods
|TE
|15
|274
|Carson Steele
|RB
|15
|275
|Adam Prentice
|RB
|15
|276
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|15
|277
|Kene Nwangwu
|RB
|15
|278
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|15
|279
|Zavier Scott
|RB
|15
|280
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|15
|281
|Payne Durham
|TE
|15
|282
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|15
|283
|Josh Allen
|QB
|15
|284
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|15
|285
|Jordan Love
|QB
|15
|286
|Drake Maye
|QB
|15
|287
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|15
|288
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|15
|289
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|15
|290
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|15
|291
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|15
|292
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|15
|293
|Bryce Young
|QB
|15
|294
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|15
|295
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|15
|296
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|15
|297
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|15
|298
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|15
|299
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|15
|300
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|16
|301
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|16
|302
|Bo Nix
|QB
|16
|303
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|16
|304
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|16
|305
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|306
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|16
|307
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|16
|308
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|16
|309
|Cam Ward
|QB
|16
|310
|Geno Smith
|QB
|16
|311
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|16
|312
|Tyson Bagent
|QB
|17
|313
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|17
|314
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|17
|315
|New England Patriots
|DST
|17
|316
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|17
|317
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|17
|318
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|17
|319
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|17
|320
|New York Giants
|DST
|17
|321
|Houston Texans
|DST
|17
|322
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|17
|323
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|17
|324
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|17
|325
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|326
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|17
|327
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|17
|328
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|17
|329
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|330
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|331
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|17
|332
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|333
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|17
|334
|New York Jets
|DST
|17
|335
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|17
|336
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|17
|337
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|17
|338
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|17
|339
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|340
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|17
|341
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|17
|342
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|17
|343
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|17
|344
|Tyler Loop
|K
|17
|345
|Cam Little
|K
|17
|346
|Jason Myers
|K
|18
|347
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|18
|348
|Harrison Butker
|K
|18
|349
|Trey Smack
|K
|18
|350
|Tyler Bass
|K
|18
|351
|Matt Gay
|K
|18
|352
|Chris Boswell
|K
|18
|353
|Cairo Santos
|K
|18
|354
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|18
|355
|Blake Grupe
|K
|18
|356
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|18
|357
|Drew Stevens
|K
|18
|358
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|18
|359
|Nick Folk
|K
|18
|360
|Andy Borregales
|K
|18
|361
|Jake Elliott
|K
|18
|362
|Chad Ryland
|K
|18
|363
|Wil Lutz
|K
|18
|364
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|18
|365
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|18
|366
|Joey Slye
|K
|18
|367
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|18
|368
|Jason Sanders
|K
Week 6 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker is returning from his team's bye week with a home game this week against the Chargers. He has gotten off to a fantastic start with his new team, racking up 537 rushing yards in four games with four rushing touchdowns.
He has also been very involved in the passing game with 12 catches on 19 targets for 84 receiving yards and two more touchdowns. He has been an elite fantasy running back so far this season, and he will return to action in a favorable matchup against the struggling Chargers. If he continues to be the focal point of the Chiefs' offense, Walker should remain an elite option at the position and is emerging as one of the top early-season contenders for fantasy football MVP this season.
MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd started the season as the team's first option to replace Josh Jacobs (personal), but he struggled to get much traction and had a key fumble against the Jets. As a result, Kaleb Johnson and Chris Brooks got more work, with Lloyd in a smaller role in Week 2 and Week 3.
In Week 4, though, Lloyd played a season-high 55% of snaps, and in Week 5, he played 44% of snaps, posting solid fantasy performances each week. He had five catches in Week 4 to show his potential as a receiver and converted two short rushing touchdowns in Week 5 to show his potential as the team's preferred short-yardage option. Lloyd is trending back toward a larger role in the timeshare and can be a touchdown-dependent FLEX play for as long as he stays in that position.
Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten has ascended into an enormous role in the backfield, averaging 20 touches per game over the last three weeks. He has at least 9.8 points in PPR leagues in every game this year, and he ranks as the overall RB17 so far. While Tuten's ceiling hasn't been very impressive, he has maintained a high floor while operating as a consistent RB2 option in fantasy football. Most importantly, his ascension has led to a massive decrease in volume for Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Once viewed as a candidate to split touches with Tuten, Rodriguez saw his snap share drop to 13% last week as he handled just two rushing attempts. As long as Tuten is healthy, he is going to continue to operate as the near-every-down back in Jacksonville while maintaining his fantasy relevance. He can be started in most leagues, regardless of matchup.
Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) is expected to miss multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain that he suffered in the Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, which will open up a workhorse role for backfield mate Rhamondre Stevenson, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Corey Kiner will also have an expanded role behind Stevenson for as long as Henderson remains sidelined. Stevenson had 13 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown in the blowout win over the Raiders after Henderson's injury.
The 28-year-old Stevenson has been the Patriots' RB1 so far in 2026 with Henderson battling some injuries, and he has averaged 4.0 yards per carry for 227 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 57 rushing attempts through five games. The former fourth-rounder has also tacked on 15 receptions (19 targets) for 111 yards as a receiver. With Henderson expected to be ruled out for Week 6 this weekend, Stevenson becomes a must-start in fantasy lineups against the division-rival and visiting New York Jets, whose defense has allowed 118 rushing yards per game this year.
Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden has carved out an enormous role in his second pro season, cementing himself as a low-end WR1 in fantasy scoring so far. Golden was highly disappointing as a rookie last year with a WR89 finish in scoring. However, he is enjoying an enormous Year 2 breakout so far this season with 24 catches, 397 yards, and two touchdowns. Relative to last year, he has more yards, more touchdowns, the same number of targets, and just five fewer catches, despite playing just five games so far this season and 14 last season.
Equally impressive is the fact that Golden has achieved these marks despite sharing volume with Christian Watson. The Packers have supported top-tier production from both receivers, with Golden ranking as the WR11 and Watson as the WR3. Golden's big-play upside should allow him to continue to produce in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys, whose secondary has repeatedly shown it can be susceptible to giving up big plays over the top.
Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns rookie second-round wide receiver Denzel Boston is the team's leading receiver through the first five games of his first season in the NFL, catching 16 of his 29 targets for 330 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, rookie first-round receiver KC Concepcion Jr. has 18 catches for 149 yards and no touchdowns, and he went down early in the Week 5 loss to the New York Jets with a scary concussion.
Boston, 22, is on the Week 6 injury report with a foot injury, but he was limited in practice on Wednesday and should have a good chance to play this Sunday against the division-rival Baltimore Ravens. He has had at least seven targets in three of the last four games and would see an even bigger target share this weekend if Concepcion cannot clear the league's concussion protocol by the weekend.
Boston is the current betting favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year. The quick rise of both Boston and Concepcion has put Jerry Jeudy on the trade block. Boston should be considered a must-start against the Ravens, especially if Concepcion does not play.
Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
The last time Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was on the field, he shredded the Detroit Lions defense for 14 receptions for 192 yards (13.7 yards per reception) and two touchdowns on a Sunday Night Football win in Week 4. The Panthers had a bye week in Week 5, but get back to action against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. McMillan will look to continue his momentum, as he currently leads the Panthers in receptions (26) and receiving yards (385), and is tied for the team lead in touchdown catches (two).
The Panthers are dealing with injuries to fellow wide receivers Jalen Coker (quadriceps) and Xavier Legette (knee). Leggete was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 3 due to a knee injury, while Coker missed the Week 4 contest against the Lions with an injury to his quadriceps. Ahead of Week 6, however, Coker got in a full practice session on Wednesday. Still, expect McMillan to be heavily involved for the Panthers against the Eagles.
Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft got off to a slow start near the start of the season, but he has turned a corner by posting an increased reception share over the last few weeks. Across his last three games, Kraft has 20 targets, 15 catches, 132 yards, and one touchdown. He has posted double-digit fantasy points in each of his last two games, and he has a snap share of at least 92% in two of his last four contests. This increased volume and production has come at the same time as wide receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden ranking as top-12 receivers in total fantasy scoring this year.
The Packers have posted mixed results this year, but their offense has still managed to support fantasy relevance for Kraft, Watson, and Golden all at the same time. The 25-year-old tight end continues to operate as a top-10 fantasy option at his position heading into Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Isaiah Likely, New York Giants
New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (foot) recorded a career-high 11 receptions on 13 targets (tying a career-high) in a 27-27 tie against the Washington Commanders in Week 5. He posted 94 yards and two touchdowns against the Commanders as well. Likely is dealing with a foot injury, but was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
He enters a Week 6 matchup with the New Orleans Saints as RotoBaller's No. 4 tight end this week. Likely is projected to score 10.6 fantasy points. According to Pro Football Reference, the Saints allow 9.5 fantasy points per game to tight ends. Likely is currently started in 70% of Yahoo leagues, but that number will almost certainly increase for Week 6. He is a must-start player moving forward.
Kyle Pitts Sr., Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. was able to find the end zone for the first time this season last week. The 26-year-old hauled in five of his six targets for 42 yards and a score in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Pitts has turned it around recently after an extremely slow start to the season.
Over the first three games, Pitts recorded two receptions for 15 yards. He has done much better recently with eight receptions for 89 yards over his last two contests. It seems that having Michael Penix Jr. under center has helped Pitts, but he remains a risky starting choice given his inconsistent play to start the season.
Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is on the Week 6 injury report and was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, according to Sam Warren of The Athletic. Bowers was also listed as limited early last week but played in the 45-17 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday and caught eight of 10 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown for the third straight game. Look for the 23-year-old star tight end to return to a full practice soon and be a full-go for the Week 6 contest at home against the Buffalo Bills.
He did have a trim on his knee before the start of the 2026 regular season that caused him to miss the first two games, but since his return, he has been the Bowers that everyone expected, catching 24 passes on 35 targets for 312 yards and three touchdowns in his three games played. Bowers has had great chemistry with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins so far, and fantasy managers are hoping that will continue as the Raiders try to avoid a three-game losing streak after a surprising 3-0 start.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Woody Marks, Germie Bernard, Romeo Doubs, Braelon Allen, Tony Pollard, Tyler Higbee, Jaylen Waddle. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Woody Marks, Germie Bernard, Romeo Doubs, Braelon Allen, Tony Pollard, Tyler Higbee, Jaylen Waddle:
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