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2026 Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 6 Start, Sit

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Fantasy Football Wide Receivers to Prioritize in PPR, But Fade in Standard Leagues (2025)

2026 fantasy football rankings - Week 6 start, sit overall rankings. Win more with our updated fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 6.

In This Article hide
Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings
Week 6 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The 2026 fantasy football season is heating up, and byes and injuries are testing the depth of rosters. If you're faced with tough start-sit calls this week, let us help with our overall Week 6 fantasy football rankings for 2026. Below, see where key Week 6 names such as Woody Marks, Germie Bernard, Romeo Doubs, Braelon Allen, Tony Pollard, Tyler Higbee, and Jaylen Waddle stand, among all others.

Our fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Bijan Robinson RB
1 2 Kenneth Walker III RB
1 3 Jonathan Taylor RB
1 4 Christian McCaffrey RB
1 5 Kyren Williams RB
2 6 Puka Nacua WR
2 7 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 8 Derrick Henry RB
2 9 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 10 Christian Watson WR
2 11 Jaylen Warren RB
2 12 Javonte Williams RB
2 13 Drake London WR
2 14 Nico Collins WR
2 15 Zay Flowers WR
2 16 James Cook III RB
3 17 Chris Olave WR
3 18 Chuba Hubbard RB
3 19 Malik Nabers WR
3 20 D'Andre Swift RB
3 21 Ashton Jeanty RB
3 22 Bucky Irving RB
3 23 Brock Bowers TE
3 24 Trey McBride TE
4 25 Davante Adams WR
4 26 Cam Skattebo RB
4 27 Matthew Golden WR
4 28 Mike Evans WR
4 29 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
4 30 George Kittle TE
4 31 Parker Washington WR
4 32 Garrett Wilson WR
4 33 George Pickens WR
4 34 Michael Wilson WR
4 35 Emanuel Wilson RB
4 36 MarShawn Lloyd RB
5 37 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 38 Braelon Allen RB
5 39 A.J. Brown WR
5 40 Rashee Rice WR
5 41 Bhayshul Tuten RB
5 42 Jalen Coker WR
5 43 Isaiah Likely TE
5 44 DK Metcalf WR
5 45 Luther Burden III WR
5 46 Tyler Warren TE
5 47 DeVonta Smith WR
5 48 Tucker Kraft TE
5 49 Dalton Kincaid TE
5 50 Terry McLaurin WR
5 51 Saquon Barkley RB
5 52 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
5 53 Josh Downs WR
6 54 DJ Moore WR
6 55 Tony Pollard RB
6 56 Travis Kelce TE
6 57 Denzel Boston WR
6 58 Carnell Tate WR
6 59 Dallas Goedert TE
6 60 Jaylen Waddle WR
6 61 Stefon Diggs WR
6 62 Woody Marks RB
6 63 Tre Tucker WR
7 64 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
7 65 Juwan Johnson TE
7 66 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 67 Rome Odunze WR
7 68 Devaughn Vele WR
7 69 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
7 70 Pat Freiermuth TE
7 71 Emeka Egbuka WR
7 72 Colston Loveland TE
7 73 Xavier Worthy WR
7 74 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 75 Germie Bernard WR
7 76 Jeremiyah Love RB
7 77 Kendre Miller RB
7 78 Hunter Henry TE
7 79 Jakobi Meyers WR
7 80 RJ Harvey RB
7 81 Omarion Hampton RB
7 82 Keenan Allen WR
7 83 Ladd McConkey WR
7 84 Blake Corum RB
7 85 Mark Andrews TE
7 86 Tyler Higbee TE
8 87 Alvin Kamara RB
8 88 Dameon Pierce RB
8 89 Brenton Strange TE
8 90 Kendrick Bourne WR
8 91 Tyler Allgeier RB
8 92 Dontayvion Wicks WR
8 93 Darren Waller TE
8 94 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
8 95 Jake Ferguson TE
8 96 Keon Coleman WR
8 97 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
8 98 Kenneth Gainwell RB
8 99 Najee Harris RB
8 100 Romeo Doubs WR
8 101 Courtland Sutton WR
8 102 Ryan Flournoy WR
9 103 Chig Okonkwo TE
9 104 Dalton Schultz TE
9 105 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
9 106 AJ Barner TE
9 107 Rashod Bateman WR
9 108 Kalif Raymond WR
9 109 Keaton Mitchell RB
9 110 Cade Otton TE
9 111 Rico Dowdle RB
9 112 Tyjae Spears RB
9 113 Mike Washington Jr. RB
9 114 Darnell Washington TE
9 115 Khalil Shakir WR
9 116 Rachaad White RB
9 117 Brandin Cooks WR
9 118 Justice Hill RB
9 119 DeMario Douglas WR
9 120 Michael Mayer TE
9 121 Malachi Fields WR
10 122 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR
10 123 Kimani Vidal RB
10 124 Emmett Johnson RB
10 125 Pierre Strong Jr. RB
10 126 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
10 127 Darius Cooper WR
10 128 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 129 Oronde Gadsden II TE
10 130 Cody White WR
10 131 Cooper Kupp WR
10 132 Makai Lemon WR
10 133 Noah Fant TE
10 134 George Holani RB
10 135 Kaelon Black RB
10 136 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
10 137 Efton Chism III WR
10 138 Antonio Williams WR
10 139 Ty Johnson RB
10 140 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 141 Evan Engram TE
10 142 Jaylin Noel WR
11 143 Eli Raridon TE
11 144 Austin Ekeler RB
11 145 Mason Taylor TE
11 146 Colby Parkinson TE
11 147 Gunnar Helm TE
11 148 Isaiah Williams WR
11 149 Roschon Johnson RB
11 150 Cole Kmet TE
11 151 Ted Hurst WR
11 152 Sean Tucker RB
11 153 Kayshon Boutte WR
11 154 Xavier Hutchinson WR
11 155 Charlie Kolar TE
11 156 Troy Franklin WR
11 157 Jahan Dotson WR
11 158 Kaleb Johnson RB
11 159 Darnell Mooney WR
11 160 Jacob Cowing WR
11 161 Dawson Knox TE
11 162 Kyle Williams WR
11 163 Noah Gray TE
11 164 Dare Ogunbowale RB
11 165 Josh Cameron WR
11 166 Skyy Moore WR
11 167 Austin Hooper TE
11 168 Treylon Burks WR
12 169 Theo Johnson TE
12 170 Brycen Tremayne WR
12 171 Jonnu Smith TE
12 172 CJ Donaldson RB
12 173 Laquon Treadwell WR
12 174 Foster Moreau TE
12 175 Isaiah Bond WR
12 176 Jalen Brooks WR
12 177 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 178 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
12 179 Matthew Hibner TE
12 180 Elic Ayomanor WR
12 181 Devontez Walker WR
12 182 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
12 183 Jalen Royals WR
12 184 Tim Patrick WR
12 185 Reggie Virgil WR
12 186 Tommy Tremble TE
12 187 Sam Roush TE
12 188 Bo Melton WR
12 189 Tyler Goodson RB
12 190 Daniel Bellinger TE
12 191 Brandon Smith WR
12 192 Blake Whiteheart TE
12 193 John Metchie III WR
12 194 Seth McGowan RB
12 195 Luke Farrell TE
12 196 Zachariah Branch WR
12 197 Calvin Ridley WR
12 198 Jeremy Ruckert TE
12 199 Teagan Quitoriano TE
12 200 Tyler Badie RB
13 201 Tez Johnson WR
13 202 Konata Mumpfield WR
13 203 John Bates TE
13 204 Elijah Higgins TE
13 205 Tory Horton WR
13 206 Elijah Arroyo TE
13 207 Mitchell Evans TE
13 208 Nate Adkins TE
13 209 Bryce Lance WR
13 210 Davis Allen TE
13 211 Adam Trautman TE
13 212 Nate Boerkircher TE
13 213 Corey Kiner RB
13 214 Luke Schoonmaker TE
13 215 KaVontae Turpin WR
13 216 Dylan Laube RB
13 217 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
13 218 Ray Davis RB
13 219 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
13 220 A.J. Dillon RB
13 221 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
13 222 Oscar Delp TE
13 223 Tanner Koziol TE
13 224 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
13 225 Chimere Dike WR
13 226 Jordan Watkins WR
13 227 Mo Alie-Cox TE
14 228 Josh Cuevas TE
14 229 Cade Stover TE
14 230 Jackson Hawes TE
14 231 Dyami Brown WR
14 232 Theo Wease Jr. WR
14 233 Hayden Rucci TE
14 234 Ian Thomas TE
14 235 Hunter Luepke RB
14 236 Malachi Corley WR
14 237 Isaiah Davis RB
14 238 Ben Sinnott TE
14 239 Kaden Wetjen WR
14 240 Jahdae Walker WR
14 241 Travis Hunter WR
14 242 Zach Ertz TE
14 243 Cyrus Allen WR
14 244 Derius Davis WR
14 245 Johnny Mundt TE
14 246 Ameer Abdullah RB
14 247 Elijah Sarratt WR
14 248 Jordan James RB
14 249 Zavion Thomas WR
14 250 Malik Benson WR
14 251 Jake Briningstool TE
14 252 Julius Chestnut RB
14 253 Alec Ingold RB
14 254 Greg Dortch WR
14 255 Dareke Young WR
14 256 Deion Burks WR
14 257 Savion Williams WR
14 258 Barion Brown WR
15 259 Brashard Smith RB
15 260 Tutu Atwell WR
15 261 Audric Estime RB
15 262 Drew Ogletree TE
15 263 Kameron Johnson WR
15 264 LaJohntay Wester WR
15 265 Kalel Mullings RB
15 266 Jonathan Mingo WR
15 267 Skyler Bell WR
15 268 Nikko Remigio WR
15 269 Rasheen Ali RB
15 270 Patrick Ricard RB
15 271 Charlie Woerner TE
15 272 Bam Knight RB
15 273 Jelani Woods TE
15 274 Carson Steele RB
15 275 Adam Prentice RB
15 276 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR
15 277 Kene Nwangwu RB
15 278 Elijah Moore WR
15 279 Zavier Scott RB
15 280 Charlie Jones WR
15 281 Payne Durham TE
15 282 Anthony Gould WR
15 283 Josh Allen QB
15 284 Brock Purdy QB
15 285 Jordan Love QB
15 286 Drake Maye QB
15 287 Lamar Jackson QB
15 288 Jayden Daniels QB
15 289 Matthew Stafford QB
15 290 Patrick Mahomes II QB
15 291 Dak Prescott QB
15 292 Caleb Williams QB
15 293 Bryce Young QB
15 294 Trevor Lawrence QB
15 295 Kirk Cousins QB
15 296 Aaron Rodgers QB
15 297 Tyler Shough QB
15 298 C.J. Stroud QB
15 299 Jameis Winston QB
15 300 Jacoby Brissett QB
16 301 Sam Darnold QB
16 302 Bo Nix QB
16 303 Jalon Daniels QB
16 304 Deshaun Watson QB
16 305 Daniel Jones QB
16 306 Michael Penix Jr. QB
16 307 Tanner McKee QB
16 308 Justin Herbert QB
16 309 Cam Ward QB
16 310 Geno Smith QB
16 311 Tyler Huntley QB
16 312 Tyson Bagent QB
17 313 Kansas City Chiefs DST
17 314 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
17 315 New England Patriots DST
17 316 Baltimore Ravens DST
17 317 Seattle Seahawks DST
17 318 Los Angeles Rams DST
17 319 Denver Broncos DST
17 320 New York Giants DST
17 321 Houston Texans DST
17 322 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
17 323 Chicago Bears DST
17 324 New Orleans Saints DST
17 325 Indianapolis Colts DST
17 326 San Francisco 49ers DST
17 327 Carolina Panthers DST
17 328 Buffalo Bills DST
17 329 Cleveland Browns DST
17 330 Atlanta Falcons DST
17 331 Philadelphia Eagles DST
17 332 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 333 Tennessee Titans DST
17 334 New York Jets DST
17 335 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
17 336 Green Bay Packers DST
17 337 Dallas Cowboys DST
17 338 Los Angeles Chargers DST
17 339 Arizona Cardinals DST
17 340 Washington Commanders DST
17 341 Spencer Shrader K
17 342 Brandon Aubrey K
17 343 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
17 344 Tyler Loop K
17 345 Cam Little K
17 346 Jason Myers K
18 347 Eddy Pineiro K
18 348 Harrison Butker K
18 349 Trey Smack K
18 350 Tyler Bass K
18 351 Matt Gay K
18 352 Chris Boswell K
18 353 Cairo Santos K
18 354 Ryan Fitzgerald K
18 355 Blake Grupe K
18 356 Daniel Carlson K
18 357 Drew Stevens K
18 358 Dominic Zvada K
18 359 Nick Folk K
18 360 Andy Borregales K
18 361 Jake Elliott K
18 362 Chad Ryland K
18 363 Wil Lutz K
18 364 Chase McLaughlin K
18 365 Andre Szmyt K
18 366 Joey Slye K
18 367 Cameron Dicker K
18 368 Jason Sanders K

 

Week 6 Fantasy Football Outlooks

Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker is returning from his team's bye week with a home game this week against the Chargers. He has gotten off to a fantastic start with his new team, racking up 537 rushing yards in four games with four rushing touchdowns.

He has also been very involved in the passing game with 12 catches on 19 targets for 84 receiving yards and two more touchdowns. He has been an elite fantasy running back so far this season, and he will return to action in a favorable matchup against the struggling Chargers. If he continues to be the focal point of the Chiefs' offense, Walker should remain an elite option at the position and is emerging as one of the top early-season contenders for fantasy football MVP this season.

MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd started the season as the team's first option to replace Josh Jacobs (personal), but he struggled to get much traction and had a key fumble against the Jets. As a result, Kaleb Johnson and Chris Brooks got more work, with Lloyd in a smaller role in Week 2 and Week 3.

In Week 4, though, Lloyd played a season-high 55% of snaps, and in Week 5, he played 44% of snaps, posting solid fantasy performances each week. He had five catches in Week 4 to show his potential as a receiver and converted two short rushing touchdowns in Week 5 to show his potential as the team's preferred short-yardage option. Lloyd is trending back toward a larger role in the timeshare and can be a touchdown-dependent FLEX play for as long as he stays in that position.

Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten has ascended into an enormous role in the backfield, averaging 20 touches per game over the last three weeks. He has at least 9.8 points in PPR leagues in every game this year, and he ranks as the overall RB17 so far. While Tuten's ceiling hasn't been very impressive, he has maintained a high floor while operating as a consistent RB2 option in fantasy football. Most importantly, his ascension has led to a massive decrease in volume for Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Once viewed as a candidate to split touches with Tuten, Rodriguez saw his snap share drop to 13% last week as he handled just two rushing attempts. As long as Tuten is healthy, he is going to continue to operate as the near-every-down back in Jacksonville while maintaining his fantasy relevance. He can be started in most leagues, regardless of matchup.

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) is expected to miss multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain that he suffered in the Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, which will open up a workhorse role for backfield mate Rhamondre Stevenson, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Corey Kiner will also have an expanded role behind Stevenson for as long as Henderson remains sidelined. Stevenson had 13 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown in the blowout win over the Raiders after Henderson's injury.

The 28-year-old Stevenson has been the Patriots' RB1 so far in 2026 with Henderson battling some injuries, and he has averaged 4.0 yards per carry for 227 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 57 rushing attempts through five games. The former fourth-rounder has also tacked on 15 receptions (19 targets) for 111 yards as a receiver. With Henderson expected to be ruled out for Week 6 this weekend, Stevenson becomes a must-start in fantasy lineups against the division-rival and visiting New York Jets, whose defense has allowed 118 rushing yards per game this year.

Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden has carved out an enormous role in his second pro season, cementing himself as a low-end WR1 in fantasy scoring so far. Golden was highly disappointing as a rookie last year with a WR89 finish in scoring. However, he is enjoying an enormous Year 2 breakout so far this season with 24 catches, 397 yards, and two touchdowns. Relative to last year, he has more yards, more touchdowns, the same number of targets, and just five fewer catches, despite playing just five games so far this season and 14 last season.

Equally impressive is the fact that Golden has achieved these marks despite sharing volume with Christian Watson. The Packers have supported top-tier production from both receivers, with Golden ranking as the WR11 and Watson as the WR3. Golden's big-play upside should allow him to continue to produce in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys, whose secondary has repeatedly shown it can be susceptible to giving up big plays over the top.

Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns rookie second-round wide receiver Denzel Boston is the team's leading receiver through the first five games of his first season in the NFL, catching 16 of his 29 targets for 330 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, rookie first-round receiver KC Concepcion Jr. has 18 catches for 149 yards and no touchdowns, and he went down early in the Week 5 loss to the New York Jets with a scary concussion.

Boston, 22, is on the Week 6 injury report with a foot injury, but he was limited in practice on Wednesday and should have a good chance to play this Sunday against the division-rival Baltimore Ravens. He has had at least seven targets in three of the last four games and would see an even bigger target share this weekend if Concepcion cannot clear the league's concussion protocol by the weekend.

Boston is the current betting favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year. The quick rise of both Boston and Concepcion has put Jerry Jeudy on the trade block. Boston should be considered a must-start against the Ravens, especially if Concepcion does not play.

Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

The last time Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was on the field, he shredded the Detroit Lions defense for 14 receptions for 192 yards (13.7 yards per reception) and two touchdowns on a Sunday Night Football win in Week 4. The Panthers had a bye week in Week 5, but get back to action against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. McMillan will look to continue his momentum, as he currently leads the Panthers in receptions (26) and receiving yards (385), and is tied for the team lead in touchdown catches (two).

The Panthers are dealing with injuries to fellow wide receivers Jalen Coker (quadriceps) and Xavier Legette (knee). Leggete was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 3 due to a knee injury, while Coker missed the Week 4 contest against the Lions with an injury to his quadriceps. Ahead of Week 6, however, Coker got in a full practice session on Wednesday. Still, expect McMillan to be heavily involved for the Panthers against the Eagles.

Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft got off to a slow start near the start of the season, but he has turned a corner by posting an increased reception share over the last few weeks. Across his last three games, Kraft has 20 targets, 15 catches, 132 yards, and one touchdown. He has posted double-digit fantasy points in each of his last two games, and he has a snap share of at least 92% in two of his last four contests. This increased volume and production has come at the same time as wide receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden ranking as top-12 receivers in total fantasy scoring this year.

The Packers have posted mixed results this year, but their offense has still managed to support fantasy relevance for Kraft, Watson, and Golden all at the same time. The 25-year-old tight end continues to operate as a top-10 fantasy option at his position heading into Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (foot) recorded a career-high 11 receptions on 13 targets (tying a career-high) in a 27-27 tie against the Washington Commanders in Week 5. He posted 94 yards and two touchdowns against the Commanders as well. Likely is dealing with a foot injury, but was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

He enters a Week 6 matchup with the New Orleans Saints as RotoBaller's No. 4 tight end this week. Likely is projected to score 10.6 fantasy points. According to Pro Football Reference, the Saints allow 9.5 fantasy points per game to tight ends. Likely is currently started in 70% of Yahoo leagues, but that number will almost certainly increase for Week 6. He is a must-start player moving forward.

Kyle Pitts Sr., Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. was able to find the end zone for the first time this season last week. The 26-year-old hauled in five of his six targets for 42 yards and a score in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Pitts has turned it around recently after an extremely slow start to the season.

Over the first three games, Pitts recorded two receptions for 15 yards. He has done much better recently with eight receptions for 89 yards over his last two contests. It seems that having Michael Penix Jr. under center has helped Pitts, but he remains a risky starting choice given his inconsistent play to start the season.

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is on the Week 6 injury report and was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, according to Sam Warren of The Athletic. Bowers was also listed as limited early last week but played in the 45-17 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday and caught eight of 10 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown for the third straight game. Look for the 23-year-old star tight end to return to a full practice soon and be a full-go for the Week 6 contest at home against the Buffalo Bills.

He did have a trim on his knee before the start of the 2026 regular season that caused him to miss the first two games, but since his return, he has been the Bowers that everyone expected, catching 24 passes on 35 targets for 312 yards and three touchdowns in his three games played. Bowers has had great chemistry with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins so far, and fantasy managers are hoping that will continue as the Raiders try to avoid a three-game losing streak after a surprising 3-0 start.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 6?

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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Woody Marks, Germie Bernard, Romeo Doubs, Braelon Allen, Tony Pollard, Tyler Higbee, Jaylen Waddle. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Woody Marks, Germie Bernard, Romeo Doubs, Braelon Allen, Tony Pollard, Tyler Higbee, Jaylen Waddle:

Woody Marks
vs
Stefon Diggs
Woody Marks
vs
Tre Tucker
Woody Marks
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Woody Marks
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Dallas Goedert
Woody Marks
vs
Juwan Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Carnell Tate
Woody Marks
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Woody Marks
vs
Denzel Boston
Woody Marks
vs
Rome Odunze
Woody Marks
vs
Travis Kelce
Woody Marks
vs
Devaughn Vele
Woody Marks
vs
Tony Pollard
Woody Marks
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
DJ Moore
Woody Marks
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Woody Marks
vs
Josh Downs
Woody Marks
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Woody Marks
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Woody Marks
vs
Colston Loveland
Woody Marks
vs
Saquon Barkley
Woody Marks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Woody Marks
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Woody Marks
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Woody Marks
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Woody Marks
vs
Germie Bernard
Woody Marks
vs
Tucker Kraft
Woody Marks
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Woody Marks
vs
Devonta Smith
Woody Marks
vs
Kendre Miller
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Warren
Woody Marks
vs
Hunter Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Luther Burden III
Woody Marks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Woody Marks
vs
DK Metcalf
Woody Marks
vs
RJ Harvey
Woody Marks
vs
Isaiah Likely
Woody Marks
vs
Omarion Hampton
Woody Marks
vs
Jalen Coker
Woody Marks
vs
Keenan Allen
Woody Marks
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Woody Marks
vs
Ladd McConkey
Woody Marks
vs
Rashee Rice
Woody Marks
vs
Blake Corum
Woody Marks
vs
A.J. Brown
Woody Marks
vs
Mark Andrews
Woody Marks
vs
Braelon Allen
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Higbee
Woody Marks
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Woody Marks
vs
Alvin Kamara
Woody Marks
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Woody Marks
vs
Dameon Pierce
Woody Marks
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Woody Marks
vs
Brenton Strange
Woody Marks
vs
Michael Wilson
Woody Marks
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Woody Marks
vs
George Pickens
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Woody Marks
vs
Garrett Wilson
Woody Marks
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Woody Marks
vs
Parker Washington
Woody Marks
vs
Darren Waller
Woody Marks
vs
George Kittle
Woody Marks
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Woody Marks
vs
Jake Ferguson
Woody Marks
vs
Mike Evans
Woody Marks
vs
Keon Coleman
Woody Marks
vs
Matthew Golden
Woody Marks
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Woody Marks
vs
Bijan Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Woody Marks
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Woody Marks
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Woody Marks
vs
Kyren Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Derrick Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Jaylen Warren
Woody Marks
vs
Javonte Williams
Woody Marks
vs
James Cook III
Woody Marks
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Woody Marks
vs
D'Andre Swift
Woody Marks
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Woody Marks
vs
Bucky Irving
Woody Marks
vs
Cam Skattebo
Woody Marks
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Woody Marks
vs
Najee Harris
Woody Marks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Woody Marks
vs
Rico Dowdle
Woody Marks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Woody Marks
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Rachaad White
Woody Marks
vs
Justice Hill
Woody Marks
vs
Kimani Vidal
Woody Marks
vs
Emmett Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
George Holani
Woody Marks
vs
Kaelon Black
Woody Marks
vs
Ty Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Austin Ekeler
Germie Bernard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Germie Bernard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Germie Bernard
vs
Xavier Worthy
Germie Bernard
vs
Kendre Miller
Germie Bernard
vs
Colston Loveland
Germie Bernard
vs
Hunter Henry
Germie Bernard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Germie Bernard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Germie Bernard
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Germie Bernard
vs
RJ Harvey
Germie Bernard
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Germie Bernard
vs
Devaughn Vele
Germie Bernard
vs
Keenan Allen
Germie Bernard
vs
Rome Odunze
Germie Bernard
vs
Ladd McConkey
Germie Bernard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Germie Bernard
vs
Blake Corum
Germie Bernard
vs
Juwan Johnson
Germie Bernard
vs
Mark Andrews
Germie Bernard
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Germie Bernard
vs
Tyler Higbee
Germie Bernard
vs
Tre Tucker
Germie Bernard
vs
Alvin Kamara
Germie Bernard
vs
Woody Marks
Germie Bernard
vs
Dameon Pierce
Germie Bernard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Germie Bernard
vs
Brenton Strange
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Germie Bernard
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Germie Bernard
vs
Dallas Goedert
Germie Bernard
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Germie Bernard
vs
Carnell Tate
Germie Bernard
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Germie Bernard
vs
Denzel Boston
Germie Bernard
vs
Darren Waller
Germie Bernard
vs
Travis Kelce
Germie Bernard
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Tony Pollard
Germie Bernard
vs
Jake Ferguson
Germie Bernard
vs
DJ Moore
Germie Bernard
vs
Keon Coleman
Germie Bernard
vs
Josh Downs
Germie Bernard
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Germie Bernard
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Germie Bernard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Germie Bernard
vs
Najee Harris
Germie Bernard
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Germie Bernard
vs
Romeo Doubs
Germie Bernard
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Germie Bernard
vs
Courtland Sutton
Germie Bernard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Germie Bernard
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Germie Bernard
vs
Devonta Smith
Germie Bernard
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Germie Bernard
vs
Tyler Warren
Germie Bernard
vs
Dalton Schultz
Germie Bernard
vs
Luther Burden III
Germie Bernard
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
DK Metcalf
Germie Bernard
vs
AJ Barner
Germie Bernard
vs
Isaiah Likely
Germie Bernard
vs
Rashod Bateman
Germie Bernard
vs
Jalen Coker
Germie Bernard
vs
Kalif Raymond
Germie Bernard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Germie Bernard
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Germie Bernard
vs
Rashee Rice
Germie Bernard
vs
Cade Otton
Germie Bernard
vs
Puka Nacua
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Germie Bernard
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Germie Bernard
vs
Christian Watson
Germie Bernard
vs
Drake London
Germie Bernard
vs
Nico Collins
Germie Bernard
vs
Zay Flowers
Germie Bernard
vs
Chris Olave
Germie Bernard
vs
Malik Nabers
Germie Bernard
vs
Davante Adams
Germie Bernard
vs
Matthew Golden
Germie Bernard
vs
Mike Evans
Germie Bernard
vs
Parker Washington
Germie Bernard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
George Pickens
Germie Bernard
vs
Michael Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Germie Bernard
vs
A.J. Brown
Germie Bernard
vs
Khalil Shakir
Germie Bernard
vs
Brandin Cooks
Germie Bernard
vs
Demario Douglas
Germie Bernard
vs
Malachi Fields
Germie Bernard
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Germie Bernard
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Darius Cooper
Germie Bernard
vs
Cody White
Germie Bernard
vs
Cooper Kupp
Germie Bernard
vs
Makai Lemon
Germie Bernard
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Efton Chism III
Romeo Doubs
vs
Najee Harris
Romeo Doubs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Romeo Doubs
vs
Keon Coleman
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dalton Schultz
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jake Ferguson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
AJ Barner
Romeo Doubs
vs
Darren Waller
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rashod Bateman
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kalif Raymond
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Romeo Doubs
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Romeo Doubs
vs
Cade Otton
Romeo Doubs
vs
Brenton Strange
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dameon Pierce
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tyjae Spears
Romeo Doubs
vs
Alvin Kamara
Romeo Doubs
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tyler Higbee
Romeo Doubs
vs
Darnell Washington
Romeo Doubs
vs
Mark Andrews
Romeo Doubs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Romeo Doubs
vs
Blake Corum
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rachaad White
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Romeo Doubs
vs
Brandin Cooks
Romeo Doubs
vs
Keenan Allen
Romeo Doubs
vs
Justice Hill
Romeo Doubs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Romeo Doubs
vs
Demario Douglas
Romeo Doubs
vs
RJ Harvey
Romeo Doubs
vs
Michael Mayer
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Malachi Fields
Romeo Doubs
vs
Hunter Henry
Romeo Doubs
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kendre Miller
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kimani Vidal
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Romeo Doubs
vs
Emmett Johnson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Germie Bernard
Romeo Doubs
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Romeo Doubs
vs
Darius Cooper
Romeo Doubs
vs
Colston Loveland
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Romeo Doubs
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Romeo Doubs
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Romeo Doubs
vs
Cody White
Romeo Doubs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Cooper Kupp
Romeo Doubs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Romeo Doubs
vs
Makai Lemon
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rome Odunze
Romeo Doubs
vs
Noah Fant
Romeo Doubs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Romeo Doubs
vs
George Holani
Romeo Doubs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kaelon Black
Romeo Doubs
vs
Puka Nacua
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Romeo Doubs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Romeo Doubs
vs
Christian Watson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Drake London
Romeo Doubs
vs
Nico Collins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Zay Flowers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Olave
Romeo Doubs
vs
Malik Nabers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Davante Adams
Romeo Doubs
vs
Matthew Golden
Romeo Doubs
vs
Mike Evans
Romeo Doubs
vs
Parker Washington
Romeo Doubs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
George Pickens
Romeo Doubs
vs
Michael Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Romeo Doubs
vs
A.J. Brown
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rashee Rice
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jalen Coker
Romeo Doubs
vs
DK Metcalf
Romeo Doubs
vs
Luther Burden III
Romeo Doubs
vs
Devonta Smith
Romeo Doubs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Romeo Doubs
vs
Josh Downs
Romeo Doubs
vs
DJ Moore
Romeo Doubs
vs
Denzel Boston
Romeo Doubs
vs
Carnell Tate
Romeo Doubs
vs
Stefon Diggs
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tre Tucker
Braelon Allen
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Braelon Allen
vs
A.J. Brown
Braelon Allen
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Braelon Allen
vs
Rashee Rice
Braelon Allen
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Braelon Allen
vs
Michael Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
Jalen Coker
Braelon Allen
vs
George Pickens
Braelon Allen
vs
Isaiah Likely
Braelon Allen
vs
Garrett Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
DK Metcalf
Braelon Allen
vs
Parker Washington
Braelon Allen
vs
Luther Burden III
Braelon Allen
vs
George Kittle
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Warren
Braelon Allen
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Braelon Allen
vs
Devonta Smith
Braelon Allen
vs
Mike Evans
Braelon Allen
vs
Tucker Kraft
Braelon Allen
vs
Matthew Golden
Braelon Allen
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Braelon Allen
vs
Cam Skattebo
Braelon Allen
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Braelon Allen
vs
Davante Adams
Braelon Allen
vs
Saquon Barkley
Braelon Allen
vs
Trey McBride
Braelon Allen
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Braelon Allen
vs
Brock Bowers
Braelon Allen
vs
Josh Downs
Braelon Allen
vs
Bucky Irving
Braelon Allen
vs
DJ Moore
Braelon Allen
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Braelon Allen
vs
Tony Pollard
Braelon Allen
vs
D'Andre Swift
Braelon Allen
vs
Travis Kelce
Braelon Allen
vs
Malik Nabers
Braelon Allen
vs
Denzel Boston
Braelon Allen
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Braelon Allen
vs
Carnell Tate
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Olave
Braelon Allen
vs
Dallas Goedert
Braelon Allen
vs
James Cook III
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Braelon Allen
vs
Zay Flowers
Braelon Allen
vs
Stefon Diggs
Braelon Allen
vs
Nico Collins
Braelon Allen
vs
Woody Marks
Braelon Allen
vs
Drake London
Braelon Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Braelon Allen
vs
Javonte Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaylen Warren
Braelon Allen
vs
Juwan Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Christian Watson
Braelon Allen
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Braelon Allen
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Braelon Allen
vs
Rome Odunze
Braelon Allen
vs
Derrick Henry
Braelon Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Braelon Allen
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Puka Nacua
Braelon Allen
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Braelon Allen
vs
Kyren Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Braelon Allen
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Braelon Allen
vs
Colston Loveland
Braelon Allen
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Braelon Allen
vs
Xavier Worthy
Braelon Allen
vs
Bijan Robinson
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Braelon Allen
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Braelon Allen
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Braelon Allen
vs
Kendre Miller
Braelon Allen
vs
RJ Harvey
Braelon Allen
vs
Omarion Hampton
Braelon Allen
vs
Blake Corum
Braelon Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Braelon Allen
vs
Dameon Pierce
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Braelon Allen
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Braelon Allen
vs
Najee Harris
Braelon Allen
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Braelon Allen
vs
Rico Dowdle
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyjae Spears
Braelon Allen
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Rachaad White
Braelon Allen
vs
Justice Hill
Braelon Allen
vs
Kimani Vidal
Braelon Allen
vs
Emmett Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
George Holani
Braelon Allen
vs
Kaelon Black
Braelon Allen
vs
Ty Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Austin Ekeler
Braelon Allen
vs
Roschon Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Sean Tucker
Tony Pollard
vs
DJ Moore
Tony Pollard
vs
Travis Kelce
Tony Pollard
vs
Josh Downs
Tony Pollard
vs
Denzel Boston
Tony Pollard
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tony Pollard
vs
Carnell Tate
Tony Pollard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tony Pollard
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tony Pollard
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tony Pollard
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tony Pollard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tony Pollard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tony Pollard
vs
Woody Marks
Tony Pollard
vs
Devonta Smith
Tony Pollard
vs
Tre Tucker
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Luther Burden III
Tony Pollard
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tony Pollard
vs
DK Metcalf
Tony Pollard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tony Pollard
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tony Pollard
vs
Rome Odunze
Tony Pollard
vs
Jalen Coker
Tony Pollard
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tony Pollard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tony Pollard
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Rashee Rice
Tony Pollard
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tony Pollard
vs
A.J. Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tony Pollard
vs
Braelon Allen
Tony Pollard
vs
Colston Loveland
Tony Pollard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tony Pollard
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tony Pollard
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tony Pollard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tony Pollard
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Germie Bernard
Tony Pollard
vs
Michael Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tony Pollard
vs
George Pickens
Tony Pollard
vs
Kendre Miller
Tony Pollard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Hunter Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
Parker Washington
Tony Pollard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tony Pollard
vs
George Kittle
Tony Pollard
vs
RJ Harvey
Tony Pollard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tony Pollard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tony Pollard
vs
Mike Evans
Tony Pollard
vs
Keenan Allen
Tony Pollard
vs
Matthew Golden
Tony Pollard
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tony Pollard
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tony Pollard
vs
Blake Corum
Tony Pollard
vs
Davante Adams
Tony Pollard
vs
Mark Andrews
Tony Pollard
vs
Trey McBride
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tony Pollard
vs
Brock Bowers
Tony Pollard
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tony Pollard
vs
Bucky Irving
Tony Pollard
vs
Dameon Pierce
Tony Pollard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tony Pollard
vs
Brenton Strange
Tony Pollard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tony Pollard
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Tony Pollard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyren Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Derrick Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Javonte Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
James Cook III
Tony Pollard
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tony Pollard
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tony Pollard
vs
Najee Harris
Tony Pollard
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tony Pollard
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tony Pollard
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Rachaad White
Tony Pollard
vs
Justice Hill
Tony Pollard
vs
Kimani Vidal
Tony Pollard
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tony Pollard
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
George Holani
Tony Pollard
vs
Kaelon Black
Tony Pollard
vs
Ty Johnson
Tony Pollard
vs
Austin Ekeler
Tony Pollard
vs
Roschon Johnson
Tony Pollard
vs
Sean Tucker
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Higbee
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tyler Higbee
vs
Blake Corum
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dameon Pierce
Tyler Higbee
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tyler Higbee
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Higbee
vs
Keenan Allen
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Tyler Higbee
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tyler Higbee
vs
RJ Harvey
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tyler Higbee
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Higbee
vs
Darren Waller
Tyler Higbee
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Higbee
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kendre Miller
Tyler Higbee
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tyler Higbee
vs
Keon Coleman
Tyler Higbee
vs
Germie Bernard
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tyler Higbee
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tyler Higbee
vs
Najee Harris
Tyler Higbee
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Higbee
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tyler Higbee
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tyler Higbee
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tyler Higbee
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Higbee
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tyler Higbee
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Higbee
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Higbee
vs
Rome Odunze
Tyler Higbee
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Higbee
vs
AJ Barner
Tyler Higbee
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tyler Higbee
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kalif Raymond
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tre Tucker
Tyler Higbee
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tyler Higbee
vs
Woody Marks
Tyler Higbee
vs
Cade Otton
Tyler Higbee
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tyler Higbee
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tyler Higbee
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Carnell Tate
Tyler Higbee
vs
Darnell Washington
Tyler Higbee
vs
Denzel Boston
Tyler Higbee
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tyler Higbee
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Higbee
vs
Rachaad White
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tony Pollard
Tyler Higbee
vs
Brandin Cooks
Tyler Higbee
vs
DJ Moore
Tyler Higbee
vs
Justice Hill
Tyler Higbee
vs
Josh Downs
Tyler Higbee
vs
Demario Douglas
Tyler Higbee
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tyler Higbee
vs
Michael Mayer
Tyler Higbee
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tyler Higbee
vs
Malachi Fields
Tyler Higbee
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Higbee
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Higbee
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Higbee
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tyler Warren
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Higbee
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tyler Higbee
vs
Noah Fant
Tyler Higbee
vs
Evan Engram
Tyler Higbee
vs
Eli Raridon
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mason Taylor
Tyler Higbee
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tyler Higbee
vs
Cole Kmet
Tyler Higbee
vs
Charlie Kolar
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dawson Knox
Tyler Higbee
vs
Noah Gray
Tyler Higbee
vs
Austin Hooper
Tyler Higbee
vs
Theo Johnson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Jonnu Smith
Tyler Higbee
vs
Foster Moreau
Tyler Higbee
vs
Matthew Hibner
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tommy Tremble
Tyler Higbee
vs
Sam Roush
Tyler Higbee
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Tyler Higbee
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Tyler Higbee
vs
Luke Farrell
Tyler Higbee
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
Tyler Higbee
vs
Teagan Quitoriano
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Carnell Tate
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Woody Marks
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Denzel Boston
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tre Tucker
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Travis Kelce
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tony Pollard
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
DJ Moore
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Josh Downs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rome Odunze
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Colston Loveland
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Devonta Smith
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tyler Warren
Jaylen Waddle
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Luther Burden III
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Germie Bernard
Jaylen Waddle
vs
DK Metcalf
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Kendre Miller
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jalen Coker
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Hunter Henry
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rashee Rice
Jaylen Waddle
vs
RJ Harvey
Jaylen Waddle
vs
A.J. Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Braelon Allen
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Keenan Allen
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jaylen Waddle
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Blake Corum
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Mark Andrews
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Michael Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jaylen Waddle
vs
George Pickens
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Dameon Pierce
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Parker Washington
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Brenton Strange
Jaylen Waddle
vs
George Kittle
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Mike Evans
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Matthew Golden
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Darren Waller
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Davante Adams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Puka Nacua
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaylen Waddle
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Drake London
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Nico Collins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Zay Flowers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chris Olave
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Malik Nabers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Keon Coleman
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Brandin Cooks
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Demario Douglas
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Malachi Fields
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Darius Cooper
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Cody White
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Makai Lemon
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Efton Chism III
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Antonio Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaylin Noel

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jalen Hurts

"Out Indefinitely" With Blood Clot
DeVonta Smith

Still Not Practicing
Saquon Barkley

Not Seen at Thursday's Practice
Lamar Jackson

Not Present for Start of Thursday's Practice
A.J. Brown

Status "Up in the Air" for Week 6
Jalen Hurts

Ruled Out with Blood Clot
Nazem Kadri

Delivers Two Assists in Losing Effort
Keaton Wagler

Shines in First Preseason Start
Lane Hutson

Records Third Multi-Point Outing of the Season
Alex Tuch

Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Canadiens
Rui Hachimura

Leads Clippers with 16 Points in Preseason Finale
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Posts 20-15 Double-Double Against Brooklyn
Oskar Bäck

Oskar Back Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Wednesday's Win
Mikel Brown Jr.

Impresses in Limited Minutes Wednesday
Nicolas Roy

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Michael Porter Jr.

Scores 27 Points in Preseason Finale
Simon Edvinsson

Red Wings Determined to Keep Simon Edvinsson
Kristaps Porzingis

Back at Warriors Facility, Remains Out Indefinitely
Bradley Beal

to Miss the Beginning of the Regular Season
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Jalen Duren

Dominates in His Preseason Debut
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Alec Pierce

Out of his Cast, Might Not be Close to a Return
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Quinshon Judkins

Misses Practice, In Danger of Missing Week 6
Rasmus Ristolainen

to Remain Out Thursday
Mike Matheson

to Miss Second Consecutive Game
Wyatt Johnston

Stars Hope to Have Wyatt Johnston Back on Saturday
Joel Kiviranta

Available Wednesday
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Still Out Wednesday
Roope Hintz

Fine for Wednesday
Cale Makar

Expected to Play Wednesday
D'Andre Swift

Off the Week 6 Injury Report
CeeDee Lamb

Puts in Full Practice on Wednesday
Lamar Jackson

Misses Practice on Wednesday
Jeremiyah Love

Will Not Practice on Wednesday
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Set to Make Texans Debut in Week 6
Ladd McConkey

Practicing on Wednesday
Saquon Barkley

Still Not Spotted at Practice
DeVonta Smith

Not Spotted at Wednesday's Practice
Rashee Rice

Not Practicing on Wednesday
Ashton Jeanty

Will Play in Week 6
A.J. Brown

Patriots Opening Practice Window on A.J. Brown
Michael Penix Jr.

Expected to Start Sunday
Caleb Williams

to Practice in Full on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Ridly Greig

Sustains a "Strain" in Tuesday's Loss
Brandin Podziemski

Tallies 17 Points in Win Over Lakers
Wyatt Johnston

to Remain Out Wednesday
Darnell Nurse

Injured in Fight Tuesday
Yaxel Lendeborg

Shakes Off Ankle Scare in Las Vegas
Taylor Hall

Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Tuesday's Win
Austin Reaves

Pours in 28 Points Against Warriors
Ryan Poehling

Out for 6-8 Weeks With MCL Sprain
Tyrese Haliburton

Scores 24 Points in Return to Oklahoma City
Jared Spurgeon

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
James Wiseman

Posts Double-Double in Preseason Start
Alex DeBrincat

Agrees to Seven-Year Extension With Red Wings
Kawhi Leonard

Looks Sharp in Toronto Return
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Ziaire Williams

Ruled Out Again on Tuesday
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Resting Tuesday Versus Golden State
Walker Kessler

Set to Make Preseason Debut Tuesday
Dylan Cardwell

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Payton Pritchard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Celtics
Mike Matheson

Misses Tuesday's Action
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Mikel Brown Jr.

Expected to Make His Preseason Debut Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers

Yuki Kawamura Waived by Clippers
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
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