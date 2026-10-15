2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings - Week 6 Start, Sit Running Backs

2026 fantasy football RB rankings - Week 6 start, sit running back rankings. Win more with our updated RB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 6.
With several key RBs, including Jahmyr Gibbs, on a bye, fantasy managers will have to pivot this week. We're here to be your guide with our Week 6 fantasy football running back rankings for 2026. Where do trending names such as Cam Skattebo, Bucky Irving, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Kendre Miller, Blake Corum, and Omarion Hampton stand for Week 6? See below to find out.
Our RB fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 6 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|RB
Tier
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|1
|2
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|2
|1
|3
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|3
|1
|4
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|4
|1
|5
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|5
|1
|6
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|8
|2
|7
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|11
|2
|8
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|12
|2
|9
|James Cook III
|RB
|16
|3
|10
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|18
|3
|11
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|20
|3
|12
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|21
|3
|13
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|22
|3
|14
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|26
|3
|15
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|29
|3
|16
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|35
|3
|17
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|36
|4
|18
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|38
|4
|19
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|41
|4
|20
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|51
|4
|21
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|52
|4
|22
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|55
|5
|23
|Woody Marks
|RB
|62
|5
|24
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|66
|5
|25
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|74
|5
|26
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|76
|5
|27
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|77
|5
|28
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|80
|5
|29
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|81
|5
|30
|Blake Corum
|RB
|84
|5
|31
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|87
|5
|32
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|88
|5
|33
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|91
|5
|34
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|94
|5
|35
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|98
|6
|36
|Najee Harris
|RB
|99
|6
|37
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|109
|6
|38
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|111
|6
|39
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|112
|6
|40
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|113
|6
|41
|Rachaad White
|RB
|116
|6
|42
|Justice Hill
|RB
|118
|6
|43
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|123
|6
|44
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|124
|6
|45
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|125
|7
|46
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|128
|7
|47
|George Holani
|RB
|134
|7
|48
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|135
|7
|49
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|139
|7
|50
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|144
|7
|51
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|149
|7
|52
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|152
|7
|53
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|158
|7
|54
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|164
|7
|55
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|172
|7
|56
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|178
|7
|57
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|189
|7
|58
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|194
|7
|59
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|200
|7
|60
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|213
|8
|61
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|216
|8
|62
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|217
|8
|63
|Ray Davis
|RB
|218
|8
|64
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|219
|8
|65
|A.J. Dillon
|RB
|220
|8
|66
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|235
|8
|67
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|237
|8
|68
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|246
|8
|69
|Jordan James
|RB
|248
|8
|70
|Julius Chestnut
|RB
|252
|8
|71
|Alec Ingold
|RB
|253
|8
|72
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|259
|8
|73
|Audric Estime
|RB
|261
|8
|74
|Kalel Mullings
|RB
|265
|8
|75
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|269
|9
|76
|Patrick Ricard
|RB
|270
|9
|77
|Bam Knight
|RB
|272
|9
|78
|Carson Steele
|RB
|274
|9
|79
|Adam Prentice
|RB
|275
|9
|80
|Kene Nwangwu
|RB
|277
|9
|81
|Zavier Scott
|RB
|279
Week 6 Fantasy Football Running Back Outlooks
Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker is returning from his team's bye week with a home game this week against the Chargers. He has gotten off to a fantastic start with his new team, racking up 537 rushing yards in four games with four rushing touchdowns.
He has also been very involved in the passing game with 12 catches on 19 targets for 84 receiving yards and two more touchdowns. He has been an elite fantasy running back so far this season, and he will return to action in a favorable matchup against the struggling Chargers. If he continues to be the focal point of the Chiefs' offense, Walker should remain an elite option at the position and is emerging as one of the top early-season contenders for fantasy football MVP this season.
MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd started the season as the team's first option to replace Josh Jacobs (personal), but he struggled to get much traction and had a key fumble against the Jets. As a result, Kaleb Johnson and Chris Brooks got more work, with Lloyd in a smaller role in Week 2 and Week 3.
In Week 4, though, Lloyd played a season-high 55% of snaps, and in Week 5, he played 44% of snaps, posting solid fantasy performances each week. He had five catches in Week 4 to show his potential as a receiver and converted two short rushing touchdowns in Week 5 to show his potential as the team's preferred short-yardage option. Lloyd is trending back toward a larger role in the timeshare and can be a touchdown-dependent FLEX play for as long as he stays in that position.
Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten has ascended into an enormous role in the backfield, averaging 20 touches per game over the last three weeks. He has at least 9.8 points in PPR leagues in every game this year, and he ranks as the overall RB17 so far. While Tuten's ceiling hasn't been very impressive, he has maintained a high floor while operating as a consistent RB2 option in fantasy football. Most importantly, his ascension has led to a massive decrease in volume for Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Once viewed as a candidate to split touches with Tuten, Rodriguez saw his snap share drop to 13% last week as he handled just two rushing attempts. As long as Tuten is healthy, he is going to continue to operate as the near-every-down back in Jacksonville while maintaining his fantasy relevance. He can be started in most leagues, regardless of matchup.
Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) is expected to miss multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain that he suffered in the Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, which will open up a workhorse role for backfield mate Rhamondre Stevenson, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Corey Kiner will also have an expanded role behind Stevenson for as long as Henderson remains sidelined. Stevenson had 13 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown in the blowout win over the Raiders after Henderson's injury.
The 28-year-old Stevenson has been the Patriots' RB1 so far in 2026 with Henderson battling some injuries, and he has averaged 4.0 yards per carry for 227 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 57 rushing attempts through five games. The former fourth-rounder has also tacked on 15 receptions (19 targets) for 111 yards as a receiver. With Henderson expected to be ruled out for Week 6 this weekend, Stevenson becomes a must-start in fantasy lineups against the division-rival and visiting New York Jets, whose defense has allowed 118 rushing yards per game this year.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Cam Skattebo, Bucky Irving, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Kendre Miller, Blake Corum, and Omarion Hampton. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Cam Skattebo, Bucky Irving, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Kendre Miller, Blake Corum, Omarion Hampton:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.