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2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings - Week 6 Start, Sit Running Backs

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Rhamondre Stevenson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

2026 fantasy football RB rankings - Week 6 start, sit running back rankings. Win more with our updated RB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 6.

In This Article hide
Week 6 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Week 6 Fantasy Football Running Back Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

With several key RBs, including Jahmyr Gibbs, on a bye, fantasy managers will have to pivot this week. We're here to be your guide with our Week 6 fantasy football running back rankings for 2026. Where do trending names such as Cam Skattebo, Bucky Irving, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Kendre Miller, Blake Corum, and Omarion Hampton stand for Week 6? See below to find out.

Our RB fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 6 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

RB
Tier		 RB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Bijan Robinson RB 1
1 2 Kenneth Walker III RB 2
1 3 Jonathan Taylor RB 3
1 4 Christian McCaffrey RB 4
1 5 Kyren Williams RB 5
1 6 Derrick Henry RB 8
2 7 Jaylen Warren RB 11
2 8 Javonte Williams RB 12
2 9 James Cook III RB 16
3 10 Chuba Hubbard RB 18
3 11 D'Andre Swift RB 20
3 12 Ashton Jeanty RB 21
3 13 Bucky Irving RB 22
3 14 Cam Skattebo RB 26
3 15 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 29
3 16 Emanuel Wilson RB 35
3 17 MarShawn Lloyd RB 36
4 18 Braelon Allen RB 38
4 19 Bhayshul Tuten RB 41
4 20 Saquon Barkley RB 51
4 21 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 52
4 22 Tony Pollard RB 55
5 23 Woody Marks RB 62
5 24 Quinshon Judkins RB 66
5 25 J.K. Dobbins RB 74
5 26 Jeremiyah Love RB 76
5 27 Kendre Miller RB 77
5 28 RJ Harvey RB 80
5 29 Omarion Hampton RB 81
5 30 Blake Corum RB 84
5 31 Alvin Kamara RB 87
5 32 Dameon Pierce RB 88
5 33 Tyler Allgeier RB 91
5 34 Brian Robinson Jr. RB 94
5 35 Kenneth Gainwell RB 98
6 36 Najee Harris RB 99
6 37 Keaton Mitchell RB 109
6 38 Rico Dowdle RB 111
6 39 Tyjae Spears RB 112
6 40 Mike Washington Jr. RB 113
6 41 Rachaad White RB 116
6 42 Justice Hill RB 118
6 43 Kimani Vidal RB 123
6 44 Emmett Johnson RB 124
6 45 Pierre Strong Jr. RB 125
7 46 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 128
7 47 George Holani RB 134
7 48 Kaelon Black RB 135
7 49 Ty Johnson RB 139
7 50 Austin Ekeler RB 144
7 51 Roschon Johnson RB 149
7 52 Sean Tucker RB 152
7 53 Kaleb Johnson RB 158
7 54 Dare Ogunbowale RB 164
7 55 CJ Donaldson RB 172
7 56 Jaleel McLaughlin RB 178
7 57 Tyler Goodson RB 189
7 58 Seth McGowan RB 194
7 59 Tyler Badie RB 200
7 60 Corey Kiner RB 213
8 61 Dylan Laube RB 216
8 62 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB 217
8 63 Ray Davis RB 218
8 64 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 219
8 65 A.J. Dillon RB 220
8 66 Hunter Luepke RB 235
8 67 Isaiah Davis RB 237
8 68 Ameer Abdullah RB 246
8 69 Jordan James RB 248
8 70 Julius Chestnut RB 252
8 71 Alec Ingold RB 253
8 72 Brashard Smith RB 259
8 73 Audric Estime RB 261
8 74 Kalel Mullings RB 265
8 75 Rasheen Ali RB 269
9 76 Patrick Ricard RB 270
9 77 Bam Knight RB 272
9 78 Carson Steele RB 274
9 79 Adam Prentice RB 275
9 80 Kene Nwangwu RB 277
9 81 Zavier Scott RB 279

 

Week 6 Fantasy Football Running Back Outlooks

Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker is returning from his team's bye week with a home game this week against the Chargers. He has gotten off to a fantastic start with his new team, racking up 537 rushing yards in four games with four rushing touchdowns.

He has also been very involved in the passing game with 12 catches on 19 targets for 84 receiving yards and two more touchdowns. He has been an elite fantasy running back so far this season, and he will return to action in a favorable matchup against the struggling Chargers. If he continues to be the focal point of the Chiefs' offense, Walker should remain an elite option at the position and is emerging as one of the top early-season contenders for fantasy football MVP this season.

MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd started the season as the team's first option to replace Josh Jacobs (personal), but he struggled to get much traction and had a key fumble against the Jets. As a result, Kaleb Johnson and Chris Brooks got more work, with Lloyd in a smaller role in Week 2 and Week 3.

In Week 4, though, Lloyd played a season-high 55% of snaps, and in Week 5, he played 44% of snaps, posting solid fantasy performances each week. He had five catches in Week 4 to show his potential as a receiver and converted two short rushing touchdowns in Week 5 to show his potential as the team's preferred short-yardage option. Lloyd is trending back toward a larger role in the timeshare and can be a touchdown-dependent FLEX play for as long as he stays in that position.

Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten has ascended into an enormous role in the backfield, averaging 20 touches per game over the last three weeks. He has at least 9.8 points in PPR leagues in every game this year, and he ranks as the overall RB17 so far. While Tuten's ceiling hasn't been very impressive, he has maintained a high floor while operating as a consistent RB2 option in fantasy football. Most importantly, his ascension has led to a massive decrease in volume for Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Once viewed as a candidate to split touches with Tuten, Rodriguez saw his snap share drop to 13% last week as he handled just two rushing attempts. As long as Tuten is healthy, he is going to continue to operate as the near-every-down back in Jacksonville while maintaining his fantasy relevance. He can be started in most leagues, regardless of matchup.

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) is expected to miss multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain that he suffered in the Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, which will open up a workhorse role for backfield mate Rhamondre Stevenson, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Corey Kiner will also have an expanded role behind Stevenson for as long as Henderson remains sidelined. Stevenson had 13 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown in the blowout win over the Raiders after Henderson's injury.

The 28-year-old Stevenson has been the Patriots' RB1 so far in 2026 with Henderson battling some injuries, and he has averaged 4.0 yards per carry for 227 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 57 rushing attempts through five games. The former fourth-rounder has also tacked on 15 receptions (19 targets) for 111 yards as a receiver. With Henderson expected to be ruled out for Week 6 this weekend, Stevenson becomes a must-start in fantasy lineups against the division-rival and visiting New York Jets, whose defense has allowed 118 rushing yards per game this year.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Cam Skattebo, Bucky Irving, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Kendre Miller, Blake Corum, and Omarion Hampton. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Cam Skattebo, Bucky Irving, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Kendre Miller, Blake Corum, Omarion Hampton:

Cam Skattebo
vs
Davante Adams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Matthew Golden
Cam Skattebo
vs
Trey McBride
Cam Skattebo
vs
Mike Evans
Cam Skattebo
vs
Brock Bowers
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bucky Irving
Cam Skattebo
vs
George Kittle
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Cam Skattebo
vs
Parker Washington
Cam Skattebo
vs
D'Andre Swift
Cam Skattebo
vs
Garrett Wilson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Malik Nabers
Cam Skattebo
vs
George Pickens
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Cam Skattebo
vs
Michael Wilson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chris Olave
Cam Skattebo
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Cam Skattebo
vs
James Cook III
Cam Skattebo
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Cam Skattebo
vs
Zay Flowers
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Cam Skattebo
vs
Nico Collins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Braelon Allen
Cam Skattebo
vs
Drake London
Cam Skattebo
vs
A.J. Brown
Cam Skattebo
vs
Javonte Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rashee Rice
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaylen Warren
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Cam Skattebo
vs
Christian Watson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jalen Coker
Cam Skattebo
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Cam Skattebo
vs
Isaiah Likely
Cam Skattebo
vs
Derrick Henry
Cam Skattebo
vs
DK Metcalf
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Cam Skattebo
vs
Luther Burden III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Puka Nacua
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyler Warren
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kyren Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Devonta Smith
Cam Skattebo
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tucker Kraft
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Cam Skattebo
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bijan Robinson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Saquon Barkley
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tony Pollard
Cam Skattebo
vs
Woody Marks
Cam Skattebo
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Cam Skattebo
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Cam Skattebo
vs
RJ Harvey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Alvin Kamara
Cam Skattebo
vs
Dameon Pierce
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Cam Skattebo
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Cam Skattebo
vs
Najee Harris
Cam Skattebo
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rico Dowdle
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyjae Spears
Cam Skattebo
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rachaad White
Cam Skattebo
vs
Justice Hill
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kimani Vidal
Cam Skattebo
vs
Emmett Johnson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bucky Irving
vs
Brock Bowers
Bucky Irving
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bucky Irving
vs
Trey McBride
Bucky Irving
vs
Malik Nabers
Bucky Irving
vs
Davante Adams
Bucky Irving
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bucky Irving
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Olave
Bucky Irving
vs
Matthew Golden
Bucky Irving
vs
James Cook III
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Evans
Bucky Irving
vs
Zay Flowers
Bucky Irving
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bucky Irving
vs
Nico Collins
Bucky Irving
vs
George Kittle
Bucky Irving
vs
Drake London
Bucky Irving
vs
Parker Washington
Bucky Irving
vs
Javonte Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
George Pickens
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian Watson
Bucky Irving
vs
Michael Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Bucky Irving
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Derrick Henry
Bucky Irving
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Bucky Irving
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bucky Irving
vs
Puka Nacua
Bucky Irving
vs
Braelon Allen
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyren Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
A.J. Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bucky Irving
vs
Rashee Rice
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bucky Irving
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bucky Irving
vs
Jalen Coker
Bucky Irving
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bucky Irving
vs
Isaiah Likely
Bucky Irving
vs
DK Metcalf
Bucky Irving
vs
Luther Burden III
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Devonta Smith
Bucky Irving
vs
Tucker Kraft
Bucky Irving
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Bucky Irving
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bucky Irving
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bucky Irving
vs
Tony Pollard
Bucky Irving
vs
Woody Marks
Bucky Irving
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bucky Irving
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bucky Irving
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bucky Irving
vs
RJ Harvey
Bucky Irving
vs
Alvin Kamara
Bucky Irving
vs
Dameon Pierce
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Bucky Irving
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bucky Irving
vs
Najee Harris
Bucky Irving
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Bucky Irving
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyjae Spears
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Rachaad White
Bucky Irving
vs
Justice Hill
Bucky Irving
vs
Kimani Vidal
Bucky Irving
vs
Emmett Johnson
Bucky Irving
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mike Evans
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
George Kittle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Matthew Golden
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Parker Washington
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Davante Adams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
George Pickens
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Trey McBride
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Michael Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brock Bowers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bucky Irving
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Braelon Allen
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Malik Nabers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
A.J. Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rashee Rice
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Olave
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
James Cook III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jalen Coker
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Zay Flowers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Nico Collins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DK Metcalf
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Drake London
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Luther Burden III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Javonte Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Devonta Smith
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian Watson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Derrick Henry
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Puka Nacua
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyren Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Downs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DJ Moore
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tony Pollard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Woody Marks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
RJ Harvey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dameon Pierce
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Najee Harris
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rachaad White
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Justice Hill
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Josh Downs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
DJ Moore
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tony Pollard
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Travis Kelce
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Devonta Smith
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Denzel Boston
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tyler Warren
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Carnell Tate
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Luther Burden III
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
DK Metcalf
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jalen Coker
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Woody Marks
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tre Tucker
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rashee Rice
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
A.J. Brown
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Braelon Allen
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rome Odunze
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Michael Wilson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
George Pickens
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Colston Loveland
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Parker Washington
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
George Kittle
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Germie Bernard
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Mike Evans
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Matthew Golden
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kendre Miller
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyren Williams
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Derrick Henry
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Javonte Williams
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
James Cook III
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
RJ Harvey
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Dameon Pierce
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Najee Harris
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kendre Miller
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kendre Miller
vs
Hunter Henry
Kendre Miller
vs
Germie Bernard
Kendre Miller
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kendre Miller
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kendre Miller
vs
RJ Harvey
Kendre Miller
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kendre Miller
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kendre Miller
vs
Colston Loveland
Kendre Miller
vs
Keenan Allen
Kendre Miller
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Kendre Miller
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kendre Miller
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kendre Miller
vs
Blake Corum
Kendre Miller
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Mark Andrews
Kendre Miller
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kendre Miller
vs
Rome Odunze
Kendre Miller
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kendre Miller
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kendre Miller
vs
Dameon Pierce
Kendre Miller
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Brenton Strange
Kendre Miller
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Kendre Miller
vs
Tre Tucker
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kendre Miller
vs
Woody Marks
Kendre Miller
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kendre Miller
vs
Stefon Diggs
Kendre Miller
vs
Darren Waller
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kendre Miller
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kendre Miller
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kendre Miller
vs
Carnell Tate
Kendre Miller
vs
Keon Coleman
Kendre Miller
vs
Denzel Boston
Kendre Miller
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Travis Kelce
Kendre Miller
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kendre Miller
vs
Tony Pollard
Kendre Miller
vs
Najee Harris
Kendre Miller
vs
DJ Moore
Kendre Miller
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kendre Miller
vs
Josh Downs
Kendre Miller
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kendre Miller
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kendre Miller
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kendre Miller
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kendre Miller
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kendre Miller
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kendre Miller
vs
Kyren Williams
Kendre Miller
vs
Derrick Henry
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kendre Miller
vs
Javonte Williams
Kendre Miller
vs
James Cook III
Kendre Miller
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kendre Miller
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kendre Miller
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kendre Miller
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kendre Miller
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kendre Miller
vs
Braelon Allen
Kendre Miller
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kendre Miller
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kendre Miller
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kendre Miller
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kendre Miller
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Ladd McConkey
Blake Corum
vs
Mark Andrews
Blake Corum
vs
Keenan Allen
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Higbee
Blake Corum
vs
Omarion Hampton
Blake Corum
vs
Alvin Kamara
Blake Corum
vs
RJ Harvey
Blake Corum
vs
Dameon Pierce
Blake Corum
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Blake Corum
vs
Brenton Strange
Blake Corum
vs
Hunter Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Blake Corum
vs
Kendre Miller
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Blake Corum
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Blake Corum
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Blake Corum
vs
Germie Bernard
Blake Corum
vs
Darren Waller
Blake Corum
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Blake Corum
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Xavier Worthy
Blake Corum
vs
Jake Ferguson
Blake Corum
vs
Colston Loveland
Blake Corum
vs
Keon Coleman
Blake Corum
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Blake Corum
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Blake Corum
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Najee Harris
Blake Corum
vs
Devaughn Vele
Blake Corum
vs
Romeo Doubs
Blake Corum
vs
Rome Odunze
Blake Corum
vs
Courtland Sutton
Blake Corum
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Blake Corum
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Blake Corum
vs
Juwan Johnson
Blake Corum
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Blake Corum
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Dalton Schultz
Blake Corum
vs
Tre Tucker
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Woody Marks
Blake Corum
vs
AJ Barner
Blake Corum
vs
Stefon Diggs
Blake Corum
vs
Rashod Bateman
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Blake Corum
vs
Kalif Raymond
Blake Corum
vs
Dallas Goedert
Blake Corum
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Blake Corum
vs
Bijan Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Blake Corum
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Blake Corum
vs
Kyren Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Derrick Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylen Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Javonte Williams
Blake Corum
vs
James Cook III
Blake Corum
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Blake Corum
vs
D'Andre Swift
Blake Corum
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Blake Corum
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Blake Corum
vs
Braelon Allen
Blake Corum
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Blake Corum
vs
Saquon Barkley
Blake Corum
vs
Tony Pollard
Blake Corum
vs
Rico Dowdle
Blake Corum
vs
Tyjae Spears
Blake Corum
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
RJ Harvey
Omarion Hampton
vs
Keenan Allen
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ladd McConkey
Omarion Hampton
vs
Hunter Henry
Omarion Hampton
vs
Blake Corum
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kendre Miller
Omarion Hampton
vs
Mark Andrews
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tyler Higbee
Omarion Hampton
vs
Germie Bernard
Omarion Hampton
vs
Alvin Kamara
Omarion Hampton
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Omarion Hampton
vs
Dameon Pierce
Omarion Hampton
vs
Xavier Worthy
Omarion Hampton
vs
Brenton Strange
Omarion Hampton
vs
Colston Loveland
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Omarion Hampton
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Omarion Hampton
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Omarion Hampton
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Omarion Hampton
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Darren Waller
Omarion Hampton
vs
Devaughn Vele
Omarion Hampton
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rome Odunze
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jake Ferguson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Omarion Hampton
vs
Keon Coleman
Omarion Hampton
vs
Juwan Johnson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tre Tucker
Omarion Hampton
vs
Najee Harris
Omarion Hampton
vs
Woody Marks
Omarion Hampton
vs
Romeo Doubs
Omarion Hampton
vs
Stefon Diggs
Omarion Hampton
vs
Courtland Sutton
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Omarion Hampton
vs
Dallas Goedert
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Omarion Hampton
vs
Carnell Tate
Omarion Hampton
vs
Dalton Schultz
Omarion Hampton
vs
Denzel Boston
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Travis Kelce
Omarion Hampton
vs
AJ Barner
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bijan Robinson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Omarion Hampton
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kyren Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Derrick Henry
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jaylen Warren
Omarion Hampton
vs
Javonte Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
James Cook III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Omarion Hampton
vs
D'Andre Swift
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Omarion Hampton
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Omarion Hampton
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Omarion Hampton
vs
Braelon Allen
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Omarion Hampton
vs
Saquon Barkley
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tony Pollard
Omarion Hampton
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rico Dowdle
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tyjae Spears

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

A.J. Brown

Status "Up in the Air" for Week 6
Jalen Hurts

Ruled Out with Blood Clot
Nazem Kadri

Delivers Two Assists in Losing Effort
Keaton Wagler

Shines in First Preseason Start
Lane Hutson

Records Third Multi-Point Outing of the Season
Alex Tuch

Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Canadiens
Rui Hachimura

Leads Clippers with 16 Points in Preseason Finale
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Posts 20-15 Double-Double Against Brooklyn
Oskar Bäck

Oskar Back Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Wednesday's Win
Mikel Brown Jr.

Impresses in Limited Minutes Wednesday
Nicolas Roy

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Michael Porter Jr.

Scores 27 Points in Preseason Finale
Simon Edvinsson

Red Wings Determined to Keep Simon Edvinsson
Kristaps Porzingis

Back at Warriors Facility, Remains Out Indefinitely
Bradley Beal

to Miss the Beginning of the Regular Season
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Jalen Duren

Dominates in His Preseason Debut
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Alec Pierce

Out of his Cast, Might Not be Close to a Return
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Quinshon Judkins

Misses Practice, In Danger of Missing Week 6
Rasmus Ristolainen

to Remain Out Thursday
Mike Matheson

to Miss Second Consecutive Game
Wyatt Johnston

Stars Hope to Have Wyatt Johnston Back on Saturday
Joel Kiviranta

Available Wednesday
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Still Out Wednesday
Roope Hintz

Fine for Wednesday
Cale Makar

Expected to Play Wednesday
D'Andre Swift

Off the Week 6 Injury Report
CeeDee Lamb

Puts in Full Practice on Wednesday
Lamar Jackson

Misses Practice on Wednesday
Jeremiyah Love

Will Not Practice on Wednesday
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Set to Make Texans Debut in Week 6
Ladd McConkey

Practicing on Wednesday
Saquon Barkley

Still Not Spotted at Practice
DeVonta Smith

Not Spotted at Wednesday's Practice
Rashee Rice

Not Practicing on Wednesday
Ashton Jeanty

Will Play in Week 6
A.J. Brown

Patriots Opening Practice Window on A.J. Brown
Michael Penix Jr.

Expected to Start Sunday
Caleb Williams

to Practice in Full on Wednesday
Breece Hall

Remains Week-to-Week
Jalon Daniels

Buccaneers Planning on Starting Jalon Daniels Again at QB
Zach Charbonnet

Could Make Season Debut in Week 7
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Ridly Greig

Sustains a "Strain" in Tuesday's Loss
Brandin Podziemski

Tallies 17 Points in Win Over Lakers
Wyatt Johnston

to Remain Out Wednesday
Darnell Nurse

Injured in Fight Tuesday
Yaxel Lendeborg

Shakes Off Ankle Scare in Las Vegas
Taylor Hall

Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Tuesday's Win
Lamar Jackson

Has Realistic Chance to Return in Week 6
Austin Reaves

Pours in 28 Points Against Warriors
Ryan Poehling

Out for 6-8 Weeks With MCL Sprain
Tyrese Haliburton

Scores 24 Points in Return to Oklahoma City
Jared Spurgeon

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
James Wiseman

Posts Double-Double in Preseason Start
Alex DeBrincat

Agrees to Seven-Year Extension With Red Wings
Kawhi Leonard

Looks Sharp in Toronto Return
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Ziaire Williams

Ruled Out Again on Tuesday
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Resting Tuesday Versus Golden State
Walker Kessler

Set to Make Preseason Debut Tuesday
Dylan Cardwell

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Payton Pritchard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Celtics
Mike Matheson

Misses Tuesday's Action
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Mikel Brown Jr.

Expected to Make His Preseason Debut Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers

Yuki Kawamura Waived by Clippers
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
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