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2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings - Week 6 Start, Sit Kickers

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Spencer Shrader - Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers, Waiver Wire Pickups, Starts

2026 fantasy football kicker rankings - Week 6 start, sit kicker rankings. Win more with our updated kicker fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 6.

In This Article hide
Week 6 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Week 6 Fantasy Football Kicker Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

If you have been relying on Will Reichard this season, congrats! But he's out on a bye this week, along with three other starting kickers, leaving many fantasy managers looking for a one-week streamer. View our Week 6 fantasy football kicker rankings to see where players such as Jason Myers, Matt Gay, Chris Boswell, Cairo Santos, and Blake Grupe stand, among all other options.

Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 6 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

Kicker
Tier		 Kicker
Rank		 Kicker
Name		 Pos
1 1 Spencer Shrader K
1 2 Brandon Aubrey K
1 3 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
2 4 Tyler Loop K
2 5 Cam Little K
2 6 Jason Myers K
2 7 Eddy Pineiro K
2 8 Harrison Butker K
2 9 Trey Smack K
2 10 Tyler Bass K
3 11 Matt Gay K
3 12 Chris Boswell K
3 13 Cairo Santos K
3 14 Ryan Fitzgerald K
3 15 Blake Grupe K
4 16 Daniel Carlson K
4 17 Drew Stevens K
4 18 Dominic Zvada K
4 19 Nick Folk K
4 20 Andy Borregales K
4 21 Jake Elliott K
5 22 Chad Ryland K
5 23 Wil Lutz K
5 24 Chase McLaughlin K
5 25 Andre Szmyt K
5 26 Joey Slye K
6 27 Cameron Dicker K
6 28 Jason Sanders K

 

Week 6 Fantasy Football Kicker Outlooks

Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers is a great option in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos. Myers is coming off a 23-point game in which he made all five of his field goal attempts. The knock on Myers this season has been a lack of field goal attempts, but that was sure to change at some point, and it appears to have reverted to the mean.

Myers also continues to be very accurate this season. He has only missed one kick: an extra point against the Chargers in Week 4. With the Seahawks' offense often finding itself in scoring position, Myers is always a threat for double-digit fantasy points. The Broncos boast a quality defense, but it is nothing Seattle's offense cannot handle. Look for Myers to kick plenty of field goals and extra points in Week 6. Fire him up as a K1.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who To Start?
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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jason Myers, Matt Gay, Chris Boswell, Cairo Santos, Blake Grupe. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Jason Myers, Matt Gay, Chris Boswell, Cairo Santos, Blake Grupe:

Jason Myers
vs
Cam Little
Jason Myers
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Jason Myers
vs
Tyler Loop
Jason Myers
vs
Harrison Butker
Jason Myers
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jason Myers
vs
Trey Smack
Jason Myers
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jason Myers
vs
Tyler Bass
Jason Myers
vs
Spencer Shrader
Jason Myers
vs
Matt Gay
Jason Myers
vs
Chris Boswell
Jason Myers
vs
Cairo Santos
Jason Myers
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Jason Myers
vs
Blake Grupe
Jason Myers
vs
Daniel Carlson
Jason Myers
vs
Drew Stevens
Jason Myers
vs
Dominic Zvada
Jason Myers
vs
Nick Folk
Jason Myers
vs
Andy Borregales
Jason Myers
vs
Jake Elliott
Jason Myers
vs
Chad Ryland
Jason Myers
vs
Wil Lutz
Jason Myers
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Jason Myers
vs
Andre Szmyt
Jason Myers
vs
Joey Slye
Jason Myers
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jason Myers
vs
Washington Commanders
Jason Myers
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Jason Myers
vs
Derius Davis
Matt Gay
vs
Tyler Bass
Matt Gay
vs
Chris Boswell
Matt Gay
vs
Trey Smack
Matt Gay
vs
Cairo Santos
Matt Gay
vs
Harrison Butker
Matt Gay
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Matt Gay
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Matt Gay
vs
Blake Grupe
Matt Gay
vs
Jason Myers
Matt Gay
vs
Daniel Carlson
Matt Gay
vs
Cam Little
Matt Gay
vs
Drew Stevens
Matt Gay
vs
Tyler Loop
Matt Gay
vs
Dominic Zvada
Matt Gay
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Matt Gay
vs
Nick Folk
Matt Gay
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Matt Gay
vs
Andy Borregales
Matt Gay
vs
Spencer Shrader
Matt Gay
vs
Jake Elliott
Matt Gay
vs
Chad Ryland
Matt Gay
vs
Wil Lutz
Matt Gay
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Matt Gay
vs
Andre Szmyt
Matt Gay
vs
Joey Slye
Matt Gay
vs
Cameron Dicker
Matt Gay
vs
Washington Commanders
Matt Gay
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Matt Gay
vs
Jordan James
Chris Boswell
vs
Matt Gay
Chris Boswell
vs
Cairo Santos
Chris Boswell
vs
Tyler Bass
Chris Boswell
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Chris Boswell
vs
Trey Smack
Chris Boswell
vs
Blake Grupe
Chris Boswell
vs
Harrison Butker
Chris Boswell
vs
Daniel Carlson
Chris Boswell
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Chris Boswell
vs
Drew Stevens
Chris Boswell
vs
Jason Myers
Chris Boswell
vs
Dominic Zvada
Chris Boswell
vs
Cam Little
Chris Boswell
vs
Nick Folk
Chris Boswell
vs
Tyler Loop
Chris Boswell
vs
Andy Borregales
Chris Boswell
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Chris Boswell
vs
Jake Elliott
Chris Boswell
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Chris Boswell
vs
Chad Ryland
Chris Boswell
vs
Spencer Shrader
Chris Boswell
vs
Wil Lutz
Chris Boswell
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Chris Boswell
vs
Andre Szmyt
Chris Boswell
vs
Joey Slye
Chris Boswell
vs
Cameron Dicker
Chris Boswell
vs
Washington Commanders
Chris Boswell
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Chris Boswell
vs
Julius Chestnut
Cairo Santos
vs
Chris Boswell
Cairo Santos
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Cairo Santos
vs
Matt Gay
Cairo Santos
vs
Blake Grupe
Cairo Santos
vs
Tyler Bass
Cairo Santos
vs
Daniel Carlson
Cairo Santos
vs
Trey Smack
Cairo Santos
vs
Drew Stevens
Cairo Santos
vs
Harrison Butker
Cairo Santos
vs
Dominic Zvada
Cairo Santos
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Cairo Santos
vs
Nick Folk
Cairo Santos
vs
Jason Myers
Cairo Santos
vs
Andy Borregales
Cairo Santos
vs
Cam Little
Cairo Santos
vs
Jake Elliott
Cairo Santos
vs
Tyler Loop
Cairo Santos
vs
Chad Ryland
Cairo Santos
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Cairo Santos
vs
Wil Lutz
Cairo Santos
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Cairo Santos
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Cairo Santos
vs
Spencer Shrader
Cairo Santos
vs
Andre Szmyt
Cairo Santos
vs
Joey Slye
Cairo Santos
vs
Cameron Dicker
Cairo Santos
vs
Washington Commanders
Cairo Santos
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Cairo Santos
vs
Greg Dortch
Blake Grupe
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Blake Grupe
vs
Daniel Carlson
Blake Grupe
vs
Cairo Santos
Blake Grupe
vs
Drew Stevens
Blake Grupe
vs
Chris Boswell
Blake Grupe
vs
Dominic Zvada
Blake Grupe
vs
Matt Gay
Blake Grupe
vs
Nick Folk
Blake Grupe
vs
Tyler Bass
Blake Grupe
vs
Andy Borregales
Blake Grupe
vs
Trey Smack
Blake Grupe
vs
Jake Elliott
Blake Grupe
vs
Harrison Butker
Blake Grupe
vs
Chad Ryland
Blake Grupe
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Blake Grupe
vs
Wil Lutz
Blake Grupe
vs
Jason Myers
Blake Grupe
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Blake Grupe
vs
Cam Little
Blake Grupe
vs
Andre Szmyt
Blake Grupe
vs
Tyler Loop
Blake Grupe
vs
Joey Slye
Blake Grupe
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Blake Grupe
vs
Cameron Dicker
Blake Grupe
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Blake Grupe
vs
Spencer Shrader
Blake Grupe
vs
Washington Commanders
Blake Grupe
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Blake Grupe
vs
Alec Ingold

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Updated Week 6 Kicker Rankings
NFL Betting and Prop Picks for Novig: Week 5
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 6
Start/Sit Chart - All Week 6 Matchup Ratings


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Fine for Wednesday
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Puts in Full Practice on Wednesday
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Set to Make Texans Debut in Week 6
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Not Practicing on Wednesday
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Will Play in Week 6
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Ridly Greig

Sustains a "Strain" in Tuesday's Loss
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Tallies 17 Points in Win Over Lakers
Wyatt Johnston

to Remain Out Wednesday
Darnell Nurse

Injured in Fight Tuesday
Yaxel Lendeborg

Shakes Off Ankle Scare in Las Vegas
Taylor Hall

Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Tuesday's Win
Lamar Jackson

Has Realistic Chance to Return in Week 6
Austin Reaves

Pours in 28 Points Against Warriors
Ryan Poehling

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Tyrese Haliburton

Scores 24 Points in Return to Oklahoma City
Jared Spurgeon

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
James Wiseman

Posts Double-Double in Preseason Start
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Agrees to Seven-Year Extension With Red Wings
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Looks Sharp in Toronto Return
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Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
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Ruled Out Again on Tuesday
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Resting Tuesday Versus Golden State
Walker Kessler

Set to Make Preseason Debut Tuesday
Dylan Cardwell

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Payton Pritchard

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Mike Matheson

Misses Tuesday's Action
Shohei Ohtani

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Expected to Make His Preseason Debut Wednesday
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