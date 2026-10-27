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When Is Emeka Egbuka Coming Back - Week 8 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Emeka Egbuka - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Prop Picks

When is Emeka Egbuka coming back? Will Emeka Egbuka Bowers play again this season? Read about Emeka Egbuka's return date and injury updates for 2026.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka missed the return of Baker Mayfield in Week 7, but the Buccaneers still got a big win against the Panthers in Carolina. The second-year receiver has been the team's top receiver this year after Mike Evans left for the 49ers, but he picked up an injury just as Mayfield returned.

Egbuka is dealing with multiple injuries (concussion/foot), which creates uncertainty around his return. With Mayfield back at QB, though, Egbuka has a potentially higher ceiling once he returns to the field.

When is Egbuka coming back? Will he miss most of the season? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Emeka Egbuka Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Egbuka had a new career-high with 16 targets in Week 6 against the Steelers, and he had seven catches for 48 yards and a touchdown. He had several other near misses that could have resulted in a much bigger game if backup QB Jalon Daniels had hit him more consistently.

With Mayfield's return from his thumb injury, Egbuka should have more opportunities for monster games when he returns, but first he'll have to overcome a couple of issues he picked up in that overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

Egbuka played to the end of that game, but he missed time in practice before Week 7 with both a concussion and a foot injury. Coach Todd Bowles said the team could not identify on which play Egbuka's concussion occurred. But the receiver developed delayed-onset symptoms after the game, which is why he was placed in the Concussion Protocol. He missed Wednesday and Thursday practices before getting in a limited session on Friday.

He didn't get clearance to return on Sunday, but the fact that he was able to get in a limited practice is a good sign for his potential Week 8 availability.

On Monday, coach Todd Bowles said Egbuka was questionable coming into Week 8. Managers should expect to learn more about his status after the first practice on Wednesday.

 

Emeka Egbuka Fantasy Football Outlook

After Evans left the Bucs this past offseason, Egbuka has had the chance to step up. He had 13 catches for 141 receiving yards in his three games before Mayfield injured his thumb against the Vikings. Egbuka had a down game in Daniels' debut but received 25 targets in the two games against the Cowboys and Steelers, emerging as the preferred option in the passing attack.

With Mayfield back, the offense will likely be more aggressive and explosive, giving Egbuka plenty of potential down the stretch.

He's a top-25 receiver who should be a reliable starter the rest of the season, and he could emerge as a top-10 receiver in the right matchups if he gets as much attention from Mayfield as he did from Daniels.

Keep a close eye on the practice reports this week, but if Egbuka is cleared to return, he'll be a solid starter in Week 8 as the Buccaneers host the Falcons in Week 8

 

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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Emeka Egbuka, Bucky Irving, Kenny Gainwell, Tez Johnson, Chris Godwin Jr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Emeka Egbuka, Bucky Irving, Kenny Gainwell, Tez Johnson, Chris Godwin Jr.:

Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jordan Addison
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Hunter Henry
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Travis Kelce
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Antonio Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
KC Concepcion
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Caleb Douglas
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Germie Bernard
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brenton Strange
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Keenan Allen
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rome Odunze
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rico Dowdle
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ladd McConkey
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Downs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dallas Goedert
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyler Warren
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Colston Loveland
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Blake Corum
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Sam Laporta
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Denzel Boston
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Braelon Allen
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jonah Coleman
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Courtland Sutton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tre Tucker
Emeka Egbuka
vs
RJ Harvey
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Malik Washington
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jameson Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mike Gesicki
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyler Higbee
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tucker Kraft
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Breece Hall
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Omarion Hampton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tony Pollard
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mason Taylor
Emeka Egbuka
vs
DK Metcalf
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mark Andrews
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Devonta Smith
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Puka Nacua
Emeka Egbuka
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Zay Flowers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Justin Jefferson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Christian Watson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Drake London
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Parker Washington
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tee Higgins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
George Pickens
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Matthew Golden
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Michael Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jalen Coker
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Luther Burden III
Emeka Egbuka
vs
DJ Moore
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Carnell Tate
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rashee Rice
Emeka Egbuka
vs
A.J. Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Justin Jefferson
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian Watson
Bucky Irving
vs
Josh Jacobs
Bucky Irving
vs
Drake London
Bucky Irving
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Bucky Irving
vs
Brock Bowers
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Parker Washington
Bucky Irving
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bucky Irving
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bucky Irving
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bucky Irving
vs
Trey McBride
Bucky Irving
vs
Tee Higgins
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bucky Irving
vs
George Pickens
Bucky Irving
vs
James Cook III
Bucky Irving
vs
Matthew Golden
Bucky Irving
vs
Derrick Henry
Bucky Irving
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bucky Irving
vs
Zay Flowers
Bucky Irving
vs
Jordan Mason
Bucky Irving
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Bucky Irving
vs
Chase Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Javonte Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Michael Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Bucky Irving
vs
Jalen Coker
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyren Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Rachaad White
Bucky Irving
vs
Puka Nacua
Bucky Irving
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bucky Irving
vs
Luther Burden III
Bucky Irving
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bucky Irving
vs
DJ Moore
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Bucky Irving
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bucky Irving
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bucky Irving
vs
Carnell Tate
Bucky Irving
vs
Rashee Rice
Bucky Irving
vs
A.J. Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bucky Irving
vs
Stefon Diggs
Bucky Irving
vs
Devonta Smith
Bucky Irving
vs
DK Metcalf
Bucky Irving
vs
Tony Pollard
Bucky Irving
vs
Breece Hall
Bucky Irving
vs
Tucker Kraft
Bucky Irving
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Bucky Irving
vs
Jameson Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bucky Irving
vs
Tre Tucker
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonah Coleman
Bucky Irving
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bucky Irving
vs
Blake Corum
Bucky Irving
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bucky Irving
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Braelon Allen
Bucky Irving
vs
RJ Harvey
Bucky Irving
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bucky Irving
vs
Samaje Perine
Bucky Irving
vs
Bam Knight
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bucky Irving
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyle Monangai
Bucky Irving
vs
Dylan Sampson
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Kimani Vidal
Bucky Irving
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Bucky Irving
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tez Johnson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tez Johnson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tez Johnson
vs
Josh Cameron
Tez Johnson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tez Johnson
vs
Tyler Goodson
Tez Johnson
vs
Darius Cooper
Tez Johnson
vs
Austin Ekeler
Tez Johnson
vs
George Holani
Tez Johnson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tez Johnson
vs
Jaylen Wright
Tez Johnson
vs
Tre Harris
Tez Johnson
vs
Troy Franklin
Tez Johnson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tez Johnson
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Tez Johnson
vs
Charlie Kolar
Tez Johnson
vs
Jalen Royals
Tez Johnson
vs
Tommy Tremble
Tez Johnson
vs
Davis Allen
Tez Johnson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tez Johnson
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Tez Johnson
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Tez Johnson
vs
Cody White
Tez Johnson
vs
Efton Chism III
Tez Johnson
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Tez Johnson
vs
Kyle Williams
Tez Johnson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tez Johnson
vs
Jalen Brooks
Tez Johnson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tez Johnson
vs
Corey Kiner
Tez Johnson
vs
Josh Cuevas
Tez Johnson
vs
Evan Engram
Tez Johnson
vs
Tory Horton
Tez Johnson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Tez Johnson
vs
Sione Vaki
Tez Johnson
vs
Savion Williams
Tez Johnson
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Tez Johnson
vs
Eli Raridon
Tez Johnson
vs
Dawson Knox
Tez Johnson
vs
Ted Hurst
Tez Johnson
vs
Tutu Atwell
Tez Johnson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tez Johnson
vs
Dyami Brown
Tez Johnson
vs
Jahan Dotson
Tez Johnson
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Tez Johnson
vs
Chris Bell
Tez Johnson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Tez Johnson
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Tez Johnson
vs
Jordan Whittington
Tez Johnson
vs
Ty Johnson
Tez Johnson
vs
Seth McGowan
Tez Johnson
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Tez Johnson
vs
Elijah Higgins
Tez Johnson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tez Johnson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tez Johnson
vs
Puka Nacua
Tez Johnson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tez Johnson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tez Johnson
vs
Zay Flowers
Tez Johnson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tez Johnson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tez Johnson
vs
Christian Watson
Tez Johnson
vs
Drake London
Tez Johnson
vs
Parker Washington
Tez Johnson
vs
Tee Higgins
Tez Johnson
vs
George Pickens
Tez Johnson
vs
Matthew Golden
Tez Johnson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tez Johnson
vs
Michael Wilson
Tez Johnson
vs
Jalen Coker
Tez Johnson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tez Johnson
vs
Luther Burden III
Tez Johnson
vs
DJ Moore
Tez Johnson
vs
Carnell Tate
Tez Johnson
vs
Rashee Rice
Tez Johnson
vs
A.J. Brown
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Antonio Williams
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Mason Taylor
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Darren Waller
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Bam Knight
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Germie Bernard
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Drake London
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown

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