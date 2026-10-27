When Is Emeka Egbuka Coming Back - Week 8 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Emeka Egbuka coming back? Will Emeka Egbuka Bowers play again this season? Read about Emeka Egbuka's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka missed the return of Baker Mayfield in Week 7, but the Buccaneers still got a big win against the Panthers in Carolina. The second-year receiver has been the team's top receiver this year after Mike Evans left for the 49ers, but he picked up an injury just as Mayfield returned.
Egbuka is dealing with multiple injuries (concussion/foot), which creates uncertainty around his return. With Mayfield back at QB, though, Egbuka has a potentially higher ceiling once he returns to the field.
When is Egbuka coming back? Will he miss most of the season? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Emeka Egbuka Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Egbuka had a new career-high with 16 targets in Week 6 against the Steelers, and he had seven catches for 48 yards and a touchdown. He had several other near misses that could have resulted in a much bigger game if backup QB Jalon Daniels had hit him more consistently.
With Mayfield's return from his thumb injury, Egbuka should have more opportunities for monster games when he returns, but first he'll have to overcome a couple of issues he picked up in that overtime loss to Pittsburgh.
Egbuka played to the end of that game, but he missed time in practice before Week 7 with both a concussion and a foot injury. Coach Todd Bowles said the team could not identify on which play Egbuka's concussion occurred. But the receiver developed delayed-onset symptoms after the game, which is why he was placed in the Concussion Protocol. He missed Wednesday and Thursday practices before getting in a limited session on Friday.
He didn't get clearance to return on Sunday, but the fact that he was able to get in a limited practice is a good sign for his potential Week 8 availability.
On Monday, coach Todd Bowles said Egbuka was questionable coming into Week 8. Managers should expect to learn more about his status after the first practice on Wednesday.
Emeka Egbuka Questionable to Play in Week 8 https://t.co/T1I5b0OOsp
— RotoBaller (@RotoBaller) October 26, 2026
Emeka Egbuka Fantasy Football Outlook
After Evans left the Bucs this past offseason, Egbuka has had the chance to step up. He had 13 catches for 141 receiving yards in his three games before Mayfield injured his thumb against the Vikings. Egbuka had a down game in Daniels' debut but received 25 targets in the two games against the Cowboys and Steelers, emerging as the preferred option in the passing attack.
Jalon Daniels ➡️ Emeka Egbuka for the TD!
PITvsTB on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/1OEBeO6BSW
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
With Mayfield back, the offense will likely be more aggressive and explosive, giving Egbuka plenty of potential down the stretch.
He's a top-25 receiver who should be a reliable starter the rest of the season, and he could emerge as a top-10 receiver in the right matchups if he gets as much attention from Mayfield as he did from Daniels.
Keep a close eye on the practice reports this week, but if Egbuka is cleared to return, he'll be a solid starter in Week 8 as the Buccaneers host the Falcons in Week 8
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Emeka Egbuka, Bucky Irving, Kenny Gainwell, Tez Johnson, Chris Godwin Jr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Emeka Egbuka, Bucky Irving, Kenny Gainwell, Tez Johnson, Chris Godwin Jr.:
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