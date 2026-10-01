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When Is Caleb Williams Coming Back – Week 4 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Caleb Williams - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

When is Caleb Williams coming back? Will Caleb Williams play again this season? Read about Caleb Williams's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Caleb Williams Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Caleb Williams Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Injuries are an unfortunate part of fantasy football. Knowing how to navigate those situations can make or break a fantasy season.

Fantasy managers drafted Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams hoping that he took a step as a passer in Ben Johnson’s offense after an uneven 2025 season. Williams showed off the ability to generate jaw-dropping explosive plays as a runner and passer last season, but his inconsistency also led to plenty of frustration with plays left on the field.

Things got off to a strong start in Week 1 for the Bears offense, but Williams unfortunately suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2. When will he return to the lineup? Is he worth stashing? Let’s dive in.

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Caleb Williams Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Caleb Williams showed growth as a passer in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers while also flashing more decisiveness as a scrambler when plays broke down. Williams completed 72.4% of his passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions and added 10 carries for 65 yards and two touchdowns. He finished as the QB1 (37.3 points) in a game where Chicago scored 59 points.

Unfortunately, Williams was unable to build on that strong start in Week 2. Chicago had a matchup against a tough Minnesota Vikings defense in a game that was bogged down by steady rainfall. Not only was Williams more inconsistent as a passer (57.7% completion rate for 138 yards and an interception on 26 attempts), but he also suffered a lower-body injury that required him to be carted off the field.

Initial fears were that Williams had suffered a season-ending injury. However, it eventually came out that the worst-case scenario had been avoided.

The initial injury was reported as a Grade 2 hamstring injury that would sideline the third-year quarterback for three to four weeks. The Bears showed their confidence in Williams returning within that timeline when they avoided placing him on injured reserve before Week 3's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

 

Caleb Williams Fantasy Football Outlook

When healthy, Williams has the blend of arm strength and athleticism to break fantasy football. Williams is frequently highlighted as one of the fastest ball carriers in the NFL, and his penchant to extend plays to attack defenses downfield makes him a weapon with head coach and playcaller Ben Johnson.

However, one of the essential parts of that formula is Williams being healthy enough to confidently extend plays and accelerate away from defenders. Chicago didn’t put Williams on injured reserve after his injury, which suggests they believe he will return within his projected timeline. However, if the team can keep winning with him sidelined, they will likely do everything within their power to get him completely healthy so that they can make the playoffs for a second straight season.

Williams is a player worth stashing on the bench in fantasy given the ceiling he has as both a runner and passer. Even if he doesn’t return at his fastest timeline (Week 5), he will be back in fantasy lineups shortly.

 

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Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Justin Herbert, Drake Maye, Bryce Young. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for Justin Herbert, Drake Maye, Bryce Young:

Justin Herbert
vs
Case Keenum
Justin Herbert
vs
Deshaun Watson
Justin Herbert
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Justin Herbert
vs
Jameis Winston
Justin Herbert
vs
Kirk Cousins
Justin Herbert
vs
Malik Willis
Justin Herbert
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Justin Herbert
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Justin Herbert
vs
Sam Darnold
Justin Herbert
vs
Jalon Daniels
Justin Herbert
vs
Daniel Jones
Justin Herbert
vs
Cam Ward
Justin Herbert
vs
Geno Smith
Justin Herbert
vs
Tyson Bagent
Justin Herbert
vs
Drake Maye
Justin Herbert
vs
Marcus Mariota
Justin Herbert
vs
Matthew Stafford
Justin Herbert
vs
Bo Nix
Justin Herbert
vs
C.J. Stroud
Justin Herbert
vs
Kyler Murray
Justin Herbert
vs
Jordan Love
Justin Herbert
vs
Dak Prescott
Justin Herbert
vs
Bryce Young
Justin Herbert
vs
Tyler Shough
Justin Herbert
vs
Jalen Hurts
Justin Herbert
vs
Jared Goff
Justin Herbert
vs
Brock Purdy
Justin Herbert
vs
Joe Burrow
Justin Herbert
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Justin Herbert
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Justin Herbert
vs
Lamar Jackson
Justin Herbert
vs
Josh Allen
Justin Herbert
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Justin Herbert
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Justin Herbert
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Justin Herbert
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Justin Herbert
vs
Green Bay Packers
Justin Herbert
vs
Buffalo Bills
Justin Herbert
vs
Cleveland Browns
Justin Herbert
vs
Chicago Bears
Justin Herbert
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Justin Herbert
vs
Houston Texans
Justin Herbert
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Justin Herbert
vs
New Orleans Saints
Justin Herbert
vs
New York Giants
Justin Herbert
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Justin Herbert
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Drake Maye
vs
Marcus Mariota
Drake Maye
vs
Geno Smith
Drake Maye
vs
Matthew Stafford
Drake Maye
vs
Daniel Jones
Drake Maye
vs
Bo Nix
Drake Maye
vs
Sam Darnold
Drake Maye
vs
C.J. Stroud
Drake Maye
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Drake Maye
vs
Kyler Murray
Drake Maye
vs
Kirk Cousins
Drake Maye
vs
Jordan Love
Drake Maye
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Drake Maye
vs
Dak Prescott
Drake Maye
vs
Case Keenum
Drake Maye
vs
Bryce Young
Drake Maye
vs
Justin Herbert
Drake Maye
vs
Tyler Shough
Drake Maye
vs
Deshaun Watson
Drake Maye
vs
Jalen Hurts
Drake Maye
vs
Jameis Winston
Drake Maye
vs
Jared Goff
Drake Maye
vs
Malik Willis
Drake Maye
vs
Brock Purdy
Drake Maye
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Drake Maye
vs
Joe Burrow
Drake Maye
vs
Jalon Daniels
Drake Maye
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Drake Maye
vs
Cam Ward
Drake Maye
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Drake Maye
vs
Tyson Bagent
Drake Maye
vs
Lamar Jackson
Drake Maye
vs
Josh Allen
Drake Maye
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Drake Maye
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Drake Maye
vs
Corey Kiner
Drake Maye
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Drake Maye
vs
Tahj Brooks
Drake Maye
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Drake Maye
vs
Brashard Smith
Drake Maye
vs
Green Bay Packers
Drake Maye
vs
Ben Skowronek
Drake Maye
vs
Buffalo Bills
Drake Maye
vs
Dylan Laube
Drake Maye
vs
Cleveland Browns
Drake Maye
vs
Patrick Herbert
Drake Maye
vs
Chicago Bears
Drake Maye
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Bryce Young
vs
Tyler Shough
Bryce Young
vs
Dak Prescott
Bryce Young
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bryce Young
vs
Jordan Love
Bryce Young
vs
Jared Goff
Bryce Young
vs
Kyler Murray
Bryce Young
vs
Brock Purdy
Bryce Young
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bryce Young
vs
Joe Burrow
Bryce Young
vs
Bo Nix
Bryce Young
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bryce Young
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bryce Young
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bryce Young
vs
Marcus Mariota
Bryce Young
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bryce Young
vs
Drake Maye
Bryce Young
vs
Josh Allen
Bryce Young
vs
Geno Smith
Bryce Young
vs
Daniel Jones
Bryce Young
vs
Sam Darnold
Bryce Young
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Bryce Young
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bryce Young
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Bryce Young
vs
Case Keenum
Bryce Young
vs
Justin Herbert
Bryce Young
vs
Deshaun Watson
Bryce Young
vs
Jameis Winston
Bryce Young
vs
Malik Willis
Bryce Young
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bryce Young
vs
Jalon Daniels
Bryce Young
vs
Cam Ward
Bryce Young
vs
Tyson Bagent
Bryce Young
vs
Corey Kiner
Bryce Young
vs
Tahj Brooks
Bryce Young
vs
Brashard Smith
Bryce Young
vs
Ben Skowronek
Bryce Young
vs
Dylan Laube
Bryce Young
vs
Patrick Herbert
Bryce Young
vs
Deion Burks
Bryce Young
vs
Gavin Bartholomew
Bryce Young
vs
Jalen Brooks
Bryce Young
vs
Myles Price
Bryce Young
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Bryce Young
vs
Kameron Johnson
Bryce Young
vs
Jacob Saylors
Bryce Young
vs
Tyler Conklin
Bryce Young
vs
Tory Horton

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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