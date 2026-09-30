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When Is A.J. Brown Coming Back - Week 4 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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A.J. Brown - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

When is A.J. Brown coming back? Will A.J. Brown play again this season? Read about A.J. Brown's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
A.J. Brown Injury Update for Fantasy Football
A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) is dearly missed and sorely needed by his new team -- last week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars resulted in an abject blowout loss. Brown's presence may not have changed the outcome, but it would have likely given the offense more juice.

The Patriots now have two awful showings on offense. Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers wasn't bad, but the first and third games were miserable for Patriots quarterback Drake Maye -- Brown missed most of that playing time, and Maye turned the ball over six times in that span.

The results have been pretty shocking for an offense led by a MVP frontrunner last season. Brown is one of the NFL's better receivers when he's healthy, but when will he return, and what's the latest on his injury?

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A.J. Brown Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Brown is still on injured reserve and still recovering from the high ankle sprain that knocked him out of his Week 1 contest. The injury was just bad luck -- a defender fell on the side of his leg while he was trying to make a catch, pinning his foot to the ground and twisting it at an extreme angle.

High ankle sprains take more time to recover from because they involve damage to the syndesmotic ligaments, which hold the shin bones together. Without proper recovery time, they wouldn't return to full strength, which could lead to re-sprains and potentially worse injuries.

You can see the mechanism of the injury above -- the foot is twisted at an extreme angle outwards. As far as we know, he didn't suffer an ankle fracture, which would have led him to be out for longer. And he was spotted walking in the team's locker room recently, so that's a good thing.

He's not eligible to return to play until Week 6. The initial signaling was that this would be a four- to six-week injury, so he'll likely be coming back soon.

 

A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Outlook

Most players struggle to return to their previous level of production after returning from high ankle sprain injuries. Brown should thus have lower production than he could have had, but it's hard to say how it will compare to what it was last season. Brown was often not a part of the Philadelphia Eagles offensive game plan last year.

This is more likely an aberration, as former Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo ran a poorly developed scheme. He didn't use much pre-snap motion and his route combinations were often baffling.

Brown's big plays often came when he and quarterback Jalen Hurts improvised and ran the scramble drill, as you can see in the clip above. This season, the Patriots likely had plans to actually use Brown over the middle of the field, where he can use his athleticism to beat linebackers to make catches and elude them after the catch.

The Patriots offense has been miserable, though. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has made a career out of riding the coattails of the best quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, and last season they had the easiest schedule in the NFL. That's not so this year.

Brown should be a low-end WR1 by the time he's recovered from his ankle sprain. He'll be in an offense that intends to use him heavily, but his long injury history, Maye's struggles, and the poor state of New England's offense are barriers to his potential to be a high-end WR1.

For now, Mack Hollins, Hunter Henry, and Romeo Doubs are expected to lead the New England passing attack.

 

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Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, Hunter Henry. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, Hunter Henry:

Romeo Doubs
vs
Malik Washington
Romeo Doubs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tony Pollard
Romeo Doubs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Romeo Doubs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tre Tucker
Romeo Doubs
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Romeo Doubs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rachaad White
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Romeo Doubs
vs
Darren Waller
Romeo Doubs
vs
Mark Andrews
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Romeo Doubs
vs
Denzel Boston
Romeo Doubs
vs
Carnell Tate
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dalton Schultz
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kalif Raymond
Romeo Doubs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tyler Higbee
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rome Odunze
Romeo Doubs
vs
Brenton Strange
Romeo Doubs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Romeo Doubs
vs
KC Concepcion
Romeo Doubs
vs
DK Metcalf
Romeo Doubs
vs
Blake Corum
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jadarian Price
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Romeo Doubs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Hunter Henry
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Caleb Douglas
Romeo Doubs
vs
Colston Loveland
Romeo Doubs
vs
Mack Hollins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Woody Marks
Romeo Doubs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Romeo Doubs
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Romeo Doubs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Romeo Doubs
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kendre Miller
Romeo Doubs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Romeo Doubs
vs
Pat Bryant
Romeo Doubs
vs
RJ Harvey
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Romeo Doubs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Olave
Romeo Doubs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Drake London
Romeo Doubs
vs
Parker Washington
Romeo Doubs
vs
Davante Adams
Romeo Doubs
vs
Nico Collins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Christian Watson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Zay Flowers
Romeo Doubs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tee Higgins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Devonta Smith
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rashee Rice
Romeo Doubs
vs
George Pickens
Romeo Doubs
vs
Malik Nabers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Josh Downs
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jalen Coker
Mack Hollins
vs
Caleb Douglas
Mack Hollins
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mack Hollins
vs
Hunter Henry
Mack Hollins
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mack Hollins
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Mack Hollins
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Blake Corum
Mack Hollins
vs
Kendre Miller
Mack Hollins
vs
KC Concepcion
Mack Hollins
vs
Pat Bryant
Mack Hollins
vs
Brenton Strange
Mack Hollins
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mack Hollins
vs
Jauan Jennings
Mack Hollins
vs
Kalif Raymond
Mack Hollins
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Mack Hollins
vs
Carnell Tate
Mack Hollins
vs
Tre Harris
Mack Hollins
vs
Kyle Monangai
Mack Hollins
vs
Xavier Worthy
Mack Hollins
vs
Darren Waller
Mack Hollins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Rachaad White
Mack Hollins
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mack Hollins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mack Hollins
vs
Tre Tucker
Mack Hollins
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mack Hollins
vs
Tyjae Spears
Mack Hollins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Mack Hollins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Romeo Doubs
Mack Hollins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Mack Hollins
vs
Malik Washington
Mack Hollins
vs
Mike Gesicki
Mack Hollins
vs
Tony Pollard
Mack Hollins
vs
Emmett Johnson
Mack Hollins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mack Hollins
vs
Justice Hill
Mack Hollins
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Mack Hollins
vs
Cade Otton
Mack Hollins
vs
Courtland Sutton
Mack Hollins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Mack Hollins
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mack Hollins
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mack Hollins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Mack Hollins
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Mack Hollins
vs
Chris Olave
Mack Hollins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Mack Hollins
vs
Drake London
Mack Hollins
vs
Parker Washington
Mack Hollins
vs
Davante Adams
Mack Hollins
vs
Nico Collins
Mack Hollins
vs
Christian Watson
Mack Hollins
vs
Zay Flowers
Mack Hollins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Mack Hollins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Mack Hollins
vs
Tee Higgins
Mack Hollins
vs
Devonta Smith
Mack Hollins
vs
Rashee Rice
Mack Hollins
vs
George Pickens
Mack Hollins
vs
Malik Nabers
Mack Hollins
vs
Josh Downs
Mack Hollins
vs
Jalen Coker
Hunter Henry
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Hunter Henry
vs
Caleb Douglas
Hunter Henry
vs
Blake Corum
Hunter Henry
vs
Mack Hollins
Hunter Henry
vs
KC Concepcion
Hunter Henry
vs
Khalil Shakir
Hunter Henry
vs
Brenton Strange
Hunter Henry
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Higbee
Hunter Henry
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Kalif Raymond
Hunter Henry
vs
Kendre Miller
Hunter Henry
vs
Carnell Tate
Hunter Henry
vs
Pat Bryant
Hunter Henry
vs
Kyle Monangai
Hunter Henry
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Darren Waller
Hunter Henry
vs
Jauan Jennings
Hunter Henry
vs
Rachaad White
Hunter Henry
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Hunter Henry
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Tre Harris
Hunter Henry
vs
Tre Tucker
Hunter Henry
vs
Xavier Worthy
Hunter Henry
vs
Isaiah Likely
Hunter Henry
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Hunter Henry
vs
Jake Ferguson
Hunter Henry
vs
Romeo Doubs
Hunter Henry
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Hunter Henry
vs
Malik Washington
Hunter Henry
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Tony Pollard
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyjae Spears
Hunter Henry
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Hunter Henry
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Hunter Henry
vs
Courtland Sutton
Hunter Henry
vs
Mike Gesicki
Hunter Henry
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Hunter Henry
vs
Emmett Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
Mark Andrews
Hunter Henry
vs
Justice Hill
Hunter Henry
vs
Denzel Boston
Hunter Henry
vs
Cade Otton
Hunter Henry
vs
Brock Bowers
Hunter Henry
vs
Trey McBride
Hunter Henry
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Hunter Henry
vs
George Kittle
Hunter Henry
vs
Travis Kelce
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Warren
Hunter Henry
vs
Sam Laporta
Hunter Henry
vs
Juwan Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
Tucker Kraft
Hunter Henry
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Hunter Henry
vs
Colston Loveland
Hunter Henry
vs
Dalton Schultz
Hunter Henry
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Hunter Henry
vs
AJ Barner
Hunter Henry
vs
Evan Engram
Hunter Henry
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Hunter Henry
vs
Colby Parkinson
Hunter Henry
vs
Greg Dulcich
Hunter Henry
vs
Michael Mayer
Hunter Henry
vs
Gunnar Helm

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