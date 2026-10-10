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Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups - Kendrick Bourne, Tre Tucker, Dohnte Meyers

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Tre Tucker - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Kendrick Bourne, Tre Tucker, Dohnte Meyers in Week 5 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Kendrick Bourne Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups
Tre Tucker Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups
Dohnte Meyers Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Nothing's more fun than constantly hunting the waiver wire for players to pick up at positions of need and not having a single one of them provide any kind of consistent upside. That was a sarcastic statement of course -- it's miserable as a fantasy football manager to have hope that's constantly dashed.

Wide receiver is a position without much consistency in fantasy football, too. Even finding an elite WR that doesn't have multiple games with just single-digit PPR fantasy points is incredibly difficult. Even some of the best WRs in the game run very hot and very cold, depending on the week.

But injuries, trades, and juicy matchups can shake everything up, and sometimes players spend multiple weeks on waivers before finally hitting their stride and becoming unobtainable. So let's break down three potential WR waiver wire pickups that fit one of these criteria for Week 5!

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Kendrick Bourne Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 1% of leagues

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Bourne's rostership will certainly skyrocket after the latest news about Cardinals wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., the team's No. 4 overall draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Apparently, they are finalizing a trade deal to send him away.

The Harrison experiment in Arizona was an abject failure. He never lived up to his pre-draft hype, and languished as a sacrificial X receiver who couldn't separate well and struggled to make contested catches. Now, he's on his way out, and Bourne stands to benefit, as he could step into the WR2 role behind Michael Wilson.

Bourne is in his age-31 season and now on his third NFL team. He caught all eight of his targets for 75 yards in Week 1, though he's been less involved in each game since. But the upside of the passing offense of the Cardinals, especially in garbage time, makes all their pass-catchers worth considering.

In 10-team leagues, there probably isn't enough of a case to pick up Bourne, as you need better starting-caliber talent in your lineups. But in leagues with 12 or more teams, where most of the WR2s on good fantasy football offenses are stashed, he's worth a pickup now.

Add in 12-Team Leagues

 

Tre Tucker Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 36% of leagues

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker still has yet to find any consistency for fantasy football. He had an impressive Week 2 outing, scoring 20.4 PPR fantasy points, but didn't even eclipse seven points in any of his other three contests. The Raiders have one of the better passing attacks in the NFL, though.

WRs Jalen Nailor (concussion) and Jack Bech (forearm) will both miss Week 5, meaning Tucker will be the second (or third) priority in the passing offense after tight end Brock Bowers (and TE Michael Mayer). It appears that Bowers and Mayer are this team's two most talented pass-catchers, though, which pushes Tucker further down in Cousins' progressions.

It would be nice to see him function as more than a deep threat that catches an occasional long ball for a touchdown.

Add in 14-Team Leagues

 

Dohnte Meyers Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 19% of leagues

Meyers appears to have taken over the clear WR3 role for the Bengals.

Both WRs Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) and Tee Higgins (groin/neck) were practice participants on Friday but are in danger of missing time. Chase hasn't yet cleared concussion protocol, but Higgins was a full go, meaning there's a chance both of them could play in Week 5.

With both Higgins and Chase on the field, Meyers becomes an auxiliary target and doesn't have much fantasy upside. But we don't know what will happen with Chase, and for that reason, Meyers is a possible flex start for Week 5. He should be stashed now and can be started in many leagues due to quarterback Joe Burrow's elite talent.

The rookie speedster nearly housed a long touchdown in Week 4, as he caught seven of his nine targets for 82 yards and flashed his blinding acceleration. He has intriguing upside and should be added and stashed outside of shallow leagues.

Add in 12-Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 5?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kendrick Bourne, Tre Tucker, Dohnte Meyers. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Kendrick Bourne, Tre Tucker, Dohnte Meyers. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kendrick Bourne, Tre Tucker, Dohnte Meyers:

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