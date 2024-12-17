X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

Week 16 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Half-PPR: Brock Bowers, David Njoku, Mark Andrews, Tucker Kraft, Brenton Strange, Cade Otton

2 weeks ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
Brock Bowers - Fantasy Football Rankings, TE, NFL Rookies, Draft Sleepers
In This Article hide
1. Week 16 Tight End Fantasy Football News and Injuries
2. Week 16 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
3. More Fantasy Football Analysis

We're officially onto survive-and-advance weeks in fantasy football, and the championship trophy is within reach. To set your optimal lineups in the semifinals, use our Week 16 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2024. Tight ends are always tricky, so let us help!

Ahead of the 16th slate of 2024, let's take a look at where key tight ends like Brock Bowers, David Njoku, Mark Andrews, Tucker Kraft, Brenton Strange, and Cade Otton stand in the rankings.

Our half-PPR tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 16 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to our staff rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important tight end fantasy football injury news for this week. Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Week 16 Tight End Fantasy Football News and Injuries

 

Week 16 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

TE
Tier		 TE
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Brock Bowers TE 30
2 2 Trey McBride TE 44
3 3 George Kittle TE 55
3 4 Jonnu Smith TE 58
3 5 David Njoku TE 60
3 6 T.J. Hockenson TE 72
4 7 Sam LaPorta TE 74
5 8 Mark Andrews TE 85
5 9 Tucker Kraft TE 87
5 10 Travis Kelce TE 92
5 11 Hunter Henry TE 99
5 12 Jake Ferguson TE 101
5 13 Pat Freiermuth TE 104
5 14 Dalton Kincaid TE 106
6 15 Brenton Strange TE 111
6 16 Cade Otton TE 112
6 17 Stone Smartt TE 118
6 18 Dalton Schultz TE 119
6 19 Kyle Pitts TE 124
6 20 Chig Okonkwo TE 126
6 21 Juwan Johnson TE 131
6 22 Cole Kmet TE 141
6 23 Grant Calcaterra TE 143
7 24 Mike Gesicki TE 145
7 25 Noah Gray TE 147
7 26 Isaiah Likely TE 152
7 27 Noah Fant TE 155
7 28 Tyler Conklin TE 157
7 29 Ben Sinnott TE 158
7 30 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE 162
7 31 Austin Hooper TE 167
7 32 Foster Moreau TE 168
7 33 Jordan Akins TE 170
8 34 Michael Mayer TE 174
8 35 Dawson Knox TE 176
8 36 Luke Schoonmaker TE 193
8 37 Daniel Bellinger TE 200
8 38 John Bates TE 204
8 39 Darnell Washington TE 209
8 40 Brock Wright TE 210
8 41 Josh Oliver TE 217
8 42 Tyler Higbee TE 218
8 43 Tommy Tremble TE 221
8 44 Colby Parkinson TE 224
8 45 Kylen Granson TE 227
8 46 AJ Barner TE 228
8 47 Josh Whyle TE 230
8 48 Lucas Krull TE 233
8 49 Durham Smythe TE 236
8 50 Drew Sample TE 238
9 51 Drew Ogletree TE 239
9 52 Elijah Higgins TE 242
9 53 Greg Dulcich TE 249
9 54 Jeremy Ruckert TE 253
9 55 Johnny Mundt TE 255
9 56 Luke Farrell TE 257
9 57 Nick Vannett TE 258
9 58 Charlie Woerner TE 259
9 59 Pharaoh Brown TE 261
9 60 Tucker Fisk TE 263


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Browns vs. Ravens Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, D'Onta Foreman, Jerry Jeudy, Mark Andrews, more
PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 18 (Sunday Main Slate)
NFL Week 18 Fantasy Football Weather Report
Week 18 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Josh Jacobs, Josh Allen, Garrett Wilson, DK Metcalf
Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 18: Russell Wilson, Ray Davis, Terry McLaurin, Adam Thielen, Pat Freiermuth
Free Week 18 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions
Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 18 Matchups Analysis
Fantasy Football Injury Reports For Week 18 (Thursday Updates): James Conner, Jalen Hurts, Josh Jacobs, Bucky Irving, Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel Sr., Chase Brown, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, more
Week 18 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Kicker Updates Include Justin Tucker, Cameron Dicker, Zane Gonzalez, Chris Boswell, Jake Moody, Tyler Bass
Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for Week 18 - Thursday Updates for Jameson Williams, Tony Pollard, Jordan Addison, Jayden Reed, Kyle Pitts, Breece Hall


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jack Eichel2 hours ago

Tallies Two Helpers On Thursday
Alex DeBrincat2 hours ago

Tallies Three Points On Thursday
Jonathan Quick2 hours ago

Leads The Way On Thursday
Scott Wedgewood2 hours ago

Leaves Thursday's Game Early
Thatcher Demko2 hours ago

Dealing With Back Spasms
Victor Hedman2 hours ago

Departs Thursday's Game Early
Joel Embiid12 hours ago

Will Play On Thursday Night
Trae Young13 hours ago

Questionable Friday With A Hand Contusion
Jaxson Hayes13 hours ago

Will Start Thursday Against The Trail Blazers
Cody Martin13 hours ago

Might Miss Friday's Game
Brandon Miller13 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday
Jalen Johnson13 hours ago

Questionable Friday Against The Lakers
LaMelo Ball13 hours ago

Tagged As Questionable For Friday
Draymond Green13 hours ago

Will Be Available Thursday Against Philadelphia
Stephen Curry13 hours ago

Probable Thursday Night
Zach Edey14 hours ago

Questionable Friday Against The Kings
Gabe Vincent14 hours ago

Ruled Out Thursday Night
Aaron Gordon14 hours ago

Listed As Out Friday Against San Antonio
Pete Alonso14 hours ago

Angels "Looking At" Pete Alonso
Anthony Davis14 hours ago

Ruled Out Against The Trail Blazers
Andrew Wiggins14 hours ago

Added To The Injury Report
Maxi Kleber14 hours ago

Questionable Friday Against Cleveland
P.J. Washington15 hours ago

Could Play Friday Against The Cavaliers
Cam Thomas15 hours ago

Active On Thursday
Miles McBride15 hours ago

Questionable For Friday's Matchup In Oklahoma City
Jalen Brunson15 hours ago

Questionable For Friday Against The Thunder
AJ Green15 hours ago

Skips Thursday's Game
Noah Clowney15 hours ago

Unavailable On Thursday
George Kittle16 hours ago

Upgrades To Full Practice On Thursday
Deebo Samuel Sr.16 hours ago

Misses Thursday's Practice
Clayton Keller16 hours ago

A Game-Time Call Thursday
Brock Purdy16 hours ago

Misses Another Practice
Anton Forsberg16 hours ago

Rejoins Senators Lineup
Artem Zub16 hours ago

Back In Senators Lineup Thursday
Alvin Kamara16 hours ago

Kendre Miller Miss Another Practice
Marc-Edouard Vlasic16 hours ago

Ready For Season Debut On Thursday
A.J. Brown17 hours ago

DeVonta Smith Listed As DNPs Again On Thursday
Jared Spurgeon17 hours ago

Out On Thursday
Martin Fehervary17 hours ago

Good To Go Thursday
Zachary L'Heureux17 hours ago

Suspended For Three Games
Jalen Hurts17 hours ago

Out Again On Thursday
Chris Olave17 hours ago

Practices In Full Again On Thursday
Justice Hill17 hours ago

Ruled Out For Week 18
Darnell Mooney18 hours ago

Drake London, Darnell Mooney Added To Injury Report
Ladd McConkey18 hours ago

Returns To Practice On Thursday
Josh Jacobs18 hours ago

Practices In Limited Capacity On Thursday
Hunter Henry18 hours ago

Remains In Limited Status On Thursday
Malik Nabers18 hours ago

Logs Limited Session On Thursday
Bailey Zappe19 hours ago

Starting On Saturday
Tee Higgins20 hours ago

Officially Questionable For Week 18
Jerome Ford20 hours ago

Won't Play On Saturday
David Njoku20 hours ago

Officially Ruled Out For Week 18
Anthony Richardson21 hours ago

Not Seen On Thursday
Chase Brown21 hours ago

To Be Game-Time Decision On Saturday
Drake Maye22 hours ago

Will Start In Week 18
William Eklund23 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday
Jake Walman23 hours ago

To Remain Out For Fifth Consecutive Game
Samuel Ersson23 hours ago

Labeled As Day-To-Day
Valeri Nichushkin23 hours ago

Out On Thursday
Kirill Kaprizov24 hours ago

Likely Out For At Least Two More Games
Auston Matthews24 hours ago

Remains Out On Thursday
Darcy Kuemper24 hours ago

Logs 33-Save Shutout Against Devils
Drake Maye1 day ago

Limited As Week 18 Prep Begins
Xander Schauffele2 days ago

Hoping To Find Success Again At Majors In 2025
Chris Kirk2 days ago

Starts 2025 Defending The Sentry Title
Max Homa2 days ago

Hopes To Rebound After Disappointing 2024 Season
Nick Dunlap2 days ago

Looks To Build On Impressive Rookie Season
Collin Morikawa2 days ago

Heads To The Sentry After Excellent 2024 Season
PGA2 days ago

Sungjae Im Hoping To Start 2025 Season Strongly At The Sentry
Russell Henley2 days ago

Closes Out 2024 Season Strong
Jason Day2 days ago

Looks Ahead To 2025 Season At The Sentry
Akshay Bhatia2 days ago

To Repeat Last Year’s Sentry Performance?
Ludvig Aberg2 days ago

Returns To The Sentry
Jesús Luzardo2 days ago

Jesus Luzardo Feeling 100 Percent
Maverick McNealy2 days ago

Making First Career Start At Kapalua
Corey Conners2 days ago

Making Third Consecutive Start At Kapalua
Viktor Hovland2 days ago

A Gametime Decision For Year's First Event
Tony Finau2 days ago

Making Sixth Start At Kapalua After Rumor-Filled Offseason
Justin Thomas2 days ago

Looks To Get Off To Fast Start In 2025 At Kapalua
Jason Robertson2 days ago

Tallies Three Points In Victory
Patrick Cantlay3 days ago

Looks For Hot Start In 2025
Sam Burns3 days ago

In Top Form Ahead of Kapalua
Cameron Young3 days ago

Needs To Avoid Bad Rounds In Hawaii
Sahith Theegala3 days ago

Looking For Big 2025 Start In Hawaii
Hideki Matsuyama3 days ago

Always A Threat In Hawaii
Billy Horschel3 days ago

Seeks To Build Off Great 2024 Campaign
Jack Flaherty3 days ago

Orioles Interested In Reunion With Jack Flaherty
Alex Bregman4 days ago

Tigers "All-In" On Alex Bregman
Trevor Williams4 days ago

Returning To Washington On Two-Year Deal
Josh Bell4 days ago

Returning To Washington
Pete Alonso5 days ago

Giants Have Pete Alonso "On Their Radar"
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players