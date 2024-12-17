We're officially onto survive-and-advance weeks in fantasy football, and the championship trophy is within reach. To set your optimal lineups in the semifinals, use our Week 16 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2024. Tight ends are always tricky, so let us help!
Ahead of the 16th slate of 2024, let's take a look at where key tight ends like Brock Bowers, David Njoku, Mark Andrews, Tucker Kraft, Brenton Strange, and Cade Otton stand in the rankings.
Our half-PPR tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 16 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to our staff rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important tight end fantasy football injury news for this week. Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
Week 16 Tight End Fantasy Football News and Injuries
- Zach Ertz In Concussion Protocol
- Will Dissly Doesn't Practice On Monday
- Browns "Hopeful" David Njoku Can Play In Week 16
Week 16 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
|TE
Tier
|TE
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|30
|2
|2
|Trey McBride
|TE
|44
|3
|3
|George Kittle
|TE
|55
|3
|4
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|58
|3
|5
|David Njoku
|TE
|60
|3
|6
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|72
|4
|7
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|74
|5
|8
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|85
|5
|9
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|87
|5
|10
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|92
|5
|11
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|99
|5
|12
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|101
|5
|13
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|104
|5
|14
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|106
|6
|15
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|111
|6
|16
|Cade Otton
|TE
|112
|6
|17
|Stone Smartt
|TE
|118
|6
|18
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|119
|6
|19
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|124
|6
|20
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|126
|6
|21
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|131
|6
|22
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|141
|6
|23
|Grant Calcaterra
|TE
|143
|7
|24
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|145
|7
|25
|Noah Gray
|TE
|147
|7
|26
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|152
|7
|27
|Noah Fant
|TE
|155
|7
|28
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|157
|7
|29
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|158
|7
|30
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|162
|7
|31
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|167
|7
|32
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|168
|7
|33
|Jordan Akins
|TE
|170
|8
|34
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|174
|8
|35
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|176
|8
|36
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|193
|8
|37
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|200
|8
|38
|John Bates
|TE
|204
|8
|39
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|209
|8
|40
|Brock Wright
|TE
|210
|8
|41
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|217
|8
|42
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|218
|8
|43
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|221
|8
|44
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|224
|8
|45
|Kylen Granson
|TE
|227
|8
|46
|AJ Barner
|TE
|228
|8
|47
|Josh Whyle
|TE
|230
|8
|48
|Lucas Krull
|TE
|233
|8
|49
|Durham Smythe
|TE
|236
|8
|50
|Drew Sample
|TE
|238
|9
|51
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|239
|9
|52
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|242
|9
|53
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|249
|9
|54
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|253
|9
|55
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|255
|9
|56
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|257
|9
|57
|Nick Vannett
|TE
|258
|9
|58
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|259
|9
|59
|Pharaoh Brown
|TE
|261
|9
|60
|Tucker Fisk
|TE
|263
