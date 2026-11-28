Expert Week 12 NFL touchdown scorer predictions and anytime TD props. Get our best bets on first touchdown props, and anytime TD odds for Sunday's slate of games.
The 2026 NFL season heads into Week 12 with another full slate of intriguing touchdown opportunities. Rather than chasing the shortest prices, we're focusing on players whose roles, matchup, and usage create value at the number.
As always, the key with volatile markets like touchdown props is price sensitivity. A player can be a strong touchdown candidate and still a bad bet if the odds are too short. These picks are built around finding the right mix of opportunity and payout.
Each week, this column aims to pinpoint touchdown picks using a model that factors in usage rates, goal-line opportunities, and match-up tendencies. Results are tracked based on the proposed unit bet using the best available odds in the market at the time of publication. Let’s get into it.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and 6 free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Bets
Odds from Novig are shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.
Jakobi Meyers, WR - Jacksonville Jaguars (+115, FanDuel) (44% Novig)
Jacksonville received unfortunate news heading into Week 12, as Parker Washington will miss Sunday's game with a shoulder injury. Washington leads the Jaguars with a 27.6% target share, 15 red-zone targets, and six receiving touchdowns.
The clear No. 2 option behind Washington in each of those categories is Jakobi Meyers, who owns an 18.1% target share and 13 red-zone targets but has found the end zone just twice this season.
The matchup couldn't be much better. Tennessee has allowed the most receiving yards per game and the seventh-most touchdowns to opposing wide receivers.
With Washington sidelined, Meyers should see a significant boost in targets and scoring opportunities. Given his established red-zone involvement and the favorable matchup, he has an excellent opportunity to add to his touchdown total this week.
BET: 1.0 unit to win 1.15 units.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR - Seattle Seahawks (+125, FanDuel) (44% Novig)
Smith-Njigba is on pace for one of the greatest wide receiver seasons in NFL history. Through 10 games, he's already accumulated 1,207 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He's commanding a massive 37.1% of Seattle's targets and has found the end zone in seven of 10 games.
Drew Lock (6) to Jaxon Smith-Njigba (10)
Seattle Seahawks
71 yards https://t.co/eVOzA73SXo
— NFL Touchdown Videos (@NFLTDsVideos) November 16, 2026
This week, he gets starting quarterback Sam Darnold back for a divisional matchup against the 49ers. San Francisco has allowed the seventh-most touchdowns to opposing wide receivers, making this an appealing spot for Seattle's top receiving option.
JSN also found the end zone against San Francisco earlier this season, giving us another reason to like the matchup.
With his elite target share, explosive production, and Darnold returning to the lineup, Smith-Njigba has a great chance to add another touchdown to his already impressive season.
BET: 1.0 unit to win 1.25 units.
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More Anytime Touchdown Scorer Bets
Odds from Novig are shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB - Washington Commanders (+145, BetMGM) (42% Novig)
Croskey-Merritt returned last week after a month-long absence and immediately took control of the Commanders' backfield. He played 41% of the snaps, accounted for 50% of the team's rushing attempts, and handled three of Washington's four red-zone carries.
The second-year back finished with 13 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown. Austin Ekeler managed just seven carries, while Rachaad White didn't receive a single touch. The workload distribution made it clear that Croskey-Merritt was Washington's preferred rushing option from the start.
This week, he faces an Arizona defense that has struggled to keep games competitive while navigating its fourth starting quarterback of the season. Although the Cardinals have been relatively solid against the run, their tendency to fall behind creates opportunities for opposing offenses to lean on the ground game and generate scoring chances.
The combination of a potentially expanding workload, demonstrated red-zone involvement, and game-script upside makes Croskey-Merritt an intriguing anytime touchdown bet.
BET: 1.0 unit to win 1.45 units.
Isaiah Likely, TE - New York Giants (+205, DraftKings), (33% Novig)
Likely is an appealing anytime touchdown candidate against Indianapolis, especially given his massive role in the Giants' passing game. He's commanding a 25% target share, accounting for 83 targets through 10 games, and leads New York with 12 red-zone targets. He's also seen seven end-zone targets, demonstrating that his involvement extends beyond simply moving the chains.
Likely has turned that volume into 56 receptions, 610 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. His seven scores in 10 games make his relatively long odds especially appealing. He also dropped an end zone target last week that would have given him eight scores on the season.
ISAIAH LIKELY DROPPED A WIDE OPEN TD https://t.co/0qacf5Q0iE
— Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) November 22, 2026
The matchup for Likely is favorable as well. Indianapolis has allowed 20 passing touchdowns through 11 games, creating opportunities for opposing receivers to capitalize in scoring situations.
BET: 1.0 unit to win 2.05 units.
Trey McBride, TE - Arizona Cardinals (+230, DraftKings), (31% Novig)
McBride is among the league leaders in red-zone targets with 21, trailing only Dallas' CeeDee Lamb. His teammate Michael Wilson ranks third in red-zone targets, but he is now on Injured Reserve and out for the season, potentially creating even more opportunities for McBride.
The biggest concern is whether Arizona's offense can consistently move the ball with Josh Johnson back under center. However, the Cardinals draw a much more favorable matchup this week against Washington, which ranks 22nd in EPA per dropback and 31st in red-zone touchdown rate allowed.
If Arizona can get into scoring position, it has an excellent opportunity to finish drives with touchdowns. Washington has also allowed the most receiving yards per game to opposing tight ends and the third-most touchdowns to the position.
With McBride's elite red-zone usage and a favorable matchup, he has a legitimate chance to find the end zone this week.
BET: 1.0 unit to win 2.3 units.
Bonus First Touchdown Scorer Bet
Tyler Allgeier, RB - Arizona Cardinals (+1700, BetMGM), (9% Novig)
Allgeier hasn't been particularly productive on the ground over the last three weeks, but context matters. He's faced three brutal matchups against the Seahawks, Rams, and Chiefs, all of whom rank among the league's top defensive units.
This week presents a much softer test against a Washington defense that ranks 28th in EPA allowed per rush and has surrendered eight rushing touchdowns in 10 games.
The matchup gives Arizona an opportunity to succeed on the ground, particularly near the goal line. If the Cardinals can move the ball into scoring position, Allgeier has a legitimate chance to capitalize early and get the scoring started.
BET: 0.1 units to win 1.7 units.