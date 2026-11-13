👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

UFC 334 DraftKings DFS Lineup Picks (Gane vs. Hokit): Expert Daily Fantasy Strategy

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Stephen Thompson - UFC DFS Picks, MMA DFS Lineups

Austin Swaim's UFC DFS lineups picks for UFC 334 - Gane vs. Hokit. Top MMA fighter picks this week include Bilal Hasan, Kayla Harrison, Stephen Thompson, Josh Hokit, and Jim Miller.

Every week, DraftKings Daily Fantasy offers MMA contests featuring the full UFC fight card. The DFS slate for UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit locks Saturday at 5 p.m. EST and is available on Paramount+.

Saturday's main event is a heavyweight title clash for the ages at Madison Square Garden. Ciryl Gane dispatched Alex Pereira at The White House in June to claim undisputed gold, and his first title defense is Josh Hokit, a brash, eccentric former NFL fullback.

Here is a full breakdown of my favorite picks in each pricing tier.

 

UFC 334 DraftKings DFS Studs to Target

Bilal Hasan ($9,800)

The "one dominant favorite" player pool in UFC is always a fascinating play-or-fade scenario, and we've definitely got that with Bilal Hasan at a salary $500 higher than any other fighter.

It's because Hasan, a -950 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, is the most prohibitive win pick by a country mile. He's also an unusual finisher for this flyweight division, recording 9 of his 10 pro wins via a stoppage inside nine minutes.

This is a pretty shameless matchup against Luis Gurule, who is 1-4 in the UFC and absorbs a card-worst 5.35 significant strikes per minute. He's been stopped inside 10 minutes in two of his four UFC losses.

The "Indoninja" is a lethally quick striker down the pipe, but he is a striker. There's a fascinating game theory component to choosing him at what will surely be enormous popularity. If this fight starts in Round 2, lineups without him in tournaments will look solid.

Juan Diaz ($9,200)

It's not just Hasan being such a prohibitive favorite. The other large favorites on this card are suspect, suboptimal fantasy scorers, or both.

Peru's Juan Diaz would be my "B" option to Hasan. The downside to the bantamweight is that he's facing Alatengheili, who has never been finished in the UFC and has solid striking (56%) and takedown (75%) defense.

Diaz will enjoy plenty of special advantages in this fight, though. He'll have a three-inch reach edge at distance, and I was surprised to learn he's posted 5.50 takedowns per 15 minutes thus far. I'd label him a striker, but he's just mixed it up with outstanding pace.

Of course, Diaz -- after a Contender Series (DWCS) highlight for the ages -- is no stranger to getting creative to find a finish.

Kayla Harrison ($8,800)

After a three-year layoff, I have no idea what version of Amanda Nunes walks through that cage door on Saturday. I'll take perhaps the greatest female combat sports athlete of all time on the other side, though.

Harrison, 36, is actually two years younger than the former champ (38), and she looked every bit of that in a dominant second-round submission of Julianna Pena to claim this belt in 2025. Nunes, in two matchups, never finished "The Venezuelan Vixen" in the octagon.

The former two-division PFL champion has smothered foes with 2.84 takedowns and 0.9 submission attempts per 15 minutes. I'd argue those numbers would be higher if she didn't bump into Ketlen Vieira's all-world takedown defense (90%) two fights ago.

Harrison's style is fantasy-friendly, and I'm not really interested in Nunes when athleticism and intimidation were the signature attributes of her title reign, and neither is a true advantage over the credentialed American.

 

UFC 334 DraftKings DFS Mid-Tier Picks

Chris Duncan ($8,600)

All three of my mid-tier picks this week are values to find knockouts against the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Even getting a couple of those would have us cooking with gas.

The first is Chris "The Problem" Duncan, who battles 38-year-old Drew Dober. The Scotsman, ironically enough, doesn't have a KO win in six UFC triumphs -- just three submissions and three decisions. But, that's not to say the brawler isn't due.

Duncan's knockdown rate (0.81 KD%) is quite solid and doesn't lag behind Dober (1.01 KD%), who has built his entire career on power punches. At an advanced age, Dober has been KO'd in three of his last seven fights, and that's not a trend that often goes the other way.

In DFS, I'd take a submission, but Dober hasn't lost that way since March 2021. Still, this salary is more than fair for a fighter I've modeled as 48.3% likely to find a finish.

Stephen Thompson ($8,300)

In a retirement bout, Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson could be yet another famed welterweight we send off with a first-round stoppage. Both Michael Chiesa and Niko Price did that this year, too.

Thompson, 44, is definitely past his prime, but in his very last fight, he had a +3 striking differential against Gabriel Bonfim, a top-10 contender. In fact, all five of Thompson's losses since the start of 2020 have come against ranked foes. I don't think he's "washed".

Charles Radtke is a definite step down in competition. Radtke's five UFC wins have a combined 9-19 UFC record, and only Francisco Prado, a lightweight, remains on the roster.

Wonderboy's 63% takedown defense has been the root cause of his struggles. Bonfim landed 5 takedowns to narrowly escape with the decision. Radtke's 44% takedown accuracy, against poor competition, is just okay, though. I'm not sure he can reliably get the striker down.

Instead, Radtke was KO'd inside 10 minutes by the two ranked fighters he faced. Can one of the nicest dudes in the sport turn back the clock?

Yousri Belgaroui ($7,700)

Yousri Belgaroui's best win in the UFC is over Mansur Abdul-Malik (3-2-1 record). This is a massive step up into the top five.

I think he's ready, though. The 6'6" giant with a 79" reach at middleweight has largely been untouchable, posting a +4.16 striking success rate (SSR). His improving takedown defense (66%) is what's really allowed him to take advantage of his striking skills, too.


Belgaroui's 1.10 KD% has found a Round 3 knockout in three of his last four fights as he's patiently chipped away. He would be the first to stop Caio Borralho in nine fights, and my model assesses a 25.4% chance of a knockout here.

I think a better DFS argument is assuming a finish doesn't happen, though. The Dutchman's lower salary helps offset concerns about a fight that's -185 to go the distance at DraftKings.

 

UFC 334 DraftKings Underdog Plays

Cesar Almeida ($7,500)

I usually default to fighters who might wrestle in close matchups, but Cesar Almeida will be an exception.

It's hard to trust that Donte Johnson will deploy that sort of game plan. The knockout artist drops his opponents on average with exactly 1 out of every 25 punches he lands on average. He's only scored a takedown in one of his four UFC-affiliated fights.

I think that's the path of least resistance through Almeida, but will he? I'm not sure. I've got him projected for just 0.98 takedowns. If this fight stays at distance, "Cesinha" might dominate it.

Almeida's +1.50 SSR is better than Johnson's (+1.25) despite significantly better opposition. Almeida has beaten five fighters with a winning UFC record -- not including Alex Pereira as a kickboxer. Johnson hasn't beaten one yet.

Though 38 years old and coming off a knockout loss, the veteran could teach the young buck a lesson here.

Jim Miller ($7,300)

Here's another old guy we'll pray survives an early storm.

43-year-old Jim Miller has the biggest, baddest storm to survive at all of lightweight. Terrance McKinney has eight first-round finishes and the second-shortest average fight time (2:45) among all active fighters.

Why am I not loading up on McKinney in DFS? Well, he's yet to win outside the first five minutes. He expired about four minutes into his last bout with King Green, 39, despite dominating the entirety of those minutes. He has no endurance with such an explosive approach.

Miller's last first-round loss came in 2018, which was 16 appearances ago. "A-10" is tougher than a two-dollar steak.

Literally the only factor about Miller that makes you think he's a vulnerable early target is his age. If we censored that, he's the ideal candidate to wait out an early onslaught and dispatch of an exhausted "T-Wrecks".

Josh Hokit ($7,200)

I will take a Josh Hokit loss on the chin before I fade his meteoric counting averages.

He's terrorized the heavyweight division for 9.29 significant strikes per minute and 3.73 takedowns per 15 minutes thus far. His floor of fantasy points (DKPTs) has been 102.5 across four bouts, including a fight in which he and Curtis Blaydes set a divisional record for significant strikes.


Doubters are aplenty about whether Hokit can implement his brawling style against Ciryl Gane, the technical heavyweight champion, but I really don't see why not. Gane's 47% takedown defense is awful, and the Frenchman is 1-2 in fights where he's been taken down.

A "fight stack" is on the table when Hokit is the 'dog, but I see the champion eventually wilting if Hokit has any success at all. The former NFL player's gas tank is just uncanny for a dude his size.

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Omar Cooper Jr.

"Good to Go" for Week 10
Garrett Wilson

has "One More Step" to Clear Concussion Protocol
Bhayshul Tuten

"Good to Go" for Sunday Against Titans
Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
Patrick Mahomes

on Track to Start Sunday
Lamar Jackson

Could Miss Rest of Fantasy Season
Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Cameron Thomas

Signs Three-Year Extension With Falcons
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
Yordan Alvarez

Named AL Most Valuable Player
Dylan DeMelo

Out Week-to-Week
Lian Bichsel

to Miss Upcoming Back-to-Back
Sean Monahan

Suffers Upper-Body Injury Against Lightning
Joel Eriksson Ek

Exits Early Thursday
Chris Kreider

Sustains Apparent Leg Injury Thursday
Kirk Cousins

Expected to Start Sunday for Vikings
Cale Makar

Hurt Versus Senators
Nathan MacKinnon

Exits With Injury Thursday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Present, But Not in Uniform at Friday's Practice
Dailyn Swain

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Quinten Post

Remains Out Friday Against Pelicans
Rhamondre Stevenson

Has a Real Shot to Play Against the Lions in Munich
Precious Achiuwa

Questionable Against Portland
T.J. McConnell

Likely to Play Friday
Kingston Flemings

Questionable vs Bulls
Tristan da Silva

Questionable for Friday Against the Bucks
Jamal Cain

Questionable Against Bucks
Stefon Diggs

Leads Commanders in Narrow Win
Jayden Daniels

Survives Giants in Week 10
Isaiah Likely

Torments Commanders' Secondary on TNF
Cam Skattebo

Excels in Loss
Marcus Smart

Suspended Three Games
Mike Evans

Close to Returning From Achilles Tendinitis
Mouhamed Gueye

to be Re-Evaluated in Four Weeks
Aaron Nesmith

Iffy for Friday
Ajay Mitchell

Could Miss Second Straight Game
De'Aaron Fox

Questionable Against Warriors
Devin Vassell

Iffy Against Golden State on Friday
Kingston Flemings

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Justin Herbert

is Ready to Go for Week 10
Norman Powell

Questionable for Friday Against the Hawks
Ladd McConkey

is Absent from Thursday's Practice
Trey Murphy III

Unlikely to Face the Grizzlies on Friday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

is Limited on Thursday
Yves Missi

Listed as Doubtful for Friday
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Likely to Play Friday
Zach Edey

Ruled Out for Friday Against the Pelicans
Jalen Suggs

Questionable for Friday Against Bucks
Evan Mobley

Sidelined by Toe Sprain on Friday
T.J. Hockenson

Does Not Practice Again on Thursday
Puka Nacua

Placed on Injured Reserve
David Montgomery

Limited on Thursday
George Pickens

Continues Limited Practice Participation Thursday
Matias Maccelli

Cleared to Return Thursday
Yanni Gourde

Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde Out Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Returns to Action Thursday
Alex Lyon

Returns From Shoulder Injury Thursday
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Thursday
Patrick Kane

Probable for Thursday's Game
Kevin Fiala

Makes Season Debut Thursday
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Shane Wright

Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Ducks
Macklin Celebrini

Reaches 200 Career Points
John Carlson

Racks Up Career-High Five Points Against Sabres
Erik Cernak

Likely Out Thursday
Nick Schmaltz

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Vegas
Logan Cooley

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Dylan Guenther

to Miss 2-4 Weeks
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 10
Second-Half Breakouts/League-Winners
RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 10 Starts/Sits
Rest of Season Top 12 Tight Ends (2026)