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Top 5 Injured Players to Stash for Fantasy Football - Week 4 (2026)

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Terrance Ferguson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Tight End Streamers

John's top 5 injured players to stash for fantasy football as of Week 4 (2026). His top fantasy football injury stashes for IL spots and redraft leagues.

It's never a good thing when a player gets injured in the NFL. In fantasy football, it often means managers lose key pieces of their rosters that were expected to help them make the playoffs and potentially win a championship.

We never celebrate injuries, but they're an unavoidable part of a brutal game. Injuries can cause players that were on the rise but aren't yet widely rostered to stay on waivers or as free agent pickups, and can cause players with potential to be dropped in many leagues, creating an opportunity for a stash and a benefit from production later in the season.

So let's break down five widely available injured players to stash ahead of Week 4!

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Terrance Ferguson, TE, Los Angeles Rams

22% Rostered on Yahoo

Ferguson (ankle) has a ton of upside if elite Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) misses any more time. He's dealing with a groin issue, and many football injury analysts have speculated that he could have a sports hernia. It's believed that he could miss up to eight weeks in the likely scenario he has to have surgery.

In Week 3, with Nacua on the sidelines, Rams tight end Tyler Higbee served as his team's second priority target, and saw 11 passes go his way. He's 33 years old, and it's likely the Rams envisioned a role like that for Ferguson before he hurt his ankle.

The Rams offense is still one that can produce multiple high-end fantasy football starters at multiple positions -- namely wide receiver, tight end, and running back. Ferguson was an early draft pick for the team in 2025, and should produce well once he returns to full health.

He was recently placed on injured reserve, so he'll likely be dropped in many leagues. This is a nice opportunity to pick him up for his contingent upside. If Nacua re-aggravates his injury, he could be forced to get surgery, in which case Ferguson would likely return to a nice target vacuum in the second half.

 

Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins

Douglas (ankle) had a nice game in Week 1 before injuries started to derail his first season. He hurt his ankle in Week 2 after a five-catch, 94-yard performance to open the season. It's not clear yet when he will return, but he looked like the best wideout in a very ambiguous pass-catcher room.

The Dolphins don't have a very good offense, and their quarterback, Malik Willis, isn't a very productive passer. Douglas won't play in Week 4 either, but he's not on injured reserve, so he could return as early as Week 5. Douglas is a tall, rangy wideout with good movement skills that displayed solid route-running in limited action.

It's not a good idea to draw broad, sweeping conclusions about a player's skill after just one week of film, but for where he was drafted, the tape is encouraging. And we should be taking fliers on players in a receiving room that's so ambiguous.

The Dolphins WR room is filled with rookies and young players that haven't had productive seasons in the NFL yet as pass-catchers. It's possible one or more emerge and become at least a flex-worthy starter in deeper leagues. Douglas performed best of the group the last time all were healthy and active.

 

Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Lane (wrist) injured his wrist in his team's first game of the season. He hasn't played since then, as he was placed on injured reserve shortly after to recover from surgery to correct the injury he suffered. He was drafted along with rookie WR Elijah Sarratt -- both were considered potential important pieces of the Ravens' pass offense for 2026.

Sarratt hasn't played much, though. He was only active for Week 2 because WR Zay Flowers (hamstring) missed that contest. He's since returned in a limited fashion, relegating Sarratt to the sidelines. Lane has a chance to establish himself as the WR3 when he returns and possibly even the WR2 down the road.

Though the Ravens have tight end Mark Andrews, a big, physical pass-catcher, he's been in decline for years and likely isn't going anywhere, as he's now 31. Lane brings an element none of Baltimore's other receivers possess to the game -- a level of contested catch prowess.

The Ravens don't have much talent in the red-zone passing game. Flowers is a fantastic separator and skilled after the catch, but he's a bit vertically challenged. Lane could get usage in the red zone and as a contested catch specialist. He is a sneaky stash for those in deeper leagues.

 

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, New York Jets

Cooper sprained one of his ankles in his first game as a pro, unfortunately. He was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the next two games while he recovers. He suffered the injury after playing just seven percent of his team's total offensive snaps.

When he returns, he should challenge for the WR2 spot. Obviously, the Jets' best receiver is Garrett Wilson, but Cooper's competition is Adonai Mitchell (finger), who was let go by the Indianapolis Colts after just two seasons with the team.

The one play Cooper did make was a highlight-reel-worthy catch in which he eluded multiple defenders and displayed his impressive after-catch skills. Mitchell and tight end Kenyon Sadiq, along with Wilson, do present a bit of a challenge for Cooper to get significant targets.

But he was drafted in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, so he should get enough work to have some flex appeal in 12-team leagues or larger. He should at least be rostered and stashed in IR spots for now.

 

Christian Kirk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are heavily depleted by injuries on offense, which is no surprise if you've paid any attention to 49ers football over the last few seasons. In the receiving department, they're missing promising WR Ricky Pearsall (knee) after a PCL injury, for which he had surgery and will miss the entire season.

They'll also be without veteran WR Demarcus Robinson (ankle), who was carted off after an ankle injury in Week 2. They're in great need of help at the position, as veteran wideout Mike Evans (rib) has dealt with rib, hip, and hamstring injuries since joining his new team.

Kirk (calf) is reportedly expected to return to practice ahead of Week 5. He picked up his injury before the season started and hasn't played in a game with his new team since joining them. He hasn't had much upside since his heyday as the primary receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars, which didn't last long.

We should give Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence some credit, but we can also credit 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who's on a legitimate MVP trajectory right now. The 49ers also have the easiest schedule in the NFL, so he should continue to be a highly productive passer.

Kirk potentially being the WR2 in a high-powered offense shouldn't be overlooked. His competition for that role is WR Deebo Samuel Sr., who's not the player he once was and isn't a strong separator. Kirk has more upside than his current roster rate suggests.

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